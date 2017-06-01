Androgen receptor antagonism drives cytochrome P450 17A1 inhibitor efficacy in prostate cancer

CYP17 inhibitors directly bind and antagonize AR activity. A recent study reported that an exceptional responder in a phase I study of the lyase-selective CYP17 inhibitor seviteronel for patients with CRPC demonstrated a highly durable decrease in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels. Biochemical data were also presented that showed direct effects of seviteronel on the AR, suggesting that the clinical response was more complex than previously expected and could be due to CYP17 lyase activity, AR antagonism, or both (37). This clinical example prompted evaluation of the effects of seviteronel and additional CYP17 inhibitors on AR activity. The ability of structurally distinct CYP17 inhibitors (Figure 1A) to interact with and competitively inhibit agonist binding to the AR was assessed using a whole-cell radioligand-binding assay. Using this approach, we determined that the CYP17 inhibitors seviteronel, galeterone, abiraterone, and ketoconazole displaced [3H]-R1881 (a synthetic AR agonist) from the receptor, displaying IC 50 values of 4.86 × 10–6, 5.46 × 10–7, 7.60 × 10–6, and 1.76 × 10–4, respectively, while orteronel did not bind the receptor (Figure 1B). In comparison, the benchmark antiandrogens enzalutamide, bicalutamide, and hydroxyflutamide effectively displaced [3H]-R1881, with IC 50 values of 4.21 × 10–7, 1.31 × 10–6, and 2.07 × 10–7.

Figure 1 CYP17 inhibitors bind and inhibit AR transcriptional activity. (A) Structures of the compounds used in this study, including androgens (testosterone and R1881), benchmark antiandrogens (enzalutamide, bicalutamide, and hydroxyflutamide) and CYP17 inhibitors (seviteronel, galeterone, abiraterone, orteronel, and ketoconazole). (B) HEK293 cells were transfected with the WT-AR and treated with 0.1 nM [H3]-R1881 and a competitor ligand at the indicated doses for 2 hours. Lysates were subjected to scintillation counting and normalized to total protein amounts. Values in parentheses indicate the IC 50 of each compound. Error bars represent the SD of duplicate samples from a representative experiment performed in triplicate. (C) CV1 cells were transfected with the WT-AR, MMTV-Luc, and Renilla-Luc and then treated with 0.1 nM R1881 and the indicated dose of antagonist for 24 hours. Dual-luciferase values were measured and normalized to Renilla-Luc. Error bars indicate the SD of triplicate samples of a representative experiment performed in triplicate. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis was performed, and heatmaps were generated for AR target gene activation of LNCaP cells treated with (D) vehicle DMSO (Veh) or (E) 10 nM testosterone and 10 μM of the indicated ligand for 24 hours. (F) In-cell Western analysis using an AR antibody was performed on LNCaP cells treated with increasing concentrations of the indicated ligand for 24 hours. Geldanamycin (Geld), an HSP90 inhibitor, was included as a positive control for AR degradation. AR protein expression was assessed using the LI-COR Odyssey imaging system, normalizing to DRAQ5 (DNA dye). Error bars represent the SD of triplicate wells of a representative experiment performed in triplicate. (G) Western blot analysis was performed on LNCaP cells treated with vehicle DMSO, 1.0 nM testosterone (T), 1.0 μM geldanamycin, or 10 μM of antagonist for 24 hours. Blots were probed for the AR or β-actin as a loading control. Abi, abiraterone; Bic, bicalutamide; Enz, enzalutamide; Gal, galeterone; Ket, ketoconazole; OHF, hydroxyflutamide; Ort, orteronel; Sevi, seviteronel.

We next assessed the ability of CYP17 inhibitors to affect AR transcription in an androgen-responsive reporter gene assay (MMTV-luciferase, or MMTV-Luc) in CV1 cells (Figure 1C), which, when transfected with an AR expression construct, produced receptor levels similar to those expressed in the VCAP and LNCaP prostate cancer cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87328DS1). Seviteronel, galeterone, abiraterone, and ketoconazole inhibited androgen-mediated luciferase expression, with IC 50 values of 1.00 × 10–5, 7.65 × 10–7, 9.42 × 10–6, and 8.40 × 10–5, respectively; because of its low potency and limiting clinical toxicities, ketoconazole was not analyzed further (38, 39). In agreement with the results of the binding assay, we found that orteronel failed to demonstrate any direct AR antagonism, even at concentrations of up to 100 μM. Enzalutamide and bicalutamide inhibited AR transcription in this assay, with IC 50 values of 3.66 × 10–7 and 1.18 × 10–7, respectively. Hydroxyflutamide showed agonism in this model, which others have reported in the context of high AR expression (4). In addition to MMTV-Luc, we confirmed the AR antagonist activity of CYP17 inhibitors on the androgen-responsive PSA luciferase reporter gene (PSA-Luc) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, we performed a Schild assay to confirm that seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone were competitive AR antagonists (Supplemental Figure 2). When tested for their ability to affect the transcriptional activity of related nuclear steroid receptors, seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone were all found to be equally efficacious progesterone receptor antagonists, with abiraterone displaying the highest potency (IC 50 2.1 × 10–7). Under the conditions of our assays, the CYP17 inhibitors tested did not impact glucocorticoid or mineralocorticoid receptor function (Supplemental Table 1).

Given the ability of seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone to directly antagonize AR reporter gene activity, we next assessed their capacity to regulate endogenous AR target gene expression. When tested for their ability to induce the expression of 18 well-characterized AR target genes in LNCaP cells, which express the AR-T877A mutation, we observed no significant AR agonist activity with CYP17 inhibitor treatment (Figure 1D). However, seviteronel was found to be as effective as enzalutamide in preventing androgen-mediated target gene expression (Figure 1E), while galeterone and abiraterone were less effective on a subset of AR target genes (e.g., N-Myc downstream-regulated 1 [NDRG1], diazepam-binding inhibitor, acyl-CoA–binding protein [DBI], and hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase 15-(NAD) [HPGD]), likely reflecting their lower binding affinity for the T877A mutation. Individual graphs for the kallikrein-related peptidase 3 (KLK3) and NK3 homeobox 1 (NKX3.1) genes are presented in Supplemental Figure 3.

To evaluate whether alterations in AR protein levels could be responsible for the AR target gene expression changes observed in LNCaP cells, we performed in-cell Western analysis with increasing doses of CYP17 inhibitor treatment. Changes in AR protein levels were not detected with CYP17 inhibitor treatment, even at concentrations of up to 20 μM, despite a dose-dependent decrease with geldanamycin, an HSP90 inhibitor (Figure 1F) (40). We confirmed these results with conventional Western blot analysis (Figure 1G; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Previous reports have demonstrated degradation of the AR with galeterone and, in some cases, abiraterone treatment in LNCaP cells (30–33). However, the results presented here suggest that degradation of the AR does not explain the AR antagonism demonstrated by CYP17 inhibitors. Collectively, these results suggest that, in addition to decreasing the synthesis of androgen precursors, the direct AR antagonism exhibited by seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone is likely to be important for the clinical efficacy of these inhibitors.

Inhibition of prostate cancer cell growth by CYP17 inhibitors. Having established direct AR antagonism of endogenous target genes in LNCaP cells by CYP17 inhibitors, we tested whether the antagonist activity of these compounds was sufficient to inhibit androgen-responsive growth of prostate cancer cells. As shown in Figure 2A, seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone antagonized the proliferative response of LNCaP cells to androgens in a dose-responsive manner. Since LNCaP cells express the AR-T877A point mutation associated with flutamide and abiraterone resistance, we also confirmed the inhibitory activity of these compounds on androgen-mediated growth of VCAP cells, which express the WT-AR (Figure 2B). Interestingly, seviteronel was more potent in LNCaP cells than in VCAP cells (IC 50 values of 3.67 × 10–7 and 4.56 × 10–6, respectively), suggesting that it may interact with the AR-T877A receptor variant with higher affinity than with the WT-AR. Cell-cycle analysis demonstrated that CYP17 inhibitors blocked androgen-mediated progression of LNCaP cells from the G 1 to S phase (Supplemental Figure 4). CYP17 inhibitor treatment had minimal effects on the growth of AR-negative DU145 prostate cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Further, it should be noted that, at concentrations above 10 μM, all 3 CYP17 inhibitors showed some off-target toxicity (morphological hallmarks of apoptosis, e.g., blebbing) in the 7-day proliferation assay, which was not apparent at more clinically relevant lower doses or when assayed for shorter treatment periods. In agreement with the results of the binding and transcriptional assays, we found that orteronel was unable to antagonize androgen-mediated growth of either LNCaP or VCAP cells.

Figure 2 CYP17 inhibitors block androgen-mediated growth of AR-expressing prostate cancer cells. (A) LNCaP and (B) VCAP cells were treated with 1.0 and 0.1 nM testosterone, respectively, and increasing doses of indicated antagonist. Following a 7-day incubation, proliferation was measured by assessing DNA content using Hoechst dye. Error bars represent the SD of triplicate samples of a representative experiment performed in triplicate. RFU, relative fluorescence units.

The conformation adopted by the AR upon binding CYP17 inhibitors mirrors that of the apo receptor. Previously, we reported on the development and validation of a cell-based AR conformation–profiling tool that utilizes peptide probes derived from nuclear receptor coregulators to survey ligand-induced alterations on the surface of the receptor (41, 42). This tool leverages the observation that receptor conformation, a primary determinant of coregulator recruitment, is predictive of the pharmacological activity of AR ligands. For this study, we developed a variation of the original tool (different coregulator-derived peptides) that enabled a useful discrimination of AR antagonist conformations. This was used to compare the impact of CYP17 inhibitors on AR conformation with those conformations induced by benchmark antagonists (Figure 3A). The results of this analysis indicate that the AR antagonists utilized in this study can be grouped into 4 distinct clusters: (a) AR antagonists, flutamide (43), bicalutamide (4), and nilutamide (44), which function as partial agonists in models of CRPC (purple cluster); (b) RU486 (45) and cyproterone acetate (CPA) (46) (gray cluster); (c) enzalutamide and its structurally related analogs ARN509 and NC7 (11); and (d) seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone (orange cluster). Additional ligands found to cluster with the CYP17 inhibitors include D36 and D80, two noncompetitive AR antagonists that we previously reported to have efficacy in models of CRPC (47). The red and green clusters represent the conformations induced by full agonists (R1881 and DHT) and the selective AR modulator (SARM) 221 (S4), respectively (48). Interestingly, the conformational change in the AR induced by the CYP17 inhibitors most closely resembles the unliganded AR (apo-AR), suggesting that these compounds are mechanistically distinct from other classes of AR antagonists and may, therefore, have clinical utility in contexts in which existing antagonists have proven ineffective.

Figure 3 CYP17 inhibitors are mechanistically distinct antiandrogens. (A) CYP17 inhibitors induced novel AR conformation. Mammalian 2-hybrid–based AR coregulator–profiling assays were performed using HepG2 cells transfected with VP16-AR, 5XGalLuc3, Gal4-coregulator interactor, and Renilla-Luc. Cells were induced with the indicated ligand, and dual-luciferase assays were performed. Data were standardized to avoid bias due to signal strength and clustered with the Ward hierarchical clustering method using JMP. DHT, dihydrotestosterone; CPA, cyproterone acetate; Nil, nilutamide. (B) CYP17 inhibitors blocked androgen-mediated AR nuclear accumulation. HEK293 (transfected with the WT-AR) and VCAP cells were treated with vehicle or 0.3 nM testosterone plus 10 μM of the indicated antagonist for 4 hours. Cells were stained for the AR, DAPI, and phalloidin, and nuclear/cytoplasmic (N/C) ratios were quantified using high-content imaging (ArrayScan). Error bars represent the SEM from 7 to 9 independent experiments. Letters indicate statistically similar groups (P < 0.05) as determined by 1-way ANOVA analysis followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. (C) CYP17 inhibitors blocked association of the AR with DNA. LNCaP cells were treated with the indicated ligand (10 μM) for 4 hours in the presence of vehicle or 1.0 nM testosterone, and ChIP assays were performed with an AR antibody. AR enhancer occupancy was determined by qPCR analysis and calculated as the percentage of input. Error bars indicate the SD of triplicate qPCR samples from a representative experiment performed in triplicate.

Nuclear accumulation and DNA binding of the AR are attenuated by CYP17 inhibitors. In the absence of hormone, the AR is associated with a HSP complex that sequesters the receptor in the cytoplasm and maintains it in a transcriptionally inactive state. Agonist binding disrupts the inhibitory HSP-AR complex, exposing a nuclear localization signal in the receptor that enables nuclear translocation (49). We used high-content imaging (Cellomics ArrayScan) to evaluate the subcellular localization of the AR in an unbiased manner in AR-transfected HEK293 and VCAP cells following treatment with CYP17 inhibitors. As expected, the treatment of cells with testosterone resulted in robust nuclear accumulation of the AR (Figure 3B). Under these experimental conditions, enzalutamide treatment also facilitated nuclear translocation of the AR, albeit to a lesser extent than did testosterone, and, further, this antagonist did not prevent testosterone-mediated accumulation of the receptor in the nucleus. In contrast, none of the 3 CYP17 inhibitors studied promoted AR nuclear translocation, and, importantly, each attenuated testosterone-mediated nuclear accumulation of the receptor, with the exception of orteronel.

The ability of CYP17 inhibitors to regulate AR-DNA interactions was further assessed using ChIP assays in LNCaP cells. We found in these studies that treatment with a CYP17 inhibitor alone did not enable AR binding at the KLK3 or NKX3.1 genes, and, importantly, the CYP17 inhibitors prevented androgen-induced AR recruitment (Figure 3C). In agreement with previous assays, we found that orteronel was without effect. Although we observed nuclear accumulation of the AR in enzalutamide-treated cells (above), this did not result in the interaction of the receptor with DNA, and, not unexpectedly, this drug effectively blocked testosterone-dependent interaction of the AR with DNA. It appears, therefore, that the CYP17 inhibitors studied here function as mechanistically distinct AR antagonists, inducing a unique conformation in the receptor that mimics the apo receptor, preventing AR translocation to the nucleus and attenuating its interaction with target gene enhancers.

CYP17 inhibitors function as antagonists in AR-overexpressing CRPC. AR overexpression has emerged as one of the dominant mechanisms underlying resistance to androgen-ablative therapies in prostate cancer (50). Indeed, the ability of enzalutamide to inhibit AR signaling in the context of increased receptor expression was a key factor in its development and distinguishes it from earlier-generation AR antagonists (11). Thus, CYP17 inhibitors were evaluated for their ability to directly antagonize AR activity in LNCaP cells engineered to overexpress the AR (LNCaP-AR). As expected, gene expression analysis revealed that bicalutamide, but not enzalutamide, functioned as a partial agonist in this model (Figure 4A). Importantly, seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone also failed to demonstrate any intrinsic agonist activity when the AR was overexpressed. When tested for their ability to inhibit androgen-mediated target gene expression in LNCaP-AR cells, the CYP17 inhibitors were as effective as enzalutamide (Figure 4B). In addition to heatmaps, individual graphs showing KLK3 and NKX3.1 gene expression are presented in Supplemental Figure 6.

Figure 4 Activity of CYP17 inhibitors in AR-overexpressing CRPC. (A) LNCaP cells stably overexpressing the AR (LNCaP-AR) were treated for 24 hours with vehicle or (B) 1.0 nM testosterone plus 10 μM of the indicated ligand. qPCR analysis was performed on a validated set of AR-regulated genes and presented as heatmaps. (C) ChIP assays were performed using an AR antibody in LNCaP-AR cells treated with the indicated ligands for 4 hours (vehicle or 1.0 nM testosterone plus 10 μM antagonist). AR enhancer occupancy was determined by qPCR and calculated as a percentage of input. Error bars indicate the SD of triplicate qPCR samples from a representative experiment performed in triplicate.

To further characterize the mechanisms by which the CYP17 inhibitors manifest antagonist activity in CRPC, we assessed their ability to modulate AR-DNA interactions in the LNCaP-AR model (Figure 4C). These studies revealed that the bicalutamide-AR complex interacted with the androgen response elements (AREs) within the KLK3 and NKX3.1 genes. In contrast, neither enzalutamide nor CYP17 inhibitor treatment enabled interaction of the AR with DNA, and these compounds, absent orteronel, effectively inhibited androgen-induced AR recruitment to relevant enhancers. These results indicate that, in addition to suppression of adrenal/intratumoral androgen production, the efficacy of abiraterone in metastatic CRPC may also relate to its ability to directly antagonize the AR, even when its expression is elevated. It is likely that seviteronel and galeterone function similarly in this setting.

CYP17 inhibitors antagonize the transcriptional activity of AR mutants expressed in CRPC. In addition to enhanced AR expression, there is considerable evidence to suggest that mutations in the AR that alter its response to pharmacological agents may also be important in CRPC (6, 21, 23). Specifically, treatment failure in patients progressing while on antiandrogens has been attributed to point mutations in the AR: flutamide, T877A; bicalutamide, W741C; and enzalutamide, F876L (6, 21, 24–27). There is also recent evidence that the T877A mutation may be causally involved in resistance to abiraterone (21, 28, 29). To gain a better understanding of the therapeutic potential of CYP17 inhibitors in antiandrogen-resistant CRPC, we assessed the ability of CYP17 inhibitors and benchmark AR antagonists to inhibit mutant AR transcriptional activity in a cell-based reporter gene assay (Table 1). On the AR-T877A mutation, hydroxyflutamide activated, while enzalutamide and bicalutamide inhibited, transcription. Importantly, seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone all antagonized AR-T877A activity, with seviteronel being the most potent. This latter property likely explains the more robust antiproliferative activity of seviteronel observed in the LNCaP (AR-T877A) versus VCAP (WT-AR) model systems (Figure 2). The AR-W741C mutation enabled an antagonist-to-agonist switch with bicalutamide but was effectively antagonized by the other antiandrogens tested and with seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone. The AR-F876L mutation appears to be associated with enzalutamide resistance, and we have confirmed that this mutation enables this antiandrogen to manifest agonist activity (21, 24, 25). This mutation did not affect the antagonist activity of hydroxyflutamide or bicalutamide, and, further, its activity was inhibited by seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone. None of the CYP17 inhibitors studied exhibited intrinsic agonist activity on any receptor mutation tested (Supplemental Figure 7). It is also of note that, similar to observations in studies with the WT-AR, orteronel failed to inhibit the transcriptional activity of antiandrogen-resistant AR variants, even at concentrations of up to 100 μM (Table 1).

Table 1 CYP17 inhibitors antagonize mutant AR transcriptional activity

Activity of CYP17 inhibitors in AR-F876L enzalutamide-resistant CRPC. Encouraged by the results of the reporter gene studies noted above, we evaluated CYP17 inhibitors for their ability to regulate endogenous AR target gene transcription in LNCaP cells engineered to overexpress AR-F876L. In this assay, enzalutamide was as effective as testosterone at activating AR target gene transcription, whereas seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone were without effect (Figure 5A). Importantly, all 3 CYP17 inhibitors were able to antagonize testosterone activity in these cells (Figure 5B). In addition to the heatmaps, individual graphs showing KLK3 and NKX3.1 gene expression are presented in Supplemental Figure 8.

Figure 5 Activity of CYP17 inhibitors in AR-F876L–expressing cells. (A) LNCaP cells engineered to stably express the AR-F876L enzalutamide–resistant AR mutation were treated with vehicle or (B) 3.0 nM testosterone plus 10 μM of the indicated antagonist for 24 hours. AR target genes were assessed by qPCR, and data are presented as heatmaps. (C) HEK293 cells were transfected with an AR-F876L expression plasmid and treated with the indicated ligands (10 μM antagonist plus vehicle or 0.3 nM testosterone) for 4 hours. High-content imaging was performed on fixed cells that were stained for the AR, phalloidin, and DAPI, and the AR N/C ratio is reported. Error bars represent the SEM from 7 to 9 independent experiments. Letters indicate statistically similar groups (P < 0.05) as determined by 1-way ANOVA analysis followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. (D) ChIP analysis was performed in LNCaP-F876L cells treated with vehicle or 1.0 nM testosterone and 10 μM of the indicated antagonist for 4 hours. Error bars represent the SD of triplicate qPCR samples from a representative experiment performed in triplicate.

We next assessed the impact of CYP17 inhibitors on the subcellular localization of AR-F876L and its DNA-binding activities. As we observed for the WT-AR, the addition of testosterone or enzalutamide resulted in robust nuclear accumulation of AR-F876L (Figure 5C). The addition of seviteronel, galeterone, or abiraterone did not stimulate significant AR-F876L nuclear accumulation compared with that seen with the vehicle, and these agents reduced the testosterone-mediated nuclear translocation of the AR. Enzalutamide has been shown to promote the binding of AR-F876L to the regulatory regions of target genes, thus accounting for its ability to induce AR target gene transcription in cells expressing this mutant (24). Consistent with the data from immunocytochemistry studies, ChIP analysis revealed that treatment with enzalutamide, but not the CYP17 inhibitors, enabled the interaction of LNCaP-F876L with AREs in the KLK3 and NKX3.1 genes (Figure 5D). Indeed, CYP17 inhibitors interfered with testosterone-induced recruitment of AR-F876L to these enhancers. Collectively, these results indicate that CYP17 inhibitors may have therapeutic utility in the management of CRPC patients who fail enzalutamide therapy secondary to the selection for the AR-F876L mutation.

To further explore the potential of CYP17 inhibitors in CRPC, we assessed the effects of seviteronel, galeterone, and abiraterone on the growth of AR-overexpressing (LNCaP-AR) or enzalutamide-resistant (LNCaP-F876L) prostate cancer cells. Consistent with the findings of the gene expression studies, we found that bicalutamide and enzalutamide treatment increased the proliferation of LNCaP-AR and LNCaP-F876L cells, respectively; however, CYP17 inhibitors were without effect in either cell line (Figure 6, A and B). Androgens promoted the growth of both LNCaP-AR and LNCaP-F876L cells in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 9). These results highlight the important mechanistic differences exhibited by CYP17 inhibitors when compared with the first- and second-generation AR antagonists bicalutamide and enzalutamide.

Figure 6 CYP17 inhibitors do not promote the proliferation of AR overexpression or enzalutamide-resistant CRPC models. Proliferation assays were performed in (A) LNCaP-AR and (B) LNCaP-F876L cells after 7 days of growth in the presence of the indicated ligand. Error bars indicate the SD of triplicate samples from a representative experiment performed in triplicate.

Growth of both hormone-sensitive and enzalutamide-resistant CRPC tumors is inhibited by CYP17 inhibitors. Given the observation that CYP17 inhibitors interact with and inhibit the transcriptional activity of both the WT-AR and AR mutants, combined with the observations that PSA and testosterone levels were uncoupled in a CRPC patient on seviteronel (37), we considered it likely that this activity contributed to the antitumor efficacy of this class of drugs. Xenograft studies were first initiated using LNCaP cells to assess the effects of CYP17 inhibitors on hormone-sensitive tumor growth and to establish the effective dose of seviteronel before comparison with other compounds. LNCaP tumors were initiated in 6-week-old immunodeficient, intact male SCID mice, and when tumors reached a volume of approximately 0.15 cm3, the mice were randomized to daily treatment with vehicle or seviteronel (15, 50, or 100 mg/kg bid). Over a 28-day period of treatment, only the 100-mg/kg dose significantly inhibited tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 10A). To confirm the AR antagonist activity of seviteronel in vivo, we performed a pharmacodynamic study in LNCaP tumor–bearing mice supplemented with exogenous testosterone. As shown in Supplemental Figure 10B, seviteronel treatment resulted in significant inhibition of tumor-derived AR target genes, even when testosterone was present.

Having established an effective dose of seviteronel, we evaluated the activities of seviteronel and abiraterone on the growth of enzalutamide-resistant LNCaP-F876L xenografts in studies designed to isolate the CYP17-inhibitory activity from the AR antagonist activity. For this study, mice were castrated prior to tumor initiation, and testosterone treatment pellets (12.5 mg/90 day pellet) were simultaneously implanted into mice in 1 arm (+T) of the study. When tumors reached approximately 0.15 cm3 in size, mice in both the castration and castration +T arms of the study were randomized to treatment with vehicle, enzalutamide (30 mg/kg qd), seviteronel, or abiraterone (both 100 mg/kg bid). As expected, enzalutamide had no effect on LNCaP-F876L tumor growth under either condition (Figure 7, A and B). The growth of these tumors was also unaffected by testosterone administration, despite a 5-fold difference in seminal vesicle weight, indicating androgen exposure (Supplemental Figure 11A). During the 28 days of treatment, both seviteronel and abiraterone significantly inhibited tumor growth (P < 0.0001), regardless of testosterone administration (Figure 7, A and B). The asterisks denote the time points at which the average tumor volume in the animals treated with seviteronel differed significantly from that observed in animals treated with abiraterone. Analysis of plasma retained after euthanasia indicated that the drug exposure was similar to that observed in patients (Supplemental Figure 11B) (51–53). These results demonstrate that enzalutamide-resistant tumors expressing the AR-F876L mutation can be inhibited by treatment with seviteronel or abiraterone. Furthermore, seviteronel and abiraterone significantly inhibited tumor growth in the presence of exogenous testosterone, supporting the role of AR antagonism in their mechanisms of action.