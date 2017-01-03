Pericyte MyD88 and IRAK4 control inflammatory and fibrotic responses to tissue injury

Pericytes respond to injury in a MyD88- and TLR-dependent manner. Following acute kidney injury, human kidney either regenerates, or develops fibrotic disease. We performed gene ontology analysis of the transcriptional profiles of biopsies from patients with acute kidney injury (22), using the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) (23, 24), and discovered strong enrichment for innate immune pathways among the top upregulated pathways associated with disease (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI87532DS1). Cell-specific analysis of injured mouse kidneys with fibrosis using a method known as translating ribosome affinity purification (TRAP) revealed an overwhelming number of innate immunity–related pathways, including cytosolic DNA sensing, cytokine-cytokine interactions, chemokine signaling, and TLR and NLR signaling (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2), as being specifically upregulated during transition of pericytes to pathological myofibroblasts. This transition is associated with increased cellular proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition, eventually leading to metabolic disease and loss of kidney function. Consistently with these changes, among the most enriched pathways in myofibroblasts were DNA replication, cell cycle, extracellular matrix–receptor interaction, and pyrimidine and purine metabolism (Figure 1B). IL-6 is a major proinflammatory cytokine secreted during tissue damage. To our surprise, pericytes had significantly higher expression of Il6 compared with endothelial and epithelial cells and even macrophages in mouse kidneys following unilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI), which is a good model for human acute kidney injury (Figure 1C) (25). Together these in vivo findings suggested that innate immune responses may be important determinants of the fibrotic response to tissue injury and pericytes are the cells that initiate response to tissue injury, and active innate immune signaling in these cells contributes to disease progression.

Figure 1 TLR2/4– and MyD88-dependent injury responses in pericytes. (A and B) Enrichment analysis of biological process ontology in human biopsies from acute kidney injury (AKI) patients compared with healthy controls (A) and myofibroblasts from control and kidneys with acute injury (B). Innate immune–related pathways are highlighted in red. The x axis of the graph shows −log P values calculated using t test for the enrichment of a specific pathway. ECM, extracellular matrix. (C) RNA expression levels of Il6 in pericytes, macrophages, and epithelial and endothelial cells. Translated RNA was isolated from unilateral IRI (U-IRI) and sham control kidneys 24 hours after injury. The y axis shows normalized intensity for Il6 transcript in microarrays; n = 3 per group. (D) Cytokine concentration in supernatants from cultured pericytes 24 hours after stimulation with TLR ligands. (E) Secretion in WT or Myd88–/– pericytes 24 hours after treatment with LPS. (F) Transcriptional response of pericytes to diseased kidney DAMPs at 6 hours. (G) Cytokine concentration in supernatants of WT, Myd88–/–, or Tlr2/4DKO pericytes in response to diseased kidney DAMPs at 24 hours. (H) Western blot of kidney DAMPs. (I and J) IL-6 and MCP-1 concentration in supernatants of WT, Tlr4–/–, TLR2/4DKO, and Myd88–/– pericytes treated with either total histones, histone H4, or HMGB1 for 24 hours. (K) Effect of silencing of Tlr4 or Tlr2 on pericyte response to kidney DAMPs. (n = 3–6 per group; *P < 0.05, 1-way and 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.)

To characterize innate immune signaling in pericytes, primary mouse kidney pericytes were isolated as previously reported (8), and response to TLR ligands was detected by measurement of IL-6 and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) secretion. Pericytes express transcripts for TLRs and signaling adapters (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Interestingly, TLR1/2 and TLR4 as well as TLR2/6, TLR3, TLR7, and TLR9 were competent in sensing their corresponding ligands, though TLR5 was not (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C). Activation of TLR4 with LPS resulted in transcription and secretion of a broad array of inflammatory factors by pericytes, and this response was dependent on MyD88 (Figure 1E). Similar responses were recapitulated in primary human kidney pericytes (Supplemental Figure 1D).

To model responses to ischemic tissue injury in vitro, we used DAMPs released from injured kidneys by collecting the soluble fraction of extracellular molecules 24 hours after IRI; a time corresponding to the peak of innate immune response and necrosis associated with injury (Supplemental Figure 2) (26). Culturing pericytes with kidney DAMPs induced transcription of proinflammatory cytokines Il6, Il1b, and Tnfa; chemokines Ccl2 (also known as Mcp-1), Cxcl1 (also known as KC), and Cxcl2 (also known as Mip2); and adhesion molecules Icam1 and Vcam1 (Figure 1F). TLR2 and TLR4 have been previously shown to play important roles in response to DAMPs and to require MyD88 for signal transduction (27, 28). Pericytes responded to kidney DAMPs by secretion of a variety of cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors, most of which were exclusively controlled by MyD88, TLR2, and TLR4 (Figure 1G). We show that these injury responses in pericytes are conserved between mouse and human, as human kidney pericytes showed similar responses to LPS and DAMPs (Supplemental Figure 1, D and F). DAMP activity was markedly diminished by proteases rather than nucleases (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), suggesting proteins are the major components of the DAMPs that are recognized by pericytes. Mass spectrometric analysis of DAMPs indicated significant enrichment for histones, nuclear proteins previously reported to be endogenous DAMPs (Supplemental Figure 2). Some of the known DAMPs, such as high-mobility group protein B1 (HMGB1) as well as nuclear proteins including histones, particularly H4, have been shown to be released by injured cells and to activate TLR2 and TLR4 (27, 28). Protein lysates of disease DAMPs showed significant levels of total histones, H4, or HMGB1, similar to mass spectrometry (Figure 1H; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Incubation of pericytes with total histones, H4, or HMGB1 led to secretion of IL-6 and MCP-1, a partial response in Tlr4–/– pericytes, and complete ablation of secretion in Tlr2/4DKO and Myd88–/– pericytes (Figure 1I). Similarly, silencing of Tlr2 or Tlr4 reduced responsiveness to DAMPs (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1G). To validate further the role of pericytes as innate immune sentinels against tissue damage, comparative experiments in vitro suggested that pericytes were more sensitive to DAMPs than primary epithelial cells, or monocyte-derived macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). We therefore conclude that pericytes are highly sensitive to tissue injury and respond to endogenous DAMPs released from injured cells through activating TLRs and MyD88.

Kidney DAMPs activate the NLRP3 inflammasome in pericytes, leading to IL-1β secretion. The major proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 require a second signal, generated by a cytosolic NLR, to be cleaved to their mature forms and secreted from the cell (21). Activated NLRs will oligomerize and recruit pro–caspase-1 to form an inflammasome that will process pro–IL-1β and pro–IL-18 for secretion. We show here that the NLR signaling pathway is enriched in myofibroblasts during response to injury in vivo (Supplemental Table 2). In vitro, pericytes secrete IL-1β and IL-18 when primed with LPS and stimulated with extracellular ATP, and this secretion is completely abolished in Nlrp3–/– and Casp1/11DKO pericytes, implicating activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome (Figure 2A). Pericytes primed with LPS accumulate pro–IL-1β intracellularly and release cleaved mature IL-1β with addition of ATP (Figure 2B). This activity is associated with increased NLRP3 expression, perhaps due to increased stability of the protein once it is assembled in an inflammasome complex (Figure 2C). NLRP3 inflammasome activation in response to sterile injury has been implicated in several noninfectious disease models (29), and next we tested whether pericytes activate the NLRP3 inflammasome in response to kidney DAMPs. As predicted, IL-1β and IL-18 were secreted by pericytes cultured with DAMPs, and this secretion was dependent on the presence of NLRP3 and caspase-1/11 (Figure 2, D and E). The short-lived tissue injury molecule and inflammasome activator, ATP markedly enhances this DAMP response (Figure 2, C–E). Moreover, IL-1β production in response to DAMPs required MyD88- and TLR2/4–dependent priming (Figure 2F). We further confirmed the relevance of this innate immune activation in vivo by staining kidney sections of control (sham-operated) and experimental mice 1 day after IRI with antibodies for proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines. While control kidneys had no detection of these immune activation markers, injured kidneys showed intracellular accumulation of IL-6, IL-1β, and MCP-1 in pericytes (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Activation of NLRP3 inflammasome by pericytes in response to DAMPs. (A) Concentration of secreted IL-1β in WT and Nlrp3–/– and Casp1/11DKO pericytes 24 hours after treatment with LPS and ATP. (B) Western blot of intracellular pro–IL-1β and secreted mature IL-1β from pericytes 24 hours after treatment with LPS and ATP. (C) Western blot of pericyte cell lysates 24 hours after treatment with LPS, ATP, and DAMPs. (D and E) IL-1β and IL-18 concentration in WT and mutant pericyte supernatants after treatment with DAMPs and ATP. (F) IL-1β concentration in supernatants of WT, TLR2/4DKO, and Myd88–/– pericytes 24 hours after treatment with DAMPs. (G) Immunofluorescence staining for IL-1β, IL-6, and MCP-1 on sections from kidneys on day 1 after IRI. (H) IL-6 and MCP-1 cytokine response to IL-1β treatment in the supernatant of WT and Myd88–/– pericytes. (I) The effect of recombinant IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) on transcriptional response to DAMPs. (J and K) The effect of siRNA against Il1r1 on Il1r1 expression (J) and Il6 response to DAMPs (K). ND, not detected. KD, knockdown. (Scale bar: 25 μm; n = 3–6 per group; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.)

Pericytes respond to IL-1β signaling by amplifying inflammation. Recently, it was reported that IL-1 receptor activation can lead to severe renal epithelial cell damage in vitro and exacerbation of fibrotic renal disease due to increased proinflammatory cytokine release; however, other studies had reported a minor role for IL-1 receptor (30, 31). Similarly to the TLR response, IL-1 signaling also requires MyD88 for signal transduction (32). In addition to IL-1β, other cytokines from the IL-1 superfamily, such as IL-18 and IL-33, activate IL-1 receptor and require MyD88. Pericytes upregulate expression of the IL-1 receptor Il1r1 in vivo following ischemic injury (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). To test whether pericytes respond to IL-1 cytokines, we treated them with exogenous, recombinant IL-1β and detected a strong response by measuring secretion of IL-6 and MCP-1, demonstrating that pericytes have active IL-1 signaling, and this response is dependent on MyD88 (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 3C). Therefore, DAMP-treated pericytes not only release IL-1β but are also able to respond to this cytokine, thereby amplifying the inflammatory response. To characterize this autocrine response to IL-1 cytokines produced in response to injury, we activated pericytes with kidney DAMPs in the presence of IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) and showed a 43.5% reduction of Il6 expression (Figure 2I), emphasizing a role for IL-1 signaling in amplifying proinflammatory responses to injury. Silencing of Il1r1 in pericytes inhibited IL-6 and MCP-1 reduction further, suggesting there may be a broader role for the receptor in pericyte activation than binding to IL-1 (Figure 2, J and K).

MyD88 regulates migratory and fibrotic responses in pericytes. Pericytes have been shown to play important roles in injury responses, by proliferating, migrating away from capillary walls, and activating an extracellular matrix deposition program (6, 33). Morphogens and developmentally regulated cytokines including PDGFs, WNTs, and the TGF-β superfamily are well recognized to contribute to this process (1, 18). We tested whether MyD88 played a role in these responses. In a scratch-wound assay, mouse pericytes migrate in response to TGF-β and upregulate the transcription of genes encoding the fibrotic matrix protein collagen I (Col1a1) and the contractile protein αSMA (Acta2), thereby mediating fibrotic contraction (Figure 3, A–D). Unexpectedly, Myd88–/– pericytes did not migrate in response to TGF-β and expressed significantly less Col1a1 and Acta2 (Figure 3, A–D), thereby demonstrating that MyD88 is critical in TGF-β–induced pericyte activation. Similarly to TGF-β, kidney DAMPs induced pericyte differentiation into fibroblasts associated with increased migration, transcription of collagen I, and αSMA expression, and MyD88 was required for this differentiation (Figure 3, E–G). Interestingly, both responses to TGF-β and kidney DAMPs were mediated by TLR2 and TLR4 as demonstrated by the failure of Tlr2/4DKO pericytes to migrate or express fibroblast markers (Figure 3, A–G), or the observation that silencing of Tlr2 or Tlr4 reduced pericyte expression of collagen I (Figure 3H). These findings directly implicate MyD88, TLR2, and TLR4 in the fibrogenic process.

Figure 3 TLR2/4 and MyD88 control fibrogenic responses of mouse and human pericytes. (A) Representative images showing migratory response of WT, Myd88–/–, and Tlr2/4DKO pericytes to 24-hour TGF-β treatment. Blue lines mark the boundaries of the scratch at 0 hours; red area designates scratch boundaries at 24 hours. (B) Quantification of TGF-β migration assays. (C and D) Transcription of Acta2 and Col1a1 induced by TGF-β. (E–G) Responses of WT, Myd88–/–, and Tlr2/4DKO pericytes at 24 hours to kidney DAMP treatment. (E) Quantification of migration. (F and G) Transcription of Acta2 and Col1a1. (H) Effect of Tlr2 or Tlr4 silencing with siRNA on upregulation of Col1a1 stimulated by DAMPs. (I) Stress fiber formation shown by phalloidin staining in human kidney pericytes treated with TGF-β, histones, or kidney DAMPs. (J and K) Representative images (J) and quantification (K) of migratory response of human pericytes to TGF-β, histones, or DAMPs in the presence of a MyD88 inhibitor or vehicle. (L) Quantification of migration induced by TGF-β or DAMPs in the presence or absence of TGF-β1,2,3 neutralizing antibody (NAb) or TGFRβI/II inhibitor LY2109761, 24 hours after treatment. (M) Transcription of myofibroblast marker Acta2 in response to TGF-β or DAMPs in the presence or absence of the TGFRβI/II inhibitor LY2109761, in mouse pericytes after 24-hour treatment. (Scale bar: 25 μm; n = 3–6 per group; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.)

We sought to test whether this mechanism is evolutionarily conserved. Human pericytes treated with TGF-β, kidney DAMPs, or histones became activated and formed stress fibers visualized by staining with phalloidin, migrated to close a scratch wound, and induced expression of COL1A1 and ACTA2 (Figure 3, I–K, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Pharmacological inhibition of MyD88 using an inhibitor peptide that blocks homodimerization of MyD88 reduced myofibroblast differentiation (Figure 3, J and K) as well as expression of fibroblast markers in response to both TGF-β and DAMPs (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

To understand the mechanism of the MyD88/TLR2/TLR4 regulation of fibrotic responses, we first tested whether previously reported antagonism between NF-κB and TGF-β pathways via the decoy receptor BAMBI or the inhibitory adapter SMAD7 was operative (34, 35). Neither expression of BAMBI nor of SMAD7 was increased in the absence of TLR2/4 (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), demonstrating that inhibition of TGF-β and DAMP responses by TLR2/4 and MyD88 is mediated via a novel mechanism.

To dissect this novel mechanism, we tested whether MyD88-mediated responses require TGF-β signaling. While a pan-neutralizing antibody against TGF-β inhibited TGF-β–induced migration, it did not affect basal or DAMP-induced migration (Figure 3L), suggesting that in the latter case, TGF-β is not required for pericyte activation and migration is either ligand-independent or directly induced by other ligands such as histones, etc (36). On the other hand, blocking TGF-β receptor I and II (TGFβRI/II) activation using the dual kinase inhibitor LY2109761 significantly inhibited basal, TGF-β–induced, or DAMP-induced migration as well as expression of smooth muscle actin and collagen I in human pericytes (Figure 3, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 5C). Consistent with this crosstalk between MyD88 and TGFβRI/II pathways, protein levels of MyD88 are rapidly increased following TGF-β treatment. Silencing of MyD88 notably increased levels of TGFβRI and the 46-kDa isoform of JNK at baseline that were reduced in response to TGF-β while not affecting their active phosphorylated forms (Supplemental Figure 5D). Therefore, convergence of NF-κB and TGF-β signaling occurs upstream at the receptor level, and we show that TGF-β receptor, TLR2/4, and MyD88 are required for fibrotic responses to injury.

Neither stimulation by IL-1β nor inhibition by IL1RA of pericytes had any effect on fibroblast differentiation (Supplemental Figure 3, D–J), but silencing of Il1r1 reduced DAMP-stimulated collagen I expression (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). One possible explanation for this discrepancy between receptor blockade and receptor silencing is that IL1R1 may contribute in a ligand-independent manner to a profibrotic signaling complex. Nevertheless, IL-1 signaling predominantly affects inflammatory signaling by pericytes, and not profibrotic differentiation (36).

Deletion of Myd88 in stromal cells is protective against ischemic injury in vivo. We previously reported that deletion of Myd88 has a drastic effect and significantly alleviates inflammation and fibrogenesis (26, 37). Although macrophages have been extensively studied as classic immune cells recognizing danger signals and responding by turning on inflammatory responses, deletion of Myd88 specifically in myeloid lineage did not affect ischemic injury severity or progression of wound healing (ref. 26 and Supplemental Figure 6). The results presented here suggested that in fibrotic disease MyD88 may be functioning dominantly in the stromal lineage. We therefore deleted Myd88 specifically in pericyte precursors using Foxd1+/Cre Myd88flox/flox mice (6, 38, 39). This lineage has been confirmed not to contain myeloid or epithelial cells (6). Loss of MyD88 protein in adult kidney in myofibroblasts was confirmed by PCR showing recombination between loxP sites resulting in excision of exon 3 of Myd88. Adult kidneys from mutant mice appear normal (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Mice were subjected to kidney IRI and evaluated 5 days after surgery for injury, fibrotic, and inflammatory responses (Figure 4). WT mice had severe disease as indicated by increased inflammatory markers, neutrophil influx (Figure 4, A–E), increased apoptosis (Figure 4, F and I), epithelial injury with numerous necrotic tubules (Figure 4, G and J), high fibrotic score and collagen I expression (Figure 4, H, K, and L), and activation and expansion of myofibroblasts (Figure 4M and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Myd88 deletion specifically in pericytes attenuates injury and fibrotic responses following IRI. (A–C) Transcription of inflammatory genes in kidneys from control and day 5 post-IRI kidneys from WT and Foxd1+/Cre Myd88fl/fl (referred to as mutant) mice. (D) Quantification of Ly6G+ neutrophils on kidney sections. (E–H) Representative images of kidney sections stained with Ly6G antibody, TUNEL, PAS, or Sirius red. (F) TUNEL+ cells are labeled green. (G) Necrotic tubules in PAS-stained sections are labeled with arrowheads. (H) Fibrosis is detected as red stain. (I–K) Graphs quantifying apoptotic (TUNEL+) cells (I), tubular injury score based on PAS-stained sections (J), and fibrosis score based on Sirius red staining (K). (L and M) Transcription of Col1a1 and Acta2. (Scale bars: 50 μm; n = 6 per group; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.)

Consistent with the role of MyD88 in innate immune signaling, deletion of Myd88 in pericytes only, significantly reduced inflammation as demonstrated by significant reduction in transcription of cytokines including Il6, Il1b, and Il18 (Figure 4, A–C) and reduced neutrophil recruitment (Figure 4, D and E). MyD88 has been shown to mediate apoptotic cell death (40). Foxd1+/Cre Myd88flox/flox mice demonstrated improved tissue integrity and reduced cell death (Figure 4, F, G, I, and J). Further confirming our findings of a MyD88 role in myofibroblast differentiation, these Myd88 mutant mice also showed reduction in fibrosis measured by Sirius red staining and reduced Col1a1 transcription, as well as expansion and differentiation of myofibroblasts as assessed by αSMA gene and protein expression (Figure 4, H and K–M, and Supplemental Figure 4D). Because of the potential role of epithelial or myeloid cells in innate immune sensing following initial kidney damage, we deleted Myd88 specifically in epithelial cells using Six2-Cre Myd88fl/fl mice or in myeloid cells using Csf1R-iCre Myd88fl/fl mice. We did not detect differences in disease extent or inflammatory responses in comparison with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F).

Inhibition of IRAK4 is protective against ischemic injury in vivo. We observed that multiple signaling pathways converge on MyD88 to promote inflammation and fibrosis in pericytes. We reasoned that signaling adapters downstream of MyD88 might be good pharmacological targets. In macrophages, IRAK4 is a serine/threonine protein kinase that is rapidly recruited by MyD88 following activation of TLR or IL-1 receptor and plays a critical role in innate immune response and activation of NF-κB signaling (41). We first confirmed that pericytes express Irak4, then silenced Irak4 in mouse pericytes and showed that basal, LPS-induced, and TGF-β–induced inflammatory and profibrotic responses require Irak4 (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To investigate whether inflammatory and fibrotic responses to injury in human pericytes can be pharmacologically inhibited by targeting of MyD88-dependent signaling, we generated a novel small-molecule inhibitor of IRAK4 with exceptionally high potency and specificity. The novel small molecule, designated BIIB-IRAK4i, potently blocks phosphorylation of IRAK4 in vitro with an IC 50 of 1 nM (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). BIIB-IRAK4i showed a very high affinity for IRAK4 with a K D of 0.034 nM, and a screen of its activity in the DiscoverX 456-member kinase panel indicated it to be highly selective and most potently inhibit its target IRAK4, with a second ranked inhibition mapped to IRAK1, which is downstream of IRAK4 in the MyD88 signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In comparative studies, BIIB-IRAK4i had 230-fold higher affinity and 120-fold greater potency for IRAK4 over IRAK1.

Figure 5 Role of IRAK4 in pericytes and its inhibition in vitro by BIIB-IRAK4i. (A) Irak4 transcript levels in pericytes after treatment with either scramble or Irak4-specific siRNA. (B) Il6 transcript levels in control and Irak4 knockdown (KD) pericytes 24 hours after treatment with LPS. (C) Il6, Col1a1, and Acta2 expression in control and Irak4 KD pericytes 24 hours after TGF-β treatment. (D–H) Inhibition of injury responses by IRAK4 inhibitor BIIB-IRAK4i in kidney pericytes in vitro. (D and E) Inhibition of IL-6 secretion by mouse kidney pericytes stimulated with LPS (D) or IL-1β (E) in the presence of BIIB-IRAK4i. (F and G) Inhibition of IL6 and CCL2 transcription by human kidney pericytes in response to kidney DAMPs. (H) Inhibition of ACTA2 transcription by human kidney pericytes following TGF-β treatment. (I–L) Inhibition of pericyte migration by IRAK4 inhibitors. (I and K) Representative images of human pericytes stimulated with kidney DAMPs (I) or histones (K) and either vehicle or IRAK4 inhibitors in scratch-wound assays. Blue lines mark the scratch boundaries at 0 hours, and red area designates the scratch at 16 hours. (J and L) Migration scores of DAMP-induced (J) or histone-induced (L) migration. (n = 3–6 per group; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way or 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.)

In mouse primary kidney pericytes, BIIB-IRAK4i demonstrated significant inhibition of both TLR4 and IL1R1 responses, by 80% and 57%, respectively (Figure 5, D and E). IRAK4-mediated responses are conserved between mouse and human, as in human pericytes, IRAK4 inhibition significantly reduced MyD88-mediated inflammatory responses to kidney DAMPs measured by reduction in IL6 and CCL2 expression (Figure 5, F and G), TGF-β–induced pericyte activation as indicated by ACTA2 transcription (Figure 5H), and migratory responses (Figure 5, I–L). BIIB-IRAK4i had excellent pharmacokinetic properties in vivo with once-daily oral dosing (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). At day 7 after IRI, BIIB-IRAK4i significantly protected against injury and fibrosis by reducing levels of proinflammatory chemokines and cytokines (Figure 6A), tubular injury (Figure 6, B, D, and G), production and deposition of fibrotic matrix (Figure 6, C, E, and H), and pathological differentiation of myofibroblasts (Figure 6, F and I). In additional studies, the function of the kidney 16 days after injury was evaluated, by performance of nephrectomy of the healthy kidney 14 days after ischemic injury. BIIB-IRAK4i resulted in preservation of kidney weight, and preservation of glomerular filtration rate assessed by creatinine clearance (Figure 6, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 8, J and K). Furthermore, after 14 days of treatment, BIIB-IRAK4i persistently suppressed inflammatory and fibrotic markers in kidney tissue (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). To distinguish the role of IRAK4 inhibition in limiting initial injury severity versus chronic disease extent following the phase of regeneration, we delayed administration of the inhibitor for 24 hours after initial IRI. In these therapeutic studies, BIIB-IRAK4i similarly inhibited inflammatory markers as well as markers of epithelial injury and fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F).