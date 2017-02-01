Orphan Gpr182 suppresses ERK-mediated intestinal proliferation during regeneration and adenoma formation

Orphan GPR182 is widely expressed throughout development and adulthood. The Gpr182tm2a(KOMP)Wtsi/+ mouse (hereafter referred to as the Gpr182lacZ/+ mouse) was generated and used to both map the murine Gpr182 expression pattern during development and adulthood as well as act as a loss-of-function model (29). A gene trap cassette bearing an En2 splice acceptor upstream of a lacZ reporter was knocked into the murine Gpr182 locus immediately downstream of exon 1, resulting in expression of lacZ instead of the endogenous protein–coding sequence in exon 2 (Figure 1A). When crossed to achieve homozygosity, the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals had a significant reduction of approximately 85% in endogenous Gpr182 expression in jejunum and negligible levels in other tissues compared with Gpr182+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI87588DS1). When crossed with the ubiquitously expressed CMV-Cre mouse, the resulting Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre mice had undetectable Gpr182 expression in the jejunum compared with levels in Gpr182+/+ Cre controls (Supplemental Figure 1A). Like the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice, the Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre–KO mice were born at expected Mendelian ratios and lived to adulthood with no observed phenotypic abnormalities.

Figure 1 Murine Gpr182 expression profile during development and adulthood. (A) Targeting vector of the Gpr182tm2a(KOMP)Wtsi/+ lacZ reporter mouse model (29, 62, 63). The GPR182 protein–coding region is shaded in pink. mGPR182, murine GPR182. (B) Whole-mount X-gal staining of E8 Gpr182lacZ/lacZ embryo. DA, dorsal aorta; VV, vitelline vein. (C) Optical projection tomography of whole-mount X-gal–stained WT and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ E13.5 embryos. X-Gal staining in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ E13.5 heart (D) and E17.5 lung, kidney, liver, yolk sac, and stomach, pancreas, and duodenum (E). Representative Gpr182 lacZ expression in adult heart (F), lung (G), kidney (H), liver (I), glandular stomach (J), and colon (K) stained with X-gal and/or β-gal (green). Sections were costained with DAPI (purple) and either the endothelial marker CD31 (F) or the podocyte marker podoplanin (PDPN) (H). X-Gal–stained sections were counterstained with eosin (F–H) or Neutral Red (D and I–K). Scale bars: 200 μm (B and D), 1 mm (C, E, and K), and 100 μm (F–J).

We detected expression of Gpr182 lacZ by β-gal activity as early as E8.0 in dorsal aorta and vitelline veins (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2A), similar to previously published ISH observations (10). By E13.5, we observed Gpr182 expression in numerous organs including heart, lung, liver, aorta, and carotid arteries (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Expression of Gpr182 in embryonic heart was detected in both atria and ventricles, particularly in the ventricular trabecular region (Figure 1D). At E17.5, Gpr182 localization remained prominent in the heart, lungs, and liver, but was also observed in embryonic kidneys, glandular stomach, intestine, spleen, and yolk sac vasculature (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2D).

In adult mice Gpr182 was widely expressed throughout the body. Cardiac expression was localized to the endocardium of the atria and ventricles, as well as in the heart valves and coronary arteries (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2E). Notably, we observed little to no staining in cardiomyocytes, fibroblasts, epicardium, or capillary endothelium. Lungs expressed high levels of Gpr182 primarily in endothelial cells (Figure 1G, Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2F). Though Gpr182 was expressed in renal tubules during late gestation (Supplemental Figure 2D), we found that adult renal localization was primarily enriched in the glomeruli, where it appeared strikingly specific to podocytes (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2G). Sinusoidal endothelial cells, rather than hepatocytes, were the primary cell type expressing Gpr182 in the liver (Figure 1I). We found that Gpr182 was expressed throughout the fundus and antrum (Figure 1J, Supplemental Figure 2H, and Supplemental Figure 3). Interestingly, this Gpr182 localization was detected in gastric epithelial cells primarily near the base of the glands in both fundus and antrum, although we observed a few lacZ+ cells higher up the gland in the fundus. We did not detect staining in acid-secreting parietal cells (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). We detected X-gal staining in the distal colon, also at the base of the crypts (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 3). Gpr182 X-gal staining was also robust in spermatocytes of the adult testis (Supplemental Figure 2I). Spleen and lymph nodes revealed endothelial Gpr182 localization, with little to no detectable staining in mature or developing hematopoietic and lymphoid lineages (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K). We observed little to no X-gal staining in skeletal muscle, pancreas, brain, spinal cord, or dorsal root ganglia of adult mice (Supplemental Figure 2, L–O).

Gpr182 is expressed throughout the intestine and is enriched in small ISCs. Whole-mount X-gal staining and histology revealed an interesting pattern of staining in the crypt epithelial cells of the small intestine, with only a few positively stained secretory cells in the villi and relatively little staining in enterocytes or submucosal endothelial cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3). We found that β-gal staining was most intense in the stem cell zone at the base of crypts of Lieberkühn compared with the transit-amplifying cells residing higher in the crypt/villus axis (Figure 2, C–E). More specifically, β-gal–stained thin cells with elongated nuclei were intercalated between Lysozyme+ Paneth cells (Figure 2E), closely resembling the pattern of other markers of the active CBC ISCs (19–22). The gastrointestinal lacZ expression pattern of Gpr182Δ/+ CMV-Cre and Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre mice was similar to that observed in Gpr182lacZ/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Gpr182 is enriched in CBC ISCs. (A) Optical projection tomography of X-gal–stained optically cleared duodenum from Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ adult mice. (B) Representative whole-mount X-gal–stained small intestine from adult Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice. (C) Cross-sectional X-gal staining of adult Gpr182lacZ/lacZ small intestine crypts counterstained with eosin. Arrows indicate Paneth cells. (D) Immunofluorescence of β-gal (green) and DAPI (purple) of intestine from adult Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice. (E) Crypt from Gpr182lacZ/lacZ jejunum costained with β-gal (green), the Paneth cell marker Lysozyme (magenta), and DAPI (blue). Yellow asterisks mark CBC ISCs as defined by morphologic position, elongated nuclei, and Lysozyme negativity. (F) Relative Gpr182 expression in isolated epithelial cell populations from (F) Lgr5-EGFP mice and (G) Sox9-EGFP–Tg mice. Differentiated epithelium (Lgr5-EGFPNegative); early progenitors (Lgr5-EGFPLow); CBC ISCs (Lgr5-EGFPHigh or Sox9-EGFPLow); enterocytes/goblet cells (Sox9-EGFPNegative); transit-amplifying cells (Sox9-EGFPSublow); enteroendocrine/Tuft/+4 ISCs (Sox9-EGFPHigh); and Paneth cells (Sox9-EGFPNegative CD24High SSCHigh). Expression was normalized to Lgr5-EGFPNegative or Sox9-EGFPNegative cell populations and Actb. Biological replicates: n = 2–5 mice per population (F–G). Scale bars: 500 μm (A), 200 μm (B), and 10 μm (C–E). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

To further verify the enrichment of Gpr182 in CBC ISCs in models without altered Gpr182 expression, the Lgr5-EGFP and Sox9-EGFP BAC–Tg mice were used to isolate different intestinal epithelial cell populations with distinct levels of EGFP, as previously described (18, 19, 25, 30–32). Gpr182 transcripts were significantly enriched in the Lgr5-EGFPHigh CBC ISC population compared with transcript expression of the differentiated Lgr5-EGFPNegative population, with intermediate expression in the Lgr5-EGFPLow progenitors (Figure 2F). Likewise, Gpr182 mRNA was enriched in the CBC ISC population (Sox9-EGFPLow) when compared with populations containing transit-amplifying cells (Sox9-EGFPSublow) and a mixed population of enterocytes and goblet cells (Sox9-EGFPNegative) (Figure 2G). Furthermore, Gpr182 expression was very low in isolated Paneth cells. Consistent with the previous observation of rare β-gal+ cells in the villus region, we found that Gpr182 also was enriched in the Sox9-EGFPHigh cell population, which is a mixed population of enteroendocrine cells, tuft cells, and activatable reserve ISCs (18, 31, 32). While Gpr182 is not exclusively expressed in CBC ISCs, like Lgr5, these data provide evidence that Gpr182 is enriched in CBC ISCs at the crypt base, as well as in the Sox9-EGFPHigh cell population that contains activatable reserve ISCs.

Gpr182 reduction does not alter intestinal proliferation during homeostasis in vivo. To evaluate the potential roles of GPR182 in ISCs, we first characterized intestinal proliferation during homeostasis in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice and, consistent with the highly regulated nature of the ISC niche, we found no significant effects of Gpr182 reduction on homeostatic intestinal proliferation. For example, small intestine and colon lengths were unchanged in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals compared with that observed in controls (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Intestinal crypt density, as a proxy for crypt fission, was unaltered between the genotypes (Figure 3B). Crypt depth was also unchanged, consistent with no significant differences in basal proliferation, as evidenced by similar numbers of EdU+ cells per crypt, across the genotypes in both the small intestine and colon (Figure 3, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). Likewise, there was no difference in the number of phosphorylated histone H3+ (p–histone H3+) cells per crypt in the small intestine (Gpr182+/+: 1.26 ± 0.13 cells/crypt and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ: 1.33 ± 0.10 cells/crypt, n = 5). The β-gal+ cells were primarily located in the lowest 4 cell positions of the crypt, and there were no significant changes in the position of proliferating transit-amplifying zone cells between the genotypes (Figure 3F). Additionally, expression levels of cyclin D1 (Ccnd1) and Lgr5 were unchanged in the Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre mouse jejunum compared with levels detected in Gpr182+/+ CMV-Cre controls (Figure 3G). Expression of the Notch targets Olfm4 and Hes1 as well as the differentiation markers Chga and Lysozyme were not significantly altered in these mice. Collectively, these data demonstrate that genetic reduction of Gpr182 does not lead to altered intestinal proliferation in vivo, which is consistent with the highly regulated control of intestinal proliferation during homeostasis.

Figure 3 Reduced Gpr182 does not alter basal proliferation in vivo. (A) Length of small intestines from adult Gpr182+/+, Gpr182lacZ/lacZ, and Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre mice. (B) Morphometric quantification of crypt density and (C) histological quantification of crypt depth among Gpr182 genotypes. (D) Representative images and (E) EdU incorporation quantification of intestinal proliferation in Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals. (F) Analysis of the cellular position of EdU+ cells along the crypt axis expressed as a percentage of the total number of cells in that position in all crypts. n = 20–60 open crypts per region per mouse. The Gpr182 zone (green gradient) is the relative cellular position of β-gal+ cells along the crypt axis. (G) Relative expression of Ccnd1, Lgr5, Olfm4, hairy and enhancer of split 1 (Hes1), chromogranin A (Chga), and Lysozyme (Lyz2) in whole jejunum from Gpr182+/+ CMV-Cre and Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre mice. Expression was normalized to Gpr182+/+ and 18S. Biological replicates: n = 3–5 mice per genotype. Scale bars: 100 μm. Significance was determined by either 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Mice with Gpr182 knockdown show intestinal hyperproliferation during intestinal regeneration following irradiation injury. To test whether GPR182 may be involved with regulating proliferation during intestinal regeneration following damage, Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice were exposed to a high dose (14 Gy) of ionizing radiation delivered to the abdomen. It is well established that intestinal irradiation (IRR) causes apoptosis of actively dividing cells, leading to the temporary loss of proliferative crypts and villi, with subsequent surviving ISCs expanding and regenerating the damaged intestinal epithelium and peak proliferation occurring 5 days after IRR (18, 32–35). Both Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR animals lost approximately 20% of their initial BW 5 days after IRR compared with the non-IRR controls (Figure 4A). Interestingly, the small intestine and colon were significantly longer in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR mice compared with controls (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). During regeneration, Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR mouse small intestines had significantly increased crypt depth compared with that seen in IRR control mice (Figure 4C). While X-gal staining was observed in crypts throughout the small intestine in non-IRR Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3A), the vast majority of regenerative crypts in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR mice were X-gal negative (Figure 4D). Gpr182 expression in whole jejunum was decreased at this phase of regeneration in Gpr182+/+ mice compared with expression in non-IRR controls (Figure 4E). Likewise, expression of the CBC ISC marker Lgr5 was decreased in IRR tissue, but unchanged between genotypes. Expression of the activatable ISC markers Bmi1 and Lrig1 was unchanged between the genotypes, although expression trended lower in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR mouse jejunum.

Figure 4 Decreased Gpr182 leads to hyperproliferation during the regeneration phase after irradiation-induced injury. Adult Gpr182+/+ (purple) and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ (green) mice were challenged with a single 14-Gy dose of radiation (IRR) to the abdomen. (A) BW changes (percentage of pre-IRR weight) of Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice for 5 days following IRR compared with BW of non-IRR control mice. Small intestine length (B) and regenerating crypt depth (C) in IRR-treated Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals. (D) Whole-mount X-gal–stained small intestine from non-IRR–treated Gpr182lacZ/lacZ and IRR-treated Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals 5 days after IRR. (E) Relative expression of Gpr182 and ISC markers Lgr5, Bmi1, and Lrig1 in whole jejunum from Gpr182+/+ IRR, Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR, and non-IRR Gpr182+/+ animals. Expression was normalized to non-IRR Gpr182+/+, Gapdh, and 18S. (F) Representative images and (G) EdU quantification of intestinal proliferation among IRR Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals. (H) Analysis of the cellular position of EdU+ cells along the crypt axis expressed as a percentage of the total number of cells in that position in all regenerating crypts. n = 10–60 open crypts per region per mouse. Biological replicates: n = 4–5 mice per genotype. Scale bars: 5 mm (D) and 100 μm (F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and G), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (E), or Mann-Whitney t test of the AUC (H).

There were significantly more EdU+ cells per crypt in the regenerating duodenum and jejunum of Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR mice compared with Gpr182+/+ IRR controls, with comparable, but not statistically significant, trends in the ileum and colon (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). The percentage of EdU+ cells was increased in the bottom third of the regenerating crypt (Figure 4H). The number of p–histone H3+ cells per crypt was also significantly increased in the regenerating Gpr182lacZ/lacZ duodenum (Gpr182+/+: 2.51 ± 0.39 cells/crypt and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ: 3.74 ± 0.18 cells/crypt, n = 4–5; *P <0.05). Together, these data indicate a role for GPR182 in limiting proliferation during intestinal epithelial regeneration.

Mice with reduced Gpr182 that carry the ApcMin/+ allele have increased intestinal adenoma burden and decreased survival. Since Gpr182 acts to inhibit proliferation during regeneration, we reasoned that Gpr182 levels may also be important in deregulated proliferation during disease, such as intestinal adenoma and carcinoma. Gpr182lacZ/lacZ adults up to 2 years of age did not develop spontaneous intestinal adenomas (n = 6; data not shown). Thus, to investigate whether Gpr182 is involved in intestinal adenoma initiation and progression, Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice were crossed with the well-characterized ApcMin mouse model, which develops spontaneous intestinal and colonic adenomas caused by aberrant activation of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway (36, 37). Both male and female 5-month-old Gpr182lacZ/+ ApcMin/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice were characterized for adenoma formation and compared with Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ controls. The majority of Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ (71 of 76) and Gpr182lacZ/+ ApcMin/+ (37 of 39) animals survived past 5 months of age (Figure 5A). However, significantly fewer Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ (62 of 96) mice survived past 5 months, indicating that genetic reduction of Gpr182 exacerbates the lethality of C57BL/6-ApcMin/+ mice. Furthermore, both Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ male and female mice had significantly lower BW at 5 months compared with the BW of sex-matched controls (Figure 5B). The spleens from both Gpr182lacZ/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals weighed significantly more when compared with spleen weights of controls (Figure 5C). The small intestines were also significantly longer in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ animals compared with control small intestine lengths (Figure 5D), which was similar to the response in mice treated with IRR (Figure 4C). Together, these data suggest that attenuated Gpr182 expression is detrimental to the health and survival of ApcMin/+ animals. For both sexes, macroscopic polyp numbers throughout the intestine were 3- to 4-fold higher in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice compared with polyp numbers in Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ controls (Figure 5, E and F). Moreover, the haploinsufficient Gpr182lacZ/+ ApcMin/+ mice also showed significantly more polyps in the small intestine than did Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ controls, further supporting the idea of a genetic dose-dependent inverse correlation between Gpr182 levels and polyp formation. There were significantly more polyps of all sizes in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice than in the Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ mice, but the relative distribution of small and large polyps was unchanged between these genotypes (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 Reduced Gpr182 increases lethality and polyp numbers in ApcMin/+ mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Gpr182lacZ/lacZ Apc+/+ (black), Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ (blue), Gpr182lacZ/+ ApcMin/+ (yellow), and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ (red) animals. (B) BW of 5-month-old female and male ApcMin mice from different Gpr182 genotypes. (C) Spleen weight normalized to BW for Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+, Gpr182lacZ/+ ApcMin/+, and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice. (D) Small intestine length from Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ animals compared with controls. (E) Representative images of the number and size of adenomas from Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mouse intestines. (F) Quantification of polyp numbers throughout the small intestines of Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+, Gpr182lacZ/+ ApcMin/+, and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice. (G) Distribution of the number of polyps throughout the small intestine based on approximate polyp size. (H) Histology for 5-month-old Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ jejunum polyps labeled with H&E and β-catenin (white). (I and J) Polyp proliferation assessed by Ki67 (blue) staining normalized to DAPI (purple) in Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice. (K) Gpr182 expression in polyps from jejunum of Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice compared with expression levels in Apc+/+ jejunum. Expression was normalized to Gpr182+/+, Gapdh, and 18S. Scale bars: 5 mm (E) and 100 μm (H and I). Biological replicates: n = 25–100 mice per genotype (A); n = 10–20 mice per genotype per sex (B); n = 700–1,700 polyps from 20 to 35 mice per genotype (C, D, F, and G); n = 15–60 polyps from 5 mice (J); and n = 3–5 mice per genotype (K). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mantel-Cox test (A), 1-way ANOVA Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (B–G), Mann-Whitney t test (J), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (K).

The ApcMin/+ model shows fewer and more sporadic polyps in the colon after 5 months. Consistently, colon polyps occurred in 66% of the Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ mice assessed, while the incidence of colon polyps was 84% in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ mice. Moreover, we observed a 2-fold increase in the number of colon polyps in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ ApcMin/+ animals compared with colon polyp numbers in the Gpr182+/+ ApcMin/+ controls (2.0 ± 0.3 versus 1.0 ± 0.2 polyps, respectively; *P < 0.05). Together, these data indicate that decreased Gpr182 expression is sufficient to exacerbate ApcMin/+ adenoma formation and burden throughout the intestine, further supporting the idea that Gpr182 has a role in negatively regulating intestinal proliferative capacity.

While adenoma formation was increased in the Gpr182lacZlacZ ApcMin/+ animals, no morphological differences were observed in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ polyps compared with Gpr182+/+ polyps (Figure 5H). Furthermore, there were no qualitative or quantitative differences in overall proliferation within individual polyp cross-sections between the Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals (Figure 5, I and J), although polyp proliferation in the Gpr182lacZlacZ ApcMin/+ mice appeared more heterogeneous. Gpr182 expression was significantly decreased in ApcMin/+ polyps compared with normal WT jejunum (Figure 5K). Consistent with the highly mosaic nature of adenomas (38, 39), macroscopic and histologic analysis of Gpr182-associated X-gal and β-gal antibody staining revealed a mosaic staining pattern between polyps and within individual polyps (Supplemental Figure 5). We consistently observed X-gal staining in microadenomas (Supplemental Figure 5C), and polyp Ki67-labeled proliferation appeared inversely correlated with Gpr182 β-gal staining, supporting the notion of heterogeneous Gpr182 promoter activity (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Together, these data support the idea that GPR182 plays a role in preventing adenoma formation, but it does not appear to directly alter adenoma progression.

Loss of Gpr182 increased single-cell organoid growth efficiency. Considering the proliferative phenotypes observed during regeneration and adenoma formation in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ animals, we sought to determine whether the loss of Gpr182 altered intestinal stem cell numbers and/or proliferative capacity. We isolated single crypt epithelial cells from Gpr182+/+ CMV-Cre and Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre jejunum using FACS to select CD326+CD44+ cells, as previously reported (40, 41). Neither the percentage of CD326+ epithelial cells nor the proportion of CD44– and CD44+ epithelial cells was altered with the loss of Gpr182 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We observed no significant differences in the expression of either active (Lgr5 and Olfm4) or reserve (Bmi1, Tert, Lrig1) ISC markers in the CD326+CD44+ cell population from Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182Δ/Δ mice (Figure 6A). Single CD326+CD44+ and CD326+CD44– cells were seeded in Matrigel and cultured in supplemented media for 7 days to assay ISC numbers, survival, and proliferative capacity, as previously reported (40–42). As expected, CD326+CD44– cells formed very few colonies that were viable after 7 days, with no significant difference observed between Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). Initially the efficiency of CD326+CD44+ cells in forming organoids was similar between Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182Δ/Δ mice (Figure 6B), suggesting a relatively equal distribution of ISCs and/or progenitors between the genotypes. However, after 5 days and 7 days in culture, when only organoids initiated and maintained by self-renewing ISCs are present, Gpr182Δ/Δ mice had significantly more viable and larger organoids than did Gpr182+/+ mice (Figure 6, B–D). A number of these Gpr182Δ/Δ organoids were X-gal+ and had an increased number of p–histone H3+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). These data demonstrate that isolated ISCs from these animals have increased survival and proliferative potential ex vivo and further the conclusion that GPR182 acts to regulate the proliferative capacity of ISCs in the small intestine.

Figure 6 Loss of Gpr182 leads to increased growth efficiency of single-crypt epithelial cells ex vivo. (A) Relative expression of ISC markers in isolated CD326+CD44+ cells from Gpr182+/+ CMV-Cre and Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre jejunum. Expression was normalized to Gpr182+/+ CMV-Cre, Actb, and 18S. (B) Growth efficiency of single CD326+CD44+ cells isolated from Gpr182+/+ CMV-Cre and Gpr182Δ/Δ CMV-Cre jejunum and cultured for 7 days ex vivo. One thousand CD326+CD44+ cells were initially plated in triplicate per mouse. (C) Area quantification of CD44+ colonies after 7 days in culture. (D) Representative images of organoid density and size after 7 days in culture. Scale bars: 500 μm. Biological replicates: n = 3 mice. Significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B) or Mann-Whitney t test (C).

Decreased GPR182 is correlated with aberrant ERK1/2 activation during homeostasis, regeneration, and in ApcMin/+ mice. Class A GPCRs commonly activate or inhibit the MAPK signaling cascade, which has numerous downstream effects on cell proliferation and survival, but the signal transduction pathways of the orphan GPR182 have not been characterized. ERK1/2 signaling was localized in both epithelial and nonepithelial cells in the small intestine. During homeostasis, epithelial p-ERK1/2 appeared highest in the transit-amplifying zone and right above the crypt, with relatively little activity in the crypt base ISCs (Figure 7, A and B) (43). However, during regeneration and in ApcMin/+ animals, p-ERK1/2 was much higher throughout the epithelium, especially at the base of crypts (Figure 7A). Mosaic p-ERK1/2 was also observed within adenomas from ApcMin/+ animals (Supplemental Figure 5F). We observed occasional β-gal+ p-ERK1/2+ ISCs in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice during homeostasis (Figure 7B). Significantly increased p-ERK1/2 was observed in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ jejunum compared with Gpr182+/+ controls, and this increase was observed during homeostasis, regeneration, and in ApcMin/+ polyps (Figure 7C). Interestingly, the increased organoid growth efficiency in Gpr182Δ/Δ CD326+CD44+ single cells was dependent on the addition of exogenous EGF (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). The expression of Egfr was not altered in Gpr182Δ/Δ or Gpr182lacZ/lacZ IRR jejunum compared with expression in controls (Supplemental Figure 7D). These data suggest that EGF-mediated MAPK signaling is still required for the increased proliferative capacity of these Gpr182-null organoids.

Figure 7 Reduced Gpr182 leads to elevated ERK1/2 signaling upstream of the hyperproliferative intestinal crypt microenvironment. (A) Immunofluorescence of p-ERK1/2 (red) staining in Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ intestine during homeostasis, 5 days after IRR, and in ApcMin/+ animals. Yellow asterisks mark crypts. (B) Colocalization of β-gal+ (green) ISCs with p-ERK1/2 in Gpr182lacZ/lacZ compared with Gpr182+/+ crypts. Scale bars: 50 μm (A) and 20 μm (B). (C) Representative immunoblots and quantification of relative p-ERK1/2 expression in unchallenged, 5 days post-IRR, and ApcMin/+ polyps from whole jejunum lysates derived from Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice. Samples were normalized to total ERK1/2 and Gpr182+/+. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Biological replicates: n = 5–10 mice per genotype per condition. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test. (B) Model summarizing GPR182 β-gal expression pattern (blue) in the whole mouse (heart, lungs, liver, stomach, small intestine, colon, kidney, and testis), with more specific expressional detail within the small intestine. GPR182 functions to inhibit ERK1/2 signaling to regulate the proliferative capacity of the intestine.

Unlike ERK1/2 signaling, the phosphorylation of other signaling kinases, including p38 MAPK, AKT, STAT3, and YAP, appeared relatively unaltered in whole jejunum in Gpr182+/+ and Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice (Supplemental Figure 8). Therefore, the correlation between decreased Gpr182 and increased ERK1/2 signaling, along with the crypt and ISC localization of p-ERK1/2, especially during regeneration and in ApcMin/+ mice, suggests that GPR182 regulation of ERK1/2 occurs upstream of the increased proliferative capacity we observed in the Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice (Figure 7D).

GPR182 expression is reduced in numerous human carcinomas, including colon adenocarcinomas. Considering that reduced Gpr182 increased the intestinal proliferative capacity in mice, we sought to determine whether GPR182 expression levels are changed in human carcinomas. First, we found that GPR182 expression was low in numerous human colorectal carcinoma cell lines, including CaCo2, HT29, Colo205, and SW480 (Supplemental Figure 9). Second, RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) (44, 45) confirmed that GPR182 expression was significantly lower in colon adenocarcinoma when compared with expression levels in patient-matched normal colon tissue (Figure 8) and nonmatched samples (normal colon: 0.86 ± 0.17, n = 41; colon adenocarcinoma: 0.24 ± 0.04, n = 285; ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney t test). GPR182 expression was also significantly downregulated in numerous carcinomas in tissues other than the colon, including bladder, breast, bile duct, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, thyroid, and uterine carcinomas (Figure 8). While loss of GPR182 may not drive carcinoma initiation in mice, these data further support the idea that low GPR182 expression is inversely correlated with increased proliferative capacity in mice and humans.