Mutant p53 establishes targetable tumor dependency by promoting unscheduled replication

GOF p53 mutation and loss of WT p53 hasten time of S phase entry to a similar extent. While loss of p53 deregulates the cell cycle to enter S phase (5), several laboratories have demonstrated that GOF p53 accelerates cell proliferation and tumor growth in comparison with p53-null or -knockdown cells (15, 16) and upregulates expression of cell-proliferating genes (27). Therefore, experiments were carried out to determine whether GOF p53 hastens the time of S phase entry compared with p53-null cells. Short-term cultures of lung cells from p53R172H-KI (human R175H) and p53-null mice were partially synchronized by density arrest, and their ability to incorporate the nucleotide analogue iododeoxyuridine (IdU) was determined at various times after replating by immunostaining IdU and scoring IdU-labeled cells using confocal microscopy. The data showed that lung cells from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice entered S phase at similar times, with 20% to 23% cells incorporating IdU at 12 hours after replating density-arrested cells, while lung cells from normal (WTp53) mice showed 5% to 7% IdU-labeled cells under similar conditions (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87724DS1). These data suggest that the absence of p53 or presence of p53R172H hastens S phase entry to a similar extent.

Compared with p53-null cells, the frequency of DNA replication origin firing is higher in cells expressing GOF p53 mutants. Since GOF p53 mutants activate expression of genes required for DNA replication (27), the ability of these mutants to increase firing of DNA replication origins during S phase entry was determined. To determine whether GOF p53 mutants alter frequency of DNA replication origin firing in otherwise normal cells, lung cells from p53–/– and p53R172H-KI mice were cultured and the frequency of origin firing during early S phase was determined using fiber analysis of replicating DNA using methods published earlier (28–30). Cells were partially synchronized by density arrest and replating and sequentially labeled with IdU and chlorodeoxyuridine (CldU) at early S phase. Cellular genomic DNA was then spread on slides, and replicating DNA fibers were detected by immunostaining of incorporated IdU and CldU using red and green fluorescence–tagged antibodies, respectively, followed by confocal microscopy. Scoring of bidirectional origins in untangled immunostained DNA fibers (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) revealed that the frequency of origin firing in lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice was at least double of that in lung cells from p53-null mice (Figure 1, A–C), whereas frequency of origin firing in replicating lung cells isolated from normal mice (WT p53) was approximately 3-fold lower than that in p53-null mice (Figure 1B) as expected. These results suggest that the presence of the GOF p53 mutant R172H in nontransformed lung cells accelerates the frequency of origin firing at early S phase.

Figure 1 Compared with p53-null or p53-depleted cells, transformed or nontransformed lung cells harboring GOF p53 fire more DNA replication origins at early S phase. Fiber images (A) display bidirectional origin and elongating or terminating forks. Percentages of origins in replicating fibers from lung cells of p53–/–, p53R172H-KI (R172H), and WT (p53WT) mice (B) and mock-depleted (shGFP) or p53-depleted (shp53) lung cancer cell lines H1048 (D), which harbors R273C, and VMRC, which harbors R175H (F), are shown by bar graphs. Expression of p53 was determined by immunoblot analysis in each experiment (C, E, G). WT p53 expression (C) was visualized by analyzing higher protein (6-fold over p53R172HKI lung cell extract) and longer exposure. Actin is a loading control. Lung cells from 2 mice of each construct or 2 clones stably expressing shGFP or shp53 were analyzed. The P values calculated using Student’s t test are shown at the bottom of the bar graphs. Additional fiber images are shown in Supplemental Figures 2 and 3. Each experiment was repeated 3 times, and representative data are shown.

Knockdown of GOF p53 mutant in human lung cancer cells reduces the frequency of origin firing. The ability of GOF p53 mutants to increase origin firing in a human lung cancer cell line that naturally expresses GOF p53 was also determined. For this purpose, endogenous p53R273C expression in the human SCLC lung cancer cell line H1048 or R175H expression in the human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) VMRC-LCD cell line (http://p53.iarc.fr/CellLines.aspx) was stably knocked down by expressing shRNA against p53 (shp53) or a control shRNA against GFP (shGFP) from a lentiviral expression vector (16). H1048 and VMRC cells stably expressing shGFP or shp53 were synchronized by density arrest and replating. Fiber analysis of replicating DNA from these cells was performed as described above. Scoring of bidirectional origins in untangled immunostained DNA fibers showed that knockdown of endogenous p53 significantly reduced frequency of origin firing in both the cell lines (Figure 1, D–G). These results indicate that GOF p53 mutants accelerate firing of DNA replication origins at early S phase in cells harboring p53 mutation.

GOF p53 upregulates expression of intra–S phase checkpoint kinase CHK1, preventing collapse of replication forks. Hyperreplicative activities of oncogenes induce cellular checkpoint responses (31, 32) to prevent collapse of progressing replication forks and thus cell death (22, 24, 33, 34). Intra–S phase CHK1 is known to protect replication forks, while inactivation of CHK1 leads to fork collapse, which could be evidenced by phosphorylation of γH2AX (22, 24, 33). Since GOF p53 accelerates origin firing at early S phase, its ability to activate intra–S phase checkpoint for preventing collapse of replication forks in cells harboring the mutation was investigated. For this purpose, lung cells from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice were partially synchronized by density arrest and replating and the cell extracts were analyzed for CHK1 expression and phosphorylation at S345 by immunoblot analysis. Results (Figure 2A) of these experiments revealed that in comparison with lung cells from p53–/– mice, lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice showed higher levels of phosphorylated CHK1 (p-CHK1) (9- to 10-fold) and CHK1 (2- to 3-fold) at early S phase in repeated experiments, suggesting that GOF p53 may increase CHK1 phosphorylation during increased origin firing by upregulating CHK1 expression.

Figure 2 GOF p53 activates intra–S phase checkpoint, preventing collapse of replication forks. Detection of p-CHK1, CHK1, and chromatin-associated γH2AX by immunoblot analysis using (A) lung cells of p53–/– and p53R172H-KI (R172H) mice and (C) mock-depleted (shGFP) or p53-depleted (shp53) H1048 lung cancer cells. For detection of chromatin-associated γH2AX, insoluble chromatin fraction was acid extracted and analyzed by immunoblotting. Band intensities of γH2AX normalized by H3 levels are shown by bar graphs (B and D). Lung cells from 2 mice of each construct or 2 clones stably expressing shGFP or shp53 were analyzed. The experimental strategy for detection of replication fork collapse by fiber analysis is shown by a schematic (E). Collapse of progressing replication forks was assayed by fiber analysis of replicating DNA. The bar graph (F) compares the percentage of red-only tracks (indicated by arrows in the fiber images) in replicating fibers. Approximately 200 untangled fibers from each sample were scored. The P value calculated using Student’s t test is indicated at the bottom of the bar graph (F). Lung cells from 2 mice of each construct were analyzed. Chromatin-associated γH2AX levels in lung cells from p53–/– and R172H mice after treatment with a CHK1 inhibitor, PF477736, were determined by immunoblot analysis (G). γH2AX band intensities normalized by H3 levels are shown by bar graphs (H). p-RPA (Ser4/Ser8) was detected by immunoblot analysis (G) to ensure activity of PF477736. Each experiment was repeated 3 times, and representative data are shown.

Since GOF p53 increases CHK1 and p-CHK1 levels, the oncoprotein may reduce replication fork collapse and therefore γH2AX foci formation. The presence of chromatin-associated γH2AX in lung cells from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice was determined by acid extraction of γH2AX from the chromatin fractions and immunoblot analysis. The result of this experiment showed that, compared with lung cells from p53-null mice, chromatin-associated γH2AX levels in lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice were drastically reduced (Figure 2, A and B). Similar analysis using mock-depleted or p53-depleted H1048 human lung cancer cells stably expressing nontargeting shGFP or shp53 showed reductions in p-CHK1 and CHK1 levels and increases (approximately 2- to 6-fold) in γH2AX levels in shp53-expressing H1048 cells compared with H1048 cells expressing shGFP (Figure 2, C and D). These results indicate that expression of GOF p53 increases p-CHK1 and CHK1 levels and reduces chromatin-bound γH2AX levels, signifying that checkpoint activation by GOF p53 prevents collapse of replication forks and thus γH2AX foci formation.

Next, the ability of GOF p53 to reduce frequency of replication fork collapse was tested. For this purpose, partially synchronized lung cells from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice were sequentially labeled for 20 minutes with IdU and 20 minutes with CldU at early S phase. Replicating fibers and direction of fork progression were detected in these cells by immunostaining IdU and CldU with red and green fluorescence–tagged antibodies, respectively. It was reasoned that if the progressing forks collapse during the incorporation of IdU, these forks should not incorporate CldU and, therefore, the red-only tracks should indicate collapse of progressing replication forks (Figure 2E). Untangled replicating DNA fibers were scored for the presence of red-only tracks. Results of this experiment revealed that, in comparison with lung cells from p53-null mice, the frequency of red-only tracks was drastically reduced in lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice (Figure 2, E and F), indicating a reduction in fork collapse in lung cells expressing p53R172H.

Reduction of replication fork collapse due to activation of CHK1 expression by GOF p53 should reduce chromatin association of γH2AX. To complete the analysis of GOF p53–mediated modulation of fork collapse, this possibility was examined. For this experiment, cultured lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice were treated with a CHK1 inhibitor, PF00477736. Chromatin-associated γH2AX was extracted and analyzed by immunoblot analysis. Results of this experiment indicated that the CHK1 inhibitor PF00477736 elevated the levels of chromatin-associated γH2AX more than 6-fold (Figure 2, G and H) as opposed to a 1.6-fold increase in p53-null lung cells. Consistent with earlier studies (35, 36), inhibition of CHK1 upregulated RPA phosphorylation (at Ser4 and Ser8) due to generation of replication stress (Figure 2G). These data indicate that GOF p53–mediated reduction in γH2AX can be overridden by inhibition of CHK1. These observations signify that cell proliferation induced by GOF p53 is at least partly due to its ability to increase expression of CHK1, the activity of which prevents collapse of an increased number of replication forks generated by the mutant protein, allowing rapid completion of genome duplication and cell proliferation sooner than p53-null cells. Thus, the ability of GOF p53 to upregulate CHK1 expression, and therefore its activity, may contribute to its ability to confer an addictive influence to the cells expressing the mutant protein.

GOF p53 promotes rapid genome duplication and mitotic entry. Increased number of origin firing and successful progression of generated replication forks should lead to rapid genome duplication. Therefore, we determined whether GOF p53 promotes quicker genome duplication in comparison with p53-null cells by analyzing S phase progression and mitotic entry of partially synchronized lung cells from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice generated as described above. Flow cytometric analysis of propidium iodide–stained (PI-stained) cells at 12 and 16 hours after release from density arrest showed that lung cells from both p53R172H-KI and p53-null mice entered S phase at a similar time and frequency, with approximately 29% of p53R172H-KI and 21% of p53-null cells in the S phase at 12 hours after release. However, with progress through S phase, at 16 hours, lung cells from p53-null mice accumulated in S phase (43.5%), whereas lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice progressed to G 2 /M, showing 29.6% S phase cells (Figure 3A). Accordingly, at 16 hours, 23.7% of p53R172H-KI cells completed genome duplication and entered G 2 /M phase as opposed to 15.3% of lung cells from p53-null mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). These data were further confirmed by identifying replicating cells at 12 and 16 hours after release from density arrest by pulse labeling with BrdU followed by PI staining. Flow cytometric analysis (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F) showed that, consistent with the data shown in Figure 3A, similar percentages of lung cells from p53R172H-KI or p53-null mice incorporated BrdU (18.8% and 16%, respectively) at 12 hours. However, at 16 hours, 28.5% of p53-null cells incorporated BrdU, most (90%) of which remained in early or mid–S phase. In contrast, only 10.8% of lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice were found in early and mid–S phase (Figure 3B). Next, mitotic entry of the lung cells at 16 hours after release of density-arrested cells was determined. Mitotic cells (Supplemental Figure 5) were identified by immunostaining microtubules with α-tubulin antibody and staining nuclei with DAPI. Percentages of cells in mitosis were determined by scoring 500 cells for mitotic nuclei under a fluorescent microscope. The results revealed that lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice entered mitosis at a 2.5- to 2.8-fold higher frequency than did p53-null lung cells (Figure 3C). These results show that p53-null lung cells take longer times to complete genome duplication to enter mitosis compared with p53R172H-KI lung cells, which complete genome duplication and enter mitosis sooner than p53-null lung cells.

Figure 3 GOF p53 promotes rapid genome duplication and mitotic entry. Percentages of S phase (A) and actively DNA-replicating (B) lung cells generated from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice and their frequency of mitotic entry (C) at 12 and 16 hours after density arrest and replating are shown by bar graphs. S phase and DNA-replicating cells were identified by PI staining or BrdU pulse labeling and PI staining followed by flow cytometry. Gating is shown in Supplemental Figure 4. Mitotic cells were identified by immunostaining microtubules with FITC-labeled α-tubulin antibody and staining DNA with DAPI followed by confocal microscopy (images shown in Supplemental Figure 5). Approximately 500 cells were counted in each sample. The P value calculated using Student’s t test is shown at the bottom of the bar graph. Each experiment was repeated 3 times, and representative data are shown.

GOF p53 induces micronuclei formation, which can be prevented by blocking origin firing. Increased frequency of origin firing has been implicated in genomic abnormality (22, 24, 37–40), and one of the indicators of genomic abnormality is micronuclei formation (41–43). Although an increase in CHK1 levels would protect collapse of replication forks stalled due to increased origin firing, it has been reported that the topological stress associated with progress of an increased number of replication forks may lead to genome abnormality by mechanisms such as fork reversal, which could be evidenced by micronuclei formation (39, 40). Since GOF p53 increases origin firing, the frequency of micronuclei formation in the presence or absence of GOF p53 was determined. For this purpose, cultured lung cells generated from p53-null or p53R172H-KI mice were plated on coverslips, fixed and stained with DAPI, and cells with micronuclei were scored by confocal microscopy. Scoring of cell nuclei associated with micronuclei revealed that lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice formed micronuclei at a significantly higher frequency than lung cells from p53-null mice (Figure 4, A and B). Furthermore, it was determined whether knockdown of p53 reduces micronuclei formation in human lung cancer cells. H1048 cells (p53R273C) expressing shGFP or shp53 were cultured on coverslips, fixed and stained with DAPI, and scored for cells with micronuclei. Results of this experiment revealed a significant reduction in the frequency of cells generating micronuclei in H1048 cells stably expressing shp53 compared with those expressing shGFP (Figure 4, C and D). These data indicate that GOF p53 increases micronuclei formation, an index of genetic abnormality.

Figure 4 Lung cells with GOF p53 form micronuclei at a higher frequency than lung cells from p53-null mice. Representative images of micronuclei (indicated by arrows) from lung cells of p53–/– and p53 R 172H-KI (R172H) mice (A) and mock-depleted (shGFP) or p53-depleted (shp53) H1048 lung cancer cells (C), detected by confocal microscopy after DAPI staining. Original magnification, ×40. Bar graphs (B and D) compare the percentages of cells with micronuclei in each sample. Lung cells from 2 mice of each construct or 2 clones stably expressing shGFP or shp53 were analyzed. Five hundred cells were scored for each sample. P values calculated using the χ2 test are shown at the bottom of the bar graphs. Each experiment was repeated twice, and representative data are shown.

Next, experiments were designed to determine whether increases in the frequency of origin firing elevate micronuclei formation by GOF p53. It is known that in mammalian cells, DNA replication origins are activated by cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) and CDC7 kinase, which induces melting of double-stranded DNA at the origin of replication (44, 45). Since GOF p53 induces origin firing, a CDC7 kinase inhibitor, PHA767491, which specifically prevents activation of origins but does not prevent fork progression (46, 47), was used to determine whether inhibition of origin firing in lung cells harboring a GOF p53 mutation would reduce frequency of micronuclei formation. Lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice were treated with PHA76749 or vehicle (DMSO) for 3 replication cycles (approximately 72 hours), and the frequency of micronuclei formation was determined as described above. The results (Table 1) of this experiment showed reduction in percentages of nuclei associated with micronuclei in lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice. These data indicate that inhibition of origin firing in lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice reduces their ability to generate micronuclei.

Table 1 An inhibitor of origin firing reduces micronuclei formation in lung cells of p53R172H-KI mice

The transactivation function of GOF p53 mutants is required for GOF p53’s ability to accelerate cell growth, increase firing of DNA replication origins, form micronuclei, and protect replication forks. GOF p53 mutants activate transcription of growth-promoting genes using GOF p53’s transactivation domains (TADs) (Figure 5A; refs. 12, 13, 48, 49). The transactivation function of GOF p53 mutants has been related to the ability of GOF p53 to induce tumorigenesis and cell proliferation (50, 51). Therefore, experiments were designed to investigate whether the transactivation function of GOF p53 is also required for its ability to increase cell growth, origin firing, micronuclei formation, and CHK1 expression and to reduce γH2AX foci formation. For this purpose, plasmids expressing p53R273H or p53R273H with compromising mutations (Figure 5A) of TADI (L22Q, W23S) or TADI and TADII (L22Q, W23S, L53Q, F54S) were stably introduced into p53-null H1299 human lung cancer cells, and the ability of the stable transfectants to perform the above biological activities was determined. Examination of the rate of cell proliferation revealed that H1299 cells expressing p53R273H proliferated more rapidly than cells expressing either empty vectors or TADI mutants of p53R273H (Figure 5, B and C). Fiber analysis of replicating DNA from H1299 cells expressing p53R273H, p53R273HTADI, or p53R273HTADI/TADII at early S phases showed that H1299 cells expressing p53R273H fired almost 3-fold more origins than either of the TAD mutants (Figure 5D). This observation indicates that to induce origin firing, p53R273H requires its transactivation function.

Figure 5 The transactivation function of GOF p53 is required for cell proliferation, increased frequency of replication origin firing, micronuclei formation, CHK1 expression and phosphorylation, and replication fork protection. (A) Schematic showing functional domains of p53, including its TADI and TADII, sites of hot spot mutations, and created mutations on TADI (L22Q and W23S) and TADII (L53Q and F54S). Reg, regulatory. (B) Rate of proliferation of H1299 cells stably expressing p53R273H or its TADI mutant was determined. Data are presented as mean ± SD of triplicate experiments. Two clones of TADI mutants were used. (C) p53 expression was confirmed by immunoblot analysis. (D) Origin firing was determined by fiber analysis of replicating DNA. Data obtained by scoring 200 untangled fibers are shown by a bar graph. P value calculated using Student’s t test is shown at the bottom of the graph. (E) Micronuclei formation was determined by DAPI staining. Data obtained by scoring 500 cells are shown by bar graphs. P value calculated using χ2 test is shown at the bottom of the bar graphs. (F) Expression of CHK1 and p-CHK1 (at S345) in H1299 cells expressing p53R273H or its TADI mutant was determined by immunoblot analysis. (G) γH2AX foci formation in H1299 cells expressing p53R273H or TADI mutant was determined by immunostaining with Alexa Fluor 488–coupled γH2AX antibody followed by confocal microscopy. Arrows indicate nuclei with green foci. Original magnification: ×20. (H) Frequency of nuclei with γH2AX foci in each construct is shown by bar graph; 250 cells were scored, and P value was calculated using Student’s t test. Each experiment was repeated 3 times.

The ability of the transactivation-deficient p53R273HTADI or TADI/TADII mutants to induce micronuclei formation was determined by staining of fixed cells on coverslips with DAPI and scoring cells with micronuclei by confocal microscopy. The results revealed that H1299 cells expressing transactivation-deficient p53R273HTADI or TADI/TADII formed micronuclei less frequently than H1299 cells expressing transactivation-competent p53R273H (Figure 5E). Consistently, transactivation-deficient p53R273HTADI did not activate expression and phosphorylation of CHK1 (Figure 5F). Immunostaining of γH2AX foci showed a drastic increase in foci formation in H1299 cells expressing transactivation-deficient p53R273H TADI mutants compared with H1299 cells expressing p53R273H (Figure 5, G and H). These results indicate that the ability of GOF p53 mutants to accelerate cell proliferation, increase origin firing and micronuclei formation, upregulate expression and phosphorylation of CHK1, and protect fork collapse requires its transactivation function.

GOF p53 mutants upregulate expression of genes involved in cell cycle regulation and DNA replication. Several laboratories have demonstrated that GOF p53 accelerates cell proliferation and tumor growth in comparison with p53-null or GOF p53–knockdown cells (12, 15, 16). Since the data presented above indicate that GOF p53 requires its TADs to increase origin firing and to prevent replication fork collapse, the profile of genes activated by GOF p53 mutant R273H was determined by RNA-Seq analysis. RNA was extracted from H1299 cells stably expressing p53R273H or stably transfected with empty vector, and the expression profiles were compared. To determine the mechanism by which GOF p53 mutants increase origin firing and prevent collapse of replication forks, profiles of genes involved in the regulation of DNA replication were analyzed. The analysis revealed that, indeed, GOF p53 mutants upregulated an array of genes that regulate cell cycle and DNA replication (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 GOF p53 upregulates expression of an array of genes involved in regulation of cell cycle and DNA replication and localizes on their upstream regulatory sequences. Heat maps of transcripts generated from RNA-Seq analysis (A) and DNA fragments generated from ChIP-Seq analysis (B) of H1299 cells stably transfected with vector (Vector) and stably expressing p53R273H (R273H). Number of sequences identified in B was too numerous to be listed in the figure. Gray areas indicate no p53 binding. A Venn diagram (C) shows 121 genes common between the RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq gene list, representing 81.75% of the RNA-Seq genes and 69.54% of the p53 ChIP-Seq genes that are involved in cell cycle and DNA replication. Genes that showed greater than 2-fold upregulation by expression of the p53R273H mutant and whose P value was less than 0.01 were considered significant.

GOF p53 mutants recognize regulatory elements upstream of cell cycle and DNA replication genes. To determine whether GOF p53 mutants localize on the regulatory elements of the DNA replication genes, ChIP using H1299 cells stably expressing p53R273H was performed. Chromatin fragments bound to p53R273H were pulled down using 2 p53 antibodies, DO1 and FL393. Pulled down fragments were analyzed by ChIP-Seq. H1299 cells stably transfected with vector and IgG isotypes of the antibodies were used as controls. Four to ten million reads obtained from Illumina HiSeq were analyzed using the ArrayStar 11 (DNASTAR) program. The analysis revealed that p53R273H localizes on the upstream regulatory sequences of an array of genes involved in cell cycle regulation and DNA replication (Figure 6B). A Venn diagram (Figure 6C) shows that there are 121 genes in common between RNA-Seq and p53 ChIP-Seq data, representing 81.75% of the genes detected by RNA-Seq and 69.54% of the genes detected by p53 ChIP-Seq that are involved in cell cycle and DNA replication, 2 of which are cyclin A and CHK1. Localization of p53R273H on the regulatory regions of some of the replication genes identified by ChIP-Seq and their activated expression detected by RNA-Seq were confirmed by ChIP and quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-QPCR), respectively (Supplemental Figure 6). These results strongly support the hypothesis that p53R273H activates expression of DNA replication genes by targeting their regulatory sequences.

GOF p53 mutants recognize upstream regulatory sequences of CCNA2 and CHK1 transcription start sites. The ChIP-Seq analysis described above detected localization of p53R273H on the upstream sequences of the CCNA2 and CHK1 genes, expression of which are needed for firing of DNA replication origins (19–21) and stability of initiated replication forks (22–24), respectively. Therefore, experiments were performed to confirm localization of p53R273H on the upstream regulatory sequences of these genes. ChIP analysis (Figure 7) showed that an anti-p53 antibody immunoprecipitated DNA fragments spanning a 335-bp region 106 bp upstream of the CCNA2 transcription start site (Figure 7, A–C) and a 1000-bp region 200 bp upstream of the CHK1 transcription start site (Figure 7, D–F). These data show that p53R273H localizes on the upstream sequences of the CCNA2 and CHK1 transcription start sites.

Figure 7 GOF p53 localizes on the upstream sequences of CCNA2 and CHK1 genes. The peaks represent areas under which maximal p53R273H binding occurs, as apparent by next-generation sequence analysis of ChIP fragments. Peaks of ChIP fragments on CCNA2 promoter from H1299 cells stably transfected with control vector (A) or stably expressing p53R273H (B). ChIP analysis (C) to confirm localization of p53R273H on CCNA2 promoter. Peaks of ChIP fragments on CHK1 promoter from H1299 cells stably transfected with control vector (D) or stably expressing p53R273H (E). ChIP analysis (F) to confirm localization of p53R273H on CHK1 promoter. Results from triplicate sets of extracts of H1299 cells expressing p53R273H (273H) or empty vector are shown by bar graphs as mean ± SEM. ChIP using IgG control (IgG) has been included in each case. The region of genome showing p53R273H-specific binding as determined by ChIP and the direction of coding sequences are indicated by arrows. Blue and purple arrowheads indicate Myc- and E2F-binding sites, respectively, on the identified promoter sequences.

GOF p53 mutants activate expression of cyclin A and CHK1 at early S phase. Since RNA-Seq data (Figure 6A) presented above suggest that GOF p53 increases cyclin A and CHK1 expression and GOF p53 recognizes their upstream regulatory sequences (Figure 7), experiments were performed to confirm whether GOF p53 upregulates cyclin A and CHK1 expression at early S phase in the absence of other known gene mutations. Cell cycle–dependent expression of cyclin A and CHK1 in partially synchronized lung cells from p53-null and p53R172H-KI mice at early S phase were compared. RT-QPCR of transcripts and immunoblot analysis of extracts prepared from these cells showed a significant increase in cyclin A and CHK1 expression at the RNA (Figure 8, A and B, respectively) and protein levels (Figure 8, C–E) in lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice in comparison with lung cells from p53-null mice. These data are consistent with the immunoblot analysis (Figure 2A), which showed that lung cells from p53R172H-KI mice express higher levels of CHK1 in comparison with lung cells from p53-null mice, suggesting that an increase in CHK1 expression leads to an increase in p-CHK1.

Figure 8 GOF p53 induces cyclin A and CHK1 expression. Transcript levels of cyclin A and CHK1 in lung cells from p53-null or R172H-KI (R172H) mice (A and B) and H1048 human lung cancer cells stably expressing shRNA against GFP or p53 (F and G), determined by RT-QPCR. Data are plotted as mean ± SEM. Cyclin A and CHK1 protein levels (C–E and H–J) were determined by immunoblot analysis. Bar graphs show band intensities of cyclin A (D and I) and CHK1 (E and J) determined by densitometry and normalized by ERK2 loading control. Lung cells from 2 mice of each construct or 2 clones stably expressing shGFP or shp53 were analyzed. Each experiment was repeated 3 times.

Knockdown of GOF p53 diminishes cyclin A and CHK1 expression at early S phase in a human lung cancer cell line. To further confirm whether GOF p53 increases cyclin A and CHK1 expression at early S phase, GOF p53 was knocked down in H1048 lung cancer cell lines. H1048 cells stably expressing control shGFP or shp53 RNA were partially synchronized by confluence arrest and replating. Expression of cyclin A and CHK1 was analyzed at early S phase. RT-QPCR of transcripts and immunoblot analysis of cell extracts prepared from these cells showed that knockdown of GOF p53 significantly reduced cyclin A and CHK1 expression at the RNA (Figure 8, F and G) and protein levels (Figure 8, H–J). Consistently, in a similar experiment, knockdown of p53R175H in VMRC human lung cancer cells also reduced localization of GOF p53 on CCNA2 and CHK1 promoters and expression of cyclin A and CHK1 transcript and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, these results show that GOF p53 mutants increase cyclin A and CHK1 expression at early S phase and that inactivation of this function abrogates cell proliferation, increase in origin firing, micronuclei formation, CHK1 activation, and chromatin association of γH2AX.

p53 Mutants with compromised tumor formation ability do not show localization on CCNA2 or CHK1 promoter, do not upregulate cyclin A and CHK1 promoter to increase expression of respective transcripts, and fire fewer origins than GOF p53 mutants. GOF p53 mutations often show allele specificity. To determine whether the ability of GOF p53 mutants to localize on the CCNA2 or CHK1 promoter, upregulate expression of cyclin A and CHK1, and increase origin firing relates to its tumor formation ability, we chose a naturally occurring p53 mutant, R267P, in human lung cancer cell line H1437. Tumor-formation ability of the H1437 cell line is not dependent on R267P (15). In addition, we tested a deletion mutant of GOF p53, D281G Δ100–300, that removes its central DNA binding domain (residues 100–300) and thus removes the site of hot spot mutation. ChIP analysis using p53-null H1299 lung cancer cells stably expressing empty vector, p53 D281G Δ100–300, R267P, R175H, R248W, or D281G as described above showed that, as in the case of H1299 cells stably expressing R273H (Figure 7), anti-p53 antibodies immunoprecipitated upstream promoter fragments of CCNA2 and CHK1 from cells expressing p53 mutants R175H, R248W, or D281G, but not from cells expressing empty vector, p53 D281G Δ100–300, or R267P (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Next, we analyzed the abilities of the p53 mutants to upregulate CCNA2 and CHK1 promoter activities. CCNA2 and CHK1 promoters containing the GOF p53–interaction sites as determined from our ChIP analysis (Figure 7) were inserted upstream of a luciferase gene in a reporter plasmid. The plasmids were introduced in p53-null H1299 cells along with the individual p53 mutants or vector plasmid, and luciferase activity was determined as reported earlier (16). Our data (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C) show that expression of GOF p53 mutants R175H, R248W, R273H, or D281G upregulated luciferase activity compared with empty vector or compared with the mutants p53 D281G Δ100–300 or R267P. RT-QPCR of transcripts and immunoblot analysis of extracts prepared from partially synchronized H1299 cells stably expressing the p53 mutants showed that, consistent with the promoter activity, R175H, R248W, R273H, or D281G significantly increased cyclin A and CHK1 transcript and protein levels compared with empty vector or compared with the mutants p53 D281G Δ100–300 or R267P (Supplemental Figure 9, D–H). Fiber analysis of replicating DNA from H1299 stable transfectants expressing the p53 mutants D281G Δ100–300, R267P, R175H, and 281G at early S phase showed that H1299 cells expressing R175H and 281G fired almost 3- to 4-fold more origins than cells expressing either D281G Δ100–300 or R267P (Supplemental Figure 9I). These results show that GOF p53 mutants localize on the CCNA2 and CHK1 promoter sequences, increase CCNA2 and CHK1 promoter activities and their expression, and increase origin firing at early S phase, whereas p53 mutants deficient in GOF properties are inactive in these functions.

A small molecule inhibitor of CHK1 selectively reduces tumor size and growth of lung cancer cells with p53 mutation. If increased expression of CHK1 by GOF p53 protects replication fork progression (Figure 2) and thus accelerates genome duplication (Figure 3) and cell proliferation (Figure 5B), GOF p53–mediated cell proliferation should be selectively prevented by inhibition of CHK1 activity. To test this possibility, H1299 lung cancer cells stably expressing p53R273H or its transactivation-deficient mutant p53R273H TADI (Figure 5A) and H1299 cells stably transfected with vector control were treated with a CHK1 inhibitor, PF00477736, and the rate of cell proliferation was determined. The results of these experiments show that PF00477736 preferentially inhibited growth of cells expressing GOF p53R273H compared with p53R273H TADI or cells expressing vector control (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 7A). In a similar experiment, H1299 cells expressing p53 mutants D281G Δ100–300, R267P, R175H, and 281G were treated with PF00477736 and cell number at 5 days was determined. Consistent with the previous finding, results (Figure 9B) of this experiment show that PF00477736 inhibited growth of H1299 cells expressing p53R175H or p53D281G more efficiently than cells expressing D281G Δ100–300 or R267P. Similarly, H1048 lung cancer cells (which naturally express p53R273C) stably expressing shRNA against p53 or control GFP were also treated with the CHK1 inhibitor, and rate of cell proliferation was determined by counting cell numbers in each case. Our data show that knockdown of GOF p53 remarkably reduced (2.5- to 3-fold) the sensitivity of the human lung cancer cell line H1048 to the CHK1 inhibitor (Figure 9C). These observations indicate that the growth of H1299 cells expressing GOF p53 mutants is dependent on CHK1 induction by GOF p53 and signify potential therapeutic efficiency of the CHK1 inhibitor in lung cancer cells expressing GOF p53 alleles.

Figure 9 A small molecule inhibitor of CHK1 selectively inhibits growth and reduces tumor size of lung cancer cells with p53 mutation. Rate of proliferation of (A) H1299 cells stably expressing p53R273H or its TADI mutant or a vector control; (B) proliferation of H1299 cells stably expressing p53 mutants 281GΔ100–300, 267P, 175H, and 281G; and (C) H1048 lung cancer cells stably expressing shp53 or shGFP in the presence of a CHK1 inhibitor PF00477736 (100 nM) (Inhibitor) or only solvent (DMSO). Data are shown as mean ± SD from triplicate experiments. Rate of tumor growth (D and E) from H1048 cells expressing shGFP or shp53 treated with vehicle or PF00477736, 10 mg per kg (drug). Data from 2 sets of clones (D and E) and representative photographs (F) of tumors are shown. Representative data from n = 4 mice in each experimental group are plotted as mean ± SEM. Assay was repeated in n = 12 mice per experimental group.

To determine whether the CHK1 inhibitor preferentially targets cells that proliferate faster independently of GOF p53, we boosted cell proliferation by enriching growth media using 20% FBS and compared the efficiency of growth inhibition of mock-depleted and p53-depleted H1048 lung cancer cells or of vector-transfected H1299 cells with GOF p53 R273H–expressing H1299 cells in normal media by the CHK1 inhibitor PF00477736. Our data (Supplemental Figure 10) show that the enriched media increased cell growth in the presence or absence of CHK1 inhibitor. Although growth acceleration of p53-depleted H1048 cells was higher in the absence of CHK1 inhibitor compared with its presence, mock-depleted H1048 cells showed more sensitivity to CHK1 inhibitor in normal or enriched media (Supplemental Figure 10A). Enhanced proliferation of H1299 lung cancer cells (vector control) in enriched media did not increase efficiency of growth inhibition by CHK1 inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 10B). These data suggest that the efficiency of inhibition of cell growth by CHK1 inhibitor is not dependent on rate of proliferation alone.

If an increase in CHK1 expression, and therefore replication fork protection, renders cancer cells addicted to p53, inhibition of CHK1 should also reduce tumor growth. This possibility was examined using a mouse xenograft model. Subcutaneous tumors were allowed to form in immunodeficient Nu/Nu mice (Nu/Nu mice) by introducing H1048 cells stably expressing shGFP or shp53, and the effect of CHK1 inhibitor PF00477736 on tumor growth was examined. H1048 cells expressing shGFP efficiently formed tumors, while PF-00477736 treatment significantly reduced the size of the tumors (Figure 9, D–F). Knockdown of p53R273C with shp53 also efficiently reduced tumor size; however, PF-00477736 treatment did not reduce the size of the H1048shp53 tumors appreciably. Comparing the effect on H1048 shGFP and shp53 cells, PF-00477736 reduced size of tumors generated from H1048shGFP cells at 3.6- to 4-fold higher efficiency than that from H1048 shp53 cells (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). These data indicate that tumors expressing GOF p53 are targeted efficiently and selectively by PF 00477736 in comparison with tumors not expressing GOF p53.