M1 muscarinic allosteric modulators slow prion neurodegeneration and restore memory loss

M1 mAChR in hippocampal learning and memory. We used a series of mAChR knockout mice, in combination with radioligand binding, using the nonselective muscarinic receptor antagonist [3H]-N-methyl scopolamine ([3H]-NMS]) to establish that the predominant mAChR subtype expressed in the hippocampus of mice is the M1 mAChR (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87526DS1). In contextual fear conditioning, a behavioral test of hippocampal-dependent learning and memory (34), M1 mAChR knockout (M1-KO) mice demonstrated a significant deficit (Figure 1A), whereas pain threshold and locomotor activity were not altered (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 M1 mAChRs play an important role in hippocampal-dependent learning and memory. (A) Fear-conditioning response of WT and M1-KO mice. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test. ***P < 0.001. (B) Pain thresholds for WT and M1-KO mice. Statistical analysis by Student’s t test. (C) Locomotion of WT and M1-KO mice was determined by total distance traveled during an open field test. Data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons. All WT and M1-KO behavioral data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 8 mice. (D) An antibody-based biosensor for M1 mAChR activation (phosphorylation of the M1 mAChR on S228 in the third intracellular loop) was used to assess M1 mAChR activity in the hippocampus. Following fear-conditioning training, phosphorylation at S228 of the M1 mAChR was increased in the CA1 and CA3 regions and dentate gyrus of the hippocampus relative to control mice that received a 2-second unpaired foot shock. Magnification of the CA1 region (indicated by the rectangle) is shown in lower panels. (E) Fear-conditioning training increased neuronal activity, as assessed by an increase in ARC immunostaining, in the same regions of the hippocampus as those observed for activated M1 mAChR. D and E are composited images. Magnification of the CA1 region (indicated by the rectangle) is shown in lower panels (see D and E). Scale bars: 200 μm (upper panels); 100 μm (lower panels).

To further probe the involvement of the M1 mAChR in hippocampal-dependent learning and memory, we investigated the activation status of the M1 mAChR following fear-conditioning training using an antibody-based biosensor of receptor activation. This biosensor was developed from mass spectrometry–based (MS-based) phospho-proteomics on the M1 mAChR that identified phosphorylation at serine 228 (S228) in the third intracellular loop of the receptor as highly sensitive to agonist stimulation (35) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Using this antibody biosensor for M1 mAChR activation, we determined that M1 mAChR activity was increased in the dentate gyrus and CA3 and CA1 regions of the hippocampus following fear conditioning (Figure 1D), regions that also showed increased neuronal activity, as determined by the increased expression of markers for neuronal activity-related cytoskeleton-associated protein (ARC) (Figure 1E) and cFOS (Supplemental Figure 2B). These behavioral and biochemical data indicate an important role for M1 mAChR activation in hippocampal-dependent learning and memory.

Cholinergic innervation and muscarinic receptor signaling in prion disease. To establish the impact of M1 mAChR ligands on learning and memory in neurodegenerative disease, we used prion-diseased mice that had progressive neurodegenerative disease with mechanistic, behavioral, and neuroanatomical correlates to human and animal disorders (36, 37). Consistent with previous studies (38, 39), inoculation of mice (Tg37 hemizygous) with Rocky Mountain Laboratory (RML) prion–infected brain homogenate resulted in the accumulation of misfolded insoluble prion protein (PrPSc) in the hippocampus and cortex (Figure 2A) that was insensitive to proteinase K digestion (Figure 2B). There was also a notably higher expression of prion protein in the cortex compared with the hippocampus (Figure 2B). Prion-infected brains also showed significant astrogliosis (Figure 2, C and D) and spongiosis (Figure 2E) as well as progressive neuronal loss in the CA1 region of the hippocampus from 9 weeks post inoculation (w.p.i.), as evidenced by histological staining of the hippocampus (Figure 2E) and a reduction in the staining of the marker for neuronal cell bodies, NeuN (Figure 2, F and G). Importantly, the loss of neuronal cell bodies was also associated with a disruption of cholinergic innervation in the hippocampus, as evidenced by a fragmentation of neurons staining positively for choline acetyltransferase (ChAT), a marker of cholinergic neurons (Figure 3A). This correlated with a deficit in burrowing behavior (Figure 3B), as previously reported (24, 26), but also a deficit in contextual fear–conditioning learning and memory (Figure 3C), whereas levels of locomotion, anxiety, and pain thresholds were not affected (Figure 3, D and E). It is important to note that these behavioral tests were conducted at a time point (9 to 10 w.p.i.) at which the mice showed no physical signs of disease. Physical symptoms of mouse prion disease, including ataxia, impairment of righting reflex, dragging of limbs, and sustained hunched posture, occur later in disease progression (from 12 w.p.i.).

Figure 2 Mouse prion disease is associated with the accumulation of misfolded prion protein, astrogliosis, spongiosis, and hippocampal neuronal loss. (A) Lysates from control or prion-infected (10 w.p.i.) mouse hippocampus and cortex were probed in Western blots with an antibody that detected both cellular (PrPc) and misfolded (PrPSc) prion protein. The presence of misfolded PrPsc is evident by lower molecular weight species in the prion-infected lysates. (B) Lysates from A were treated with proteinase K before probing in Western blots for prion protein. (C) Astrogliosis during prion disease was determined in Western blots of lysates prepared from control mice or mice 9 and 10 w.p.i. and probed with glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), a marker for astrocytes. (D) Immunohistochemical staining of the hippocampal CA1 region probed with anti–glial fibrillary acidic protein antibody (green) to determine the level of astrogliosis. The nuclei were stained blue with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Spongiosis in prion-infected hippocampi (upper panels) and CA1 region (lower panels) was visualized by H&E stain of mouse hippocampus from paraformaldehyde-fixed mouse brain from control mice injected with NBH (control), prion-infected mice 9 w.p.i., and prion-infected mice 10 w.p.i. Scale bars: 200 μm (upper panels); 100 μm (lower panels). (F) Determination of neuronal loss of pyramidal neurons in the CA1 region of the hippocampus of mice 9 and 10 w.p.i. was determined by immunohistochemical staining of neuronal cell bodies using antibodies to NeuN (green). The nuclei were stained blue with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Quantification of NeuN staining in the CA1 of mice at various stages of prion disease. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice, 3 sections per mouse. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. Blots and images shown are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Figure 3 Prion disease is associated with a disruption in hippocampal cholinergic innervation, a deficit in learning, and memory rescued by donepezil, while maintaining muscarinic receptor expression and signaling. (A) Cholinergic innervation of the hippocampus was assessed by ChAT (green) immunostaining of the CA1 region of the hippocampus in mice at 9 and 10 w.p.i. Data shown are representative of 3 individual mice per group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Burrowing response of control and prion-infected mice. n = 4–9 mice. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. (C) Fear-conditioning response of control and prion-infected mice at 9–10 w.p.i. n = 19 mice per group. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test. (D) Pain threshold response of control and prion-infected mice at 9–10 w.p.i. n = 6 mice per group. Unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Anxiety levels of control and prion-infected mice at 9–10 w.p.i. were assessed by elevated plus maze. n = 6 mice per group. Unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Fear-conditioning response of prion-infected mice (9–10 w.p.i.) treated with vehicle or donepezil (0.5 mg/kg) 60 minutes before training. n = 9 (vehicle); n = 15 (donepezil). ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test. (G) Determination of the total muscarinic receptor population by [3H]-NMS binding to hippocampal membranes prepared from control or prion-infected mice (10 w.p.i.). Nonspecific binding was determined by the addition of atropine (1 μM). Data are expressed as fmol/mg protein (n = 3). Bmax, maximal binding capacity. (H) Total [3H]-NMS binding to membranes prepared from the frontal cortex of control or AD patients. n = 10. (I) Stimulation of [35S]-GTPγS binding to membranes prepared from control or prion-infected mice (9–10 w.p.i.) in response to oxotremorine-M. Data shown are increases in [35S]-GTPγS binding over basal; mean pEC 50 values of 6.45 ± 0.03, 6.63 ± 0.01, and 6.50 ± 0.04, respectively (n = 3). (J) [35S]-GTPγS binding to membranes prepared from the frontal cortex of control or AD patients in response to acetylcholine. Data are the percentage of the maximal [35S]-GTPγS binding stimulated by oxotremorine-M. Mean pEC 50 values of 6.00 ± 0.09 and 5.86 ± 0.11, respectively (n = 3).

The current frontline treatment of AD is administration of AChE inhibitors, such as the clinically approved drug donepezil, which increases cholinergic transmission by preventing acetylcholine degradation. Administration of donepezil (0.5 mg/kg) 60 minutes prior to fear-conditioning training significantly augmented learning and memory in prion-infected mice (Figure 3F), indicating that the memory loss in prion-diseased mice was mechanistically linked to a deficit in cholinergic transmission — a feature common to memory loss observed in AD.

A further correlation between murine prion disease and AD was revealed through the investigation of the expression and signaling status of hippocampal muscarinic receptors. The expression levels of mAChRs were determined by radioligand binding and found to be unchanged in prion disease up to 10 w.p.i. (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), as was the expression of M1 mAChRs (Supplemental Figure 3C), which have previously been reported to have a postsynaptic localization (40). Similarly, we found that in the AD patient samples, the mAChR population was not significantly changed when compared with nondiseased controls (Figure 3H). The coupling of mAChRs to cognate G proteins, as determined by receptor-mediated [35S]-GTPγS binding, was found to be the same in hippocampal membranes prepared from control and prion-infected mice (Figure 3I). Importantly, the coupling of mAChRs in cortical membranes from AD patients was also the same as in nondiseased controls (Figure 3J). Thus, our data indicate that cholinergic transmission is defective in prion disease due to a disruption of the presynaptic cholinergic input, while the postsynaptic cholinergic signaling apparatus remains intact — features that murine prion disease shares with AD, as evidenced in our study and that of others (41, 42).

Targeting mAChRs restores the memory deficit in prion disease. To test the hypothesis that targeting mAChRs in prion disease can have an impact on the learning and memory deficit, we used the M1/M 4 -preferring mAChR orthosteric ligand xanomeline (43, 44) (Figure 4A), which acts as a partial agonist for G protein coupling to mAChRs in the hippocampus of control and prion-infected mice (Figure 4B). As further evidence of the similarities in pharmacological agent responsiveness in prion disease and AD, we found that xanomeline also acts as a partial agonist in human cortical samples in a manner that is not affected in AD patient samples (Figure 4C). Our brain and plasma exposure data are consistent with previous pharmacokinetic (45) data and show that xanomeline has good bioavailability in murine hippocampus 30 minutes after i.p. administration (Supplemental Table 1). In behavioral studies, administration of xanomeline (5 mg/kg) 30 minutes before contextual fear–conditioning training and 30 minutes before context retrieval resulted in a complete restoration of the contextual fear–conditioning deficit in prion-infected mice (Figure 4D). This effect appeared specific to hippocampal responses associated with learning and memory, since the burrowing response of prion-infected mice, a hippocampal-based innate behavior not associated with memory (46, 47), was not affected (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 The orthosteric mAChR agonist xanomeline restores the learning and memory deficit in prion-infected mice. (A) Chemical structure of xanomeline. (B) [35S]-GTPγS binding to membranes prepared from control or prion-infected mice (9–10 w.p.i.) in response to xanomeline are expressed as a percentage of the maximal response observed with oxotremorine-M. Mean pEC 50 for xanomeline on control membranes = 7.67 ± 0.04, prion 9 w.p.i. membranes = 7.73 ± 0.06, and prion 10 w.p.i. membranes = 7.65 ± 0.13. n = 3. (C) [35S]-GTPγS binding to membranes prepared from the frontal cortex of control or AD patients in response to xanomeline. Data are expressed as the percentage of the maximal [35S]-GTPγS binding stimulated by oxotremorine-M. Mean pEC 50 values of 8.14 ± 0.28 (control) and 7.34 ± 0.36 (AD). n = 3. (D) Fear-conditioning response of control and prion-infected mice following administration of vehicle or xanomeline (5 mg/kg) 30 minutes prior to training and retrieval. n ≥ 6. Statistical analysis by 1 -way ANOVA. **P < 0.01. (E) Burrowing response of control and prion-infected mice following administration of vehicle or xanomeline (5 mg/kg) 30 minutes before each burrowing session (from 7 w.p.i.). (F, G, and H ) AUC of AMPA receptor–mediated currents before and after treatment with xanomeline in control (F, n = 10) and prion-infected (G and H, n = 12) hippocampi. *P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test. Also shown in G are representative traces of paired whole cell CA1 glutamatergic current recordings in vehicle-treated (black) and xanomeline-treated (100 nM) (red) hippocampal slices of a prion-infected mouse. (I) Western blot of hippocampal lysates prepared from prion-infected mice treated with vehicle or xanomeline (Xan, 5 mg/kg) and probed with an antibody that detects phospho-S880 of GluR2 AMPA receptor subunits (total GluR2 was used as a loading control). (J) Quantification of I. n = 3. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

It is well established that hippocampal glutamatergic transmission is closely associated with learning and memory (48). We therefore investigated the relationship between mAChR activation and glutamate transmission in prion disease. Electrophysiological assessment of hippocampal slices determined that the glutamatergic α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methylisoxazolepropionate (AMPA) receptor current in hippocampal CA1 pyramidal neurons was not affected by xanomeline treatment in control samples, as indicated by analysis of the AUC (Figure 4F). In contrast, xanomeline significantly upregulated the AMPA receptor current in the hippocampi of prion-infected mice (Figure 4, G and H), an effect that can be attributed entirely to an increase in the decay time, since no change in evoked current amplitude was detected (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The upregulation of AMPA receptor–mediated glutamatergic transmission in response to xanomeline in prion disease correlated with a decrease in the phosphorylation status of the AMPA subunit GluR2 at S880 (Figure 4, I and J). This dephosphorylation event has previously been shown to promote the interaction between GluR2 and PICK1 and thereby regulate GluR2 internalization, intracellular trafficking, and long-term depression (LTD) (49–53). Interestingly, the action of xanomeline was selective for GluR2, since phosphorylation of GluR1 at S831 and S845 was not affected (Supplemental Figure 5).

Highly selective M1 mAChR PAMs rescue the memory deficit in prion disease. In contrast to orthosteric ligands, such as xanomeline, M1 mAChR PAMs provide exquisite selectivity by binding to nonconserved regions of the M1 mAChR (16, 17) and act by modulating the action of the natural ligand acetylcholine (Figure 5A), thereby maintaining the spatiotemporal features of cholinergic transmission (54). BQCA (structure in Figure 5B) has previously been described as a highly selective M1 mAChR PAM that markedly increases the affinity of orthosteric agonists at the M1 mAChR (30–32). Here, we demonstrate that BQCA acts as a PAM in hippocampal membranes derived from control, 9 and 10 w.p.i. prion-infected mice, where it augments the action of an orthosteric agonist (in this case oxotremorine-M) as evidenced by the progressive leftward shift in the oxotremorine-M [35S]-GTPγS concentration–response curve with increasing concentrations of BQCA (Figure 5B). Importantly, the PAM activity of BQCA is also evident in membranes derived from both AD patient samples and nondisease controls, indicating that BQCA acts to enhance the activity of orthosteric agonists in the context of both murine prion disease and AD (Figure 5C). The maximal effect of BQCA in prion disease and AD was to enhance the potency of agonists by approximately 100-fold (see negative logarithm of the half-maximal effective concentration [pEC 50 ] values in Supplemental Table 2). In addition, BQCA displayed some direct intrinsic agonist activity in mouse hippocampal membranes, a response evident at high BQCA concentrations (i.e., 3 μM) (Figure 5B), identifying this compound as a PAM agonist in this tissue. This intrinsic activity can entirely be attributed to the action of BQCA at hippocampal M1 mAChRs, since there is a complete absence of the BQCA [35S]-GTPγS response in membranes derived from M1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Interestingly, no intrinsic activity of BQCA was noted in the AD patient samples, highlighting that in the human tissues, the compound behaved as a pure PAM.

Figure 5 PAMs of the M1 mAChR rescue the fear-conditioning learning and memory deficit in prion-infected mice. (A) Schematic summarizing the 3 possible effects of an allosteric modulator, namely, modulation of orthosteric ligand affinity, signaling efficacy, and/or direct activation. (B) BQCA (inset; chemical structure of BQCA) causes equivalent leftward shifts (black arrow) of the oxotremorine-M (Oxo-M) [35S]-GTPγS-assay concentration-response curve and displays intrinsic activity (red arrow) in hippocampal membranes derived from control and prion-infected mice (9 and 10 w.p.i.). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3. (C) Acetylcholine-stimulated [35S]-GTPγS binding to membranes prepared from the frontal cortex of control or AD patients in the absence and presence of BQCA (3 μM). Data are expressed as the percentage of the maximal [35S]-GTPγS binding stimulated by oxotremorine-M. Mean ± SEM. n = 3. (D) Fear-conditioning response of control and prion-infected mice following administration of vehicle or BQCA (15 mg/kg) 30 minutes prior to training. Mean ± SEM. n = 6–18. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. (E) Radioligand competition binding between [3H]-NMS (~0.3 nM) and increasing concentrations of BQCA or BQZ-12 (inset, chemical structure of BQZ-12) in hippocampal membranes from control and prion-infected mice (9 and 10 w.p.i.). n = 3–4. The affinities (pKi) of BQCA and BQZ-12 at hippocampal membranes from prion-diseased mice (10 w.p.i.) were 6.15 ± 0.08 and 4.25 ± 0.12, respectively. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3. (F) Fear-conditioning response of control and prion-infected mice following administration of vehicle or BQZ-12 (1.5 mg/kg) 30 minutes prior to training. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 12–19. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA.

Previous pharmacokinetic studies have demonstrated that BQCA reaches maximal brain exposure after 30 to 60 minutes and remains stable for approximately 4 hours after i.p. administration (19). Our studies are consistent with these data and show that BQCA (15 mg/kg; i.p.) administered 30 minutes prior to contextual fear–conditioning training resulted in brain exposure at concentrations at which BQCA would be expected to show only PAM activity (Supplemental Table 1). Thus, any in vivo effects at this exposure of BQCA in the mice would not be attributable to any potential intrinsic activity of BQCA (i.e., “PAM-agonist” activity), but only attributable to its PAM activity. Under these conditions, single administration of BQCA prior to training resulted in a complete restoration of the contextual fear–conditioning learning and memory deficit observed in prion-infected mice at 9 to 10 w.p.i. (Figure 5D). Electrophysiological evaluation of the action of BQCA revealed that, similarly to xanomeline, BQCA was able to restore AMPA-dependent glutamate transmission in prion-infected hippocampal slices (Supplemental Figure 7).

A recent chemistry program developed an M1 mAChR PAM, BQZ-12 (structure in Figure 5E), which is structurally related to BQCA, but shows higher functional potency based largely on a substantial improvement in allosteric site–binding affinity (33). We established that the affinity for BQZ-12 at the M1 mAChR in prion-infected hippocampus was approximately 40-fold greater than that of BQCA (Figure 5E). Administration of BQZ-12, at a dose 10-fold lower than that previously used for BQCA, 30 minutes prior to contextual fear–conditioning training of prion-infected mice (9 to 10 w.p.i.) resulted in complete restoration of the learning and memory deficit in these mice (Figure 5F).

Hence, our results indicate that selective enhancement of hippocampal M1 mAChR activity via PAMs is able to restore the learning and memory deficit in prion disease to an extent equal to that observed with the clinically validated muscarinic orthosteric ligand xanomeline. To test this notion directly, we conducted a head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of xanomeline and BQCA and found that indeed they both showed similar efficacy in the augmentation of the memory response in prion-diseased mice (Figure 6).

Figure 6 Orthosteric agonists and PAMs of the M1 mAChR are equivalently efficacious in restoring fear-conditioning learning and memory deficit in prion-infected mice. Fear-conditioning response of prion-infected mice following administration of vehicle, xanomeline (5 mg/kg), or BQCA (15 mg/kg) 30 minutes prior to training (n = 13–18). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA.

Daily treatment of prion-diseased mice with BQCA prolonged survival. The selective nature of M1 mAChR PAMs and the mechanism of action that maintains the spatiotemporal aspects of endogenous acetylcholine transmission has led us to posit that M1 mAChR PAMs will have lower adverse effects than orthosteric muscarinic receptor agonists (e.g., xanomeline) and AChE inhibitors (donepezil). This notion is supported by our study of the adverse effects of escalating doses of xanomeline, donepezil, BQCA, and BQZ-12, where we saw no evidence of adverse responses to BQCA or BQZ-12 at doses in excess (2×) of those necessary for efficacy in learning and memory responses (Supplemental Table 3). In contrast, there were significant adverse reactions to both xanomeline and donepezil at doses twice that required to restore learning and memory. The lack of adverse reactions to BQCA prompted us to test the possibility that continued daily dosing of prion-infected mice with BQCA might modify disease progression. Daily dosing of prion-infected mice (15 mg/kg) from 7 w.p.i (a time point just prior to the appearance of unfolded prion protein; ref. 26) resulted in no adverse drug reactions during the time course of the experiment (up to 13 w.p.i.). Also, there was no significant change in the body mass of mice injected daily with either vehicle or BQCA from 7 w.p.i. up to the onset of clinical disease (Supplemental Figure 8). Importantly, the mice dosed with BQCA showed a significant delay in the onset of confirmatory scrapie diagnosis (Figure 7), data that support the notion that targeting the M1 mAChR with selective PAMs affects not only the symptoms, but also the progression of neurodegenerative disease.