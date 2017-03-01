Dosage-dependent copy number gains in E2f1 and E2f3 drive hepatocellular carcinoma

Copy number gains in E2F1 and E2F3 in human HCC. To explore whether altered E2F signaling may be directly related to development of human cancer, we queried The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA; https://tcga-data.nci.nih.gov/docs/publications/tcga/) and Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC; http://cancer.sanger.ac.uk/cosmic) databases for genetic and epigenetic alterations in E2F family members. As previously noted by others, genetic alterations in E2Fs are infrequent in most solid tumor types. However, we found subtle but significant E2F1 and E2F3 copy number gains and E2F2 copy number losses in HCC (Table 1, Figure 1, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87583DS1). As expected, there were also frequent mutations and gene copy losses in RB1 and TP53 tumor suppressors. These findings suggest that while relatively rare across most cancer types, modest genetic alterations in select E2F activators may be associated with development of HCC. A tumor-suppressive role for E2F2 was previously identified in B and T cell lymphomagenesis (29, 30), which may reflect copy number losses observed here in HCC. We thus focused subsequent analysis on the relevance of E2F1 and E2F3 copy number gains in cancer.

Table 1 COSMIC mutation frequency analysis of E2F pathway genes

Loss of E2f1 and E2f3b protects against HCC. The E2F3 gene locus encodes 2 isoforms regulated by distinct promoters, generating proteins that differ at their N termini (E2F3A and E2F3B). We initially took a loss-of-function genetic approach to determining whether E2F1 and the 2 E2F3 isoforms contribute to HCC. To this end, HCC development was evaluated in E2F+/+ , E2f1–/–, E2f3a–/–, and E2f3b–/– mice (hereafter referred to as E2f+/+, 1–/–, 3a–/–, and 3b–/– mice, respectively; refs. 31, 32) treated with the liver-specific carcinogen diethylnitrosamine (DEN; ref. 33). The liver–to–body weight ratio of untreated mice did not differ among genetic groups (Supplemental Figure 2A). Small macroscopic liver tumors were visible in 9-month-old DEN-treated E2f+/+, 3a–/–, and 3b–/– mice, but not in 1–/– mice (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). A detailed pathological evaluation incorporating known criteria associated with disease progression and poor prognosis (Supplemental Table 1; ref. 34) showed less advanced disease in 1–/– and 3b–/– mice than in 3a–/– or E2F+/+ mice (Table 2 and Figure 2B). A reduction in tumor incidence and tumor burden was also observed in 14-month-old 1–/– mice (Table 3, Figure 2, C and D; and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). These observations suggest that decreased dosage of specific E2Fs protect against cancer.

Figure 2 Ablation of E2f1 or E2f3b, but not E2f3a, decreases HCC severity in mice. (A) Box plots showing the ratio of liver vs. body weight (liver/body wt.) of 9-month-old WT (E2f+/+) and E2f knockout male mice. Non–DEN-treated cohorts are in white, and DEN-treated are shown in gray. The center lines in boxes represent the median. The box represents the first and third quartiles, and the whiskers represent the highest and lowest values. Outliers are represented by gray dots. (B) Histopathological classification of mice from A. Carc. MF, carcinoma multifocal; Carc. F, carcinoma focal; Aden, adenoma; FCA, focal cellular atypia; NSL, no significant lesions. Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple tests. ‡P ≤ 0.001, carcinoma (focal/multifocal) vs. E2f+/+. (C) Box plots showing liver/body weight of 14-month-old male mice. Non–DEN-treated cohorts are in white, and DEN-treated are shown in gray. *P = 0.040, 1–/– vs. E2f+/+ liver; Wilcoxon method with Bonferroni’s correction. (D) Histopathological classification of mice from C. Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction. ‡P ≤ 0.003, carcinoma vs. E2f+/+.

Table 2 Pathologic scores ± SEM of DEN-treated E2F knockout mice at 9 months

Table 3 Pathologic scores ± SEM of DEN-treated E2F knockout mice at 14 months

E2f1 and E2f3b are critical drivers of HCC. The observation that E2F1 and E2F3B have specific roles in driving cancer is interesting given our previous studies showing that E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B proteins are interchangeable during fetal to early adult development (32). In these studies, knockin strategies showed that expression of E2f1 or E2f3b from the E2f3a locus (referred to hereafter as 3a1KI and 3a3bKI, respectively) fostered normal fetal to adult development, suggesting redundant developmental functions for E2F activators. However, aging cohorts of knockin mice were never analyzed. Thus, we evaluated the life-long consequences of having 1 or 2 extra copies of E2f1 or E2f3b in 3a1KI and 3a3bKI knockin mice (Figure 3A). Cohorts of 18-month-old E2f+/+ and 3a–/– control mice appeared normal, and necropsies revealed only rare age-related lesions (Table 4). In contrast, the majority of 3a1KI/1KI and 3a3bKI/3bKI knockin mice developed spontaneous liver masses. Thus, despite the widespread expression of E2f1 or E2f3b from the E2f3a locus in all proliferating tissues of the mouse (32), frequent lesions were only observed in livers. We confirmed higher levels of E2F1 and E2F3B protein in livers from knockin mice than in controls (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3). The majority of liver masses were characterized as highly proliferative HCC in the absence of excessive apoptosis as measured by Ki-67 and caspase 3 (Figure 3, C–E; caspase 3 data not shown). Analysis of heterozygous 3a1KI/+ and 3a3bKI/+ mice displayed an intermediate level of spontaneous HCC (Figure 3, D and E). Furthermore, 3a1KI/1KI mice were also more sensitive to carcinogen-induced (DEN) HCC than control mice (Figure 3F). Interestingly, whether HCC developed spontaneously or was accelerated by DEN treatment, tumor burden was higher in males than females, consistent with the known sex bias for HCC development in humans (Figure 3, E and F; refs. 33, 35, 36).

Figure 3 Copy number increases in E2f1 or E2f3b result in HCC. (A) Diagram of the murine E2f3 locus and E2f knockin alleles where the coding region of E2f1 or exon 1 of E2f3b has been inserted into the first exon of E2f3a, resulting in the loss of E2f3a and expression of E2f1 (3a1KI) or E2f3b (3a3bKI) driven by the E2f3a promoter. (B) Immunoblot of 1- and 12-month-old liver extracts from 3a1KI/1KI mice. The blot was probed with an E2F1-specific antibody. Liver from 1–/– mice was used to validate the antibody. Asterisks indicate nonspecific bands, and tubulin was used as a loading control. (C) Representative pictures of livers from 12- to 18-month-old mice (top), sections stained with H&E (middle), or probed with Ki-67–specific antibodies (bottom). Areas of HCC are outlined by dotted lines. T, tumor; N, normal liver. Scale bars: 1 cm (top); 100 μm (middle and bottom). (D) Box plots showing the liver/body weight of male mice from C (top): *P = 0.012, E2f3a1KI/1KI vs. E2f+/+; †P = 0.043, E2f3a3bKI/3bKI vs. E2f+/+, Wilcoxon method with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple tests. Histopathological classification (bottom): ‡P = 0.002, E2f3a1KI/+ vs. E2f+/+; §P < 0.001, E2f3a1KI/1KI vs. E2f+/+; ¶P = 0.032, E2f3a3bKI/+ vs. E2f+/+; #P = 0.02, E2f3a3bKI/3bKI vs. E2f+/+, Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction. (E) Box plots showing the liver/body weight of female mice from C (top): *P = 0.002, E2f3a1KI/+ vs. E2f+/+; †P = 0.001, E2f3a1KI/1KI vs. E2f+/+; ‡P = 0.015, E2f3a3bKI/+ vs. E2f+/+; §P = 0.005, E2f3a3bKI/3bKI vs. E2f+/+, Wilcoxon method with Bonferroni’s correction. Histopathological classification (bottom): ¶P < 0.001, E2f3a1KI/+ vs. E2f+/+ liver; #P < 0.001, E2f3a1KI/1KI vs. E2f+/+ liver; **P = 0.014, E2f3a3bKI/+ vs. E2f+/+ liver; ††P < 0.001, E2f3a3bKI/3bKI vs. E2f+/+ liver, Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction. (F) Box plots showing the liver/body weight (top) or bar graph showing histopathological classification (bottom) of DEN-treated E2f+/+ and 3a1KI/1KI male mice at 9 months of age.

Table 4 Malignancies observed in control and knockin mice aged 12 to 18 months

To rule out any possible contribution due to the inadvertent disruption of regulatory sequences caused by insertion of the knockin alleles into the E2f3a locus, we evaluated HCC development in 3a1KI/1KI mice lacking the endogenous E2f1 gene. This analysis revealed a dose-dependent reduction in the grade of lesions observed in knockin mice lacking 1 (1–/+3a1KI/1KI) or both (1–/–3a1KI/1KI) endogenous copies of E2f1 (Figure 4, A and B). Thus, we conclude that the total levels of E2F1 protein dictate tumor outcome regardless of the genomic location of the gene. These findings formally demonstrate that increased E2F1 gene dosage, culminating in higher E2F1 protein levels, leads to spontaneous and DEN-induced HCC in mice.

Figure 4 E2f1 gene dosage affects liver cancer in 3a1KI/1KI mice. (A) Representative photographs of H&E-stained livers from 1+/+3a1KI/1KI, 1–/+3a1KI/1KI, and 1–/–3a1KI/1KI mice at 1 year. Areas of HCC are outlined by dotted lines. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Histopathological classification of livers of mice from A. Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple tests. ‡P = 0.019, carcinoma compared with 1+/+3a1KI/1KI.

Oncogenic function of E2f1 is cell autonomous. Several factors contribute to HCC, including hepatitis B or C virus infection, heavy alcohol consumption, aflatoxin exposure, Western-style diet, obesity, and diabetes (37). The exact mechanism of how these varied factors promote HCC is unclear, but chronic inflammation and liver damage leading to further genomic instability likely contribute to this disease (37, 38). Kupffer cells are abundant liver-resident macrophages that have been implicated in the development of HCC by promoting inflammation, angiogenesis, and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (39). E2f1 and E2f3a are expressed in proliferating tissues and are particularly high in lymphoid and myeloid lineages (4). Therefore, we considered the possibility of a cell-nonautonomous oncogenic role for E2F1 in HCC. By taking advantage of LoxP sites flanking the 3a1KI allele (Figure 3A), we assessed spontaneous HCC in aging cohorts of mice with hepatocyte- or monocyte-specific expression of Cre (40, 41). Tumor incidence and tumor burden were increased in monocyte-ablated mice (Lys-Cre 3a1KI/+ and Lys-Cre 3a1KI/1KI) to an extent similar to that seen in 3a1KI/+ and 3a1KI/1KI mice (Figure 5, A–D), indicating that E2f1 in Kupffer cells is unlikely to play a major role in HCC development. In contrast, there was a complete absence of liver lesions in hepatocyte-ablated mice (Alb-Cre 3a1KI/+ and Alb-Cre 3a1KI/1KI), just as in E2f+/+ control mice. Together, these studies suggest a cell-autonomous oncogenic role for E2f1 in hepatocytes.

Figure 5 Oncogenic functions of E2f1 and E2f3b are cell autonomous. (A) Box plots showing the liver/body weight of 12- to 18-month-old male mice in which the knockin allele or alleles have been deleted in hepatocytes or macrophages using Alb-Cre or Lys-Cre, respectively. Wilcoxon method with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple tests. *P < 0.001 vs. control. (B) Histopathological classification of livers from A. Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction. ‡P = 0.001, carcinoma vs. control. (C) Box plots showing the liver/body weight of 12- to 18-month-old female mice. Wilcoxon method with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.012 vs. control. (D) Histopathological classification of livers from C. Fisher’s exact tests with Bonferroni’s correction. ‡P = 0.001, carcinoma vs. control.

ChIP-seq defines E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B chromatin-binding landscapes. The genetic experiments described above highlight distinct roles of E2F family members in the development of cancer. To explore the underlying mechanism for these observations, we sought to identify and compare the chromatin-binding landscapes of E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B by ChIP followed by next-generation sequencing (ChIP-seq). E2F chromatin occupancy was mapped by sequencing ChIP-DNA libraries originating from asynchronous populations of mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) overexpressing these E2Fs (Figure 6A). DNA-sequencing tags were mapped to the mouse genome and peak summits identified using a combination of HOMER (http://homer.salk.edu/homer/) and MACS (http://liulab.dfci.harvard.edu/MACS/) algorithms. Peaks identified in MEFs were validated in a liver cancer cell line (HepG2) overexpressing each of these E2Fs (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). The ChIP-seq analysis exposed several expected and unexpected observations. First, we found twice as many E2F1- and E2F3B-specfic peaks as E2F3A-specific peaks (3,788, 4,705, and 2,000 peaks, respectively). While a distinct subset of chromatin locations was equally occupied by all 3 E2Fs, most chromatin locations were specifically enriched for E2F1 and E2F3B (Figure 6B), suggesting selectivity in the chromatin binding of E2F activators. Second, the majority of E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B peaks mapped near the transcriptional start site (TSS) (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 2, 3, and 4), consistent with previous findings (13, 42). Interestingly, promoter-specific peaks ( ± 2 kb from the TSS) were mostly located over canonical E2F consensus-binding sequences (TTCCCGCC; Figure 6D), whereas peaks mapping to other gene regions contained a variety of canonical and noncanonical E2F-binding motifs (Supplemental Table 5). There were typically more read tags per peak in promoters occupied by E2F1 and E2F3B than in promoters occupied by E2F3A (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 5A). Third, gene ontology using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) software revealed that E2F1- and E2F3B-bound promoters were significantly enriched for genes encoding functions related to hepatocyte proliferation and HCC (CDKN1A, MYC, TRIB1, NFE2L2; Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 6), even though targets were initially identified in MEFs. In contrast, promoters occupied by all 3 E2Fs were enriched for genes with functions in cell cycle control (CDC6, TOP2A, CCNE1, CDT1, CDC25A, MCMs), DNA damage and repair (CHEK1, RAD51, BRCA1, BRCA2), and cell death (XPO1, TP53, WEE1) as well as those that were generally related to cancer (UHFR1, TP53, MYC, BRCA1/2; Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 7).

Figure 6 Identification of E2F targets by ChIP sequencing. (A) Immunoblot of protein lysates from MEFs expressing the indicated E2Fs using the pBABE-Hygro (pBH) vector. E2F1 (E2f1 pBH), E2F3A (E2f3a pBH), and E2F3B (E2f3b pBH); 1–/– and 3–/– MEFs are shown as negative controls. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (B) Sequence tag-density heat map showing the distribution of tags for all E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B peaks. (C) Percentages of E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B peaks in different gene regions. Gene regions were defined by distance from TSS (TSS = 0) as follows: 5′ distal (–50 Gb to –50 kb), 5′ proximal (–50 kb to -2 kb), promoter (–2 kb to +2 kb), gene body (+2kb to end of transcript), 3′ distal (end of transcript to +30 Gb). Number of peaks is indicated above each bar. (D) Graph depicting the number of peaks for E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B identified by ChIP-seq and their location relative to the TSS. The promoter region ( ± 2 kb from the TSS) is highlighted in gray, and the top binding motif identified by de novo HOMER within the promoter region is included in color inserts. (E) E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B occupancy on selected gene promoters shown at the same scale. (F) Gene ontology using IPA software depicts the estimated contribution of E2F1, E2F3A, or E2F3B targets to liver hyperplasia and hyperproliferation (left) or HCC-related functions (right). Bars indicate the Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P value; the threshold of P = 0.05 is shown.

E2F3A and E2F3B share identical DNA binding, dimerization, and transactivation domains and only differ at their N termini (2). Hence, the identification of E2F3B-specific functions in HCC was completely unexpected. Direct comparison between E2F3A and E2F3B chromatin-binding landscapes revealed significant differences in their binding specificity (Figure 7A), and IPA illustrated the remarkable HCC-related nature of E2F3B-specific targets (Figure 7B). We considered that differences in their protein stability may underlie, at least in part, the striking qualitative and quantitative differences between E2F3A and E2F3B chromatin binding. N-terminal sequences within exon 1A of E2f3a, which are absent in E2f3b, have been shown to mediate E2F3A protein degradation (43). Thus, we compared the stability of E2F3A and E2F3B proteins following treatment of cells with cycloheximide. These time-course experiments showed that the half-life of E2F3B was significantly longer than that of E2F3A (>3-fold; Figure 7, C–E). While we have not ruled out additional roles for the N-termini of these 2 isoforms, our findings suggest that protein stability may be a contributing factor to the stronger and broader target-binding range of E2F3B. In short, genome-wide chromatin occupancy analysis exposed both shared and unique targets of E2Fs, with E2F1 and E2F3B binding preferentially to target promoters with functions that are highly related to development of HCC.

Figure 7 Measurement of E2F3A and E2F3B protein stability. (A) Venn diagram illustrating the overlap of genes that are bound by E2F3A and E2F3B in the promoter region (±2 kb from the TSS). (B) Gene ontology using IPA software showing the estimated contribution of different groups of E2F3A and E2F3B target genes identified in A to HCC-related functions. Bars indicate the Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P value; the threshold of P = 0.05 is shown. (C) Immunoblot showing the stable overexpression of MYC-tagged E2F3A or E2F3B in MEFs. Antibodies against the MYC epitope were used to detect tagged proteins, and tubulin was used as a loading control. (D) Cycloheximide time course of MEFs stably overexpressing MYC-tagged E2F3A or E2F3B. Protein levels of E2F3A and E3F3B were measured by Western blotting at the indicated time points following cycloheximide treatment (10 μg/ml). Antibodies against the MYC epitope were used to detect tagged proteins. Tubulin was used as a loading control. Quantification of E2F3A and E2F3B protein relative to time = 0 is indicated below each blot. (E) Quantification of E2F3A and E2F3B protein stability as described in D. Means of 3 experiments are shown. Error bars indicate ± SEM. t 1/2 is the estimated half-life of the protein. The stability of E2F3A and E2F3B was found to be different by Wilcoxon signed rank test using the average of each time point (P < 0.05).

Identification of putative direct HCC-specific targets of E2F1 and E2F3B. We then hypothesized that increased chromatin binding due to copy number gains in E2f1 and E2f3b led to increased E2F transcriptional output. To test this hypothesis, we used an Affymetrix platform to profile mRNA expression in livers of 12-month-old E2f+/+ (normal), 3a–/– (normal), 3a1KI/1KI (tumor), and 3a3bKI/3bKI (tumor) mice. Genes differentially expressed in 3a1KI/1KI and 3a3bKI/3bKI tumors relative to 3a–/– control samples are represented as heat maps (fold change ≥ 1.5 vs. P ≤ 0.05; Figure 8, A and B; and Supplemental Tables 8 and 9). Levels for most differentially expressed genes were similar between control E2f+/+ and 3a–/– samples. Upregulated mRNAs in 3a1KI/1KI tumors constituted a larger subset than downregulated mRNAs, consistent with a role for E2F1 in transcriptional activation. There was a relatively larger subset of downregulated mRNAs in 3a3bKI/3bKI than in 3a1KI/1KI tumors, possibly reflecting an additional role for E2F3B in transcriptional repression as previously described (1, 2). There was also a marked change in the expression of genes related to cancer, cell cycle control, DNA repair, and metabolic processes as well as cell survival, with a notable absence of genes that induce programmed cell death (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 10). We then plotted the intersection of ChIP and mRNA profiling data sets as tag-intensity maps (Figure 8, C–E; and Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). This analysis showed that 20% of dysregulated genes represent putative direct targets of E2F1 and E2F3B, but not E2F3A. The occupancy of endogenous E2F1 and E2F3 on target promoters was validated by ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) in multiple cell lines derived from human liver tumors (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 8 Intersection of gene-expression profiling and chromatin binding identifies E2F1 and E2F3B targets. (A) Heat map of Affymetrix microarray data showing differentially expressed genes in 3a1KI/1KI liver tumors when compared with normal liver samples from E2f+/+ and 3a–/– age-matched controls. Differentially expressed genes are defined as having a fold change of 1.5 or more (P ≤ 0.05) relative to 3a–/– samples. (B) Heat map of Affymetrix microarray data showing differentially expressed genes in 3a3bKI/3bKI liver tumors when compared with normal liver samples from E2f+/+ and 3a–/– age-matched controls. Differentially expressed genes are defined as having a fold change of 1.5 or more (P ≤ 0.05) relative to 3a–/– samples. (C) Venn diagram illustrating the overlap of E2F1-specific promoter peaks with upregulated or downregulated genes in 3a1KI/1KI liver tumors identified in A. (D) Venn diagram illustrating the overlap of E2F3B-specific promoter peaks with upregulated or downregulated genes in 3a3bKI/3bKI liver tumors identified in B. (E) Sequence tag-density heat map showing the distribution of E2F1, E2F3A, and E2F3B binding to targets identified in C and D (overlapping groups). (F) ChIP-qPCR validation using E2F1, E2F3, or IgG antibodies in SNU-449 and PLC/PRF5 HCC-derived cells. Occupancy of E2Fs on selected target promoters is shown. A nonpromoter region of TUBA4A (TUBA4A neg) was used as a negative control. Primers were designed to amplify ChIP-seq–identified peak regions.

E2F1 and E2F3B target expression is associated with human HCC. To determine the relevance of our findings to human HCC, we queried the expression of putative E2F1 and E2F3B targets in liver-derived mRNA profiles from healthy individuals and patients with cirrhosis, dysplasia, early HCC, and advanced HCC (44). This analysis revealed a significant and progressive increase in E2F1 and E2F3B target expression in patients with early and advanced HCC (Figure 9A and Supplemental Table 13). Importantly, we also found a subset of genes highly expressed in patients with early stages of liver disease (cirrhosis), the majority of which were E2F3B targets (83%). We then used IPA to query the functions of putative E2F1 and E2F3B targets (Figure 9B, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Tables 14, 15, and 16). This analysis revealed a disproportionate enrichment of E2F1 and E2F3B upregulated targets involved in hepatocyte proliferation and cancer. There were also many E2F1- and E2F3B-specific targets with distinct functional roles. For example, many E2F3B-specific targets were uniquely enriched for functions contributing to liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, 2 major predisposing factors contributing to HCC development. In contrast, E2F1 targets were enriched for functions known to participate in canonical cell cycle, checkpoint control, and DNA repair pathways, which are often dysregulated in cancer cells. While the significance of this unexpected observation remains to be determined, we suggest that high E2F3B expression may sensitize livers to cirrhosis and HCC development, while E2F1 may act more directly by altering critical DNA integrity pathways and driving the accumulation of mutations.

Figure 9 Association of the expression of E2F1 and E2F3B targets with human HCC. (A) Heat map showing the expression of E2F1 and E2F3B upregulated targets in normal and diseased (cirrhosis, dysplasia, early or advanced HCC) human livers. Genes are grouped based on median expression values per patient group. Genes with the highest median expression in advanced HCC and cirrhosis are denoted on the left. (B) Gene ontology using IPA software showing the estimated contribution of E2F1 and E2F3B targets identified in Figure 8 to functions related to cancer, cell cycle, proliferation, fibrosis, and cirrhosis. Bars indicate the Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P value; the threshold of P = 0.05 is shown. (C) Expression of E2F1 and E2F3B targets in human HCC samples with normal or increased copy numbers of E2F1 and E2F3. E2F1 diploid, 122 samples; gain, 62 samples. E2F3 diploid, 102 samples; gain, 80 samples. Wilcoxon rank sum test Benjamini-Hochberg corrected P values are indicated. (D) Kaplan-Meier plots evaluating the survival time of patients with low to high E2F1/3B target expression. Patients were divided into 3 categories based on target expression. Low expression (0%–5% targets upregulated; black line; n = 136); moderate expression (5%–10% targets upregulated; gray line; n = 113); or high expression (10%–45% targets upregulated; red line; n = 119). log-rank test P values are shown.

Finally, we analyzed E2F1 and E2F3 gene copy number and mRNA expression in HCC patient samples from the TCGA database and found increased expression of E2F1/3 target genes in patients with amplification of E2F1 (P < 0.001) (Figure 9C, Supplemental Figure 7B, and Supplemental Tables 17 and 18). E2F3 copy number gains were correlated to increased expression of fewer target genes. Importantly, increased E2F target gene expression was associated with decreased survival of HCC patients (Figure 9D). In summary, loss- and gain-of-function strategies in mice demonstrate a causative role for E2F1 and E2F3 gene copy number gains in HCC development and expose both shared and unique roles for E2F1 and E2F3B in driving distinct aspects of liver disease.