MicroRNA-424 impairs ubiquitination to activate STAT3 and promote prostate tumor progression

miR-424 is upregulated in prostate tumors and associated with aggressive features. To understand the mechanisms leading to dedifferentiation in prostate tumors and the role of ETS factors in this context, we profiled miRNA expression in human normal prostate (n = 21) and prostate tumor (n = 48) samples that we previously analyzed for the global gene expression and ETS gene status (8, 10). We observed a substantial heterogeneity of the miRNA profiles across tumor samples, in line with the notion of subtype-specific miRNA deregulation. Interestingly, most of the ESE3lo tumors displayed a similar miRNA profile and clustered together in unsupervised hierarchical clustering analysis (Figure 1A). We reported previously that these tumors represented a distinct subgroup characterized by low ESE3/EHF expression and the absence of ETS gene rearrangements. ESE3lo tumors showed distinctive biological features, including increased expression of EMT and stem cell genes (8). Low ESE3/EHF expression was also associated with more aggressive features and poor clinical outcome (8). To identify miRNAs whose altered expression was causally linked to ESE3/EHF downregulation, we profiled miRNAs in normal prostate epithelial cells with and without stable knockdown of ESE3/EHF (ESE3kd cells). Stable ESE3kd cells recapitulated the EMT and cancer stem cell–like features observed in ESE3lo tumors and provided an adequate model to study the transition from normal to transformed prostate epithelial cells (8). Notably, we found miR-424 as the top miRNA upregulated in both ESE3kd cells and ESE3lo tumors. miR-424 was significantly overexpressed in primary tumors compared with normal prostate (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86505DS1) and was preferentially upregulated in the ESE3lo tumor subgroup as indicated by both microarray and quantitative real-time RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis (Figure 1B). miR-424 level was also inversely correlated to ESE3/EHF expression in a panel of prostate cell lines (Figure 1C). Furthermore, miR-424 expression was particularly low in androgen receptor–positive (AR-positive) LNCaP and VCaP cells compared with AR-negative DU145 cells, consistent with the higher expression of ESE3/EHF in the first 2 cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1C). Also, treatment of LNCaP cells with dihydrotestosterone did not lead to a substantial increase of miR-424 level, indicating that this miRNA was not androgen regulated (data not shown).

Figure 1 miR-424 is elevated in prostate tumors and is associated with EMT and stem cell–like features. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering (UHC) of primary prostate tumors from the Biella data set according to their miRNA profile. ESE3lo tumors (blue rectangles) cluster together and have similar miRNA profile. (B) miR-424 log 2 intensity levels evaluated by microarray (left) and relative expression levels evaluated by qRT-PCR (right) in prostate tumors. (C) miR-424 level evaluated by qRT-PCR in indicated prostate cell lines. The results were normalized to RNU6 internal control. (D) Prostate samples divided according to miR-424 expression in 2 independent primary prostate tumor data sets, The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) project and the in-house Biella data set (see Methods for details). (E) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) comparing miR-424hi with miR-424lo prostate tumors in the 2 indicated microarray data sets (total = 545), using the indicated stem cell–like and EMT gene signatures. (F) Venn diagram crossing genes upregulated in miR-424hi signatures extracted from Biella and TCGA data sets and showing a significantly high convergence (P < 0.00001). (G) Functional analysis of miR-424hi signatures in Biella and TCGA data sets using ENCODE pathway analysis tools. Signatures were extracted by comparison of miR-424hi versus miR-424lo samples. See Methods for experimental details.

To further support these findings we examined the expression of miR-424 in the large TCGA (The Cancer Genome Atlas) primary prostate tumor data set (n = 419). In both the TCGA and the Biella data set the expression of miR-424 was highly heterogeneous with tumors exhibiting a low, intermediate, or high level of the miRNA (Figure 1D). Interestingly, in both data sets high–miR-424–expressing tumors were prevalently ERG negative (Supplemental Figure 1B). To understand the potential impact of miR-424 upregulation on the tumor phenotype, we applied differential gene expression analysis and compared tumors with high and low miR-424 level in the available data sets to identify molecular and biological differences between the 2 subgroups. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of the extracted miR-424 signatures revealed that miR-424–high tumors compared with miR-424–low tumors were significantly enriched of genes involved in mesenchymal transition (Anastassiou_cancer_mesenchymal_transition_signature) and stem cell–like features (Boquest_stem_cell_up and Lim_mammary_stem_cell_up) (Figure 1E). In contrast, GSEA with androgen-related gene lists (wang_response_to_androgen_up; nelson_response_to_androgen_up; nelson_response_to_androgen_dn) revealed no significant enrichment in both data sets (data not shown). Furthermore, we did not find any significant association between miR-424 level and the recently described AR score in the TCGA data set (22) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Strikingly, the gene signatures of miR-424–high tumors in distinct data sets were significantly convergent (n = 681, P < 0.000001), supporting miR-424 as a key driver of these features (Figure 1F). Functional annotation analysis of the miR-424 gene signatures also revealed a significant overlap between the 2 data sets with enrichment of common pathways, including focal adhesion, extracellular membrane receptor, and calcium signaling (Figure 1G). Notably, analysis of miRNA expression data sets from additional tumor types revealed that miR-424 was significantly upregulated also in other tumors, including lung, gastric, and breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 1D). Collectively, these findings indicated that miR-424 could act as an oncogenic miRNA deregulated in prostate cancer and potentially in multiple other epithelial tumors.

miR-424 is repressed by ESE3/EHF in normal prostate epithelial cells. Our data in prostate tumors and cell lines indicate an inverse correlation between ESE3/EHF and miR-424 and suggested that ESE3/EHF could negatively regulate miR-424. We found multiple ETS binding sites with high score in the MIR424 promoter (Supplemental Figure 2A). ChIP showed binding of ESE3/EHF to the highest-score ETS binding site, in the MIR424 promoter in RWPE1 and LHS cells and not in the derivative ESE3kd lines (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with a repressive role of ESE3/EHF, we found significant enrichment of repressive histone marks on the MIR424 promoter in parental ESE3/EHF–expressing RWPE1 and LHS cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). In contrast, enrichment of active chromatin marks was found on the MIR424 promoter in ESE3kd cells. Consistently with a repressive role, stable (Figure 2C) and transient expression (Figure 1D) of ESE3/EHF in DU145 cells reduced miR-424 level. Furthermore, transient overexpression of ESE3/EHF reduced miR-424 level in a time-dependent manner in RWPE1-ESE3kd cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). Thus, collectively these data demonstrate that ESE3/EHF prevented the expression of miR-424 in normal prostate epithelial cells and loss of ESE3/EHF triggered miR-424 upregulation.

Figure 2 ESE3/EHF occupies MIR424 promoter region and represses miR-424 transcription. (A) Schema of MIR424 promoter and position of the evaluated ETS binding site relative to the 5′ end of pri-miR-424 (RefSeq NR_029946). (B) ESE3/EHF occupancy on MIR424 promoter evaluated by ChIP and quantitative PCR in indicated cell lines. The results are represented relative to input. Bottom panels: Immunoblots of ESE3 in indicated cell lines. (C) miR-424 level in DU145 with stable ESE3/EHF (pESE3) expression compared with control cells (pcDNA). The results were normalized to RNU6 and are represented as miR-424 expression relative to pcDNA. Bottom panel: Immunoblot of ESE3. (D) miR-424 level evaluated by qRT-PCR in DU145 following transfection with pESE3 or pcDNA at the indicated time points (top), and immunoblot of ESE3/EHF (bottom). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

miR-424 promotes oncogenic properties in prostate epithelial cells. Our data identified miR-424 as a potential oncogenic miRNA in prostate cancer. Consistently, we found that overexpression of miR-424 in RWPE1 cells promoted anchorage-independent growth as assessed by the soft agar assay (Figure 3A). miR-424 promoted cell migration and invasion as shown by wound healing and Boyden chamber assays (Figure 3, B and C). miR-424–transfected RWPE1 cells exhibited also a dramatic change in morphology and expression of EMT markers consistent with reprogramming toward a more mesenchymal phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, formation of prostatospheres (PSs) and expression of stem cell–like markers, features associated with a cancer stem cell–like phenotype (8, 23), were increased by miR-424 in RWPE1 cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3B). Notably, stable expression of miR-424 in the low-expressing LNCaP cells induced similar consequences, including increased cell migration and PS formation (Supplemental Figure 3, C–G). Interestingly, both stable and transient expression of miR-424 in LNCaP cells induced a comparable increase of anchorage-independent growth in the soft agar assay (Supplemental Figure 3H).

Figure 3 miR-424 promotes transforming phenotypes in prostate epithelial cells. miR-424 precursor (miR-424) or negative control (Ctrl) was transiently transfected in RWPE1 cells. (A) Colony formation in soft agar. (B and C) Cell migration by wound healing (WH) assay (B) and Boyden chamber assay (C). (D) Sphere-forming efficiency (SFE) (top) and representative images of spheroids (bottom). **P < 0.01. Scale bar: 200 µm.

Conversely, a miR-424 antagonist (anti–miR-424), which effectively reduced miR-424 level (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), decreased anchorage-independent growth, migration, and PS formation in the tumorigenic RWPE1-ESE3kd (Figure 4, A–C) and LHS-ESE3kd (Figure 4, D–F), sustaining the role of miR-424 as a key oncogenic driver in the ESE3lo context. Furthermore, in metastatic DU145 cells expressing high miR-424 and low ESE3/EHF, anti–miR-424 decreased miR-424 (Supplemental Figure 4C), anchorage-independent growth, and cell migration (Figure 4, G–H, and Supplemental Figure 4E). PS-forming ability of DU145 cells was also reduced by anti–miR-424, and the effect remained in the following PS generations, indicating a persistent impairment of the stem-like properties (Figure 4I). Consistently, the fraction of CD44hiCD24lo DU145 cells (Figure 4J), marking the stem-like cancer cell subpopulation (23), and the expression of stem cell–like markers (Supplemental Figure 4D) were also significantly reduced by anti–miR-424. Notably, modulating miR-424 level did not affect proliferation and cell cycle in RWPE1, LNCaP, and DU145 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), indicating that miR-424 impacted prominently on specific properties of the malignant cells such as the anchorage-independent growth and stem cell–like phenotype.

Figure 4 miR-424 inhibition reverts transforming phenotypes in transformed cell models. (A–F) Colony formation in soft agar (A and D), WH (B and E), and SFE and representative images of spheroids (C and F) in ESE3kd cell line models following inhibition of miR-424 by anti–miR-424 (Anti-424) or scrambled control (Scr). (G–J) Colony formation in soft agar (G), WH assay (H), SFE and self-renewal potential (I), and representative images of spheroids (I, right). (J) Evaluation of CD44hiCD24lo fraction by FACS following inhibition of miR-424 in DU145. Data show mean ± SD (n = 3) of 1 representative experiment. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 200 μm.

miR-424 targets the E3 ubiquitin ligase COP1. To identify the relevant targets of miR-424 in prostate epithelial cells, we performed gene expression analysis in RWPE1 cells transfected with or without miR-424. The list of miR-424–repressed genes was then merged with a list of genes with predicted miR-424 targets in their 3′-UTR nominated using multiple prediction algorithms to enrich for putative direct targets. Predicted targets converged significantly with miR-424–repressed genes (P = 2.8 × 10–16), yielding a total of 323 candidate miR-424 targets (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 1). Intriguingly, functional annotation analysis revealed among the 323 putative targets a striking prevalence of genes involved in protein ubiquitination and specifically encoding components of the E3 ubiquitin ligase complexes (n = 29) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). Proteins of the E3 ubiquitin ligase complex are emerging as important oncogenic or tumor suppressor factors deregulated as a consequence of genetic events in various cancers, including prostate cancer (16, 18, 19). Notably, among the top miR-424 targets we found the E3 ubiquitin ligase COP1 (also known as RFWD2), which is a known tumor suppressor deleted in 3%–8% of prostate cancers and other types of tumors (16, 19). In keeping with the hypothesis of a link between miR-424 and COP1, we found a positive correlation between COP1 and ESE3/EHF in multiple prostate cancer data sets, with the most significant correlation (P < 0.00001) observed in the 2 larger data sets examined (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). COP1 correlated positively with ESE3/EHF also in other cancers, including kidney, breast, and bladder cancer (Supplemental Figure 6A). An inverse correlation was also observed between MIR424 and COP1 (n = 419; P < 0.0009) in the TCGA prostate cancer data set (Supplemental Figure 6C). Furthermore, COP1 expression was directly correlated with ESE3/EHF and inversely correlated with miR-424 levels in prostate cell lines (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 miR-424 targets the E3 ubiquitin ligase COP1, leading to multiple oncogenic TF activation. (A) Venn diagram of predicted targets (miRWalk) and genes repressed by miR-424 in RWPE1 cells. (B) Functional annotation analysis by DAVID of the putative miR-424 target genes. (C) Level of COP1 by qRT-PCR (top) and immunoblotting (bottom) in prostate cell lines. (D) Diagram of 3′-UTR COP1 reporter construct with WT and mutated (MUT) sequence of the miR-424 binding site (left) and relative luciferase activity (RLA) following transfection of miR-424 in LNCaP cells (right). (E) COP1, c-Jun, and ETV1 expression in RWPE1 cells following transient transfection of miR-424 and LNCaP cells stably overexpressing miR-424. Replicate samples were run on separate gels for blotting with the different antibodies. (F) COP1, c-Jun, and ETV1 expression following transfection of siRNAs targeting COP1 (siCOP1#1 and #2) or control siRNA (siGL3) in RWPE1 and LNCaP cells. (G) COP1, c-Jun, and ETV1 expression following transfection of Anti-424 or Scr in RWPE-ESE3kd and DU145 cells. (H–K) Immunoblot of COP1 (H), colony formation in soft agar (I), cell migration by WH (J), and SFE and representative images of spheroids (K), following knockdown of COP1 by siRNA (siCOP1#1) and control (siGL3) in RWPE1 cells. Data show mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bar: 200 µm.

These findings were in line with the hypothesis that ESE3/EHF and miR-424 deregulation resulted in downregulation of COP1. In support of this hypothesis, miR-424 inhibited the luciferase reporter containing the highly conserved miR-424 target sequence in the COP1 3′-UTR, while it was ineffective on the mutated 3′-UTR reporter, indicating that miR-424 acted directly on the 3′-UTR of the COP1 mRNA to block protein translation (Figure 5D). Consistently, transfection of miR-424 decreased COP1 protein level and increased concomitantly the level of c-Jun and ETV1, known COP1 targets (16, 19), in both RWPE1 and LNCaP cells (Figure 5E). Importantly, knockdown of COP1 had the same effect on c-Jun and ETV1 expression in these cells (Figure 5F). Furthermore, COP1 knockdown with and without miR-424 overexpression had similar effects on ETV1 and c-Jun, indicating that miR-424 was acting mainly by repressing COP1 (Supplemental Figure 7). On the other hand, anti–miR-424 increased COP1 and decreased ETV1 or c-Jun in the miR-424–expressing RWPE1-ESE3kd and DU145 cells (Figure 5G). Notably, COP1 downregulation was important for the phenotypic effects induced by miR-424 upregulation. Indeed, knockdown of COP1 by siRNAs reproduced the effect of miR-424 on anchorage-independent growth, migration, and PS formation in RWPE1 cells (Figure 5, H–K). Conversely, expression of COP1 in DU145 cells reduced anchorage-independent growth, migration, and PS formation (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Notably, coexpression of COP1 in RWPE1 cells reversed the induction of anchorage-independent growth by miR-424 (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Thus, modulating COP1 level reproduced the major effects on target proteins and cell phenotypes associated with deregulation of miR-424, and COP1 prevented the transforming effects of miR-424, indicating that it was a key target of this oncogenic axis.

miR-424 increases STAT3 protein level by targeting COP1. miR-424 upregulation was associated with broad transcriptional reprogramming in both prostate epithelial cells and human tumors. To further investigate this aspect, we applied the ENCODE transcription factor target tool to identify the TFs putatively controlling the transcription of miR-424–activated genes in RWPE1 cells. We found STAT3 among the top-ranking enriched TFs (P = 7.06–20). Interestingly, the genes induced by miR-424 were significantly enriched of STAT3 targets, which represented 36% of the total induced genes (Figure 6A, top). Abnormal activation of STAT3 signaling is implicated in many cancers, including prostate cancer (21, 24–26). Functional annotation analysis of miR-424–activated genes in RWPE1 cells showed significant enrichment of genes in inflammatory response and cell migration (Figure 6A, bottom), 2 features associated with activation of STAT3 signaling (20). These findings suggested a strong link between STAT3 and the oncogenic activity of miR-424 in prostate cancer. In support of this, transfection of miR-424 in RWPE1 cells increased STAT3, phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3), and STAT3-dependent reporter activity (Figure 6B). Notably, STAT3 and p-STAT3 were also higher in RWPE1-ESE3kd and DU145 cells than in RWPE1 control cells, in line with the high expression of miR-424 in the former cell lines (Figure 6C). An increase of total STAT3 was also observed in LNCaP cells with stable expression of miR-424 (Figure 6D) and following transient transfection of miR-424 (Figure 6E). Notably, the effect of miR-424 on total STAT3 protein in LNCaP cells was seen in both the presence and the absence of IL-6–induced phosphorylation (Figure 6F). Furthermore, the induction of p-STAT3 by IL-6 was significantly higher in the cells expressing miR-424 (Figure 6F) and resulted in hyperinduction of STAT3 reporter activity in the presence of both IL-6 and miR-424 (Figure 6G), suggesting that miR-424 enhanced the cell response to IL-6 by increasing the STAT3 protein level. Importantly, treatment with anti–miR-424 reduced total STAT3 and p-STAT3 along with STAT3 reporter activity in DU145 cells (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 6 miR-424 induces STAT3 stability and activity by targeting COP1. (A) Pie chart showing the number of STAT3 targets among the genes induced by miR-424 extracted with Enrich (A, top) and functional annotation analysis by DAVID (A, bottom) of genes induced by miR-424 in RWPE1 cells. (B) COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 level (left) and relative luciferase activity (RLA) of STAT3 reporter (right) following transfection of miR-424 or control (Ctrl) in RWPE1 cells. (C) Immunoblot (IB) of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 in indicated cell lines. (D) STAT3 level in LNCaP-424 stable cells by IB (bottom) and immunocytochemistry (ICC; top). (E) IB of COP1 and STAT3 in LNCaP cells after transient transfection of miR-424 or control (Ctrl) at the indicated time points. (F) IB of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 in control (EV) and LNCaP-424 monoclonal cells with or without IL-6 (10 ng/ml) stimulation. (G) RLA of STAT3 reporter in cells transfected with negative control (Ctrl) or miR-424 with or without IL-6 stimulation. (H) IB of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 (left) and RLA of STAT3 reporter (right) in DU145 cells following transfection with Anti-424 or Scr. (I and J) IB of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 in RWPE1 (I) and LNCaP (J) cells after COP1 silencing. (K) IB of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 in DU145 cells after transfection with full-length FLAG-COP1 (p-COP1) or empty vector (EV). (L) IB of DU145 cells transfected with p-COP1 with or without treatment with proteasome inhibitor PS-341 (10 μM) for 5 hours. c-Jun used as control. (M) IB of STAT3 and p-STAT3 in DU145 transfected with EV, p-COP1, or a deletion mutant (pRING). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. The experiments were performed in triplicate, and data are shown as mean ± SD.

These results showed that miR-424 induced changes in STAT3 protein level and activity. These effects were strikingly concomitant with the downregulation of COP1 by miR-424. Thus, we hypothesized that these effects could depend on reduced COP1 activity. In support of a direct link between COP1 and STAT3, knockdown of COP1 by siRNAs increased STAT3 level in RWPE1 (Figure 6I) and LNCaP cells (Figure 6J). Conversely, expression of COP1 reduced STAT3 in DU145 cells as seen after anti–miR-424 treatment (Figure 6K and Supplemental Figure 9). This suggested that STAT3 is a substrate of the E3 ligase COP1, leading to its ubiquitination and degradation by the ubiquitin-proteasome system. Consistently, proteasome inhibition by PS-341 prevented STAT3 downregulation induced by COP1 in DU145 cells (Figure 6L and Supplemental Figure 9). Furthermore, expression of a deletion mutant of COP1 (RING) unable to bind and ubiquitinate substrate proteins (16) did not affect STAT3 level (Figure 6M and Supplemental Figure 9). COP1 knockdown significantly delayed turnover of STAT3 in RWPE1 cells, indicating that COP1 was an important regulator of STAT3 degradation in prostate epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 10).

Consistent with a direct effect on STAT3, COP1 and STAT3 interacted in RWPE1 and DU145 cells in coimmunoprecipitation experiments (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, coimmunoprecipitation experiments with WT STAT3 and a phosphorylation-defective Y705F mutant showed that the interaction with COP1 did not depend on the STAT3 phosphorylation status (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 COP1 interacts with STAT3 and mediates STAT3 ubiquitylation and degradation. (A) Immunoprecipitation of STAT3 and IB of COP1 and STAT3 (B) Immunoprecipitation of COP1 (p-COP1) with anti-FLAG and IB with anti-STAT3 in cells treated with PS-341 (10 μM for 6 hours). Asterisk: aspecific band. TUB, tubulin. (C) IB of STAT3 and COP1 in HEK293T cells transfected with indicated constructs. IP of COP1 with anti-FLAG and IB using indicated antibodies. Cells were treated with IL-6 (10 ng/ml for 45 minutes) and with 10 μM PS-341 for 3 hours. (D) STAT3 ubiquitination in RWPE1 cells transfected with siCOP1#1 or siGL3 for 48 hours. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-STAT3 or IgG followed by IB with indicated antibodies. UBI,ubiquitin. (E) STAT3 ubiquitination in DU145 cells transfected for 48 hours and treated with PS-341 (10 μM for 3 hours). Lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-STAT3 or IgG followed by IB with indicated antibodies. (F) IB of STAT3 and p-STAT3 following sequential transfection of miR-424 or control and p-COP1, the mutant construct (pRING), or empty vector (EV). (G) SFE in cells transfected as described in F. (H and I) RLA of STAT3 reporter in RWPE1 cells following transfection of siCOP1#1 or negative control (NC) (H) and in DU145 cells transfected with p-COP1 or EV (I). (J) STAT3 reporter activity following sequential transfection of miR-424 or control and p-COP1, mutant construct (pRING), or EV. (K) STAT3 reporter activity following transfection with siCOP1#1 or NC with or without IL-6. (L) IB of indicated proteins following IL-6 with and without COP1 knockdown. (M) STAT3 reporter activity following transfection of miR-424 or control and pCOP1, pRING, or EV in presence of IL-6. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. The experiments were performed in triplicate, and data are shown as mean ± SD.

In RWPE1 cells the level of ubiquitinated STAT3 was reduced after COP1 knockdown (Figure 7D). Conversely, ubiquitinated STAT3 increased in DU145 cells after expression of COP1 (Figure 7E). Collectively, these data provided evidence of COP1-dependent ubiquitination and proteasome-mediated degradation of STAT3 in prostate epithelial cells. Significantly, COP1 overexpression in RWPE1 cells reduced STAT3 and p-STAT3 (Figure 7F) and concomitantly blocked PS formation promoted by miR-424 (Figure 7G). The COP1 deletion (RING) mutant was ineffective in these assays, underlining the important role of the ubiquitin ligase activity of COP1 in mediating miR-424 effects (Figure 7, F and G). Thus, COP1, by preventing the increase in STAT3 protein level, blocked the miR-424–induced expansion of the cancer stem-like cell compartment in the PS-forming assay. These data support the functional relevance of the COP1 effects on STAT3 ubiquitination and degradation.

Altered STAT3 protein turnover increases basal and cytokine-induced STAT3 activity. Next, we assessed whether the increase in STAT3 protein level dependent on loss of COP1 resulted in increased STAT3 activity. To assess STAT3 transcriptional activity in an unbiased manner, we used a STAT3-responsive luciferase reporter. This assay had the advantage of being independent of the expression of specific targets that could be highly cell type dependent. Knockdown of COP1 by siRNA increased STAT3 reporter activity in RWPE1 cells (Figure 7H), while COP1 expression in DU145 cells decreased it (Figure 7I). Moreover, in RWPE1 cells miR-424–induced STAT3 activity was blocked by the concomitant expression of WT COP1 and not the RING mutant (Figure 7J), indicating that STAT3 activation by miR-424 in this context was a direct consequence of COP1 repression and impaired STAT3 degradation. We similarly assessed the role of COP1 in response to IL-6 stimulation in LNCaP cells. Knockdown of COP1 slightly increased STAT3 activity in unstimulated LNCaP cells (Figure 7K). However, addition of IL-6 to COP1-silenced cells resulted in hyperinduction of the reporter and hyperinduction of p-STAT3 (Figure 7, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 9), mimicking the effect of miR-424 on STAT3. Furthermore, expression of WT COP1, but not the RING mutant, prevented STAT3 activation by IL-6 in miR-424–expressing LNCaP cells (Figure 7M). Thus, controlling STAT3 protein turnover, COP1 affected the level of both basal and cytokine-induced STAT3 activity. These data suggest that increased total STAT3 level primes the cells to respond more strongly to IL-6 stimulation. Consistent with a key role of STAT3 in mediating the effects of miR-424, knockdown of STAT3 by 2 distinct siRNAs blocked the induction of anchorage-independent growth and PS formation by miR-424 in RWPE1 cells (Figure 8, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Interestingly, blocking STAT3 phosphorylation with the JAK inhibitor NVP-BSK805 (ref. 27 and Figure 8D) decreased the effects of miR-424 on growth in soft agar and PS formation (Figure 8, E and F), although less effectively than STAT3 knockdown. Thus, depletion of total STAT3 could be more effective than indirect inhibition of p-STAT3 in tumors with deregulated miR-424/COP1/STAT3 axis.

Figure 8 miR-424 promotes tumor initiation recapitulating in vivo miR-424/COP1/STAT3 axis. (A–C) IB of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 (A), colony formation in soft agar (B), and SFE (C) in RWPE1 cells following cotransfection with miR-424 or Ctr and siRNA targeting STAT3 (siSTAT3) or control siRNA (siGL3). (D–F) IB of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 (D), colony formation in soft agar (E), and SFE (F) in RWPE1 cells 48 hours after transfection with miR-424 or Ctr and treatment with 5 μM NVP or DMSO for 16 hours. (G and H) Tumor growth (G), tumor weight (H), and representative images of tumors (bottom) of subcutaneous xenografts in nude mice, from RWPE1 cells transfected with miR-424 (n = 4) or Ctr (n = 4). (I) H&E and IHC stain and scores (percentage of positive cells) of STAT3, p-STAT3, COP1, and Ki67 stain of control and miR-424 induced xenografts described above. Scale bars: 10 μm. (J) Schematic of the experimental plan (left) and tumor volume (right). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

miR-424 promotes tumor initiation, and its inhibition disrupts the tumorigenic and metastatic properties of prostate cancer cells in vivo. miR-424 through deregulation of COP1 and STAT3 induced profound changes in the prostate epithelial cell phenotype in vitro, promoting tumorigenic, invasive, and stem-like properties. Next, we sought to recapitulate in vivo the activation of this oncogenic axis induced by transient overexpression of miR-424. To this end, RWPE1 cells transfected with miR-424 were engrafted subcutaneously in mice. miR-424–transfected RWPE1 cells, unlike control-transfected cells, acquired the ability to form subcutaneous tumors that grew in nude mice, indicating that miR-424 was a potent inducer of tumor-initiating properties in prostate epithelial cells (Figure 8, G and H). Notably, tumor xenografts derived from miR-424–transfected cells exhibited increased levels of STAT3 and p-STAT3 and a reduced level of COP1 compared with control-derived xenografts (Figure 8I). Thus, elevation of miR-424 led to persistent activation of the miR-424/COP1/STAT3 axis in vivo, sustaining transformation and tumorigenicity. To further assess the role of STAT3 in the tumorigenic phenotype induced by miR-424, we cotransfected RPWE1 cells with miR-424 and either a siRNA targeting STAT3 (siSTAT3) or control siRNA (siGL3). Relevantly, STAT3 knockdown significantly reduced the growth of miR-424–induced tumors (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 11, D and E), demonstrating that STAT3 was a key mediator of the oncogenic effects of miR-424 in vivo.

We hypothesized that targeting miR-424 using a miRNA antagonist could be an effective therapeutic strategy to restore COP1-mediated degradation of STAT3 and counteract its oncogenic effects. To test this, we assessed the tumor-initiating capability of DU145 cells transfected with anti–miR-424 or a scrambled control and implanted in nude mice (Figure 9A). Anti–miR-424–transfected cells formed significantly fewer tumors than control cells (Fisher exact test 2-tailed P = 0.023) (Figure 9B). Only 2 tumors formed from anti–miR-424–transfected cells, and their in vivo growth was considerably impaired in comparison with control cells (P < 0.001) (Figure 9C). This was also confirmed using IVIS Spectrum (Figure 9D). Tumor cells harvested from anti–miR-424–treated tumors exhibited ex vivo considerably reduced PS-forming ability compared with cells from control tumors (Figure 9E), indicating a persistent loss of stem cell–like properties as a consequence of miR-424 inhibition and disruption of the miR-424/COP1/STAT3 axis. IHC staining and quantitative scores of xenograft sections showed the reactivation of COP1 expression and reduced levels of STAT3, p-STAT3, and the proliferation marker Ki67 in the anti–miR-424–treated xenografts compared with control (Figure 9F), confirming stable reversion of the activation of the miR-424, COP1, and STAT3 axis in vivo. Furthermore, selected STAT3 targets and cancer stem cell markers were also significantly downregulated in anti–miR-424–treated xenografts (Figure 9G).

Figure 9 miR-424 inhibition disrupts the miR-424/COP1/STAT3 axis in vivo. (A) Schematic of the experimental plan. (B) Tumor incidence in control-treated (Scr n = 10) and anti–miR-424–treated (Anti-424 n = 9) DU145 cells. Significance was calculated by Fisher exact test. Two-tailed P = 0.023. (C and D) Tumor growth monitored by tumor size (C) and in vivo bioluminescence (D) of subcutaneous xenografts (mean ± SEM, Scr n = 6 and Anti-424 n = 2) of DU145-Luc cells pretreated in vitro with anti–miR-424 or Scr. (E) Ex vivo SFE from Scr or Anti-424 dissociated tumor xenografts. (F) IHC staining for STAT3, p-STAT3, COP1, and Ki67 in tumor xenografts of DU145 cells treated with Anti-424 or Scr. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) qRT-PCR evaluation of selected STAT3 targets (top) and selected cancer stem cell markers (bottom) in tumor xenografts from control (Scr) and miR-424–ablated (Anti-424) xenografts. (H) Schematic of the experimental plan. (I) Lung metastasis from DU145-Luc cells pretreated in vitro with Anti-424 or Scr and injected into the tail vein of nude mice. Representative bioluminescent images (left); quantification after necropsy of lung metastatic foci (right). (J) Representative images of H&E, immunostaining, and IHC scores (percentage of positive cells). Areas within the boxes in top panels are magnified in the lower samples. Scale bars: 100 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Next, we assessed the metastatic capability of DU145 cells transfected with anti–miR-424 or a scrambled control and injected into the tail vein in mice. Importantly, treatment with anti–miR-424 significantly compromised the ability of DU145 cells to metastasize to the lung (Figure 9H). Formation of lung metastasis by anti–miR-424–treated cells was almost completely prevented as shown by bioluminescence imaging and histopathology evaluation (Figure 9, I and J). Taken together, these results implicated that miR-424 had a relevant impact on in vivo tumor growth and tumor-initiating and metastatic properties. Furthermore, its ablation might be a novel context-dependent therapeutic strategy for prostate tumors characterized by elevation of miR-424 expression.

COP1/STAT3 deregulation is associated with adverse prognosis in prostate cancer. To asses the clinical relevance of our findings, we examined the relation between miR-424, COP1, and STAT3 in human prostate tumors. In support of the link between miR-424 and STAT3 observed in experimental models, we found a positive correlation (Fisher test P = 0.025) between high miR-424 expression determined by qRT-PCR and STAT3 level assessed by IHC in a set of prostate tumors (n = 15) (Figure 10A). Next, we examined the level of COP1, STAT3, and p-STAT3 by IHC in primary prostate tumors (n = 136) from patients with long-term clinical follow-up (Figure 10B). Low COP1 expression was significantly associated with high STAT3 level (Fisher test P < 0.001) (Figure 10C). In line with our in vitro data, p-STAT3 was prevalently observed in the group of COP1-negative/STAT3-high tumors indicative of STAT3 activation (Figure 10D). Moreover, the combination of low COP1 and high STAT3 expression identified patients with a significantly higher risk of biochemical relapse after prostatectomy (P ≤ 0.01) (Figure 10E). Thus, loss of COP1 was associated with increased STAT3 level, and their association was clinically relevant. Collectively, these data support the notion that miR-424 has key oncogenic functions in prostate tumors largely determined by its ability to silence COP1 and activate STAT3, promoting clinically aggressive tumors (Figure 11).

Figure 10 Prognostic impact of COP1 loss and STAT3 activation in prostate tumors. (A) Representative IHC images of total STAT3 in prostate tumors (left) and STAT3/miR-424 high/low association in prostate tumors (right). The t test P value is shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) IHC score of COP1 and STAT3 and p-STAT3 Tyr705 in TMA of primary prostate tumors (n = 136) (top) and representative IHC images (bottom). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) STAT3/COP1 and COP1-negative/STAT3/p-STAT3 association analysis in the TMA. The t test P value is shown. (D) Association between p-STAT3 Tyr705–negative and –positive tumors and COP1 and STAT3 staining (t test P < 0.00001). (E) Survival plots showing significant increase in biochemical recurrence in COP1-negative/STAT3-high tumors compared with the other tumors in the TMA cohort analyzed above. Log-rank test P value is shown.