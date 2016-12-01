Endothelial cation channel PIEZO1 controls blood pressure by mediating flow-induced ATP release

PIEZO1 mediates endothelial responses to fluid shear stress in vitro. To analyze whether PIEZO1 is involved in endothelial mechanotransduction, we tested the effect of a siRNA-mediated knockdown of PIEZO1 on various shear stress–induced endothelial responses in human umbilical arterial endothelial cells (HUAECs). Knockdown of PIEZO1 strongly inhibited shear stress–induced increases in [Ca2+] i (ref. 24 and Figure 1A) and also blocked phosphorylation of AKT (at serine 473) and eNOS (at serine 1177) in response to flow (Figure 1B). Induction of Ca2+ transients and of AKT and eNOS phosphorylation by carbachol acting through muscarinic G q /G 11 –coupled M 3 receptors was not affected by PIEZO1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI87343DS1), indicating that the cells had not lost the ability to respond to other stimuli. Knockdown efficiency of PIEZO1 in HUAECs was more than 95% (Supplemental Figure 1C), and all effects could be verified by an independent siRNA as well as in bovine aortic endothelial cells (BAECs) (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F) and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with a role of PIEZO1 in flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation, knockdown of PIEZO1 also strongly reduced flow-induced increases in nitrate levels in supernatants of HUAECs (Figure 1C), indicating a reduction in eNOS activity. Similarly, the fluid shear stress–induced phosphorylation of Src kinase, PECAM-1, and VEGFR2 was strongly reduced after knockdown of PIEZO1 (Figure 1D). Since flow-induced ATP release from endothelial cells and subsequent activation of the G q /G 11 –coupled P2Y 2 receptor has been shown to be upstream of AKT and eNOS activation in flow-induced endothelial responses (17), we tested the effect of a PIEZO1 knockdown on flow-induced ATP release. ATP release in response to flow was strongly reduced after knockdown of PIEZO1 in endothelial cells (Figure 1E), indicating that PIEZO1 operates upstream of ATP release in flow-induced effects.

Figure 1 PIEZO1 mediates endothelial response to fluid shear stress in vitro. HUAECs were transfected with scrambled (control) siRNA or siRNA directed against PIEZO1 as described in Methods. (A) Fluo-4–loaded HUAECs (n = 22, control; n = 29, PIEZO1 knockdown; 3 independent experiments) were exposed to the indicated shear forces, and [Ca2+] i was determined as fluorescence intensity (RFU, relative fluorescence units). Bar diagrams show areas under the curve (AUC). Shown are means ± SEM; ***P ≤ 0.001 (2-tailed Student’s t test). (B–E) HUAECs (n = 3) were exposed to fluid shear (15 dyn/cm2) for 5 minutes in B and D or for the indicated time periods. For determination of Src activation, 15 seconds of shear was applied. AKT, eNOS, and Src activation (B and D) was determined by Western blotting for phosphorylated AKT, eNOS, and Src kinases and total AKT, eNOS, and Src. (C) Nitrate concentration in the cell medium. PECAM-1 and VEGFR2 activation (D) was determined by immunoprecipitation and Western blotting for tyrosine phosphorylated PECAM-1 and VEGFR2. Knockdown of PIEZO1 was verified by anti-PIEZO1 immunoblotting. Bar diagrams show the densitometric evaluation. (E) Concentration of ATP in the supernatant of HUAECs. Shown are means ± SEM; *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01 (2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test).

Activation of PIEZO1 by Yoda1 mimics fluid shear stress–induced endothelial activation. We next tested whether the recently described specific activator of PIEZO1, Yoda1 (25, 26), was able to induce effects similar to those mediated by PIEZO1 in response to flow. As shown in Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A, Yoda1 dose-dependently increased [Ca2+] i , which was strongly reduced after knockdown of PIEZO1. Similarly, Yoda1 induced AKT and eNOS phosphorylation, increased nitrate formation, and caused an increase in ATP release (Figure 2, B–D), and all effects were strongly reduced after knockdown of PIEZO1. To test whether PIEZO1 indeed acts upstream of ATP release and subsequent activation of the G q /G 11 –coupled P2Y 2 receptor, we tested whether Yoda1-induced endothelial effects were affected by the ATP-degrading enzyme apyrase and knockdown or blockade of Gα q /Gα 11 and P2Y 2 . As shown in Figure 3, A–C, knockdown of P2Y 2 or Gα q /Gα 11 or incubation of cells with apyrase or the P2Y 2 receptor antagonist AR-C118925 strongly inhibited Yoda1-induced Ca2+ transients as well as AKT and eNOS phosphorylation. In addition, Yoda1-induced nitrate formation was strongly reduced after knockdown of P2Y 2 or Gα q /Gα 11 (Figure 3D). These data indicate that P2Y 2 and G q /G 11 are downstream of PIEZO1 in flow-induced endothelial signaling.

Figure 2 Yoda1 induces endothelial responses similar to fluid shear stress via PIEZO1. Cells were transfected with scrambled (control) siRNA or siRNA directed against PIEZO1. (A) Fluo-4–loaded HUAECs (n = 24, control; n = 22, PIEZO1 knockdown; 3 independent experiments) were exposed to 1 μM Yoda1, and [Ca2+] i was determined as fluorescence intensity (RFU, relative fluorescence units). Bar diagrams show AUC. Shown are means ± SEM; ***P ≤ 0.001 (2-tailed Student’s t test). (B–D) HUAECs were exposed to 1 μM Yoda1 for the indicated times (5 minutes in B). AKT and eNOS activation was determined by Western blotting for phosphorylated AKT and eNOS as well as total AKT and eNOS (n = 3). Knockdown of PIEZO1 was verified by anti-PIEZO1 immunoblotting. Bar diagrams show the densitometric evaluation. (C and D) Nitrate concentration (C, n = 3) and concentration of ATP (D, n = 6) in the cell medium. Shown are the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01 (2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post-hoc test).

Figure 3 Yoda1-induced, PIEZO1-mediated endothelial effects involve P2Y 2 and G q /G 11 . (A–D) HUAECs were transfected with scrambled siRNA (control; con) or siRNA directed against P2Y 2 or Gα q /Gα 11 (A, B, and D) or were preincubated without or with 30 μM of the P2Y 2 antagonist AR-C118925 (ARC) or 2 U/ml apyrase (apyr) for 30 minutes (C). (A) Fluo-4–loaded HUAECs (n = 14, control; n = 20, Gα q/11 knockdown; 3 independent experiments) were exposed to 1 μM Yoda1, and [Ca2+] i was determined as fluorescence intensity (RFU, relative fluorescence units). Bar diagrams show AUC. Shown are means ± SEM; ***P ≤ 0.001 (2-tailed Student’s t test). (B and C) Cells were exposed to 1 μM Yoda1 for 5 minutes, and AKT and eNOS activation was determined as described. Bar diagrams show the densitometric evaluation (n = 3). (D) Nitrate concentration in the cell medium (n = 4). Shown are the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001 (2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post-hoc test).

Pannexins mediate in part PIEZO1-dependent endothelial ATP release. We next analyzed the mechanisms linking PIEZO1-induced Ca2+ influx with the release of ATP. Since Ca2+ can activate pannexin channels (27), and since pannexin 1 has been shown to be involved in thrombin-induced, Ca2+-mediated ATP release from endothelial cells (28), we focused on pannexin channels. It has been shown that pannexin 1 is the predominant form of pannexins in endothelial cells (29). However, we also found expression of pannexin 2 (Supplemental Figure 3B), and therefore we tested the effect of a knockdown of both pannexin 1 and pannexin 2 on fluid shear stress– and Yoda1-induced endothelial ATP release and AKT and eNOS phosphorylation as well as on nitrate formation (Figure 4, A–F). In all cases we saw a significant but only partial reduction of flow- and Yoda1-induced effects, although the knockdown efficiency was very high (Supplemental Figure 3B). We conclude from this that pannexin channels are involved in PIEZO1-mediated, flow-induced ATP release but that other mechanisms contribute to this effect as well.

Figure 4 Role of pannexins in flow- and Yoda1-induced endothelial effects. (A–F) HUAECs were transfected with scrambled (control) siRNA or siRNAs directed against pannexin 1 and pannexin 2 (PANX1/2) and were exposed to fluid shear (15 dyn/cm2) (A–C) or 1 μM Yoda1 (D–F) for the indicated time periods (5 minutes in B and E). The concentration of ATP (A and D, n = 3) or nitrate (C and F, n = 4) in the cell medium was measured. AKT and eNOS activation (B and E, n = 3) was determined by Western blotting for phosphorylated AKT and eNOS as well as total AKT and eNOS. Bar diagrams show the densitometric evaluation. Shown are the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05 (2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post-hoc test).

PIEZO1 mediates endothelial flow-induced vasodilation and controls vascular tone and blood pressure. To further explore the role of endothelial PIEZO1 in flow-induced vascular effects, we generated inducible endothelium-specific PIEZO1-deficient mice (Tie2-CreERT2 Piezo1fl/fl, hereafter referred to as EC-PIEZO1-KO mice). Induction of PIEZO1 deficiency in endothelial cells of EC-PIEZO1-KO mice was verified by RT-PCR and immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). While precontracted mesenteric arteries from WT mice responded to an increase in flow with strong vasodilatation, arteries from induced EC-PIEZO1-KO mice had almost completely lost the ability to respond to flow (Figure 5A). This was not due to a general defect of the vessels from EC-PIEZO1-KO mice, as they relaxed and contracted normally to acetylcholine and phenylephrine, respectively (Figure 5B). We then tested whether Yoda1 mimicked the effect of flow in isolated and perfused mesenteric arteries. As shown in Figure 5, C–E, precontracted WT mesenteric arteries were dilated after intravascular addition of Yoda1 at increasing concentrations. The effect of Yoda1 was strongly inhibited in mesenteric arteries from EC-PIEZO1-KO mice as well as from mice with endothelium-specific loss of Gα q /Gα 11 (EC-q/11-KO) (17). Also, mesenteric arteries from mice with endothelium-specific and induced P2Y 2 deficiency (EC-P2Y2-KO) showed hardly any response to Yoda1 after precontraction, whereas mesenteric arteries from mice with endothelium-specific pannexin 1/pannexin 2 double deficiency showed slightly reduced responses compared with WT vessels (Figure 5, C–E).

Figure 5 Endothelial PIEZO1 is required for flow-induced vasodilation. (A) Effect of a stepwise increase in perfusion flow on the diameter of mesenteric arteries from tamoxifen-treated WT mice or EC-PIEZO1-KO mice precontracted with 100 nM of the thromboxane A 2 analog U46619. After flow was stopped, 10 μM acetylcholine (ACh) was added. Right panel: Flow-induced vasorelaxation as percentage of the passive vessel diameter (n = 6, WT; n = 7, EC-PIEZO1-KO). (B) Effect of acetylcholine and phenylephrine on the tension of mesenteric artery stripes from WT (n = 5) and EC-PIEZO1-KO animals (n = 5). (C–E) Effect of Yoda1 at the indicated concentration on the diameter of mesenteric arteries precontracted by U46619 (C and D) or by induction of myogenic tone (E) from WT (n = 4), EC-PIEZO1-KO (n = 4), EC-q/11-KO (n = 3), EC-P2Y2-KO (n = 3), or EC-PANX1/2-KO (n = 3) mice. Vessels were prepared 7–10 days after tamoxifen-dependent induction. Shown are means ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001 (2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post-hoc test).

Since flow-induced vasodilation is regarded as one of the basic mechanisms contributing to vascular tone and basal blood pressure (1, 30), we analyzed the effect of an acute induction of endothelial PIEZO1 deficiency on arterial blood pressure in mice. As shown in Figure 6A, treatment of WT mice with tamoxifen resulted in a small and transient effect on the mean arterial blood pressure, whereas induction of endothelial PIEZO1 deficiency in EC-PIEZO1-KO mice by tamoxifen led to a significant increase of 10–15 mmHg within a few days (Figure 6A). In mice pretreated with angiotensin II or l-NAME to induce hypertension, tamoxifen-induced loss of endothelial PIEZO1 did not further increase blood pressure (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Again, a relatively minor but still significant increase in blood pressure was seen in tamoxifen-induced pannexin 1/pannexin 2 endothelium-specific double-knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). The increase in mean arterial blood pressure after induction of endothelium-specific PIEZO1 deficiency was accompanied by a decrease in plasma nitrate levels (Figure 6B) as well as by a reduced phosphorylation of the murine mesenteric artery eNOS at serine 1176 (Figure 6C). These data clearly show that endothelial PIEZO1-mediated signaling is a central regulatory mechanism controlling endothelial NO formation, vascular tone, and arterial blood pressure in vivo.