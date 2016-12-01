The transcription factor NR4A3 controls CD103+ dendritic cell migration

Nr4a3 is highly expressed in migratory DCs in MLNs. To investigate a possible role for Nr4a family members in DC development and function, we analyzed lymphoid DC populations in C57BL/6J mice by flow cytometry. LN-resident DCs were divided into 3 subsets on the basis of CD4 and CD8 expression (29). Because CD8α+ rDCs are all CD24+, CD24+CD11b– DCs represent CD8α+ DCs, and CD24–CD11b+ DCs include CD4+ and CD4–CD8– DCs. Migratory DC (mDC) populations were gated using CD103 and CD11b. Detailed gating strategies for the flow cytometric analyses in this study are described in the Supplemental materials (Supplemental Figures 2–4; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI87081DS1). Unlike skin-draining LNs (SLNs), which contain only 2 mDC subsets of CD103+CD11b– DCs and CD103–CD11b+ DCs (30, 31), MLNs contain 3 subsets of mDC populations: CD103+CD11b–, CD103+CD11b+, and CD103–CD11b+ DCs (4). Given the low numbers of CD103+ DCs in MLNs, CD103+CD11b– and CD103+CD11b+ DCs were pooled together (Supplemental Figure 1A). We measured mRNA expression of Nr4a family members in CD24+CD11b– and CD24–CD11b+ LN-resident DCs (rDCs) and CD103+ and CD103– mDCs. Interestingly, both mDC populations expressed high levels of Nr4a3 mRNA (Figure 1A). Nr4a2 expression was extremely low in all DC populations tested. As NR4A1 and NR4A3 are also expressed in T cells, we compared NR4A1 and NR4A3 expression levels between MLN DC subsets and splenic CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Although both CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells expressed NR4A1 and NR4A3, the expression levels of NR4A3 were much higher in the MLN DC subsets (Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that NR4A3 plays a specialized role in mDCs.

Figure 1 mDC numbers are significantly lower in MLNS from Nr4a3–/– mice. (A) MLN DC subsets were sorted by FACS from a pool of 5 mice, and mRNA for Nr4a family members was measured by quantitative RT-PCR. Bar graph represents 2 measurements. (B) MLN DC subsets from Nr4a3+/+ and Nr4a3–/– mice were analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are representative of more than 4 experiments, with 3 to 6 mice per group. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of MLN mDC subsets from Nr3a3+/+, Nr3a3+/–, and Nr4a3–/– mice. Data represent 1 of 2 independent experiments. Each dot represents a single mouse. Error bars indicate the mean + SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.005, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

On the basis of these data, we examined the number and frequency of DC populations in Nr4a1–/– and Nr4a3–/– mice. Although Nr4a1 expression in LN-resident DCs was quite high, we found no dramatic differences in the numbers of total LN-resident DC or mDC populations in Nr4a1–/– mice (data not shown), so we did not explore this further.

However, we found that Nr4a3-deficient mice had significant reductions in mDC numbers (Figure 1B), as shown by the gating strategy described in Supplemental Figure 2. CD103+CD11b– and CD103+CD11b+ subsets were significantly decreased, and CD103–CD11b+ subsets were slightly lower in Nr4a3–/– mice in terms of frequencies and cell numbers compared with WT mice. However, the number of total LN-resident DCs was not different, although we did detect a slight reduction in the CD8a+ DC subset numbers (Supplemental Figure 5A). The specific reduction of mDCs in LNs was also found in skin-draining LN (SLN) as shown in Supplemental Figure 7A (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 6), and in para-aortic LNs (data not shown). Thus, the loss of mDCs in lymphoid tissue in NR4A3-deficient mice appears to be systemic. We also examined splenic DC populations, since the spleen is a special lymphoid organ that lacks mDCs. We analyzed splenic DC subsets using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 3 and found no differences in these splenic DC subsets (Supplemental Figure 5B), confirming that the defect in Nr4a3–/– mice is selective for mDC subsets.

NR4A3-deficient mDCs have impaired migration to LNs. mDCs in the gut move from the small intestine and colon to MLNs to present antigens, including self and nonself, from tissues to T cells. To address whether the lack of mDCs in Nr4a3-/- MLNs is caused by changes in migration or is a developmental issue, we first quantified migratory LPDCs in small intestine and colon (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), using the gating strategy described in Supplemental Figure 4. Unlike in LNs, high expression of CD11c and MHC II was not sufficient to identify the LPDC population, given the presence of CD11c+MHC-II+ macrophages within the gut. To exclude macrophages from the LPDC population, CD64+ cells were excluded from LPDC gating (Supplemental Figure 4), because CD64 expression distinguishes macrophages from DCs (32, 33). Interestingly, no significant differences in small intestine or colon LPDC numbers or subsets were observed (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). However, we found that langerin+CD103+ and CD103–CD11b+ dermal DC subsets were slightly increased in ear skin (Supplemental Figure 7B). We observed no differences in the numbers of lamina propria (LP) macrophages (data not shown). These data indicate that NR4A3-deficient LPDCs are present in tissues at normal levels, suggesting that Nr4a3–/– mDCs may have an impaired ability to migrate to LNs.

To determine whether Nr4a3 is a dominant driver of this defect, mDCs from MLNs of heterozygous Nr4a3+/– mice were compared with DCs from WT Nr4a3+/+ and homozygous Nr4a3–/– mice. We found a gene dose–dependent effect of Nr4a3 on MLN total mDC and CD103+ DC subsets (Figure 1C), suggesting that changes in Nr4a3 expression probably drive CD103+ DC migration to LNs.

Defective migration of Nr4a3–/–DCs is cell intrinsic. Since DCs acquire antigens from peripheral tissue, they express the chemokine receptor CCR7 to home to LNs in response to the CCL19/21 gradient present along lymphatic vessels. We first assessed the expression levels of CCL21 in Nr4a3–/– mice. Mouse CCL21 includes 2 variants at position 65: CCL21-Leu and CCL21-Ser. CCL21-Leu is expressed on the initial lymphatic vessels in the periphery, and CCL21-Ser is expressed on the terminal lymphatic vessels of LN subcapsules (34). We used confocal microscopy to measure RNA (data not shown) and protein expression of CCL21-Leu on lymphatic vessels in the terminal ileum and observed no differences in CCL21 expression in the lymphatic vessels of Nr4a3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8).

Next, to determine whether the loss of mDCs in lymphoid tissue was hematopoiesis derived, we performed a series of BM transplantation studies, in which BM from CD45.2 WT Nr4a3+/+ or CD45.2 Nr4a3–/– mice was transferred into irradiated recipient CD45.1 mice. After 8 weeks of reconstitution, we analyzed total mDCs and their subsets and found that mDCs were significantly reduced only in the mice that received NR4A3-deficient BM (Figure 2A), indicating that the defect was hematopoietic cell derived and suggesting that the defect in migration may be cell intrinsic. Next, we used a mixed-chimera approach, in which lineage-depleted hematopoietic stem cell progenitors were isolated from CD45.2 Nr4a3–/– and CD45.1 mice, mixed at a 1:1 ratio, and transferred into sublethally irradiated CD45.1/2 heterozygous mice, as described in Methods. As a control, a 1:1 mixture of WT CD45.2 Nr4a3+/+ and CD45.1 hematopoietic stem cell progenitors was transferred into sublethally irradiated CD45.1/2 heterozygous mice. After 10 days of reconstitution, tissues were analyzed for mDC subsets. As shown in Figure 2B, there was an equal reconstitution of CD45.1 and CD45.2 cells in the blood. Moreover, progenitors from Nr4a3–/– mice reconstituted mDCs to normal numbers in the colon but not in the MLNs, again indicating a defective migration of these cells from tissues to LNs (Figure 2B). As a positive control, normal numbers of resident DCs from Nr4a3–/– mice repopulated the MLNs (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that the defect was selective for mDCs. We conclude from these data that there is a cell-intrinsic defect in CD103+ mDCs in the absence of Nr4a3 that impairs their migration from tissues to LNs.

Figure 2 mDC defect in Nr4a3-deficient mice is hematopoiesis derived and cell intrinsic. (A) BM transplantation. BM from CD45.2 Nr4a3+/+ or CD45.2 Nr4a3–/– mice was transplanted into sublethally irradiated CD45.1 recipient mice. After 8 weeks of reconstitution, mDCs and MLN-resident DCs (rDCs) were analyzed by flow cytometry. Results represent 1 of 2 independent experiments (n = 4 mice per group). (B) Mixed BM chimeras. BM hematopoietic stem cell progenitor cells from CD45.2 Nr4a3+/+ or CD45.2 Nr4a3–/– mice were mixed 1:1 with CD45.1 cells to make CD45.2 Nr4a3+/+ plus CD45.1 and CD45.2 Nr4a3+/+ plus CD45.1 chimeras. 1:1 BM precursor mixtures were transferred into sublethally irradiated CD45.1/2 heterozygous mice. After 10 days, the mice were sacrificed for analysis. DC populations were analyzed in colon and MLNs. BM reconstitution was assessed in blood samples. The percentage of CD45.2 cells was calculated from total donor cells that included CD45.2 and CD45.1 cells. Results represent 1 of 2 independent experiments (n = 3–4 mice per group). *P < 0.05 and ** P < 0.01, by an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Migration defect of Nr4a3–/– DCs is due to impaired CCR7 expression. We next explored mechanisms that would explain the defective migration of CD103+ DCs in the absence of NR4A3, focusing on expression of CCR7 on mDCs. The migration of DCs from intestinal LP to MLNs is known to be CCR7 dependent (2). We measured the expression of Ccr7 mRNA and surface CCR7 in total mDCs sorted from MLNs. Although mDCs in WT mice expressed abundant Ccr7 mRNA, the few remaining mDCs in Nr4a3–/– mice expressed almost no Ccr7 mRNA (Figure 3A). Furthermore, CCR7 expression was markedly reduced on the surface of Nr4a3–/– mDCs in MLNs (Figure 3, B and C). CD103+CD11b– and CD103+CD11b+ subsets of mDCs from Nr4a3–/– mice showed similar results (data not shown).

Figure 3 The migration defect of Nr4a3–/– DCs is CCR7 dependent. (A) Ccr7 mRNA expression. Plasmacytoid DCs (CD11cmed, MHC-IImed, PDCA-1+, CD3–, CD19-), LN-resident DCs (CD11c+, MHC-IImed, CD3–, CD19–), and mDCs (CD11c+, MHC-IIhi, CD3–, CD19–) from WT and Nr4a3–/– mice were sorted by FACS. Data represent pools of 5 mice per group. Results represent 1 of 2 independent experiments. (B) Histogram of CCR7 surface expression on mDCs. (C) MFI of CCR7 on mDCs (n = 6 mice per group). Results represent 1 of 3 independent experiments. (D) CD11cYFP WT or CD11cYFP Nr4a3–/– mice were treated with R848 for 2 hours in vivo. Confocal whole-mount images of mesenteric lymphatic vessels from R848-treated CD11cYFP WT or CD11cYFP Nr4a3–/– mice were analyzed using Imaris software. Lymphatics (blue) were isosurfaced, and distance transformation was applied to create a new channel that encoded the 3D distance from the lymphatic vessels. CD11cYFP cells (green) were isosurfaced and classified as being associated with lymphatics (red) when the distance from the lymphatics was less than 15 μm. To normalize between the different data sets, the number of cells associated with lymphatics was divided by the volume of lymphatic vessels (expressed in μm3 and divided by 100,000). (E) Numbers of YFP+ cells associated with lymphatic vessels (red). (F) Numbers of YFP+ cells away from lymphatic vessels (green). (G) Day-7 BMDCs were stimulated with 0.5 μg/ml LPS for 36 hours. CD11c+MHC-II++ cells were gated for CCR7 expression. (H) MFI of CCR7 expression on CD11c+MHC-II++ cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative histogram (top) and dot plot of individual mouse samples (bottom). Max, maximum. (I) Expression of Foxo1 mRNA and FOXO1, p-AKT, AKT, and β-actin proteins from CD11c+ BMDCs, stimulated with or without LPS. Results from G and I represent 1 of 3 to 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next used CD11cYFP mice that either expressed Nr4a3 (WT) or had been crossed with Nr4a3-/- mice (KO) to visualize mDCs in lymphatic vessels of the gut. Migrating CCR7+ LPDCs attach to CCL21 to travel along the lymphatics. Since CCR7+ DCs from LP are difficult to detect by flow cytometry and we also wished to visualize the mDCs within the lymphatic vessels, we used confocal microscopy. To stimulate migration, CD11cYFP WT and CD11cYFP Nr4a3–/– mice were treated in vivo with the TLR7 agonist R848, and the mesentery lymphatic vessels (Figure 3D, blue) were imaged 2 hours later. As shown in Figure 3, D and E, the number of YFP+CD11c+MHC-II+ cells attached to lymphatic vessels (red cells) was significantly lower in mice lacking NR4A3. As a control, we found that the numbers of cells located away from lymphatic vessels (green cells) by more than 15 μm were not significantly different (Figure 3F). These results support the idea that the migration defect of Nr4a3-deficient mDCs is caused by reduced CCR7 expression, although they do not rule out an activation defect.

We also assessed CCR7 expression on Nr4a3–/– DCs using a BMDC culture with granulocyte macrophage–CSF (GM-CSF) that mimicked monocyte-derived inflammatory DCs, because we observed that Nr4a3 expression increased during the course of BMDC development with the addition of GM-CSF (data not shown). BMDCs cultured for 7 days in the presence of GM-CSF were stimulated with LPS for 36 hours to stimulate TLR4 signaling and were then analyzed for CCR7 and DC surface marker expression. First, we observed that the numbers of CD11c+MHC-II++ cells from the Nr4a3–/– cell culture were 40% lower than the numbers detected in WT cell culture. However, after LPS treatment, the fold increase in frequency was similar to that observed in WT cell culture, suggesting that the TLR-dependent DC activation pathway may be comparable to that in WT cells (Figure 3G). However, CCR7 expression on Nr4a3–/– DCs was much lower than that on WT DCs, even at baseline (Figure 3H). Further, although LPS stimulation increased the number of CCR7+ BMDCs in Nr4a3–/– mice, the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CCR7 as well as the frequency of CCR7+ DCs were much lower than those in WT cells (Figure 3H).

To understand how Nr4a3 regulates Ccr7, we first performed a series of promoter-reporter assays. We analyzed 3.3 kb of the mouse Ccr7 promoter upstream from the transcriptional start site using MacVector software and found 2 NR4A-binding motifs (NBRE, monomer-binding motif) and 5 putative C/EBP α/β–binding motifs (Supplemental Figure 10A). We cloned this region into pGL4-luciferase and found no evidence for a direct regulation of Ccr7 promoter activity by NR4A3 in vitro (Supplemental Figure 10B). C/EBP β was used as a positive control for regulating Ccr7 promoter activity (15). We concluded that CCR7 expression must be regulated by NR4A3 through an indirect mechanism.

As FOXO1 has been shown to be a critical transcription factor for CCR7 expression in T cells (9) and DCs (10), we next measured Foxo1 mRNA and protein expression using CD11c+ BMDCs. As shown in Figure 3H, LPS drove the induction of CCR7 expression in DCs. Foxo1 mRNA and protein expression levels were increased by LPS stimulation in WT Nr4a3+/+ cells (Figure 3I). Foxo1 mRNA was also slightly increased by LPS treatment of Nr4a3–/– DCs, but to a lesser extent (Figure 3I). This did not correlate with FOXO1 protein expression, which was lower in Nr4a3–/– mouse DCs, both at baseline and after treatment with LPS (Figure 3I). FOXO1 protein levels are primarily regulated through phosphorylation of the AKT pathway, which directs FOXO1 for polyubiquitination and degradation (35). We found increased AKT phosphorylation (at serine 473) in both unstimulated and LPS-stimulated Nr4a3–/– DCs (Figure 3I), suggesting that the observed reduction in FOXO1 protein was likely caused by AKT activation, which triggered FOXO1 degradation.

Migration defect of Nr4a3–/–DCs impairs T cell activation in MLNs. Retinoic acid plays an important role in MLN DCs to aid in the induction of FOXP3+ Tregs and to imprint activated T cells to migrate to gut tissue via CCR9 induction (36, 37). The key enzyme for these functions is retinaldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (RALDH2, encoded by Aldh1a2), which is highly expressed in LPDCs. First, we measured mRNA expression of Aldh1a2, encoding RALDH2, from flow cytometry–sorted total mDCs, LN-resident DCs, and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) from MLNs (Supplemental Figure 11A). Only WT mDCs expressed high levels of Aldh1a2. We found that Nr4a3–/– mDCs did not express Aldh1a2. We next measured RALDH enzyme activity by ALDEFLUOR assay. LPDCs and migratory MLN mDCs from WT mice expressed high levels of RALDH. Although Nr4a3–/– LPDCs in the small intestine expressed RALDH, we found that Nr4a3–/– migratory MLN mDCs did not express RALDH. We also found that LP macrophages did not express RALDH (data not shown). Thus NR4A3-deficient CD103+ DCs express fully functional RALDH that potentially could allow them to induce iTregs and CCR9 expression, if they are able to successfully migrate to MLNs.

We next examined whether Tregs and T effector cells in Nr4a3–/– mice are affected by the loss of CD103+ DCs in steady-state MLNs. We observed no differences in the composition of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, or B cells (Figure 4A). However, we detected reduced frequencies of FOXP3+ Tregs (Figure 4B) and CCR9+ T cells (Figure 4C) and significantly reduced frequencies of IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells (Figure 4D). We did not observe differences in IL-17A+CD4+ T cells (Figure 4D) in MLNs. As CCR7 is important for T cell homing to LNs, we assessed CCR7 expression on T cells and found that it was not affected by the absence of Nr4a3 expression (Figure 4E). Thus, we conclude that the CCR7 defect observed in Nr4a3–/– mice is limited to mDCs and likely results in decreased percentages of CCR9+ T cells and IFN-γ+ T cells in MLNs.

Figure 4 Nr4a3 deficiency does not change lymphocyte composition or CCR7 expression on T cells but impairs steady-state T cell activation in MLNs. Percentages of T cells and B cells (A) and of CD4+CD25+FOXP3+ T cells (B) and CD4+CCR9+ T cells (C) were measured by flow cytometry. Steady-state IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells and IL-17A+CD4+ T cells were measured (D). Histogram showing CCR7 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and plot showing the MFI of CCR7 (E). Data represent 1 of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

CCR7 expression is not induced on CD103+ DCs in the absence of Nr4a3. We next asked whether Nr4a3-deficient mDCs could be mobilized to LNs by the induction of inflammatory cytokine pathways. Oral administration of the TLR7 agonist R848 has been shown to mobilize LPDCs to MLNs through pDC-mediated type 1 IFN and TNF-α production (38), which causes the induction of CCR7 on DCs (1). To determine whether R848 oral gavage could mobilize CD103+ DCs, we treated mice with R848 and examined the mDC content in MLN DCs at 14 hours. Like Nr4a3–/– mice, Ccr7–/– mice have normal numbers and subsets of LPDCs in the gut, but deficient numbers of mDCs in MLNs (39). CD103+CD11b– DC and CD103+CD11b+ mDC subsets from Ccr7–/– mice were dramatically reduced at steady state (Supplemental Figure 12A), indicating that these DCs utilize CCR7 for LN homing. However, CD103–CD11b+ DCs still migrated in the absence of CCR7 (Supplemental Figure 12A). We observed an increase in total mDC frequencies from all strains upon R848 treatment (Supplemental Figure 12B). Total numbers of mDCs from Nr4a3–/– mice were similar to those from Ccr7–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12C). However, we did not observe an increase in CCR7 on mDCs from Nr4a3–/– mice in response to R848 (Supplemental Figure 12D).

Finally, we asked whether bacterial infection could induce CCR7 and LPDC migration in Nr4a3–/– mice by stimulating TLR-dependent CCR7 induction (40) in LPDCs. Nr4a3–/– mice were infected with C. rodentium, a murine model of E. coli infection in humans (41). Nr4a3–/– mice were more susceptible to C. rodentium infection than were WT mice (Figure 5A). Since most of the deaths occurred 8 days after infection, we asked whether the adaptive immune response in Nr4a3–/– mice was unable to control the infection. We analyzed CD4+ T cells from MLNs and colon on day 8 after infection. In MLNs, IFN-γ+ Th1 and IL-17A+ Th17 cell numbers were significantly lower in Nr4a3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 13). However, these differences were not observed in the colon (Supplemental Figure 13). Similar to what we observed at steady state, the number of MLN DCs from Nr4a3–/– mice after infection was significantly lower than that of MLN DCs from WT mice (Figure 5B). However, CD103+CD11b– LPDC numbers from Nr4a3–/– mice were slightly decreased (Figure 5C), unlike in the steady state, in which no differences were observed between WT and Nr4a3–/– mice. Moreover, C. rodentium infection did not cause an increase in the surface expression of CCR7 on Nr4a3–/– mDCs (Figure 5D). These data collectively suggest that CCR7 expression is markedly reduced on mDCs in Nr4a3–/– mice under homeostatic conditions and cannot be increased by TLR-dependent (C. rodentium infection) or cytokine-dependent (R848 treatment) activation in vivo.

Figure 5 Nr4a3–/– mice are susceptible to C. rodentiuminfection, but CCR7 expression on mDCs is not increased. (A) Nr4a3–/– and Nr4a3+/+ mice were infected with 1 × 109 CFU C. rodentium by oral gavage. The appearance and survival of infected mice were monitored daily for 21 days.**P < 0.01, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Results represent 1 of 2 independent experiments (n = 9–10 mice per group). (B–D) MLN DC (B) and colon LPDC (C) subsets were analyzed by flow cytometry on day 8 after infection. The graphical summaries are representative of 4 mice per group. (D) Histograms plotting CCR7 expression of MLN DC subsets. A graphical summary of the MFI is shown. Results represent 1 of 2 independent experiments (n = 4 mice per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

NR4A3 also regulates the mitochondrial function of DCs during maturation. Pearen and coauthors reported their transcriptomic analysis of muscle-specific Nr4a3-trangenic mice and showed that more than 25% of differentially regulated genes were mitochondrial genes (42). This would be consistent with the data of Everts and coauthors, who showed that blocking glycolysis inhibits TLR-dependent DC activation and CCR7 expression (43). Thus, we hypothesized that Nr4a3 plays a role as a metabolic regulator of DC maturation and activation.

To compare bioenergetic functions of WT and Nr4a3–/– DCs, we used the Seahorse XFe analyzer to perform a modification of the Mito Stress Test that probes different metabolic states of mitochondria using sequential additions of the ATP synthase inhibitor oligomycin, carbonilcyanide p-triflouromethoxyphenylhydrazone (FCCP) uncoupler, and the respiratory inhibitor antimycin A (44). Both WT and Nr4a3–/– BMDCs were found to possess some spare respiratory capacity (Figure 6A). This means that these cells are capable of meeting their basic energy demands and compensate for a moderate increase under stress conditions. The observed lower level of basal respiration shown by Nr4a3–/– BMDCs compared with that of the WT BMDCs is most likely due to a downregulated energy demand of the cells rather than a deficiency in the number of mitochondria. The above-mentioned preservation of the spare respiratory capacity, maintenance of normal ATP levels (Supplemental Figure 14), and lack of compensatory increase (in fact, a decrease) in the extracellular acid production rate (ECAR) (Figure 6B) all point to this conclusion. However, the maximal respiratory capacity of Nr4a3–/– BMDCs (induced by FCCP) is approximately one-third lower than that of WT cells.

Figure 6 Nr4a3 regulates mitochondrial function in BMDCs. (A) CD11c+ BMDCs were plated onto a XF96 plate, and OCRs and ECARs were measured with sequential treatment of oligomycin A (Oligo), FCCP, and antimycin A (Ant A) using a SeaHorse XFe 96 analyzer. After analysis, the cell numbers were measured by Hoechst 33342 staining for normalization of the ECARs and OCRs. The mean value of the relative OCRs is shown. A diagram of the OCR plot is shown. (B) Relative OCRs and ECARs are shown. P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA for genotype, treatment, and interaction. Results represent 1 of 3 independent experiments. Each data point represents 5 technical replicates.

Oxidative phosphorylation inevitably accompanies ROS production (45), and GM-CSF highly increases ROS production in BMDCs (46). We asked whether the lower basal respiratory capacity of Nr4a3–/– BMDCs is due to a smaller quantity of mitochondria or to a mitochondrial functional defect. We measured mitochondrial content and ROS production of CD11c+ BMDCs with MitoTracker and 2′,7′-dichlorofluorescin diacetate (DCFDA), respectively (Figure 7A). Although mitochondrial content was not different between WT and Nr4a3–/– BMDCs, ROS production was significantly lower in Nr4a3–/– BMDCs (Figure 7B). Our data suggest that the observed lower level of basal respiration is probably due to suboptimal mitochondrial function in Nr4a3–/– BMDCs, but not to the cellular quantity of mitochondria. Thus, our data indicate that NR4A3 also plays a role in maintaining homeostatic mitochondrial function in DCs. Therefore, in addition to being important for the regulation of CCR7 expression, NR4A3 also appears to aid in maintaining adequate cellular respiration of mDCs. However, whether this role for NR4A3 in maintaining cellular respiration has any direct impact on CCR7 expression in this cell type is unclear.