Transcription factor ETV1 is essential for rapid conduction in the heart

Mutant mice. CCS-lacZ (21), Cntn2-EGFP BAC transgenic (30), and Etv1-nlz (38) (provided by Thomas Jessell, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA) mutant mice have all been previously described. CCS-lacZ and Cntn2-EGFP mice were maintained in a CD1 genetic background. Etv1-null mice were maintained in a C57BL/6 background. For Purkinje cell morphology imaging and quantification, the Etv1nlz mouse line was bred into the Cntn2-EGFP background. For functional studies, Etv1nlz Cntn2EGFP mouse lines were backcrossed more than 5 generations into the C57BL/6 background.

Antibody reagents. Immunofluorescent antibodies were [target, dilution (species, company, product number)]: NKX2-5, 1:100 (rabbit, Abcam, ab91196); ETV1, 1:100 (rabbit, Abcam, ab36788); ETV1, 1:200 (goat, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-1953); IRX3, 1:100 (rabbit, Abcam, ab25703); Na V 1.5, 1:50 (rabbit, Alomone Labs, ASC-005); Cx40, 1:250 (rabbit, Alpha Diagnostic, Cx40A); CNTN2, 1:40 (goat, R&D Systems, AF4439); α-actinin (sarcomeric), 1:100 (mouse, Sigma-Aldrich, A7811); phospho-ErbB2, 1:100 (rabbit, Abcam, ab108371); phospho-ErbB4, 1:100 (rabbit, Abcam, ab109273); phospho–p44/42 MAPK (pErk1/2), 1:100 (rabbit, Cell Signaling, 4370S); and mouse anti–phospho–histone H3 (PHH3), 1:100 (mouse, Abcam, 14955). Secondary antibodies were donkey anti-rabbit, 1:500 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2784); donkey anti-goat, 1:500 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2024); and donkey anti-mouse, 1:500 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2099).

Western blot primary antibodies were [target, dilution (species, company, product number)] Nkx2-5, 1:1,000 (mouse, Abcam, ab91196); ETV1, 1:200 (goat, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-1953); anti-phosphoserine, 1:500 (rabbit, Millipore, AB1603); Na V 1.5, 1:500 (rabbit, Alomone Labs, ASC-005); Cx40, 1:1,000 (rabbit, Alpha Diagnostic, Cx40A); and vinculin, 1:5,000 (mouse, Abcam, ab11194). Secondary antibodies were goat anti-rabbit, 1:15,000 (LI-COR, 926-32211); goat anti-mouse, 1:15,000 (LI-COR, 926-32220); and donkey anti-goat, 1:15,000 (LI-COR, 926-32214).

Embryonic heart culture assays and inhibitor assay. E9.5 CCS-lacZ hearts were harvested and cultured in DMEM containing 1% FBS, penicillin, and streptomycin (GIBCO/Invitrogen) in 24-well culture plates. The recombinant peptide containing the β variant of the epidermal growth factor-like domain of NRG1 (R&D Systems) was added to each well at a final concentration of 2.5 × 10–9 M (20). Lyophilized NRG1 was reconstituted at 100 μg/ml in sterile PBS. The control group received vehicle (sterile PBS) only. Medium in both conditions was replaced every 12 hours. Cultures were maintained for up to 48 hours. Nonbeating cultures were excluded from analysis.

For kinase inhibitor studies, the following conditions were used: (a) vehicle control, (b) NRG1 alone, (c) kinase inhibitor alone, or (d) NRG1 plus kinase inhibitor. Doses used for kinase inhibitor studies were: PP2 (10 μM) (61), LY294002 (25 μM) (62, 63), PD98059 (50 μM) (64), FR180204 (20 μM) (65, 66), SL0101 (50 μM) (67), H89 (10 μM) (68).

For RNA analysis, E9.5 heart culture assays described above were used to perform qPCR. Four embryonic hearts were pooled within each replicate to increase total RNA recovered and to minimize assay variability.

Whole-mount staining for β-galactosidase activity. Tissues were collected in ice-cold PBS and fixed for 15 minutes (embryonic) or 1 hour (postnatal) in fix solution (2% formaldehyde, 0.2% glutaraldehyde, 0.02% NP-40, 0.01% sodium deoxycholate in PBS). After fixation, tissues were rinsed in PBS 3 times and then stained overnight at 37°C in the dark with stain solution [5 mM K 3 Fe(CN) 6 , 5 mM K 4 Fe(CN) 6 , 1 mg/ml 5-bromo-4-chloro-3-indolyl-β-d-galactopyranoside (X-gal), 2 mM MgCl 2 , 0.02% NP-40, 0.01% sodium deoxycholate in PBS]. Bright-field images of hearts were taken using the Zeiss Discovery V8 microscope equipped with a Zeiss AxioCam Color camera interfaced with Zeiss Zen 2012 software.

Immunohistochemistry. Adult hearts were excised and immediately perfusion-fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight. Embryonic hearts were excised and immediately fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 2 hours. Samples were then washed in ice-cold PBS and equilibrated in 30% sucrose at 4°C overnight. The samples were then embedded into Tissue-Tek OCT compound (Fisher Scientific), and frozen tissues (10-μm sections) were cut and collected on Superfrost Plus microscope slides (Fisher Scientific). Sections were blocked with 10% serum and 0.01% Triton in PBS for 1 hour, then incubated with primary antibodies overnight. Sections were then washed in PBS and incubated with secondary antibodies with Alexa Fluor dyes (Invitrogen) for 1 hour before mounting. Slides were coverslipped with Vectashield mounting medium with DAPI (Vector Laboratories). Stained sections were visualized on an Axiovert 200M fluorescence microscope. Images were collected using uniform exposure settings for each staining run on an AxioCam camera with AxioVision 4.48 software (Carl Zeiss). Confocal images were taken with a Leica TCS SP5 confocal microscope using Leica LAS AF acquisition software. Quantification of pHH3-positive nuclei was performed per high-power field (×40) in trabecular and compact myocardial regions using ImageJ software (NIH).

Laser capture microdissection and RNA extraction. Laser capture microdissection (LCM) was performed as previously described except for the following modifications (69). E10.5 and E12.5 embryonic hearts were collected in ice-cold PBS, immediately placed into OCT compound, and frozen at –80°C. Cryosections (9 μm thickness) were subjected to H&E staining and subsequently dehydrated in graded ethanol solutions (95% twice, 5 minutes, 100% 3 times, 5 minutes) and cleared in xylene (3 times, 5 minutes). After air-drying of the samples for 30 minutes, LCM was performed under direct microscopic visualization. Trabecular versus compact myocardial cells were collected onto thermoplastic film on LCM caps (Arcturus Engineering). RNA was extracted from cells captured onto thermoplastic film using the PicoPure RNA Isolation Kit (Arcturus Engineering). Differential expression libraries were generated using Affymetrix gene chips, as previously described (29).

Cardiomyocyte enzymatic dissociation for whole-cell patch clamp and FACS purification. Cardiac cells were dissociated from neonatal or adult Cntn2EGFP/+ hearts. Hearts were Langendorff-perfused and enzymatically digested as previously described (70). Myocyte FACS-based purification was performed as previously described (43). Briefly, the mitochondrial dye tetramethylrhodamine methyl ester perchlorate (TMRM; Invitrogen) was used to identify cardiomyocytes. Fifty-nanomolar TMRM was incubated with dissociated single-cell ventricular cardiomyocytes for 15 minutes using Cntn2EGFP/+ hearts. Cell suspensions were purified by FACS (Beckman Coulter MoFlo). Purkinje cell (TMRMhiGFP+) and ventricular myocyte (TMRMhiGFP–) populations were collected. RNA was isolated from sorted cell populations using the PicoPure RNA Isolation Kit (Arcturus Engineering).

Whole-cell I Na recordings. All I Na recordings in isolated cardiomyocytes were conducted in whole-cell configuration at room temperature. Recording pipettes were filled with a solution containing (in mM) NaCl 5, CsF 135, EGTA 10, MgATP 5, HEPES 15, pH 7.2, with CsOH. Cells were maintained in a solution containing (in mM) NaCl 5, CsCl 112.5, TEACl 20, CdCl 2 0.1, MgCl 2 1, CaCl 2 1, HEPES 20, glucose 11, pH 7.4, with CsOH. To determine the peak current voltage relation, 200-ms voltage pulses were applied to membrane potential (V m ) –90 mV to +30 mV in 5-mV voltage steps, from a holding potential of V m = –120 mV. The interval between voltage steps was 3 seconds. For analysis of steady-state activation, I Na was normalized to the driving force and maximal conductance. The normalized conductance was then plotted against V m . The steady-state voltage-dependent activation curves were fitted to the Boltzmann’s function. Steady-state inactivation was determined by stepping V m from –130 mV to –40 mV, followed by a 30-ms test pulse to V m = –30 mV to elicit I Na . The steady-state voltage-dependent inactivation curves were fitted to Boltzmann’s functions. Recovery from inactivation was studied by the application of paired voltage clamp steps. Two 20-ms test pulses (S1, S2) to V m = –30mV (holding potential = –120 mV) were separated by increasing increments of 1 ms to a maximum S1-S2 interval of 60 ms. The S1-S1 interval was kept constant at 3 seconds. The time-dependent recovery-from-inactivation curves were fit with exponential functions. All recordings were obtained using an Axon multiclamp 700B Amplifier coupled to a pClamp system (version 10.2, Axon Instruments).

Transcriptional profiling and quantitative RT-PCR. Isolated RNA from LCM samples or FACS-purified cells was amplified using the Ovation Pico WTA System V2 (NuGEN). Differential gene expression analysis was performed using Mouse Genome 430 2.0 Array (Affymetrix). All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE60987). Data analysis was performed using robust multiarray average (RMA) followed by linear models for microarray data (LIMMA) to identify differentially expressed transcripts with an FDR of 0.05. Quantitative RT-PCR (qPCR) was performed on cDNA using the Quantitect SYBR Green PCR Kit (Qiagen). All qPCR probes were purchased though Origene and performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Western blot analysis. For atrial samples, left and right atrial samples were collected from P18 mice and immediately cryopreserved in liquid nitrogen. Atria were then homogenized in RIPA buffer containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (150 mM NaCl, 1.0% NP-40 or 0.1% Triton X-100, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% sodium dodecyl sulphate, 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, and protease and phosphatase inhibitors). Samples were run on 10% precast polyacrylamide gradient gels (Invitrogen) and transferred to nitrocellulose (Bio-Rad) overnight at 4°C. Nitrocellulose membranes were incubated in blocking buffer consisting of PBS with Tween-20 (0.05%) and 5% nonfat dry milk. Membranes were then incubated with specific primary antibodies diluted in 5% nonfat dry milk overnight at 4°C followed by wash steps and secondary antibodies (LI-COR). Antigen complexes were visualized and quantified with the Odyssey Imaging System (LI-COR).

Cultured rat atrial myocytes. Enriched P1 rat atrial myocyte cultures were obtained by enzymatic digestion (trypsin 2.5%/collagenase 1%) as previously described (71). After overnight plating in DMEM plus 10% FBS plus supplements (3 mM pyruvic acid, 2 g/l BSA, 0.5 mg/ml primocin, 15 mM HEPES, 4 μg/ml transferrin, 0.7 ng/ml sodium selenite, 5 μg/ml linoleic acid, 10 μM ascorbic acid), cells were maintained in serum-free DMEM with supplements. The final myocyte cultures contained more than 90% atrial myocytes at a density of 2 × 106 cells per 60-mm dish. NRG1 experiments were performed 24 hours after plating. Cells were used for either ETV1 immunoprecipitation assays or immunofluorescent staining after 0, 1, or 3 hours of vehicle or NRG1 treatment. Quantification of ETV1 nuclear accumulation in dissociated neonatal rat myocytes was performed per cell using ImageJ software. DAPI channel was used to define total nuclear area.

ETV1 immunoprecipitation assay. Atrial myocyte cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and resuspended in 1 ml lysis buffer (10 mM Tris, pH 8, 1 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM EGTA, 0.5% N-lauroyl sarcosine, and protease and phosphatase inhibitors) per 60-mm dishes. Each 1-ml cell resuspension was individually homogenized on ice using Dounce homogenizers (types A and B). Dynabeads M-280 sheep anti-rabbit IgG (Life Technologies, 11203D) was used with ETV1 1:100 (rabbit, Abcam, ab36788) according to the manufacture-recommended protocol. Western blot analysis was performed using anti-phosphoserine (rabbit) and anti-ETV1 (goat) antibodies. Protein levels were quantified by densitometry (normalized to ETV1) and plotted relative to WT at baseline.

Electrocardiograms. Surface ECGs were obtained using subcutaneous electrodes attached at the 4 limbs, as previously described (72). P18 mice were anesthetized with inhaled 2% isoflurane. Heart rate was monitored, and core body temperature was maintained at 37.5°C using a heat lamp. ECG analysis was performed in an unbiased fashion where 200 beats were analyzed using LabChart 7 Pro version 7.3.1 (ADInstruments Inc.). Detection and analysis of P wave, PR interval, QRS wave, and QT intervals were set to mouse ECG parameters. Mice with heart rates below 400 bpm were excluded from the analysis.

Intracardiac electrograms were obtained with a Millar EPR-800 1.1Fr octapolar catheter (ADInstruments Inc.) for bipolar recordings at the level of the His bundle. P18 mice were anesthetized with inhaled 1%–1.5% isoflurane. Heart rate was monitored, and core body temperature was maintained at 37.5°C using a heat lamp. Access was via the right internal jugular vein. The 8 electrodes spaced 1 mm apart directly contact the endocardial surface of the heart. Intracardiac measurements were performed as follows: (a) His bundle electrograms were measured when the atrial, His, and ventricular electrograms were stable over more than 25 beats. (b) Measurement of the AH interval was taken from the His bundle recording from the onset of deflection from baseline of the local atrial electrogram to the onset of deflection from baseline of the His bundle electrogram. (c) Measurement of the HV interval was taken from the onset of deflection from baseline of the His bundle electrogram to the onset of deflection from baseline of the earliest ventricular electrogram, whether on surface ECG or intracardiac recordings.

Transthoracic echocardiography. Echocardiography was performed using the Vevo 2100 high-resolution ultrasound imaging system with a real-time 30-MHz linear array scanhead (MS400) at a frame rate of 235 fps, a focal length of 8 mm, and a 10-by-10-mm field of view (VisualSonics). Mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane, and hair was removed from the chest using a depilatory cream (Nair, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.). Warmed ultrasound transmission gel was placed on the chest and used to obtain left ventricular endpoints of cardiac function. B-mode cardiac imaging was conducted on transverse (short-axis) plane. The papillary muscles were used for the short axis imaging landmark. M-mode recordings of the left ventricle were also recorded at the short-axis B-mode imaging plane to obtain left ventricular function and dimensions through the cardiac cycle. Heart rate was monitored, and core body temperature was maintained at 37.5°C using a heated platform and hair dryer throughout the procedure. Mice with heart rates below 400 bpm were excluded from the analysis. Data analysis was performed on VisualSonics Vevo 2100 V1.5.0 software. The following parameters were measured using short axis M-mode: diastolic and systolic left ventricular internal diameter, anterior wall thickness, and posterior wall thickness. From these measurements, left ventricular ejection fraction and percent fractional shortening were calculated within the Vevo software.

VCS whole-mount quantification. Purkinje cell imaging and quantification of EGFP fluorescence were conducted using Cntn2EGFP/+ reporter mice. Etv1nlz/+ Cntn2EGFP/+ mice were generated to study the spatial and temporal expression of Etv1 within the cardiac conduction system as reported by EGFP. Hearts were excised, immediately placed in ice-cold PBS, and fixed for 1 hour in the β-galactosidase fixative solution (see above). For imaging of the left VCS, the left ventricular wall was cut open at the center of the free wall. Free wall edges were pinned down using 30-gauge needles to expose the left ventricular septum. For imaging of the right VCS, the anterior portion of the right ventricular free wall adjacent to the septum was cut to expose the right ventricular septum and free wall Purkinje fiber network. Bright-field and fluorescent images of the hearts were taken using the Zeiss M2Bio microscope equipped with a Zeiss AxioCam Color camera interfaced with Zeiss AxioVision 2012 software. To acquire EGFP- and X-gal–stained composite images, EGFP images were first acquired, and then pinned hearts underwent X-gal staining and were imaged again. Overlay of bright-field and fluorescent channels was done using Photoshop CS6. Littermates were imaged on the same day at comparable magnification, exposure, and light intensity. Area of GFP+ Purkinje cells was measured using ImageJ software in regions on the left ventricular septum, right ventricular septum, and right ventricular free wall. Quantification was normalized to total area as specified.

ErbB2 inhibitor studies. P1 Etv1nlz/+ mice were treated with either vehicle (33% DMSO in sterile saline) or AG825 (1 mg/kg) i.p. daily for 7 days. P1 pups were randomly assigned to either the treatment or vehicle group. ECGs were obtained and hearts were X-gal–stained using methods described above.

Phenome-wide association study. To investigate possible human associations with ETV1 variation, we used a population of 26,256 adults (age >18 years) of European ancestry (EA) and 3,269 of African ancestry (AA) who had genotyping on Illumina HumanExome BeadChip version 1.1 and available electronic health record (EHR) data from the Vanderbilt BioVU DNA biobank (73). This platform contained 1 SNP, rs9639168, in ETV1, which corresponds to a serine to glycine in multiple splice variants. The minor C allele of rs9639168 was present in 34% of EA and 19% of AA individuals. We then evaluated all phenotypes defined using a phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) of this SNP in EA and AA individuals using previously described methods (46). Briefly, the method defines cases for more than 1,600 phenotypes by the presence of specific International Classification of Diseases, 9th edition (ICD9), codes on at least 2 different days. Controls for each phenotype are defined as individuals who lack case ICD9 codes and other codes that are related. For example, cases of the “bundle branch block” phenotype are defined with 426.5, 426.50, 426.53, and 426.54, while its controls are defined as absence of the 426–427.99 range of ICD9 codes. We used version 1.2 of the PheWAS code terminology system and the R PheWAS (74) package to calculate the PheWAS and graph results, both of which can be downloaded from http://phewascatalog.org We used logistic regression for each phenotype with 20 cases or more, adjusted for age and sex, assuming an additive genetic model.

Analyzing human ECG phenotypes. After seeing that the PheWAS identified cardiac conduction phenotypes, we then followed up by analyzing these phenotypes as documented on ECGs available in the EHR. We extracted keywords for left and right bundle branch block, left anterior and posterior fascicular blocks, and all bundle branch blocks from the narrative text ECG impressions, which are generated via interaction of the ECG system and cardiologists. Fifty reports for each type of block were reviewed without identifying any false positives. Cases of each phenotype are defined by the corresponding keywords’ having ever been present in their ECG report. We identify 1 control group for all phenotypes, defined as individuals with at least 1 ECG report in their EHR and absence of any aforementioned keywords of any phenotypes. We used logistic regression to study the association of the C allele of rs9639168 with each ECG phenotype, adjusted for age at the last ECG, sex, and number of ECG reports in the EHR. Specific regular expressions used to define each bundle branch block are defined in Supplemental Table 13.

Statistics. Endpoints were compared using 1-way ANOVA or 2-tailed Student’s t test where appropriate. P less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Sample size calculations were done using preliminary data to design the experiment for measuring continuous variables. Groups were constructed to detect a 30% difference between experimental and control groups with a power of 90% and a significance level of 0.05. Mean and SEM were reported for each group. Experimental groups were blinded until the endpoints were analyzed. Animal studies were done prior to genotyping, ensuring blinded observations. All animal ECGs and ultrasound data analysis were conducted by 2 operators.

Study approval. All protocols conformed to the Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care and the NYU School of Medicine Animal Care and Use Committee. Protocols for studies of cadaveric fetal human tissues were approved by the NYU Institutional Review Board.