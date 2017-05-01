Striatopallidal dysfunction underlies repetitive behavior in Shank3-deficient model of autism

Shank3 deletion preferentially affects glutamatergic synaptic transmission in striatopallidal MSNs. To specifically test whether deletion of the Shank3 gene differentially affects synapses of D1 MSN and D2 MSNs, we crossed Shank3B-KO mice with transgenic mice that expressed either tdTomato in D1R-expressing direct pathway–projecting MSNs (Drd1a-tdTomato mice) (51) or EGFP in D2R-expressing indirect pathway–projecting MSNs (Drd2-EGFP mice) (52). Using whole-cell voltage clamp recordings, we measured AMPAR-mediated miniature excitatory postsynaptic currents (mEPSCs) in the presence of tetrodotoxin (TTX) and picrotoxin (PTX). We found a reduction of mEPSC peak amplitude in both D1 MSNs and D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice. However, the frequency of AMPAR-mediated mEPSCs was reduced only in D2 MSNs, but not D1 MSNs (Figure 1, A–D). Such distinct glutamatergic synaptic transmission changes in D2 MSNs suggest that Shank3 loss may lead to a reduced number of synapses, reduced presynaptic release probability, or both selectively onto D2 MSNs, while leaving D1 MSNs relatively intact. We thus measured paired-pulse ratio (PPR, 50 ms of interpulse interval) to assess presynaptic release probability. A significant enhancement in PPR was found only in D2 MSN recordings in Shank3B-KO mice, indicative of reduced presynaptic release probabilities of the glutamatergic presynaptic terminals innervating D2 MSNs in Shank3B-KO mice (Figure 1, E and F). The selective alteration in presynaptic release probability likely contributes, at least partially, to the reduced frequency of mEPSCs observed in D2 MSNs in Shank3B-KO mice.

Figure 1 Differential effects of Shank3 deletion on glutamatergic synaptic transmission in D1 and D2 MSNs. (A and B) Representative recording traces of AMPA-mediated mEPSCs of D1 MSNs (A) and D2 MSNs (B) in the presence of TTX (0.5 μM), PTX (100 μM), and DL-APV (50 μM) from acute striatal brain slices. (C and D) Summary data of mEPSC frequency (C) and peak amplitude (pA) (D) from D1 MSNs and D2 MSNs of WT and KO mice (mEPSC frequency: WT D1, n = 17, N = 4, KO D1, n = 17, N = 4, P = 0.73. WT D2, n = 13, N = 3; KO D2, n = 13, N = 3, P = 0.0039; mEPSC amplitude: WT D1 and KO D1, P = 0.053. WT D2 and KO D2, P = 0.006). (E) Representative traces and summary data of PPR of D1 MSNs from WT and KO mice. (F) Representative traces and summary data of PPR of D2 MSNs from WT and KO mice (PPR: WT D1, n = 17, N = 4, KO D1, n = 18, N = 4, P = 0.67; WT D2, n = 15, N = 4, KO D2, n = 15, N = 4, P = 0.048). An unpaired t test was used for comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. n, cell number; N, animal number.

Another important component that regulates striatal MSN activity is the local GABAergic interneuron. Electrophysiological studies have demonstrated that striatal MSNs receive prominent GABAergic innervations. Moreover, these striatal GABAergic interneurons have distinct firing patterns and connections with MSNs and thus may exert different effects on D1 and D2 MSNs (53, 54). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87997DS1), we did not observe significant changes in both frequency and peak amplitude of GABA A receptor–mediated miniature inhibitory postsynaptic currents (mIPSCs) in D1 and D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice. In addition, the final output activity of MSNs is also determined by intrinsic membrane properties; we thus examined and compared the MSN membrane properties between Shank3B-KO and WT mice. As shown in Supplemental Table 1, we did not observe significant alterations in resting membrane potential, threshold potential, membrane input resistance, or rheobase amplitude between Shank3B-KO and WT mice. However, when we examined the frequency-current (F/I) relationship, we found a left shift trend of the averaged F/I curve in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice as compared with D2 MSNs of WT mice. Although 2-way ANOVA interaction analysis showed no statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 2) using Sidak’s multiple comparisons test, the firing frequency of D2 MSNs in Shank3B-KO mice was significantly higher than in WT D2 MSNs, suggesting an increased intrinsic excitability of Shank3B-KO D2 MSNs.

Shank3 deletion selectively impaired endocannabinoid-mediated long-term depression in D2 MSNs. Long-lasting changes in synaptic strength at MSN glutamatergic synapses have been implicated in habitual learning and striatal-based cognitive functions. The plasticity of the MSN glutamatergic synapses is known to be modulated by endocannabinoid (eCB), and eCB-dependent long-term depression (eCB-LTD) is one of the most dominant forms of long-term plasticity expressed at MSN glutamatergic synapses (55–58). eCBs are released by postsynaptic neurons and act as retrograde signaling to activate presynaptically located CB1 receptors (CB1Rs) to reduce neurotransmission. However, there is controversy in the literature as to whether the eCB-LTD can be induced at glutamatergic synapses onto both D1 and D2 MSNs because high-frequency electrical stimulation (eHFS) might recruit intrastriatal dopaminergic and cholinergic signaling that can modulate this form of LTD (56–60). We thus started out to test whether the induction protocol, pairing HFS (4 trains of 100 Hz/s given at 10-second interval) of presynaptic glutamatergic afferent fibers by placing a stimulating electrode at the inner edge of the corpus callosum (instead of intrastriatal stimulation) and postsynaptic depolarization (DP) of MSNs (HFS/DP), was able to induce LTD in both types of MSNs and whether LTD could be blocked by a CB1R antagonist in both types of neurons. Consistent with previous reports (55, 56, 58, 61–63), the HFS/DP stimulation paradigm led to the induction of robust LTD in WT D1 MSNs and D2 MSNs in the dorsal striatum, as evidenced by the reduction in the amplitude of evoked EPSCs (eEPSCs) (Figure 2). This reduction in eEPSC amplitude following LTD induction was also accompanied by an increase in PPR, which suggests a reduction in presynaptic glutamate release probability. In addition, as shown in Supplemental Figure 3, the LTD in both types of neurons can be blocked by AM251, a CB1R antagonist, suggesting that the LTD at both D1 and D2 MSN synapses was mediated by the retrograde signaling eCB. As shown in Figure 2, A–D, both the reduction in the amplitude of eEPSCs and the increase in PPR in D1 MSNs following LTD induction are comparable between WT and Shank3B-KO mice. However, in response to the same HFS/DP stimulation paradigm, the activity-dependent reduction of eEPSC amplitude in Shank3B-KO D2 MSNs was significantly less when compared with D2 MSNs in WT mice (Figure 2, E–G, eEPSC amplitude in the last 10 minutes relative to baseline). Consistently, the increase in PPR (50 ms of interpulse interval) of eEPSCs following the high-frequency stimulation of glutamatergic afferents was not observed in D2 MSNs from Shank3B-KO mice (PPR in the last 10 minutes relative to baseline, Figure 2H). Together, these data demonstrate that the loss of Shank3 selectively impaired LTD in D2 MSNs.

Figure 2 Shank3 deletion selectively impaired LTD in D2 MSNs, but not D1 MSNs. (A, I, E, M) Averaged traces from a representative LTD experiment in D1 (A and I) and D2 MSNs (E and M) using HFS-LTD protocol (A and E) and DHPG-LTD protocol (I and M). Light traces represent the baseline EPSC average from 0 to 10 minutes (labeled with light color number 1), and dark traces represent the average EPSC from the last 10 minutes after LTD induction (dark color number 2). (B, J, F, N) LTD is similar between WT and KO D1 MSNs in both HFS-LTD (B) and DHPG-LTD (J). KO D2 MSNs show less reduction level compared with WT D2 MSNs in both HFS-LTD (F) and DHPG-LTD (N). (C, G, K, O) Summary data of eEPSC amplitudes of D1 MSNs (C and K) and D2 MSNs (G and O) from WT and KO mice using the HFS-LTD protocol (C and G) and the DHPG-LTD protocol (K and O) (comparison between baseline and the last 10 minutes of recording). C, D1 MSNs, WT, n = 8, N = 3; KO, n = 6, N = 3, P = 0.89; G, D2 MSNs: WT, n = 11, N = 6; KO, n = 11, N = 6, P = 0.0165; K, D1 MSNs: WT, n = 6, N = 2; KO, n = 6, N = 2, P = 0.95: O, D2 MSNs: WT, n = 7, N = 3; KO, n = 8, N = 3, P = 0.0104. (D, H, L, P) Summary data of PPR of D1 MSNs (D and L) and D2 MSNs (H and P) from WT and KO mice using the HFS-LTD protocol (D and H) and the DHPG-LTD protocol (L and P) (last 10 minutes PPR relative to baseline). D, D1 MSNs: WT and KO, P = 0.15; H, D2 MSNs: WT and KO, P = 0.0002; L, D1 MSNs: WT and KO, P = 0.36; P, D2 MSNs: WT and KO, P = 0.0072. An unpaired t test was used for comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. n, cell number; N, animal number.

The HFS/DP striatal LTD induction requires the coactivation of postsynaptic Cav1.3 L-type calcium channels and the predominant group I mGluRs in striatum, type 5 metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluR5) in MSNs, which leads to a robust elevation in dendritic Ca2+ levels (55, 57, 64, 65). This activity-induced elevation in dendritic Ca2+ levels then triggers the production of eCB, which acts on presynaptic CB1Rs. The CB1R, a Gi/o-coupled receptor, is known to inhibit glutamate release when activated. Thus, striatal LTD induction originates from postsynaptic sites, but expresses through a presynaptic mechanism involving a decrease in glutamate release probability via retrograde eCB signaling. We thus tested whether Shank3 disruption specifically affected mGluR5 activity and Cav1.3 activity, thereby contributing to impaired HFS/DP-LTD in D2 MSNs.

We first induced corticostriatal eCB-LTD by pharmacological activation of group 1 mGluRs (mGluR1 and mGluR5) using the selective agonist (R,S)-3,5-dihydroxyphenylglycine (DHPG). We observed a robust induction of LTD in WT D2 MSNs following the application of 100 μM DHPG for 10 to 15 minutes in the presence of NMDA receptor (NMDAR) blocker DL–2-amino-5-phosphonovaleric acid (DL-APV) (50 μM) and GABA A receptor antagonist PTX (100 μM). However, D2 MSNs from Shank3B-KO mice showed a significantly reduced magnitude of DHPG-induced LTD (Figure 2, M–P). In contrast, DHPG application induced comparable LTD in D1 MSNs of WT and Shank3B-KO mice (Figure 2, I–L).

MSNs coexpress 2 subclasses of L-type calcium channels, referred to as Cav1.2 and Cav1.3, that are characterized by their distinct pore-forming α subunits α1C and α1D, respectively (66–68). Previous studies by Olson et al. (69) demonstrated that the 2 channels differ in their affinity for dihyhropyridine (DHP) antagonists in acutely isolated striatal MSNs. In particular, Olson et al. found that a low concentration of nimodipine (1 μM) produces a near complete block of Cav1.2 channels in MSNs from Cav1.3-knockout mice and that Cav1.3 channel–mediated currents could be operationally defined as those blocked by 10 μM nimodipine, but not 1 μM nimodipine. We applied the same method to determine whether Shank3 deletion could affect Cav1.3 L-type calcium channel activity in Shank3B-KO MSNs (Figure 3A). We found that Cav1.3 channel currents elicited in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice were significantly reduced compared with those of WT mice, but this is not the case for Cav1.2 channel–mediated currents (Figure 3, D and E). In contrast, in D1 MSNs, neither Cav1.2 nor Cav1.3 channel currents showed significant differences between WT and Shank3B-KO mice (Figure 3, B and C). Thus, the current density of Cav1.3 channels in D2 MSNs is selectively affected in Shank3B-KO mice.

Figure 3 Shank3 deletion selectively impaired Cav1.3 function in D2 MSNs, but not D1 MSNs. (A) Protocol used to separate Cav1.2- and Cav1.3-mediated current. (B and D) Representative recordings of Cav1.2 and Cav1.3 in WT and KO D1 MSNs (B) and D2 MSNs (D). (C and E) Cav1.3 channel current density was only reduced in KO D2 MSNs (C, left: D1 current density, Cav1.2: WT, n = 7, N = 2; KO, n = 7, N = 2, P = 0.69; Cav1.3: WT, n = 7, N = 2; KO, n = 7, N = 2, P = 0.89; C, right: D1 half-activation voltage (Vmid) Cav1.2: WT and KO, P = 0.62; Cav1.3: WT and KO, P = 1.0; E, left: D2 current density, Cav1.2: WT, n = 9, N = 2; KO, n = 9, N = 2, P = 0.61; Cav1.3: WT, n = 9, N = 2; KO, n = 9, N = 2, P = 0.0395; E, right: D2 Vmid, Cav1.2: WT and KO, P = 0.44; Cav1.3: WT and KO, P = 0.30). (F and I) Time course plots of FPL64176-LTD and representative traces of WT and Shank3B KO D1 MSNs (F) and D2 MSNs (I) after FPL64176 bath perfusion. KO D2 MSNs showed impaired FPL64176-induced LTD. (G and J) Summary data of eEPSC amplitudes (Amp.) of D1 MSNs (G) and D2 MSNs (J) from WT and KO mice (last 10 minutes eEPSC amplitude relative to baseline; G, D1 MSNs: WT, n = 8, N = 6. KO, n = 7, N = 4, P = 0.31. J, D2 MSNs: WT, n = 5, N = 3; KO, n = 7, N = 3, P = 0.0064). (H and K) Summary data of PPR of D1 MSNs (H) and D2 MSNs (K) from WT and Shank3B-KO mice (last 10 minutes PPR relative to baseline; H, D1 MSNs: WT and KO, P = 0.29. K, D2 MSNs: WT and KO, n = 7; P = 0.040). An unpaired t test was used for comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. n, cell number; N, animal number.

A previous study (65) showed that strong activation of L-type calcium channels by the agonist FPL64176 was sufficient to induce LTD at striatal excitatory synapses (FPL-LTD) and that this type of LTD shared a retrograde eCB signaling mechanism with HFS/DP-LTD. As expected, application of FPL64176 (500 nM) to striatal slices induced robust LTD in WT D1 and D2 MSNs (Figure 3, F and I). Similarly, D1 MSNs in Shank3B-KO mice exhibited robust FPL-LTD (Figure 3, F–H). In contrast, the same induction protocol resulted in impaired LTD in D2 MSNs from Shank3B-KO mice. Instead of depression, a late potentiation in some D2 MSNs was observed (Figure 3, I–K), indicating an altered calcium concentration and/or dynamics due to reduced Cav1.3 activity in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice. Furthermore, the increase of PPR of eEPSCs following application of FPL was observed only in D2 MSNs from WT mice, but not in those from Shank3B-KO mice (Figure 3K). Of note, we also observed a trend toward an increase in the decay time constant (τ w ) of the average EPSCs after FPL application in about half of the D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice (cells shown as LTP instead of LTD; WT-before: 13.5 ± 3.30 ms, WT-after: 15.7 ± 2.77 ms, n = 6 cells, N = 3 mice. KO-before: 12.7 ± 2.10 ms, KO-after: 24.83 ± 6.00 ms, n = 7 cells, N = 3 mice; 2-way ANOVA, P = 0.1795, Supplemental Figure 4). While the reason for the slower decay kinetic is still unclear, a possible explanation for the LTP in the subgroup of D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice might be an increase in the expression of GluR2-lacking AMPARs at the synaptic sites (70–72), where a reduction of GluR2 proteins in the PSD of Shank3B-KO mice was observed in our previous study (31). Together, these data demonstrate a striatal D2 MSN–specific plasticity defect in Shank3B-KO mice.

Because of the postsynaptic localization of SHANK3 protein, the defective striatal LTD in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice most likely has a postsynaptic origin, consistent with the upstream signaling pathways required for eCB generation. However, it is possible that deletion of Shank3 may directly affect presynaptic CB1R function. Thus, we specifically investigated whether signaling via presynaptic CB1Rs was altered in Shank3B-KO D2 MSNs by directly activating CB1Rs with WIN 55212-2 (1 μM), a CB1R-specific agonist. We found that application of WIN-55212-2 at a concentration eliciting submaximal levels of synaptic depression resulted in a similar reduction of eEPSC amplitude in D2 MSNS of WT and Shank3B-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Consistent with its effect on presynaptic release properties, WIN 55212-2 also similarly increased the PPR ratio in WT and Shank3B-KO D2 MSNs (Supplemental Figure 5C). These results suggest that there are no significant alterations in CB1R-mediated signaling itself in Shank3B-KO D2 MSNs and that the changes found in striatal LTD are most likely due to the altered eCB signaling activity originating from the postsynaptic side.

D2 MSNs are more vulnerable to structural alterations upon Shank3 deletion. Shank3 gene mutations identified in autism have been found to affect dendritic spine development and morphology through an actin-dependent mechanism (73–76). Our previous studies found reduced spine density in MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice. Here, we examined whether Shank3 deletion differentially affected spine density in D1 MSNs versus D2 MSNs. We applied a modified viral-based method to sparsely label striatal neurons using a membrane-targeted EGFP (EGFPf) delivered with an AAV viral vector (AAV-hSyn1-EGFPf-WPRE-hGH), which could pass the blood-brain barrier to infect neurons when injected into the retroorbital venous sinus (77). We injected AAV-hSyn1-EGFPf-WPRE-hGH into 2- to 4-month-old Shank3B-KO/Drd1a-tdTomato and WT/Drd1a-tdTomato mice and imaged MSNs (Supplemental Figure 6). We quantified the total and mushroom-shaped spine density of both D1 (tdTomato positive) and D2 (tdTomato negative) MSNs in the dorsal striatum of WT and Shank3B-KO mice. We found that both the total and mushroom-shape spine density in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice were significantly reduced compared with those of WT mice (Figure 4, B and D), whereas only a trend of reduction was observed in D1 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice (Figure 4, A and C). In addition, we traced striatal D1 versus D2 MSNs to investigate the cellular morphology and dendritic complexity of these cells in both WT and Shank3B-KO mice. Sholl analysis revealed a reduced dendritic complexity in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice as compared with WT mice. Again, D1 MSNs of KO mice showed levels of dendritic complexity comparable to those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 4 Reduced spine density in D2 MSNs of Shank3B-KO mice. (A and B) Representative spine images of D1 (A) and D2 (B) MSNs from WT and KO MSNs. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C and D) Bar graphs summarizing total spine density and mushroom-shaped spine density of WT and KO MSNs. (C) D1 MSNs, total spine density: WT and KO, n = 18, P = 0.06. Mushroom-shaped spine density: WT and KO, n = 18, P = 0.19. (D) D2 MSNs, total spine density: WT and KO, n = 16, P = 0.0052. Mushroom-shaped spine density: WT and KO, n = 16, P = 0.01. An unpaired t test was used for comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. n, dendritic segments number.

Enhancing the activity of D2 MSNs, but not D1 MSNs, rescued repetitive grooming behavior in Shank3B-KO mice. Our above results suggest that Shank3 deletion leads to more prominent synaptic defects in D2 MSNs. Since coordinated and balanced activity of the direct and indirect pathways is critical for normal striatum–mediated actions (47, 78, 79), we set out to test whether D2 MSN dysfunction plays a causative role in repetitive grooming behavior observed in Shank3B-KO mice. To enhance the activity of D2 MSNs, we used the stimulatory designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADD-hM3Dq, where hM3Dq indicates Gq-coupled human M3 muscarinic receptor), which couples through a Gq pathway to depolarize neuronal membrane potential upon the application of synthetic ligand clozapine-N-oxide (CNO) (80–82). We bilaterally injected the Cre-dependent AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry (hM3Dq-mCherry) into the dorsal striatum of WT/Drd1a-Cre, Shank3B-KO/Drd1a-Cre, WT/A2a-Cre, and Shank3B-KO/A2a-Cre mice to selectively express hM3Dq-mCherry in D1 or D2 MSNs. As shown in Figure 5A, mCherry was specifically detected in dorsal striatal MSNs with no expression in other brain regions. In parallel, all control mice shown in Figure 5 had received bilateral injections of AAV8-hSyn-DIO-mCherry targeting the dorsal striatum. To test the functionality of DREADD-hM3Dq in MSNs, we performed whole-cell current clamp recordings of hM3Dq-mCherry–positive MSNs in acute brain slices. We found that hM3Dq-mCherry–expressing MSNs, but not control hSyn-mCherry–expressing cells, exhibited an increased excitability upon local application of CNO, as evidenced by a marked membrane depolarization and increased firing rate in hM3Dq-mCherry–positive MSNs (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Enhancing D2 MSN activity using DREADD-hM3Dq reduced repetitive grooming behavior in Shank3B-KO mice. (A) The injecting site of AAV-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry virus and behavior paradigm. (B) Representative traces of CNO-induced neuronal membrane depolarization of a hM3Dq-mCherry-expressing D1 (upper panel) or D2 MSN (lower panel). (C and E) A reduction in grooming time between pre- and post-CNO treatment only was found in KO/A2a-Cre mice. (C, D1: WT-mCherry, N = 7, P = 0.78; KO-mCherry, N = 6, P = 0.88; WT-hM3Dq, N = 7, P = 0.54; KO-hM3Dq, N = 7, P = 0.87; E, D2: WT-mCherry, N = 6, P = 0.75; KO-mCherry, N = 6, P = 0.75; WT-hM3Dq, N = 7, P = 0.18; KO-hM3Dq, N = 7, P = 0.0031). (D and F) DREADD significantly decreased grooming changes in KO/A2a-Cre mice (F, WT and KO, P = 0.43. mCherry and DREADD, P = 0.03; interaction, P = 0.29, 2-way ANOVA), but not D1-Cre mice (D, WT and KO, P = 0.9. mCherry and DREADD, P = 0.78; interaction, P = 0.78). (G and I) Summary data showing no changes in locomotor activity between pre- and post-CNO treatment in WT/D1-Cre or KO/D1-Cre mice (G, WT-mCherry, N = 6, P = 0.33; KO-mCherry, N = 6, P = 0.89; WT-hM3Dq, N = 6, P = 0.18; KO-hM3Dq, N = 6, P = 0.08.) and WT/A2a-Cre or KO/A2a-Cre mice (I, WT-mCherry, N = 7, P = 0.10; KO-mCherry, N = 6, P = 0.07; WT-hM3Dq, N = 7, P = 0.41; KO-hM3Dq, N = 9, P = 0.29). (H and J) DREADD did not change locomotor activities in both D1-Cre mice (H, WT and KO, P = 0.18. mCherry and DREADD, P = 0.66; interaction, P = 0.05) and A2a-Cre mice (J, WT and KO, P = 0.64. mCherry and DREADD, P = 0.81; interaction, P = 0.57). A paired t test was used for C, E, G, and I and 2-way ANOVA was used for D, F, H, and J. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. N, animal number.

We next examined whether enhancing the activity of D2 MSNs by DREADD-hM3Dq could rescue repetitive grooming behavior in Shank3B-KO mice. Because strong activation of D2 MSNs can lead to motor inhibition, as demonstrated by the optogenetic activation study (83), and thus confound our behavioral analysis, we tested the effect of different doses of CNO on motor activity in WT/A2a-Cre and Shank3B-KO/A2a-Cre mice injected with AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry. We found that administration of CNO at concentrations of 0.7 mg/kg or 1.0 mg/kg, commonly used doses in mice, caused significant inhibition of motor activity (Supplemental Figure 8). Conversely, administration of CNO at a concentration of 0.7 mg/kg or 1.0 mg/kg (data not shown) to WT/Drd1a-Cre and Shank3B-KO/Drd1a-Cre mice injected with AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry dramatically increased motor activity (Supplemental Figure 8). We thus used a lower dose of CNO (0.3 mg/kg body weight) for our behavioral experiments, aiming to correct the reduced activity of D2 MSNs in Shank3B-KO mice without inducing significant motor activity changes. We found that administration of CNO at a concentration of 0.3 mg/kg to Shank3B-KO/A2a-Cre mice injected with AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry significantly reduced self-grooming (Figure 5, E and F) without significantly affecting motor activity (Figure 5, I and J). On the other hand, enhancing the activity of D1 MSNs by CNO in Shank3B-KO/Drd1a-Cre mice injected with AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry did not affect self-grooming behavior (Figure 5, C and D); instead, the mice showed a trend of increased motor activity (Figure 5, G and H). Thus, enhancing D2 MSN activity, but not D1 MSN activity, is sufficient to correct the repetitive grooming behavior in Shank3B-KO mice.

Finally, we tested whether reducing D2 MSN activity in WT mice may increase repetitive grooming. To reduce the activity of D2 MSNs, we used the inhibitory DREADD (DREADD-hM4Di), which couples through a Gi pathway to hyperpolarize neuronal membrane potential upon the application of CNO. We bilaterally injected Cre-dependent AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM4Di-mCherry (hM4Di-mCherry) into the dorsal striatum of WT/A2a-Cre mice to selectively express hM4Di-mCherry in D2 MSNs. To test the functionality of DREADD-hM4Di in MSNs, we performed whole-cell current clamp recordings of hM4Di-mCherry–positive MSNs in acute brain slices. We found that hM4Di-mCherry–expressing MSNs exhibited a hyperpolarization upon local application of CNO (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). We then tested the effect of CNO (0.3 mg/kg) on repetitive grooming behavior of WT/A2a-Cre mice bilaterally injected with hM4Di-mCherry. In parallel, all control WT/A2a-Cre mice (without hM4Di-mCherry viral injection) were treated with the same dosage of CNO and tested for grooming duration. As shown in Supplemental Figure 9C, no significant changes in grooming duration were observed between the 2 groups. Although these results suggest that a moderate reduction in D2 MSN activity alone could not induce repetitive grooming in WT mice, other explanations also exist. First, rescuing behavioral defects may only require the normalization of a subset of neurons in the circuit, while generating behavioral defects may require a larger subset of abnormally functioning neurons. Second, there might be some compensatory mechanisms that could regain a balanced activity of the 2 striatal pathways in WT mice, whereas in Shank3B-KO mice, such compensatory mechanisms might be compromised and imbalanced activity of the 2 striatal pathways could eventually lead to the repetitive grooming behavior.