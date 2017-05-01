Glutaminase and poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors suppress pyrimidine synthesis and VHL-deficient renal cancers

RC contributes to DNA synthesis via production of aspartate in VHL-deficient human RCC cells. In mammalian cells, uridine monophosphate (UMP) is the common precursor for pyrimidine-containing nucleotides, being synthesized de novo from 5-phosphoribosyl pyrophosphate (PRPP, produced from ribose 5-phosphate), glutamine-derived nitrogens, and aspartate. The pathway consists of 6 enzymatic steps: carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase II (CPSII), aspartate transcarbamoylase (ACTase), dihydroorotase, dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, orotate phosphoribosyltransferase, and orotidine monophosphate decarboxylase (28). CAD is the trifunctional enzyme that comprises the CPSII, ACTase, and dehydroorotase steps of UMP synthesis, and its activity is allosterically regulated at multiple levels to mediate de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis in a cell cycle–dependent manner (27, 29, 30). During the de novo synthesis of pyrimidines in mammalian cells, glutamine donates the amide nitrogen to bicarbonate, forming N-carbamoyl-phosphate via CPSII. In turn, N-carbamoyl-phosphate combines with aspartate to form N-carbamoyl-l-aspartate through ACTase, which is further modified and combined with PRPP to produce orotidine monophosphate and, after a decarboxylation step (which releases the carbon [C1] of aspartate), UMP (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87800DS1). Therefore, aspartate contributes with 3 carbons to the synthesis of UMP and to the other pyrimidine nucleotides. Aspartate is produced from transaminated oxaloacetate, which can be generated from 3 distinct sources: (a) glutamine-derived carbons only (through glutamine oxidation in the first round of the TCA cycle), (b) RC, in which case it is also composed exclusively by glutamine carbons, or (c) through several rounds of the TCA cycle via the combined action of pyruvate dehydrogenase or pyruvate carboxylase, and glutamine anaplerosis, being formed from both glucose carbons and glutamine carbons. We will describe glucose oxidation as pathway (d), since it requires the continuous supply of 2 glucose or 3 glucose carbons.

Figure 1 Biosynthesis of DNA pyrimidines from glutamine carbons in RCC cells. (A) Diagram depicting the contribution of glutamine and glucose to the formation of aspartate and downstream intermediates of pyrimidine nucleosides, and the inhibition of GLS1 by BPTES. (B) Contribution of the different source pathways to the formation of aspartate. One representative experiment is shown, in which an isogenic pair of VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells was labeled with [U-13C 6 ]glucose, [U-13C 5 ]glutamine, or [1-13C 1 ]glutamine for 24 hours; the M0 obtained using the [U-13C 5 ]glutamine tracer was used to depict the “unlabeled” fraction of aspartate. (C and D) Using [U-13C 5 ]glutamine, the time course (8 days) shows the 13C enrichment of thymine (C), and cytosine (D), determined from column-purified and formic acid–hydrolyzed DNA. (E and F) Using [1-13C 1 ]glutamine, the time course (8 days) shows the incorporation of the 13C label on DNA-derived thymine (E) and cytosine (F). Error bars represent SEM (n = 3). Student’s t test with Bonferroni correction (to account for multiple comparisons) compared VHL–/– to VHL+/+ cells in E and F. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. GLS1, glutaminase 1; CPSII, carbamoyl phosphate synthetase II; ACTase, aspartate transcarbamoylase; OMP, orotidine monophosphate; UMP, uridine monophosphate; PRPP, 5-phosphoribosyl pyrophosphate.

To study the de novo synthesis of pyrimidine in RCC cells, we used a system of isogenic RCC UMRC2 cells that are VHL-deficient (HIF-expressing) and reconstituted either with a pBABE control vector (termed VHL–/–) or with WT VHL (termed VHL+/+), as previously described (10). We cultured the pair of VHL–/– and VHL+/+ cells in the presence of 13C glucose or glutamine tracers and measured the 13C isotopic enrichment of aspartate and pyrimidine intermediates and in the DNA biomass. First, to quantify the contribution of the different pathways to aspartate synthesis in RCC cells, we cultured the pair of RCC cells with 13C tracers that specifically trace the contribution of the aforementioned 3 routes (Supplemental Figure 2), and observed that the contribution of these pathways is different between VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells (Figure 1B). While we acknowledge that most of the aspartate is formed from glutamine oxidation in both cell types (determined by the degree of M4 enrichment from [U-13C 5 ]glutamine), there was a significant difference between the contribution of glucose oxidation (determined by the degree of M2 and M3 enrichment from [U-13C 6 ]glucose) and that of RC (determined by the degree of M1 enrichment from [1-13C 1 ]glutamine) between VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells (Figure 1B). This observation led to the hypothesis that HIF expression affects the substrate preference for de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis, and that this metabolic phenotype may be exploited to selectively inhibit this pathway in VHL–/– cells.

To confirm the contribution of glutamine carbons to DNA synthesis, we cultured the pair of UMRC2 cells in the presence of [U-13C 5 ]glutamine for several days and monitored the 13C label incorporation in thymine and cytosine using gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC-MS); the free bases were obtained from isolated and hydrolyzed DNA. [U-13C 5 ]glutamine can contribute with 3 carbons to pyrimidine biosynthesis through the TCA cycle (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, via either glutamine oxidation or RC). As seen in Figure 1, C and D, both VHL–/– and VHL+/+ cells heavily rely on glutamine carbons to produce DNA bases, with little difference observed between the 2 cell types, although VHL+/+ cells appear to incorporate the 13C tracer at a higher rate during the first 48 hours. This is consistent with the notion that de novo DNA synthesis is a readout of cell proliferation rates (31, 32), and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells grow slightly faster than their VHL–/– counterparts in vitro (although they do not form tumors in vivo). This indicates that glutamine is a major nutrient for de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis in both RCC cells, but this experiment does not distinguish the utilization of glutamine carbons via glutamine oxidation or RC. The fact that the 13C incorporation is not higher in VHL–/– cells is not incompatible with the observed different contribution of glutamine carbons for aspartate synthesis (Figure 1B), but rather raises the possibility that both RCC cell types rely on glutamine to synthesize pyrimidines when cultured under conditions of abundant glucose and glutamine. We also detected a similar 13C labeling pattern in uracil, albeit a lower signal (data not shown), possibly reflecting spontaneous deamination of cytosine during the experimental procedure (33). Next, to determine the contribution of RC to DNA synthesis, we labeled the pair of UMRC2 cells with [1-13C 1 ]glutamine, which transfers the label to aspartate and pyrimidines specifically through RC. We observed that the 13C enrichment of thymine and cytosine was higher in VHL–/– than in VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells, indicating that at least 10% of DNA was synthesized through RC during the course of 8 days. Notably, the carbon (C1) of aspartate is lost during de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis, but RC transfers the 13C label to aspartate in the 4 carbon (C4). However, owing to molecular symmetry of fumarate (34) and reversibility of the malate dehydrogenase and fumarate hydratase reactions, C1 and C4 can interchange and lead to partial loss of 13C incorporation in pyrimidines. Thus, the observed 13C enrichment of DNA is an underestimation of the actual RC contribution to DNA synthesis due to the isotopic scrambling. Overall, these results indicate that RC can contribute to DNA synthesis in RCC cells in a HIF-dependent manner.

Glutaminase inhibition compromises de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis in VHL-deficient human RCC cells. N-carbamoyl-aspartate is formed through condensation of N-carbamoyl-phosphate with aspartate, the latter being produced from either glucose or glutamine (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1). Since glutamine-derived carbons contributed to a higher steady-state production of aspartate and DNA in VHL–/– than VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells, we hypothesized that glutamine deprivation would impair pyrimidine biosynthesis selectively in VHL-deficient cells. To test this hypothesis, we cultured isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells with a GLS1 inhibitor, bis-2-(5-phenylacetamido-1,3,4-thiadiazol-2-yl)ethyl sulfide (BPTES), for 48 hours and measured the levels of the pyrimidine intermediates using liquid chromatography/tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Treatment with BPTES significantly decreased the levels of N-carbamoyl-aspartate and UMP in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells (Figure 2A). Consistent with the hypothesis that glutamine-derived carbons are required for aspartate synthesis, the levels of aspartate decreased in BPTES-treated VHL–/– cells, while N-carbamoyl-phosphate increased. These observations are consistent with network topology and suggest that loss of VHL limits RCC cells in their ability to produce aspartate under GLS1-inhibited conditions, which leads to the accumulation of N-carbamoyl-phosphate. In contrast, the effect induced by BPTES on metabolite pool sizes was overall significantly less pronounced in VHL+/+ cells (Figure 2A). Treatment with BPTES increased the levels of glutamine and reduced glutamate levels in both UMRC2 cell types (Figure 2B), confirming the expected metabolic effect of GLS1 inhibition. This effect was nevertheless less pronounced in VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells at the level of glutamate, corroborating our previous observations that VHL reconstitution in VHL-deficient RCC cells stimulates glucose oxidation in the TCA cycle and rescues the production of glutamate from glucose carbons (10). To test whether the effect on pyrimidine synthesis induced by GLS1 inhibition is due to an impaired carbon flux to pyrimidine synthesis, we labeled the pair of UMRC2 cells with [U-13C 5 ]glutamine for 48 hours, and measured the isotopic enrichment of UMP and CMP in the presence of BPTES. The 13C enrichment of M3 UMP and CMP was decreased in both VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells, albeit the effect was significantly more pronounced in VHL–/– cells (Figure 2, C and D). As expected, there was no 13C incorporation in inosine monophosphate, the precursor nucleotide for purines, whose synthesis does not require glutamine carbons (Supplemental Figure 3A); the observed minimal M1 abundance (~5%) is most likely due to the natural abundance of 13C (we did not correct for the natural abundance of isotopomer enrichments in the LC-MS/MS experiments). We showed before that the levels of GLS1 are similar between VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells (10). These findings show that GLS1 inhibition compromises de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis selectively in VHL–/– cells because it decreases the production of aspartate from glutamine carbons.

Figure 2 Inhibition of GLS1 decreases intracellular aspartate and selectively suppresses de novo pyrimidine synthesis in VHL–/– cells. (A and B) Isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells were cultured in the absence or presence of 1.5 μM BPTES for 48 hours, and the metabolites were analyzed by LC-MS/MS. (A) Effect of BPTES on the levels of pyrimidine nucleotides and their intermediates. (B) Effect of BPTES on the levels of glutamine and glutamate in the isogenic pair of UMRC2 cells. Metabolite levels were normalized to the sum of 288 metabolites obtained from extracts in the corresponding cell type. (C and D) The pair of UMRC2 cells was labeled with [U-13C 5 ]glutamine in the absence or presence of 2 μM BPTES for 48 hours, and the metabolite enrichment was measured by LC-MS/MS. Effect of BPTES on the 13C enrichment of UMP (C) and CMP (D) is shown. (E–G) The pair of UMRC2 cells were labeled with [U-13C 6 ]glucose with or without 2 μM BPTES for 48 hours, and the metabolite enrichment was measured by GC-MS. Effect of BPTES on the contribution of glucose oxidation, determined by the level of M2-enriched (E) and M3-enriched (F) TCA cycle intermediates, and of citrate enrichment (G). Error bars represent SEM (n = 3). Student’s t test compared BPTES-treated with corresponding control cells in B–G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. MID, Mass Isotopomer Distribution; Suc, succinate; Fum, fumarate; αKG, α-ketoglutarate; Mal, malate; Asp, aspartate; Glu, glutamate.

VHL+/+ RCC cells adapt to GLS1 inhibition by stimulating glucose oxidation in the TCA cycle. To investigate the metabolic mechanism by which VHL+/+ RCC cells can tolerate GLS1 inhibition, we labeled the pair of UMRC2 cells with [U-13C 6 ]glucose and measured the 13C enrichment of TCA cycle intermediates by GC-MS, with and without BPTES. The BPTES treatment increased the enrichment of M2 and M3 intermediates in the TCA cycle intermediates in VHL+/+ but not in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells (Figure 2, E–G), showing that GLS1 inhibition stimulates glucose oxidation in the TCA cycle. The level of glucose oxidation in BPTES-treated VHL–/– UMRC2 cells was, in most cases, lower than or similar to that observed in BPTES-untreated VHL–/– cells (in particular for M2 enrichments). These observations are not a cell line–specific phenomenon; they were corroborated in the independent isogenic pair of VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC3 cells (Supplemental Figure 4), indicating that the activation of glucose oxidation reflects an adaptive metabolic response to GLS1 inhibition. Taken together these observations strongly suggest that GLS1 inhibition leads to glutamine-derived depletion of aspartate carbons in VHL+/+ cells, which can be compensated by increased glucose oxidation. In contrast, VHL–/– cells lack these compensatory mechanisms and GLS1 inhibition results in depletion of pyrimidine intermediates.

Inhibition of GLS1 selectively enhances intracellular ROS level through GSH biosynthesis repression. In addition to being a source for de novo nucleoside synthesis, glutamine carbons are utilized for GSH biosynthesis. GSH is synthesized through the conjugation of cysteine, glycine, and glutamate, which is generated from glutamine by GLS1, and contributes to redox homeostasis (35). We hypothesized that glutamine deprivation would impair GSH biosynthesis and enhance intracellular ROS. To test this hypothesis, we cultured isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells with BPTES for 24 hours and measured the intracellular ROS levels by 2’,7’–dichlorofluorescin diacetate (DCFDA) staining. GLS1 inhibition by BPTES increased DCFDA intensity dose-dependently, and the effect was more pronounced in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells (Figure 3A). Notably, VHL–/– UMRC2 cells had higher DCFDA intensity at the basal level, which suggests that VHL–/– cells are in more oxidative stress compared with VHL+/+ cells. Addition of exogenous dimethyl αKG (DM-αKG) and an antioxidant, N-acetylcysteine (NAC), rescued the increase of intracellular ROS level (Figure 3B). To investigate whether the ROS enhancement by GLS1 inhibition was due to an impaired GSH biosynthesis, we measured the ratio of reduced to oxidized glutathione (GSH/GSSG ratio) after BPTES treatment for 24 hours. The BPTES treatment significantly decreased the GSH/GSSG ratios in a dose-dependent manner and selectively in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells, showing that repression of biosynthesis by GLS1 inhibition plays a critical role in the elevation of intracellular ROS level (Figure 3C). Lastly, we evaluated synergistic effects of BPTES with a small molecular ROS enhancer, BRD56491, which can enhance intracellular ROS levels and synergistically induce cell death by combination with buthionine sulfoximine (BSO), an inhibitor of GSH biosynthesis (36). We cultured isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells in the presence of BPTES, BRD56491, or their combination and measured the intracellular ROS level. The combination of BPTES and BRD56491 synergistically enhanced the intracellular ROS level selectively in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells (Figure 3D), and selectively impaired the growth of VHL–/– UMRC2 cells (Supplemental Figure 5), which indicates that BPTES worked as an inhibitor of GSH biosynthesis similarly to BSO. These findings strongly support the hypothesis that GLS1 inhibition impairs GSH biosynthesis and enhances intracellular ROS level.

Figure 3 Inhibition of GLS1 selectively increases intracellular ROS levels in VHL–/– RCC cells. (A) Intracellular ROS levels were determined by carboxy-DCFDA staining in VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells treated with 1.5, 3, and 10 μM BPTES for 24 hours. The DCFDA intensities were normalized to corresponding unstained control. (B) Rescue effects of exogenous dimethyl α-ketoglutarate (DM-αKG, 0.5 mM) and N-acetylcysteine (NAC, 4 mM) on intracellular ROS level in VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells treated with 1.5 μM BPTES for 24 hours. (C) GSH/GSSG ratios were determined in VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells treated with 1.5, 3, and 10 μM BPTES for 24 hours. (D) A small-molecule ROS enhancer, BRD56491, synergistically enhanced intracellular ROS levels with BPTES in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells. Error bars represent SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Dunnett’s test against corresponding control conditions.

Inhibition of GLS1 selectively impairs the growth of VHL-deficient human RCC cells. The observations presented above raise the hypothesis that the compromised de novo pyrimidine synthesis and induction of ROS might be the mechanisms that confer, at least in part, a significantly higher sensitivity of VHL–/– cells to GLS1 inhibition compared with their VHL+/+ isogenic counterparts. To test this hypothesis and to confirm that these observations are not cell line specific, we first treated a panel of VHL-deficient human RCC cell lines (UMRC2, RCC4, and UOK102) and their VHL-replete counterparts with GLS1 inhibitors BPTES and CB-839 (ref. 37; Figure 4, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 6). We showed that lack of VHL confers increased sensitivity to GLS1 inhibition. Moreover, we showed that exogenous administration of DM-αKG restored the viability of VHL–/– cells to a level equal to the one of VHL+/+ cells and protects both types of cells from GLS1 inhibitor–mediated growth suppression (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 7). DM-αKG can freely convert to glutamate and glutamine in the cell and therefore provide carbons to metabolic pathways requiring adequate levels of glutamine. Addition of exogenous glutamate to tissue culture medium improved the growth of VHL–/– cells treated with BPTES, but to a much lesser extent than DM-αKG did (Figure 4C). In contrast to both glutamate and DM-αKG, addition of acetate minimally protected VHL–/– cells from GLS1 inhibitor–mediated growth suppression, and only at higher concentrations (Figure 4E). Lastly, to address directly whether inhibition of de novo pyrimidine synthesis contributes to the cell growth inhibition, we showed that supplementing the tissue culture medium of BPTES-treated VHL–/– and VHL+/+ RCC cells with either pyrimidine or purine nucleobases partially but significantly (approximately 3-fold increase) improved cell survival of VHL–/– cells (Figure 4F). Supplementation of NAC also partially improved cell survival of VHL–/– cells (Figure 4G). Moreover, the combination of nucleobases and NAC had an additive effect in rescuing the growth inhibition effect of BPTES (Figure 4H), revealing that inhibition of de novo pyrimidine synthesis and increase of ROS independently contributed to the inhibition of cell proliferation. These observations were not cell type specific (Supplemental Figure 7). These experiments provide strong evidence that the sensitivity of VHL–/– cells to GLS1 inhibitors is an “on-target” outcome and that compromised de novo pyrimidine synthesis and disruption of redox homeostasis contribute, at least in part, to the cell growth suppression induced by GLS1 inhibitors. Our data also suggest that there are likely more processes in addition to perturbed pyrimidine and GSH biosynthesis affected by GLS1 inhibition.

Figure 4 Inhibition of GLS1 selectively impairs the growth of VHL–/– RCC cells, and exogenous metabolites rescue the growth inhibition effects. Isogenic pairs of VHL–/– and VHL+/+ cells were cultured in DMSO or BPTES-containing medium for 72 hours, and cell growth was determined by crystal violet staining. Cell growth was normalized to the corresponding cell type (VHL–/– or VHL+/+) grown in DMSO-containing medium. (A and B) Effect of GLS1 inhibitor BPTES (A) and CB-839 (B) on the isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2. (C–H) Cells were cultured in DMSO or 1.5 μM BPTES-containing medium with supplementation of glutamate (C), DM-αKG (D), acetate (E), nucleobases (5 μM) (F), NAC (G) or a combination of nucleobases (5 μM) and NAC (4 mM) for 72 hours. Error bars represent SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test between VHL–/– and VHL+/+ cells (A) and Dunnett’s test against corresponding control conditions (C–H). A, adenine; G, guanine; T, thymine; C, cytosine; U, uracil.

Inhibition of GLS1 selectively induces DNA replication stress in VHL–/– human RCC cells. Next, we investigated the mechanism(s) by which compromised pyrimidine synthesis and ROS enhancement might lead to VHL–/– cell growth suppression. We tested isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells for apoptosis and senescence after a 3-day treatment with increasing doses of GLS1 inhibitor BPTES or CB-839. We detected no evidence of either increased apoptosis or senescence within this time frame, despite significant suppression of cell growth (data not shown). These observations led us to hypothesize that treatment with GLS1 inhibitors activates a glutamine-related cell cycle checkpoint and/or that the overall cell cycle is lengthened as a consequence of GLS1 inhibition. We investigated these possibilities by analyzing the cell cycle distribution of cells (propidium iodide staining) and the rate of DNA synthesis (pulse labeling with 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine [EdU] and propidium iodide staining). We did not detect a drastic change in the cell cycle distribution of either VHL–/– or VHL+/+ cells when treated with BPTES (Figure 5, A–D). However, we noted that BPTES modestly reduced the fraction of S-phase cells in the VHL–/– but not the VHL+/+ cell population (Figure 5, A–D). This reduction in S phase was suppressed by supplementation of glutamate, DM-αKG, and nucleobases. Consistently, EdU pulse labeling showed that DNA synthesis was reduced in VHL–/– cells compared with the isogenic VHL+/+ cells upon treatment with BPTES (Figure 5, E and F: compare high to low incorporation of EdU during S phase; percentage of low-incorporation cells compared with total cells in S phase is shown in Figure 5G). This low incorporation of EdU by VHL–/– cells treated with BPTES can be restored to levels comparable to those of VHL+/+ cells by supplementation of the culture media with DM-αKG or glutamate, and partially by nucleobases or NAC, all metabolites that “rescued” the suppression of VHL–/– cell growth by BPTES (Figure 4). The combination of nucleobases and NAC additively rescued the effect. This phenomenon is not cell line specific (Supplemental Figure 8); it can be detected as early as 24 hours after application of GLS1 inhibitor, and it lasts up to at least 72 hours (Supplemental Figure 9). This pattern of low EdU incorporation in association with inhibited synthesis of pyrimidines, in the absence of a “classic” cell cycle arrest, is reminiscent of DNA replication stress due to low nucleotide levels, an association that has been described before (38).

Figure 5 GLS1 inhibitors selectively suppress DNA synthesis in VHL–/– RCC cells. Isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells were treated with 1.5 μM BPTES or DMSO vehicle control for 24 hours, in the presence or absence of 1 mM glutamate, 0.5 mM DM-αKG, 5 μM nucleobases, 4 mM NAC, or the combination of nucleobases and NAC. Cells were incubated with 10 μM EdU before fixing and staining with propidium iodide (PI) and fluorescent azide. EdU incorporation and PI staining were quantified by FACS. (A–D) Changes in cell cycle profile of VHL–/– (A and C) and VHL+/+ (B and D) UMRC2 cells treated as indicated. (E–G) Representative flow cytometry dot plots (stained with PI and EdU) of VHL–/– (E) and VHL+/+ (F) UMRC2 cells. The red box area (low EdU incorporation) indicates cells in mid–S phase (between 2N and 4N DNA content) that have low incorporation of EdU, suggestive of inhibited DNA synthesis. (G) The relative number of EdU-positive cells contained in the red box area (percentage of low-EdU-incorporating cells) compared with total number of cells in S phase (high + low EdU incorporation). Error bars represent SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001, Dunnett’s test against BPTES-treated cells without supplementation.

Low nucleotide levels might significantly delay nucleotide incorporation into nascent DNA, which may lead to exposure of single-stranded DNA and activation of the ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) kinease-mediated checkpoint (39). The replication checkpoint is known to inhibit firing of replication origins. To test whether treatment with GLS1 inhibitors BPTES and CB-839 results in activation of the replication checkpoint, we assayed VHL–/– and VHL+/+ cells for phospho-CHK1 and phospho-RPA32. Treatment of cells with GLS1 inhibitors at doses inducing significant cell growth delay did not lead to detectable changes in phosphorylation of CHK1 and RPA32 (Supplemental Figure 10). Similar to our findings, previous studies have shown that low concentrations of hydroxyurea, an inhibitor of deoxyribonucleotide triphosphate (dNTP) synthesis, also significantly slow down replication forks without inducing robust CHK1/RPA32 phosphorylation (40). Treatment of the isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells with hydroxyurea induced S-phase arrest selectively in VHL–/– UMRC2 cells, and phosphorylation of CHK1 was observed at lower concentrations in VHL–/– cells compared with VHL+/+ cells. Hydroxyurea selectively suppressed the growth of VHL–/– UMRC2 cells, suggesting that VHL-deficient cells are more susceptible to inhibition of nucleotide synthesis (Supplemental Figure 11). Our results suggest that GLS1 inhibitors suppress DNA synthesis but do not evoke the replication checkpoint strongly.

Compromised DNA synthesis could rise to double-stranded DNA breaks (DSBs) during replication, which are marked by γH2AX (40). To test whether GLS1 inhibition induces DSBs, we immunostained VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells for expression of γH2AX during treatment with GLS1 inhibitors in the presence or absence of metabolites that rescue BPTES-induced cell growth inhibition. A representative field is shown in Figure 6A. Quantification of γH2AX foci (Figure 6B) strongly suggests that VHL–/– but not VHL+/+ cells undergo DNA replication stress upon treatment with GLS1 inhibitors, which, in turn, can be mitigated by addition of DM-αKG, nucleobases, or NAC (Figure 6, A and B). Cotreatment of BPTES and BRD56491, the small-molecule ROS enhancer, synergistically induced DNA replication stress quantified by EdU incorporation and γH2AX, supporting the hypothesis that increase of ROS plays a key role in inducing DNA damage (Supplemental Figure 12). To corroborate this observation that GLS1 inhibition induces DNA replication stress with an independent assay, we performed a DNA fiber assay that directly quantifies the origins and speed of DNA replication forks. Isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ cells, treated with BPTES or vehicle control in the presence or absence of DM-αKG, were labeled sequentially with 5-Chloro-2′-deoxyuridine (CldU) and 5-Iodo-2’-deoxyuridine (IdU) nucleosides. Nucleoside incorporation was imaged by nucleoside-specific antibodies (Figure 6C), and the length of labeled nucleoside fibers was quantified (Figure 6, D and E). Treatment of VHL–/– but not VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells with BPTES significantly reduced progression of DNA replication forks (Figure 6D), a phenomenon totally reversed by addition of DM-αKG (Figure 6, C and D). Taken together these data strongly support the model whereby treatment of VHL–/– cells with GLS1 inhibitors compromises the synthesis of pyrimidines and induces oxidative stress, leading to a significant DNA replication stress and growth arrest.

Figure 6 GLS1 inhibitors selectively induce DNA replication stress in VHL–/– RCC cells. Isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells were treated with 1.5 μM BPTES for 48 hours with or without supplementation with 0.5 mM DM-αKG, 5 μM nucleobases, or 4 mM NAC. (A) DNA breaks were imaged by immunohistochemical detection of γH2AX foci (green) and quantified. (B) Percentage of nuclei with the indicated number of γH2AX foci. At least 100 nuclei for each condition were analyzed. (C–E) Detection and quantification of DNA replication stress by DNA fiber assay. Cells were treated with BPTES (1.5 μM) or vehicle control in the presence or absence of DM-αKG (0.5 mM) and pulse-labeled with CldU (green) and IdU (red). (C) Representative images of DNA incorporation of CldU and IdU under different treatment conditions. Quantification of CldU and IdU incorporation in replication forks of VHL–/– (D) and VHL+/+ (E) cells under different treatment conditions. At least 150 DNA fibers for each condition were analyzed.

PARP inhibitors synergize with GLS1 inhibitors in enhancing DNA replication stress and cell growth arrest of VHL–/– human RCC cells. Exploiting DNA replication stress of cancer cells has been emerging as an attractive strategy for targeted therapy (41). We therefore tested whether the DNA replication stress selectively induced in VHL–/– cells by GLS1 inhibitors could be enhanced by further interference with DNA synthesis, DNA damage, or DNA repair mechanisms. We treated VHL–/– and VHL+/+ RCC cells with BPTES alone or in combination with hydroxyurea, 5-fluorouracil, or the orotate dehydrogenase inhibitor teriflunomide (all agents that inhibit DNA synthesis by interfering with nucleotide biogenesis or their incorporation into DNA) and showed no synergistic effect between these drugs and GLS1 inhibitors with regard to cell growth suppression (data not shown). In addition, treatment of cells with increasing doses of the DNA chemotherapeutic agent cis-platinum in combination with BPTES resulted in an additive but not synergistic effect with regard to growth suppression (data not shown). In contrast, when we combined a PARP inhibitor, olaparib, with the GLS1 inhibitor BPTES or CB-839, we detected a synergistic effect between the 2 agents in cell growth inhibition (Figure 7A) as well as DNA replication stress quantified by EdU incorporation (Figure 7, C, D, and F) and γH2AX foci formation (Figure 7G). The cells in S phase were significantly decreased by the combination treatment (Figure 7E), suggesting that DNA synthesis was strongly suppressed by the combination. The synergistic effect (Figure 7B) was evaluated by the Chou-Talalay method (42). This synergism was detected in several cell lines and within a range of concentrations (Supplemental Figure 13), and in vivo in the xenograft model (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 14 and 16, and Supplemental Table 1). No significant body weight loss was detected in animals treated in the various arms (Supplemental Figure 14C), indicating that the combination treatment with CB-839 and olaparib was well tolerated in this preclinical setting.

Figure 7 PARP inhibition synergizes with GLS1 inhibitors to suppress the growth of VHL–/– RCC cells in vitro and in vivo. (A) Isogenic VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells were cultured in the absence or presence of BPTES and the PARP inhibitor olaparib, at the indicated concentrations, for 72 hours. Cell growth was determined by crystal violet staining and normalized to the corresponding cell type (VHL–/– and VHL+/+) cultured in DMSO-containing medium. (B) Combination index values were determined using CompuSyn software. A combination index value less than 1 indicates drug synergy. (C–F) DNA synthesis rate of VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells, treated with 1.5 μM BPTES, 20 μM olaparib, or their combination, as quantified by EdU incorporation. Representative flow cytometry dot plots of VHL–/– (C) and VHL+/+ (D) UMRC2 cells. (E) Cell cycle distributions of treated cells. (F) Percentage of low-EdU-incorporating cells (% cells in DNA replication stress) when treated with GLS1 inhibitor (BPTES), PARP inhibitor (olaparib), or their combination. (G) Percentage of nuclei with the indicated number of γH2AX foci after treatment of VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells with BPTES, olaparib, or their combination. At least 100 nuclei for each condition were analyzed. (H) Tumor growth of UMRC3 xenografts treated with vehicle control (n = 6), CB-839 (200 mg/kg, twice daily, n = 7), olaparib (75 mg/kg, once daily, n = 7), or their combination (n = 8). Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test between VHL–/– and VHL+/+ UMRC2 cells. P values in A were corrected by Bonferroni method (to account for multiple comparisons). (I) Model diagram: HIF-1α/2α activates PDK1 and suppresses glucose and promotes glutamine utilization in the TCA cycle. Glutamate and TCA metabolites are required for biosynthesis and redox balance. GLS1 inhibitors selectively block biosynthesis and GSH production in HIF-expressing cells. Red labels inhibitory reactions. Blue labels metabolites/drug that can be administered to cells in order to bypass the effect of GLS1 inhibitors.

We showed that HIF-1α/2α is necessary and sufficient for reprogramming cancer cell metabolism by VHL (10). To corroborate the link between HIF-1α/2α and sensitivity to CB-839 as a single agent and in combination with olaparib, we infected VHL-replete cells with the VHL-immune HIF-2α (P405A/P531A) mutant or empty vector as control and treated the derived cell lines with CB-839, olaparib, and their combination. Consistent with our previously published findings, we show that HIF-2α expression is sufficient to render VHL-replete cells sensitive to CB-839 as a single agent and in combination with olaparib (Supplemental Figure 15).

The work presented here provides, for the first time to our knowledge, an insight into one of putatively many mechanisms by which GLS1 inhibitors might compromise the growth of VHL-deficient human RCC cell lines, namely induction of DNA replication stress. The identification of such a mechanism led to a hypothesis-driven testing of the synergistic combination of PARP with GLS1 inhibitors for treatment of clear cell RCC tumors. This translational significance of these observations is direct and clinically testable.