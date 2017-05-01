ω-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids ameliorate type 1 diabetes and autoimmunity

Intervention with dietary ω-3 PUFAs reduces the incidence of T1D. We designed a dietary intervention study, in which female NOD mice were fed a diet containing enriched EPA/DHA for 35 weeks, starting at 5 weeks of age. In addition to a control group fed a regular diet, a separate group of animals was fed a diet containing equal levels of arachidonic acid (AA, an ω-6 PUFA). The dietary intervention resulted in significant changes in fatty acid composition in serum and tissue samples (Supplemental Tables 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87388DS1). The EPA/DHA-enriched diet resulted in a substantial increase in ω-3 PUFAs that was accompanied by a significant decrease (P < 0.0001) in ω-6 PUFAs, leading to sharply reduced ratios of ω-6/ω-3 PUFAs relative to ratios in AA diet–fed mice. Nonfasting blood glucose concentrations were used to monitor the incidence of diabetes, which was diagnosed by the presence of glucose concentrations of greater than 11.11 mmol/l for 2 consecutive weeks. No spontaneous reversal to less than 11.11 mmol/l was observed in any of the control groups (n = 15 per group). Consistent with results reported by others (26, 27), we found that 80% of female NOD mice on a regular diet developed diabetes by the age of 40 weeks. In contrast, only 33% of the mice fed an EPA/DHA-enriched diet were diabetic, which was significantly different (P = 0.0076) according to a Mantel-Cox log-rank test. Interestingly, 93% of NOD mice on the diet containing comparable levels of AA developed diabetes at the same age, although there was no significant difference between the AA intervention group and the control diet group (Figure 1A). Thus, long-term supplementation of dietary EPA/DHA reduced the incidence of T1D and delayed its onset in female NOD mice.

Figure 1 ω-3 PUFAs ameliorate the development of T1D and normalize glucose metabolism in NOD mice. (A) Blood glucose concentrations in 3 groups of NOD mice on varied diets were monitored weekly until 40 weeks of age. Sustained hyperglycemia for 2 consecutive weeks (>11.11 mmol/l) marked the onset of disease, which was used to create a life table to determine the incidence of diabetes (n = 15/group). Statistical calculation was done using a Mantel-Cox log-rank test. (B) Sections (4-μm-thick) of pancreas from 20-week-old NOD mice were formaldehyde fixed, paraffin embedded, and stained with H&E (n =7/group). Islets were sorted into the following 4 categories on the basis of the relative degree of immune infiltration: no insulitis (0), peri-insulitis (1), invasive insulitis (2), or severe insulitis (3). Representative pancreatic sections are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. The differences in severe insulitis between DHA plus EPA group and the control group (P < 0.0001) and between the DHA plus EPA group and the AA group (P = 0.0008) were significant. The finding of no insulitis in the DHA plus EPA group was increased compared with the control (P = 0.02) and AA (P < 0.0001) groups. Statistical calculation was done using Pearson’s χ2 test. (C) Glucose tolerance tests (GTTs) in NOD mice fed a control, AA, or DHA plus EPA diet (n = 15/group) at 20 weeks of age. (D) AUC for GTTs performed in 3 groups of NOD mice fed different diets. (E) Serum insulin concentrations during the GTT at the indicated time points (n = 10/group). (F) Insulin tolerance tests (n = 10/group). (C–E) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 versus the control group (Student’s t test). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Intervention with ω-3 PUFAs blocks the progression of immune infiltration in NOD mice. The progression of peri-insulitis and insulitis occurs between the initiation and detection of hyperglycemia in NOD mice (28). We used H&E-stained pancreatic sections to evaluate the extent of lymphocyte infiltration into pancreatic islets isolated from 20-week-old NOD mice (16 weeks after different dietary intervention) (29) (Supplemental Figure 1). By the age of 20 weeks, the islets from the EPA/DHA-fed mice had a significantly reduced incidence of severe insulitis compared with those from mice maintained on an AA-enriched diet or a regular diet. The percentages of peri-insulitis and invasive insulitis incidence were no different among the 3 groups, suggesting that ω-3 PUFAs could not prevent the initiation of lymphocyte infiltration. Taken together, these results indicated that ω-3 PUFA supplementation in NOD mice sharply reduced the percentage of islets showing the most severe insulitis (Figure 1B).

Intervention with ω-3 PUFA can normalize glucose metabolism in NOD mice. To study the function of β cells and the homeostasis of blood glucose, we evaluated the impact of ω-3 and ω-6 PUFAs on glucose homeostasis in NOD mice on different diets. Fasting blood glucose concentrations were indistinguishable among the 3 groups. However, during the i.p. glucose tolerance test, the NOD mice maintained on an EPA/DHA-enriched diet showed significantly lower blood glucose concentrations at all time points than did mice in the other 2 groups (Figure 1, C and D). The improved glucose tolerance in the EPA/DHA-fed mice was primarily attributed to the elevated glucose-induced insulin secretion (Figure 1E), as the insulin tolerance tests revealed no significant difference among the 3 groups of NOD mice (Figure 1F).

Modulation of CD4+ T cell differentiation by ω-3 and ω-6 PUFAs. The interplay among CD4+ T cells, particularly Th1, Th2, Th17, and Tregs, as well as their secreted cytokines (30, 31) plays crucial roles in priming an immune response against pancreatic β cells (19, 32–35). The analysis of Th1 and Th2 cells in NOD mice revealed that Th1 cells significantly increased from 5.03% to 14.8%, while Th2 cells decreased from 5.65% to 2.24% after the onset of T1D in the mice fed a regular diet. Consequently, the Th1/Th2 ratio was significantly disturbed and polarized toward Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, intervention with an EPA/DHA-enriched diet reduced Th1 cell percentages and elevated the population of Th2 cells, thus rebalancing the ratio of Th1/Th2 cells (Figure 2, A–F and Supplemental Figure 3). Consistent with its role as a proinflammatory fatty acid, dietary addition of AA further boosted the population of Th1 cells, resulting in a drastically exacerbated ratio of Th1/Th2 cells (Figure 2, A–F and Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Modulation of Th cells by ω-3 and ω-6 PUFAs in vivo and in vitro. (A–J) Percentage of IFN-γ+, IL-4+, IL-7+, and CD25+FoxP3+ Th cells in spleens and LNs of nondiabetic NOD mice fed a control, DHA plus EPA, or AA diet. NOD mice were sacrificed at 20 weeks of age, following dietary intervention, and their spleens and LNs were harvested. Each point represents an individual mouse, and the data are representative of 3 independent experiments (n =6–8/group). Representative flow cytometric images are shown in Supplemental Figure 3. (K–O) Quantification of the percentage of intracellular staining of IFN-γ+, IL-4+, IL-7+, and CD25+FoxP3+ Th cells from 10-week-old nondiabetic NOD mice. Cells were cultured for 24 hours under PMA and ionomycin stimulation in the presence of DHA, EPA, and AA (50 μM), added at the time of activation. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (n = 3/group). Representative flow cytometric images are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 versus the control group (Student’s t test). Values represent the mean ± SEM.

Dietary EPA/DHA not only corrected the imbalance of effective Th1 and Th2 cells but also reduced the proportion of Th17 cells and increased the population of Tregs. In contrast, an AA-enriched diet increased the numbers of Th17 cells and had no significant effect on Treg numbers (Figure 2, G–J and Supplemental Figure 3). We also performed a parallel analysis of some cytokines secreted by CD8+ T cells following intervention with an ω-3 or ω-6 PUFA–enriched diet. Although an ω-6 PUFA–enriched diet also markedly elevated the secretion of IFN-γ, an ω-3 PUFA–enriched diet did not induce significant changes in IFN-γ secretion from CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, the levels of IL-4 secreted from CD8+ T cells were too low to be detected by FACS. Thus, CD8+ T cells were probably not the primary targets of autoimmune regulation by ω-3 PUFAs. Taken together, intervention with ω-3 PUFAs normalized the ratio of Th1/Th2 cells and had an inhibitory effect on Th1 and Th17 cells, but a stimulatory effect on Tregs in NOD mice.

Dietary ω-3 PUFAs restore cytokine secretion profiles in NOD mice. Activated T cells produce a series of cytokines that exert many actions on T cell themselves and on other immune cells. Measurement of pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines in the blood of NOD mice showed that an EPA/DHA-enriched diet had no significant impact on proinflammatory factors such as IL-17A and TNF-α and decreased the secretion of IFN-γ and IL-6, but increased the levels of IL-4 and IL-10, which are cytokines with known immunosuppressive characteristics. In contrast, the AA-enriched diet promoted the secretion of IFN-γ, IL-17A, IL-6, and TNF-α, while it had no effect on IL-4 and IL-10 secretion (Supplemental Table 4), which was consistent with the proinflammatory nature of AA.

Direct effects of ω-3 PUFAs on CD4+ T cell differentiation in vitro. The results described above led us to examine the direct impact of ω-3 PUFAs on CD4+ T cell differentiation in vitro. CD4+ T cells were purified from the spleens and lymph nodes (LNs) of 10-week-old female NOD mice and treated with DHA, EPA, or AA, separately. Treatment with EPA or DHA, both of which are ω-3 PUFAs, reduced the population of Th1 cells, increased Th2 and Treg numbers, and consequently balanced the Th1/Th2 ratio. However, addition of AA to the culture significantly increased Th1 and Th17 cell populations, but did not affect Th2 cell or Treg populations (Figure 2, K–O, and Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that, although ω-6 PUFAs favored the activation of Th1 and Th17, ω-3 PUFAs could counteract the excessive production of Th1 by increasing the population of Th2 cells and Tregs. We observed similar results when we analyzed secreted cytokines in the culture media. Accordingly, EPA and DHA suppressed the production of IL-17A and significantly increased IL-4 and IL-10 secretion (Supplemental Table 5). DHA also decreased the secreted levels of IFN-γ. Incubation with AA generated the opposite effect by increasing secreted IL-17A, IFN-γ, and IL-6, while significantly reducing the amount of IL-4. Thus, ω-3 PUFAs promoted the secretion of antiinflammatory cytokines and inhibited the production of proinflammatory cytokines.

Regulation of CD4+ T cell differentiation by ω-3 PUFA metabolites. Several prominent ω-3 and ω-6 PUFA–derived eicosanoids such as prostaglandins (PGs), thromboxanes (TXs), leukotrienes (LTs), and hydroxyeicosatetraenoic acids (HETEs) are synthesized via COX and lipoxygenase (LOX) activity and can have multiple biological effects on inflammation (36, 37). Metabolomic analysis of ω-3 and ω-6 PUFA metabolites in the pancreatic samples revealed that the levels of some DHA and EPA metabolites such as resolvin D1 (RvD1); 16,17-epoxy docosapentaenoicacid (16,17-EDP); prostaglandin D3 (PGD3); and 17,18-dihydroxy-5Z,8Z,11Z,14Z-eicosatetraenoic acid (17,18-DiHETE) were significantly higher (P < 0.05) than those in mice fed a regular diet or an AA-enriched diet. On the other hand, the levels of the AA-derived metabolites 15-HETE, 20-HETE, and 15-oxo-5Z,8Z,11Z,13E-eicosatetraenoic acid (15-oxo-ETE) were higher in the samples from mice fed an AA-enriched diet (Figure 3, A–F and Supplemental Figure 6). Evaluation of the biological effects of these metabolites on CD4+ T cell differentiation indicated that DHA-derived RvD1 and EPA-derived PGD3 sharply inhibited the differentiation into Th1 cells, while promoting Th2 cell and Treg populations. In contrast, 15-HETE significantly elevated Th17 cell numbers (Figure 3, G–K and Supplemental Figure 7). The results suggested that some of the EPA- and DHA-derived metabolites were at least partly responsible for balancing CD4+ T cell differentiation.

Figure 3 Diverse metabolic production of ω-3 PUFAs regulates Th cell differentiation. (A–F) Presence of different eicosanoids from ω-3 or ω-6 PUFAs in pancreas samples from NOD mice fed a control, DHA plus EPA, or AA diet (n = 6/group). (G–K) Quantification of the percentage of intracellular staining of IFN-γ+, IL-4+, IL-7+, and CD25+ FoxP3+ Th cells from 10-week-old nondiabetic NOD mice. Cells were cultured for 24 hours under PMA and ionomycin stimulation in the presence of distinctive PUFA metabolites (0.1 μg/ml), added at the time of activation (n = 3/group). Representative flow cytometric images are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 versus the control group (Student’s t test). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All values represent the mean ± SEM.

ω-3 PUFA–regulated CD4+ T cell differentiation via mTOR complex 1 activity. Our previous studies showed that ω-6 and ω-3 PUFAs had opposite effects on mTOR kinase (38), a critical regulator of Th cell activation and fate decision (39, 40). To test the involvement of this pathway in the regulation of T cell differentiation by PUFAs, we treated the isolated CD4+ T cells from spleens of NOD mice with AA (ω-6), DHA, or EPA (ω-3) for 24 hours. The phosphorylated form of S6 (Ser235/236) and dephosphorylated form of 4E-BP1 are indicative of the activation of mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) (41). The treatment with AA alone strongly elevated phosphorylated S6 (p-S6) levels. However, EPA or DHA alone (or in combination) only had a small or marginal effect on S6 phosphorylation (Figure 4A). To further investigate the cross-regulation of mTORC1 activity by different PUFAs, we treated CD4+ T cells with different combinations of AA plus EPA or DHA for 24 hours. Although AA elevated p-S6 levels, the addition of EPA or DHA to the AA-containing medium ameliorated the AA-induced increase in p-S6. Consistent with this observation, p–4E-BP1 levels were higher in the medium containing AA plus EPA/DHA than the medium containing AA alone, indicative of mTORC1 inhibition (Figure 4B). The phosphorylation of PKC and AKT (Ser473), however, remained unchanged by incubation with ω-3 PUFAs (Figure 4B). Thus, ω-6 PUFAs could activate mTORC1, but not mTORC2, in CD4+ T cells, and such activation could be reversed by the addition of ω-3 PUFAs. As an additional confirmation of the importance of mTORC1 in PUFA-mediated CD4+ T cell differentiation, coincubation with rapamycin completely blocked AA-promoted differentiation into Th1 cells (Figure 4, C and D). Thus, the counterregulation of mTORC1 activity by ω-3 and ω-6 PUFAs plays a critical role in the differentiation of CD4+ T cells.

Figure 4 ω-3 PUFAs regulate Th cell differentiation through the inhibition of mTORC1. (A and B) Immunoblot analysis of mTOR activation in lysates of naive CD4+ T cells from nondiabetic NOD mice. Cell lysates were stimulated for 24 hours with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 Abs plus various doses of AA, DHA, and EPA (top lanes) in serum-containing medium. (C) Representative flow cytometric images, with the numbers in quadrants indicating the percentage of IFN-γ+ Th cells in splenocytes from 10-week-old nondiabetic NOD mice. Splenocytes were cultured under PMA and ionomycin stimulation in the presence of AA (50 μM) plus rapamycin (10 nM) or AA alone. (D) Quantification of Th1 cell percentages (n = 3/group). **P < 0.01 versus the AA group (Student’s t test). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments, and flow cytometric samples were gated on CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD8–). All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Reversal of diabetes development by gene therapy or nutritional supplementation of ω-3 PUFAs. Intervention with an ω-3 PUFA–enriched diet before hyperglycemia constituted only a preventive method against T1D development in NOD mice. We speculated that there would also be a therapeutic benefit of such a modality for diabetic NOD mice. To this end, we designed a lentiviral vector carrying a modified Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) cDNA, mfat-1 (referred to herein as lenti-mfat-1), that encodes an ω-3 fatty acid desaturase (42). By adding a double bond at the ω-3 position, the mFAT-1 enzyme can specifically convert ω-6 PUFAs into ω-3 PUFAs, thereby elevating endogenous levels of ω-3 PUFAs with a concomitant decrease in ω-6 PUFAs. In parallel, we also set up a group of female NOD mice that were fed an EPA/DHA-enriched diet after they became diabetic.

Delivery (i.v.) of lenti-mfat-1 (109 transducing units per kilogram [TU/kg]) into NOD mice increased blood concentrations of ω-3 PUFAs, primarily EPA and DHA. Because of the activity of mFAT-1, the concentrations of ω-6 PUFAs, mainly AA, were significantly reduced, and the ratio of ω-6/ω-3 was decreased from 4.2 to 1.7 (Supplemental Table 6). Approximately 3 to 4 weeks after lenti-mfat-1 treatment, nonfasting blood glucose levels had gradually dropped to 8 mmol/l or lower in 7 of 10 diabetic NOD mice. The euglycemic condition was sustained for at least 9 weeks after virus delivery. Similarly, in the dietary intervention group, 7 of 11 diabetic mice regained normal glucose concentrations 3 weeks after starting an EPA/DHA-enriched diet (Figure 5A). The treated mice maintained a euglycemic condition and survived for at least 182 days. Concomitant with the normalization of blood glucose levels, serum insulin levels in the lenti-mfat-1–treated group and the EPA/DHA-enriched diet group were completely restored, reaching 0.5 ng/ml and 0.4 ng/ml, respectively (Figure 5B). These insulin levels were similar to those observed in the prediabetic NOD mice and in sharp contrast to the almost undetectable insulin levels in the control lentivirus–treated (lenti-con–treated) diabetic NOD mice (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 ω-3 PUFAs exert a therapeutic effect on hyperglycemia in diabetic NOD mice. (A) Nonfasting blood glucose levels in diabetic NOD mice (nonfasting blood glucose levels for 2 consecutive weeks = 11.1–20 mmol/l) after i.v. tail-vein injection of lenti-con (black, n = 7) or lenti-mfat-1 (green, n = 7), or DHA plus EPA dietary intervention (purple, n = 7). ***P < 0.0001 versus the lenti-con group (Student t test). (B and C) Concentrations of nonfasting serum insulin and BHOB, the ketone metabolite, in nondiabetic and diabetic NOD mice (nonfasting blood glucose levels <20 mmol/l for 2 consecutive weeks) before treatment; diabetic NOD mice (nonfasting blood glucose level for 2 consecutive weeks = 11.1–20 mmol/l) after lentivirus injection; or in mice that received DHA plus EPA diet intervention for 9 weeks. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 versus the nondiabetic group (n = 5–10/group) (Student’s t test). Each point represents an individual mouse, and data are representative of 2 independent experiments. All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Interestingly, either treatment method could only rescue those diabetic NOD mice with nonfasting blood glucose levels below 20 mmol/l. A ketone test of β-hydroxybutyrate (BHOB) revealed that mice bearing blood glucose levels above 20 mmol/l had very severe diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), with BHOB levels reaching 7.0 mmol/l, which was at least 10-fold higher than the levels seen in NOD mice with blood glucose levels below 20 mmol/l (Figure 5C).

Therapeutic supplementation of ω-3 PUFAs promotes islet and β cell regeneration. At the end of 9 weeks of therapy with the lentiviral gene or the EPA/DHA-enriched diet, confocal imaging revealed newly formed insulin-staining islets with a diameter of at least 50 μm that were located adjacent to pancreatic ducts (Figure 6, A and B). Importantly, lymphocyte infiltration of neopancreatic islets in the lenti-mfat-1–treated or EPA/DHA-enriched dietary group was much lower compared with that observed in the lenti-con–treated groups (Figure 6, C and D), suggesting that both therapeutic approaches deterred the immune attack on the pancreas. Interestingly, we found that a high percentage of regenerated islets (~40%) had essentially all β cells, with very few α cells (Figure 7, A and B). Confocal imaging revealed multiple cells with both insulin and glucagon staining (indicated by yellow fluorescence) within the regenerated islets near pancreatic ducts after either interventional approach (Figure 8, A–E), which was indicative of transdifferentiation from α cells into β cells. Consistent with these observations, blood glucagon levels in the nonfasted ω-3 PUFA intervention group were much lower than those in the nontreated diabetic mice as well as in the lenti-con–treated NOD mice (Figure 9A). Also, compared with the nontreated diabetic and lenti-con–treated groups, the transcription levels of Pdx1, Pax4, and aristaless-related homeobox (Arx) were drastically increased following treatment with either ω-3 PUFA interventional approach (Figure 9, B–D). Taken together, our data showed that the lenti-mfat-1 virus could regenerate pancreatic β cells, at least some of which came from transdifferentiated α cells.

Figure 6 ω-3 PUFAs have a therapeutic effect on immune infiltration in diabetic NOD mice. Confocal images (A) and quantification (B) of islets with a diameter of 50 μm that appeared adjacent to pancreatic ducts in diabetic NOD mice after lentivirus treatment and DHA plus EPA dietary intervention for 9 weeks (n = 4/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification: ×400. **P < 0.01 versus the lenti-con group (Student’s t test). Values represent the mean ± SEM. (C) H&E-stained sections of islets from pancreatic tissue obtained from diabetic NOD mice after lentivirus treatment and DHA plus EPA dietary intervention for 9 weeks. Scale bars: 50 μm. Images are representative of 3 biological replicates. (D) Quantification of the incidence of insulitis in diabetic NOD mice after lentivirus injection or DHA plus EPA dietary intervention for 9 weeks (n = 4/group). Islets were sorted into 4 categories on the basis of the relative degree of immune infiltration: no insulitis (0), peri-insulitis (1), invasive insulitis (2), and severe insulitis (3). The differences in the incidence of no insulitis or severe insulitis between the lenti-con and lenti-mfat-1 groups (P < 0.0001) and between the DHA plus EPA and lenti-con groups (P < 0.0001) were significant. Statistical significance was determined by Pearson’s χ2 test.

Figure 7 Islet and β cell regeneration in diabetic NOD mice treated with ω-3 PUFAs. Pancreases were harvested from 9-week-old mice that had received lentivirus treatment and DHA plus EPA dietary intervention. Confocal images (A) and quantification (B) of islets expressing only insulin, without α cells. These islets were discovered next to the ductal epithelium in NOD mice treated with lenti-mfat-1 and fed a DHA plus EPA diet (n = 4/group). β cells (insulin, green), α cells (glucagon, red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05 versus the lenti-con group (ANOVA). Images are representative of 3 biological replicates. All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Figure 8 Islet and β cell regeneration and colocalization of α cells and β cells in diabetic NOD mice treated with ω-3 PUFAs. Mice were sacrificed and pancreases harvested at 9 weeks following lentivirus treatment and DHA plus EPA dietary intervention. (A–C) Confocal images of colocalization (yellow areas) of α cells and β cells detected in islets and cells near the pancreatic duct in lenti-mfat-1–treated and DHA plus EPA dietary intervention groups of diabetic NOD mice. β cells (insulin, green), α cells (glucagon, red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification: ×400. Images are representative of 3 biological replicates. (D) Quantification of islets detected by glucagon and insulin (Ins and Glu) colocalization (n = 20–26 islets/group). (E) Quantification of islets expressing only glucagon (Glu) and no insulin (n = 4/group) and that appeared adjacent to pancreatic ducts. ***P < 0.0001 versus the lenti-con group (ANOVA). All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Figure 9 β Cell regeneration and modulation of Th cell subsets after lentivirus and dietary therapy with ω-3 PUFAs in diabetic NOD mice. Mice were sacrificed at 9 weeks of age following lentivirus treatment and DHA plus EPA dietary intervention, and pancreases were harvested. (A) Concentrations of nonfasting serum glucagon levels in nondiabetic mice; diabetic NOD mice (nonfasting blood glucose level for 2 consecutive weeks <20 mmol/l) before treatment; and diabetic NOD mice (nonfasting blood glucose level for 2 consecutive weeks >11.1 mmol/l) after ω-3 PUFA therapy (n = 5–7/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 versus the nondiabetic group (Student’s t test). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B–D) mRNA expression of Pdx1, Pax4, and Arx measured by RT-PCR in pancreases from NOD mice that received ω-3 PUFA therapy. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 compared with the lenti-con group (n = 3 per group) (Student’s t test). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E–N) Quantification (n = 4–10 per group) of the percentage of intracellular staining of IFN-γ+, IL-4+, IL-7+, and CD25+FoxP3+ Th cells in LNs and spleens of diabetic NOD mice that received ω-3 PUFA therapy. Representative flow cytometric images are shown in Supplemental Figure 8. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001 compared with the lenti-con group (Student’s t test). All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Therapeutic supplementation of ω-3 PUFAs altered CD4+ T cell differentiation profiles in diabetic NOD mice. Implementation of either ω-3 PUFA dietary intervention had an inhibitory effect on the population of Th1 and Th17 cells but strongly promoted Th2 and Treg differentiation and activation (Figure 9, E–N and Supplemental Figure 8). Interestingly, the stimulatory effect on Th2 cells achieved through the gene therapy method was even more effective than that of dietary intervention. Thus, either ω-3 PUFA supplementation method could restore the differentiation profiles of CD4+ T cells and therefore stall the progression of autoimmunity.

Modulation of human CD4+ T cell differentiation by ω-3 PUFAs. The data presented above led us to further explore whether ω-3 PUFAs have a similar impact on human CD4+ T cell differentiation. Human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated from 4 T1D patients and 5 nondiabetic donors (patients’ information, including A1C and autoantibodies, is provided in Supplemental Table 7) and treated with 100 μM DHA, EPA, and AA, separately, for 24 hours. CD4+ T cell differentiation was analyzed by flow cytometry. Consistent with the findings in NOD mice, we found that EPA and DHA essentially rebalanced the Th1/Th2 ratio from approximately 12 to approximately 1 by both increasing Th2 cell populations and decreasing Th1 cell populations in the samples from T1D patients (Figure 10, A–E and Supplemental Figure 9). Meanwhile, we also observed a significant reduction of Th17 cells and an elevation of Tregs. In contrast, AA, an ω-6 PUFA generally considered to be proinflammatory, exerted effects on CD4+ T cell differentiation that were completely opposite to those induced by EPA or DHA. We also obtained similar results in the T cell samples from nondiabetic donors (Figure 10, F–J and Supplemental Figure 10). To further confirm the impact of ω-3 and ω-6 PUFAs on human CD4+ T cells, we also used flow cytometry to follow the expression of transcription factors such as T-bet, GATA3, and RORγT in human PBMCs following treatment with AA, DHA, or EPA. The results were clearly consistent with the staining panels of cytokines from the nondiabetic donors (Supplemental Figure 11).