Biopolymers codelivering engineered T cells and STING agonists can eliminate heterogeneous tumors

Systemic injections of tumor-reactive T cells do not eliminate pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. We used a cell line derived from the spontaneous pancreatic tumors produced by LSL-KrasG12D p53fl/+ mice (referred to hereafter as KPC mice) (26) as the basis for an immunocompetent, orthotopic murine model of pancreatic cancer that has rapid and predictable growth kinetics. We genetically tagged the KPC cells with luciferase, so we could use bioluminescence imaging to noninvasively quantify tumor burdens. When orthotopically transplanted into the pancreas of non-KPC littermate mice, these tumor cells reproducibly developed into lesions that mimic human pancreatic cancer in terms of genetic mutations, histologic appearance, and heterogeneity of antigen/target expression (Figure 2, A–C).

Figure 2 Systemic infusions of tumor-specific CAR T cells produce only modest therapeutic benefits. (A) Orthotopic mouse model of PDA. (B) Microscopy of KPC pancreas 7 days after implantation revealed invasive adenocarcinoma interspersed with parenchymal tissue; the adjacent healthy tissue accentuates the disorganized nature of the neoplastic regions. The formation of glands and ducts, hallmarks of adenocarcinoma, is also clear. Magnified images (e.g., inset) revealed substantial recruitment of immune cells, including polymorphonuclear leukocytes, within the tumor microenvironment. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification: ×20. (C) Heatmap representation of flow cytometric data showing variability in RAE1 expression by KPC tumor cells. Tumors (7 days old) were disaggregated and labeled with anti-RAE1; the colors indicate expression levels in 1,800 randomly chosen cells pooled from 5 tumors compared with an isotype control. (D) The chimeric receptor we used to recognize RAE1 consisted of full-length mouse NGK2D fused to a murine CD3ζ intracellular signaling molecule. (E) Flow cytometry measuring surface expression of NKG2D CARs after retroviral transduction and 3 days of expansion in medium containing G418. The profile shown is representative of 8 independent experiments. (F) 51Cr release cytotoxicity assay of NKG2D CAR–transduced T cells reacting with KPC pancreatic tumor cells. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) Ten days after F-luc–expressing KPC tumor cells were transplanted into the pancreas, albino C57BL/6 mice were injected with 107 NKG2D CAR–transduced T cells that coexpressed CBR-luc. Shown is sequential bioluminescence imaging of the tumors and T cells in 5 representative mice from each cohort (n = 10). (H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for 10 mice per treatment group pooled from 3 independent experiments. ms, median survival. Statistical analysis of the treated experimental and the untreated control groups was performed using a log-rank test, and P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Asterisks indicate statistical significance. (I) Heatmap representation of flow cytometric quantification of RAE1 antigen expression on KPC tumor cells following control or NKG2D CAR T cell therapy. Shown are 1,800 randomly chosen cells pooled from 5 tumors

In our first experiments, we verified that i.v. injections of pancreatic cancer–specific lymphocytes fail to eradicate tumors in this model. To create these lymphocytes, we transduced mouse T cells with a retrovirus encoding a chimeric NK receptor (composed of NKG2D linked to the cytoplasmic signaling domain of CD3ζ) (ref. 27 and Figure 2D) that is specific for the KPC antigen ribonucleic acid export 1 (RAE1) (Figure 2, E and F). In order to track and quantify the in vivo migration of these cells in relationship to KPC tumors, we included vectors encoding click beetle red luciferase (CBR-luc) in the plasmid. Our results establish that, although these intravenously infused T cells accumulate in the spleen and liver, they inefficiently traffic to KPC tumor sites (Figure 2G) and confer only a 4-day survival advantage compared with what was observed in the untreated controls (Figure 2H). Furthermore, expression levels of the RAE1 antigen were only slightly impaired by infusions of CAR-expressing T cells compared with levels detected with infusions of control lymphocytes (Figure 2I).

Delivery via bioactive carriers substantially improves T cell expansion and function at the tumor site, but antigen-negative tumor subtypes escape elimination by them. We next explored the possibility of using biomaterials to mediate the localized delivery of tumor-reactive T cells at pancreatic tumor sites and to create ways to sustain these T cells. As described previously (25), our group recently developed a method to embed cancer-fighting immune cells into a resorbable polymeric device that can be surgically implanted where a tumor has been excised, or on the surface of one that is nonresectable (Figure 3A). After being positioned at their target site, the anticancer lymphocytes can begin eliminating tumor cells immediately. We produce these porous scaffolds from polymerized alginate, a castable, naturally occurring polysaccharide that has been approved by the FDA for human use because of its exceptional biocompatibility and biodegradability (28). To enable these scaffolds to function as efficient delivery vehicles for active T cells, we manufactured them with migration-promoting macromolecules (e.g., a collagen-mimetic peptide) and stimulatory cues (e.g., microparticles displaying anti-CD3, anti-CD28, and anti-CD137 antibodies) (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Biomatrices placed directly on pancreatic tumors provide an effective delivery platform for CAR-programmed T cells. (A) Bright-field microscopy of stimulatory microspheres incorporated into the biopolymer scaffold and a depiction of the composition of the microspheres. Scale bar: 70 μm. (B) This series of images illustrates our methodology: (i) biopolymer scaffold; (ii) seeding of tumor-reactive T cells into the device; (iii) incision; (iv) orthotopic KPC pancreatic tumor; (v) implantation of a T cell–loaded device; (vi) wound closure; (vii–ix) sustained release of tumor-reactive T cells.

For these experiments, 10 days after infecting test mice with luciferase-expressing KPC tumor cells, we implanted scaffolds containing 7 × 106 NKG2D-CAR+ T cells directly onto the resulting pancreatic tumors (Figure 3B). A second group of mice received the same dose of cells injected directly into the tumors, and controls received no treatment. We used bioluminescence imaging to quantify tumor growth and (in parallel experiments) to track tissue distribution, expansion, and persistence of the lymphocytes. We found that the CAR T cells injected directly into pancreatic tumors persisted poorly in their immunosuppressive microenvironment and only produced a temporary delay in disease progression (median overall survival of 21 days versus 14.5 days in the untreated control group) (Figure 4, A–D). By contrast, T cells delivered from implanted polymer scaffolds underwent significant proliferation at the tumor site (166-fold higher peak photon count relative to injected T cells on day 8, P < 0.0001) (Figure 4, A and B) and substantially reduced KPC tumor growth (Figure 4, A and C). However, even though they more than doubled the survival of treated mice, T cell–loaded scaffolds failed to completely clear the disease, and all mice eventually developed RAE1 low/negative immune-escape variants (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Polymer-launched CAR T cells robustly expand at the tumor site and bring about tumor regression, but spare cells that do not express the target antigen. (A) Bioluminescence imaging of KPC tumors and adoptively transferred CAR T cells. Mice were treated with 107 NKG2D-transduced lymphocytes injected locally into the tumor or contained in bioactive scaffolds implanted directly onto the tumor surface. Five representative mice from each cohort (n = 10) are shown. (B) T cell signal intensities from sequential bioluminescence images captured every 2 days after cell transfer. Each line represents 1 animal, and each dot denotes the whole-animal photon count. At the indicated time points, pairwise differences in photon counts between treatment groups were analyzed using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Shown are data for 10 mice per treatment condition pooled from 3 independent experiments. (C) Quantification of KPC bioluminescent tumor signal. Pairwise differences in the bioluminescent T cell signals were analyzed at selected time points using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for treated and control mice. Shown are 10 mice per treatment group pooled from 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis between the experimental and control groups was performed using the log-rank test, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Asterisks indicate statistical significance. (E) Flow cytometric quantification of RAE1 antigen expression on KPC tumor cells following NKG2D CAR T cell therapy. Shown are 1,800 randomly chosen cells pooled from 5 tumors.

Combined delivery of CAR T cells and STING agonist by biomaterial implants results in a synergistic activation of host antigen-presenting cells. The results described above indicate that targeting single proteins with CAR T cells does not prevent the propagation of cancers via antigen-negative cells — even when the tumors are presented with high concentrations of anticancer lymphocytes delivered from a stimulating bioactive matrix. Accordingly, we next sought to simultaneously launch host T cell responses in an effort to eliminate residual CAR-resistant tumor cell types (Figure 5A). The immune system is able to generate effective cancer-specific responses, but it requires stimulation to do so. Unfortunately, tumors inhibit the maturation and activation of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) located in their draining lymph nodes and thereby prevent tumor-reactive T cells from differentiating into cytolytic effectors (18). In order to reverse this suppression, we used the biopolymer implants to provide high local concentrations of the immune-stimulatory STING agonist cyclic di–GMP (cdGMP), thereby rendering the tumor milieu more conducive for T cell priming via the recruitment and stimulation of APCs (Figure 5B). DCs, defined by their high expression of MHC II and T cell costimulatory molecules (e.g., CD86), are the most potent APCs and are capable of orchestrating an adaptive antitumor immune response. Immune phenotyping of tumor-associated lymph nodes associated with established KPC tumors revealed that less than 6% of their DCs (recognized in flow cytometry as CD11c+CD11b+) were appropriately activated, as evidenced by their expression of CD86; the majority of the DCs were tolerogenic (CD86–) (Figure 6A). Releasing only cdGMP from implanted scaffolds upregulated CD86 and MHC II expression by a large proportion of these DCs and increased their overall frequency by 38-fold in the draining lymph nodes (Figure 6B). Following implantation of CAR T cell–loaded scaffolds fabricated without the STING agonist, the numbers of CD11c+CD86+ mature DCs increased to a lesser degree (9.4-fold), but the MHC II expression levels on these cells were more than twice as high compared with the those in the cdGMP treatment group (Figure 6, A and B), which was presumably the result of tumor antigen release by the cytolytic CAR T cells. The release of both cdGMP and CAR T cells from implanted matrices produced a synergistic activation of DCs, which was reflected by robust increases in the frequencies of activated DCs (3.7-fold higher compared with cdGMP alone). Notably, these cells expressed high levels of costimulatory molecules as well as MHC II, indicating that they can efficiently cross-present tumor antigens and launch antitumor T cell responses (Figure 6B).

Figure 5 Design of a biomaterial carrier that codelivers CAR-expressing T cells and vaccine adjuvant to simultaneously clear heterogeneous cancer cells and establish systemic antitumor immunity. (A) Schematic diagrams of a scaffold loaded with CAR T cells interacting with the tumor bed: panels 1 and 2 show how factor-containing microspheres incorporated into the device stimulate the expansion of CAR-expressing T cells and promote their egress into surrounding tissue. Panels 2 and 3 illustrate the release of vaccine adjuvant from T cell–loaded implants, priming host immune cells to recognize and lyse tumor cells and thereby protect against antigen escape variants. (B) Macro- and microscopic views of a porous alginate matrix functionalized with microparticles that have the STING agonist cdGMP entrapped in the polymer core and stimulatory anti-CD3/CD28/CD137 antibodies tethered to their phospholipid membrane. Schematic shows the chemical structure of cdGMP.

Figure 6 Scaffold-released CAR T cells and STING agonist synergize to activate host APCs. (A and B) Ten days after transplanting luciferase-expressing KPC tumor cells into the pancreases of mice, we implanted scaffolds containing either 7 × 106 tumor-reactive CAR T cells, 6 μg cdGMP, or a combination of both, onto the tumor surface. The control mice received no treatment. Five days later, peripancreatic lymph nodes were digested into cell suspensions for analysis by flow cytometry. We only tested lymph nodes that were not engulfed by tumors and pooled them from at least 5 animals. (A) Flow cytometric plots of myeloid maturation markers (CD11b and CD11c). Histograms depict the expression of the costimulatory factor CD86 and MHC II molecules after gating on CD11c+CD11b+ double-positive cell populations. The profiles shown here are representative of 4 independent experiments. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. (B) Absolute numbers of mature and activated (CD11b+CD11c+CD86+MHCII+) DCs in peripancreatic lymph nodes. Points represent the number of cells per lymph node in samples pooled from 5 mice, and the data are representative of 4 separate experiments. Each bar represents the average number of cells ± SD.

Combined CAR T cell and STING agonist therapy primes robust tumor-specific host lymphocyte responses. To directly visualize the location and magnitude of endogenous T cell activation following different treatment regimens, we implanted KPC tumors into transgenic mice that express nuclear factor of activated T cells (NFAT) tagged with a luciferase reporter (NFAT-luc mice). NFAT is a prominent transcription factor downstream of the TCR/CD3 signaling cascade. Stimulation of TCRs activates calcineurin, which dephosphorylates NFAT; within minutes, the dephosphorylated NFAT proteins translocate from the cytoplasm into the nucleus, where they regulate genes for cytokines and other proteins that are critical for the immune response (29). The NFAT-luc–transgenic mice used here contain an NFAT response element that drives the transcription of the luciferase reporter gene, so they emit light following TCR activation. This process can be serially quantified using bioluminescence imaging. We treated mice bearing KPC pancreatic tumors with biomaterial scaffolds engineered to release either cdGMP, CAR T cells, or a combination of the two. Control mice received no treatment. We used bioluminescence imaging to monitor the NFAT-luc signal every 2 days, over a period of 30 days. No bioluminescence above background levels could be detected in untreated mice (Figure 7, A and B). However, mice receiving scaffolds functionalized either with cdGMP or CAR T cells showed luciferase activity in the tumor area, which peaked between days 8 and 10 following implantation of the devices. The combined release of cdGMP and T cells from implanted matrices triggered the maximal NFAT activation (5.6-fold higher peak photon count relative to that of T cells only on day 10, P < 0.0001; Figure 7, A and B). Notably, in this treatment group, luciferase signals extended well beyond the pancreatic tumor region into the spleen and mesenteric lymph nodes, indicating host T cell activation in these organs (Figure 7A, lowest panel).

Figure 7 Corelease of cdGMP along with CAR-expressing T cells from biomaterial implants primes endogenous tumor-reactive lymphocytes. (A and B) KPC tumors were transplanted into NFAT-luc–expressing transgenic mice that had an albino background (which improves bioluminescence signal detection). We treated these mice with biomaterial-delivered cdGMP, CAR T cells, or a combination of the two, and monitored the NFAT-luc signal, which quantifies activated host T cells, every 2 days over a period of 30 days. (A) Bioluminescence imaging of 3 representative mice per treatment group 10 days after scaffold implantation (dashed circles indicate implantation sites). Shown are 3 representative mice from each cohort (n = 10 in 2 independent experiments). (B) NFAT-luc signal intensities after treatments. Each line represents 1 animal, and each dot reflects the whole-animal photon count. (C and D) To confirm that the bioluminescence NFAT-luc signals reflected endogenous tumor-reactive T cell counts, we treated mice that had KPC pancreatic tumors expressing GP33 and then quantified host GP33-specific T cells in the peripheral blood by tetramer staining. For these studies, congenic CD45.1 recipient mice were used to distinguish endogenous from adoptively transferred T cells. (C) Representative flow cytometric plots showing the percentages of GP33 tetramer–positive cells in peripheral blood 10 days after scaffold implantation, gated on CD45.1+ (host) CD8+ cells. (D) Absolute numbers of primed (CD45.1+CD8+GP33+) T cells. Each point represents the number of cells in peripheral blood per mouse. Each bar represents the average cell count ± SD. Shown are 10 mice pooled from 3 independent experiments. P values obtained by two-tailed Student’s t test.

To verify that the recorded bioluminescent NFAT signals accurately reflect activation of tumor-specific T cells in the host, the experiments were repeated using a pancreatic tumor model in which the KPC cells express the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) glycoprotein GP33. As a surrogate pancreatic tumor antigen, this protein enabled us to use flow cytometry to analyze how the biopolymer implants affect the frequency of GP33-specific lymphocytes among circulating CD8+ T cells. In order to distinguish between scaffold-delivered and endogenous T cells, we genetically tagged the donor cells with a CD45.2 marker and used CD45.1– transgenic mice as hosts. We treated mice with biomaterial scaffolds engineered to release into the tumor either cdGMP, CAR T cells, or a combination of the two. The control mice received no treatment. As expected, spontaneous antitumor T cell responses rarely occurred in the untreated mice (Figure 7C), establishing that, despite their expression of the GP33 xenoantigen, KPC-GP33 tumors continued to be highly immunosuppressive. Treatment with cdGMP-loaded scaffolds, or those delivering lymphocytes alone, produced only modest host antitumor T cell activities (1.3-fold and 2-fold increases in circulating GP33-specific T cells, respectively) (Figure 7, C and D). By contrast, the combination of cdGMP and CAR-expressing T cells elicited synergistic antitumor responses by host cells, which were, on average, 6.4-fold higher than the responses of implants releasing only lymphocytes (Figure 7, C and D).

STING-delivering implants can trigger host antitumor immunity sufficient to clear tumors and eliminate metastases. To measure the antitumor benefits provided by biopolymer scaffolds that codeliver the STING agonist along with CAR-programmed T cells, we treated mice bearing orthotopic KPC tumors with scaffolds functionalized with either cdGMP alone or both cdGMP and anticancer CAR T cells. As a specificity control, a separate group of mice received scaffolds loaded with STING agonist and tumor-irrelevant (anti-GP75) CAR T cells. To enable a side-by-side comparison of biomaterial-mediated delivery versus local injection, we also included 2 groups that were treated with an intratumor injection of cdGMP (with or without tumor-specific CAR T cells). The control mice received no treatment. Serial bioluminescence imaging of tumor growth confirmed that the combined release of CAR T cells and cdGMP from biomaterial implants eradicated KPC tumors in 4 of 10 treated mice (Figure 8, A and B). The remaining 6 mice showed substantial tumor regression, with an average increase in survival of 37 days, which was a 4.6-fold improved outcome compared with cointroducing CAR T cells and the STING agonist by injection into the tumors. Importantly, the synergistic antitumor effect was dependent on tumor-specific CAR T cells, as codelivering tumor-irrelevant anti-GP75 CAR T cells using STING agonist–functionalized scaffolds improved survival by only 5 days. To exclude the possibility that luciferase affected the T cell response we achieved using STING/CAR T cell scaffolds, we performed independent experiments that compared the survival rates of mice bearing unmodified versus luciferase-tagged KPC pancreatic tumors. Animals were treated with scaffolds that either codelivered the STING agonist along with CAR-programmed T cells, or they received no therapy. We found that luciferase expression had no significant effect on the therapeutic outcome (Figure 8C), indicating that in our test system the luciferase protein is not a dominant neoantigen.

Figure 8 Implants that codeliver STING agonists along with CAR-expressing T cells can limit tumor immune escape in established inoperable tumors. (A) Serial in vivo bioluminescence imaging of KPC-luc tumors. Shown are 5 representative mice from each cohort (n = 10 mice in 3 independent experiments). Quantification of KPC bioluminescent tumor signals is also shown. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for treated and control mice. Statistical analysis of the treated experimental and the untreated control groups was performed using the log-rank test, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Asterisks indicate statistical significance. (C) Independent experiments showing survival and treatment responses of mice bearing unmodified versus luciferase-tagged KPC pancreatic tumors. Data obtained using the Log-rank test. (D–F) Assessment of side effects biomaterial implants have on pancreatic functions. (D) Average weight changes (± SD) compared with control mice weights 1 week after treatment. Shown are 10 mice pooled from 2 independent experiments. (E) Serum levels of amylase and lipase. Each bar represents the mean ± SEM. (F) Representative H&E-stained sections of pancreas isolated from mice treated with the cdGMP/CAR T cell scaffold for 1 week or 3 weeks. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To determine whether the implants can elicit global antitumor immunity, we rechallenged the 4 mice that experienced complete tumor regression (Figure 9) with a systemic dose of 104 luciferase-expressing KPC tumor cells; tumor-naive mice were used as controls. We then used bioluminescence imaging to quantify differences in growth rates of lung metastases between the treatment groups. The results showed that all mice cured with combined CAR T cell and STING agonist immunotherapy were fully protected from this rechallenge, with no measurable tumor mass 4 weeks after the KPC cells were administered. By contrast, the control animals quickly formed metastatic foci in their lungs and rapidly succumbed to their disease, as would be expected (Figure 9). Thus, our evidence shows that appropriately formulated combination therapy using CAR-programmed T cells and STING agonists can eliminate local tumors and trigger systemic host antitumor immunity powerful enough to prevent untreated distant metastases.

Figure 9 Implants can elicit global antitumor immunity. (A) Serial in vivo bioluminescence imaging of KPC-luc tumor cells injected i.v. into the 4 mice that experienced complete tumor regression, as shown in Figure 8. Age-matched naive mice were used as controls. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves.

We next measured the potential side effects the biomaterial implants may have on pancreatic function by monitoring the mice for weight loss and measuring their serum levels of pancreatic lipase and amylase 1 week after treatment. We found no significant difference in body weights among the different groups (Figure 8D), but we found that serum amylase levels in mice treated with STING agonist/CAR T cell implants were 1.3-fold lower than levels in the untreated tumor-bearing mice (average 640 U/l ± 17.9 versus 826 U/l ± 54.7; P = 0.009; Figure 8E). In mice, normal serum amylase activity consists mainly of salivary amylase, because pancreatic amylase is not resorbed by renal tubular epithelial cells and is rapidly excreted in the urine (30). This means that in mice, caution must be taken when amylase values are used to evaluate pancreatic function. We found that serum lipase activity was also lower in the mice that were treated with cdGMP/CAR T cell scaffolds compared with untreated tumor-bearing mice (82 U/l ± 4.5 versus 128 U/l ± 10.85; P = 0.003). While a reference range for comparison of serum lipase activity in mice is not available, the reduced enzyme activity might indicate an exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to the destruction or loss of acinar cells; however, a histological correlate for this was not found (Figure 8F, left panel), and 3 weeks after scaffold implantation, the pancreases in survivors that had rejected disease showed a normal histological appearance (Figure 8F, right panel), with no evidence of necrosis or inflammation.

Effects of CAR T cell and STING agonist therapy on melanoma cells. To confirm that these findings have relevance for other types of cancer, we created a second test system by subcutaneously injecting B16F10 melanoma cells into mice. Ten days later, we resected tumors but left behind 1% to 5% of the diseased tissue (Figure 10A). In all untreated animals, post-resection tumor regrowth was observed, and approximately 40% of these mice developed palpable lymph node metastases.

Figure 10 cdGMP/CAR T cell–functionalized implants can efficiently treat heterogeneous melanoma. (A) Series of images illustrating the codelivery of anticancer T cells and STING agonists via biomaterial carriers to prevent melanoma recurrence after surgery: (i) mouse B16F10 melanoma; (ii) surgical resection; (iii) resection cavity with residual tumor; (iv and v) implantation of biopolymer device; (vi) wound closure. (B) Heatmap depiction of flow cytometric data quantifying the cell-to-cell variability in the expression of GP75 by 10-day-old B16F10 tumors. Colors indicate the relative levels compared with an isotype control, and the results are from 1,800 randomly chosen cells pooled from 5 tumors. (C) Schematic of the anti-GP75 CAR. (D) 51Cr release assay. Each point represents the mean ± SEM. Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. (E) Progression of B16F10 tumor growth following therapy. Every line represents 1 animal, and each dot reflects the tumor size, as determined by caliper measurements. Data represent 10 animals pooled from 4 independent experiments. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for treated versus control mice. Statistical analysis was performed using the log-rank test, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of the 6 long-term survivors in panels E and F and age-matched naive control mice following tail vein injection of 25 × 104 B16F10 tumor cells. Asterisks indicate statistical significance.

We chose the tyrosinase-related protein 1 (or GP75) antigen (31) as the therapeutic target for melanoma, because it is the most abundant glycoprotein synthesized by pigmented melanocytes and melanomas. The fact that GP75 is specific for melanocytes along with both primary and metastatic melanomas makes it a very attractive immunotherapeutic target to treat this disease (32, 33). However, in our system, the surface expression of GP75 by tumor cells in established lesions varied considerably (Figure 10B); this mimics the heterogeneity of antigen expression seen in patients with melanoma (34). We created a CAR directed against GP75 by linking a TA99 hybridoma–derived single-chain antibody to a synthetic receptor skeleton composed of the CD8 hinge, the CD28 transmembrane and signaling domains, and the CD3ζ signaling domains (Figure 10C). We transduced murine T cells using recombinant retroviruses expressing these GP75-specific CARs, which enabled them to recognize and lyse B16F10 cells isolated from fresh tumors (Figure 10D). We then treated mice with these GP75 CAR–expressing T cells and/or STING agonists just after surgical resection. As with the pancreatic tumor experiments described above, therapeutics were either directly injected into the resection cavity or launched from implanted biomaterial scaffolds (as illustrated in Figure 10E). We made caliper measurements to monitor the size of relapsing tumors. Results based on the B16F10 melanoma model were similar to those for KPC pancreatic tumors (Figure 9): only scaffold codelivery of cdGMP vaccine adjuvant along with tumor-specific CAR T cells launched synergistic antitumor responses strong enough to eliminate heterogeneous tumors (in 6 of 10 animals; the others showed substantially delayed tumor relapse along with an average improvement in survival of 34 days compared with controls) (Figure 10, E and F). This local treatment led to systemic antitumor immune activity, as long-term survivors always rejected i.v. tumor rechallenge (Figure 10G). As expected, delivering the same dosage of cdGMP/CAR T cells locally via injection into the resection cavity provided only a modest (yet significant) 6-day survival improvement over that of controls.

Thus, our results demonstrate in preclinical models of inoperable pancreatic cancer and incompletely resected melanoma that an appropriately designed biomaterial system can locally release synergistic combinations of anticancer T cells and adjuvant drugs to transform treated tumors from malignancies into in situ vaccines that trigger host antitumor immunity.