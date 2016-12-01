High-throughput screening in niche-based assay identifies compounds to target preleukemic stem cells

Pre-LSC low chemosensitivity and low proliferation rate. Pre-LSCs are believed to be chemoresistant and to drive relapse (4, 24), although direct evidence for differential chemosensitivity between leukemic blasts and pre-LSCs remains to be documented. We took advantage of genetic mouse models to directly address the distinctive properties of pre-LSCs compared with fully transformed cells using in vitro and in vivo approaches. We previously showed that Cd3e+/+ or Cd3e–/– DN3 thymocytes are the only pre-LSC–enriched population in mice expressing SCL-LMO1 (14), hereafter “pre-LSCs.” First, we compared the response of pre-LSCs and T-ALL blasts to 2 commonly used inhibitors of DNA replication, doxorubicin and camptothecin (Figure 1A). Dose-response curves indicate that leukemic cells are 10- to 20-fold more sensitive to the 2 drugs than pre-LSCs in vitro. Moreover, this difference was also observed with dexamethasone (DEXA; Figure 1B), a glucocorticoid often used for stratification and treatment of childhood and adult T-ALL (25). We conclude that pre-LSCs are poorly responsive to current chemotherapeutic drugs.

Figure 1 Proliferative leukemic blasts outcompete pre-LSCs and are more sensitive to chemotherapeutic agents. (A and B) Pre-LSCs are more resistant to the treatment than leukemic cells. Pre-LSCs or fully transformed SCL-LMO1 leukemic blasts were cocultured on OP9-DL1 stromal cells and treated with camptothecin (Campto, A, left panel), doxorubicin (DOXO, A, right panel), or dexamethasone (DEXA, B) for 3 days. Viable T cells were assessed by FACS (mean ± SEM compared with controls, n = 6, *P ≤ 0.05). Representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) Inverse correlation between pre-LSC gene signature (14) and tumor load in Cd3e–/–SCL-LMO1 T-ALLs. Data from RNA sequencing of Cd3e–/–SCL-LMO1 T-ALLs were ranked according to the tumor load (Supplemental Figure 1A). (D) Gene set enrichment analysis for genes that are upregulated in leukemic blasts compared with pre-LSCs. Top panel: The top 7 gene ontology categories significantly enriched in T-ALL blasts (FWER P < 0.03). Bottom panel: Enrichment plots. (E) Pre-LSCs or leukemic blasts (5 × 104 cells, CD45.2) from Cd3e–/–SCLtgLMO1tg mice or WT thymocytes were transplanted into recipient mice (CD45.1). Shown are the percentage of donor T cells (% CD45.2+Thy1.2+) per mouse analyzed 3 and 6 weeks later. Horizontal lines, median of thymic engraftment. (F and G) Pre-LSCs exhibit low cell division frequency and are outcompeted by leukemic cells in vitro. SCL-LMO1 leukemic cells (GFP–) and pre-LSCs (GFP+) were mixed in equal proportion and cultured for 3 days on OP9-DL1; GFP– and GFP+ cells were analyzed before (gray curve) and after (black curve) coculture (F, n = 3). The numbers of divisions per field of observation during 20 hours (G, top panel, n = 4) and each individual division observed at the indicated times in a total of 6 fields of view (G, bottom panel, n = 5–23) were then compared between GFP– and GFP+ cells by time-lapse imaging (20 hours). ***P ≤ 0.001. Representative of 2 independent experiments.

We next analyzed by RNA sequencing the transcriptomes of 3 SCL-LMO1 T-ALLs taken at different stages of leukemia development, as assessed by the tumor load. Strikingly, we found that the pre-LSC stem cell gene signature (14) was inversely correlated with the tumor load, supporting the view that pre-LSCs were progressively outcompeted by more aggressive leukemic cells (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86489DS1). Conversely, the top gene ontology categories associated with acute leukemia compared with the preleukemic stage are mitosis and cell cycle (Figure 1D), indicating that leukemic blasts are more proliferative than pre-LSCs, hence their higher sensitivities to topoisomerase inhibitors. The enrichment in cell cycle genes was manifested in vivo by the kinetic of thymic reconstitution after transplantation into sublethally irradiated congenic recipient mice (Figure 1E). Within 3 weeks, T-ALL blasts rapidly and massively invaded the thymus (Figure 1E), spleen, and BM (Supplemental Figure 1B), while pre-LSCs induced a modest and heterogeneous thymic reconstitution at 3 weeks after transplantation and even at 6 weeks, without engrafting other organs. As expected, WT thymocytes did not engraft (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1B). To directly address the question of whether leukemic blasts are more competitive than self-renewing pre-LSCs, we set up an equal-split competition in which equal proportions (50%) of GFP+ pre-LSCs from SIL-SCL Lck-LMO1 double-transgenic mice (SCLtgLMO1tg mice), which express the human SCL and LMO1 genes, and non-GFP leukemic cells were cultured on OP9-DL1 (Figure 1F). Within 3 days, T-ALL blasts outcompeted pre-LSCs in culture as observed by the 3-fold reduction of the proportion of GFP+ pre-LSCs (Figure 1F). Furthermore, time-lapse imaging (Supplemental Figure 1C) of this equal-split competitive assay performed 6 hours after plating revealed that the division rate of leukemic cells was 4 times higher than that of pre-LSCs (Figure 1G).

Together, our results demonstrate that pre-LSCs have a low proliferative status and are more resistant than leukemic cells to current chemotherapeutic drugs that target proliferating cells, such as doxorubicin. Based on the evidence that pre-LSCs caused relapse (6), these cells represent the prime target for new drug development.

Design of a high-throughput screening protocol based on pre-LSC viability in a niche-like microenvironment. Several essential parameters needed to be integrated into the design of a robust pre-LSC–based assay for high-throughput screening (HTS). First, pre-LSCs are extremely rare in leukemic patient samples, requiring extensive purification by flow cytometry and ultradeep sequencing to reveal mutations that occur in these cells (4, 24). This is because pre-LSCs are much less competitive than leukemic blasts, as shown above, and are highly diluted in the leukemic mass at the time of overt leukemia. We took advantage of the preleukemic stage in transgenic mouse models to have unrestricted access to a reproducible source of pre-LSCs. These cells were harvested at weaning, long before the acquisition of secondary mutations and leukemia onset (16). Second, we opted for a phenotypic screen for several reasons. Given the molecular diversity of T-ALL, we reasoned that a phenotypic screen using primary pre-LSCs has a higher likelihood of identifying small-molecule inhibitors of self-renewal, rather than targeting the diversity of oncogenes in the 5 molecular subgroups of T-ALL (10, 26). In addition, pre-LSCs in 3 different genetic models of T-ALL of the bHLH subgroup are DN3 cells (12, 14, 27), and rely on the same self-renewal genes for maintenance in vivo (12, 14, 27), reinforcing the suitability of this population as target. Moreover, a multiparametric phenotypic screen takes into account the heterogeneity of primary cells (14, 28) and allows for a quantitative assessment of this specific subset of cells based on surface phenotype.

Finally, we previously showed that pre-LSCs conserve their dependence on the thymic microenvironment and require coculture on OP9 stromal cells expressing delta-like 1 (DL1) for survival in culture (14), much like their normal counterparts (29). We therefore designed a miniaturized coculture assay for pre-LSC viability in their “habitat.” To this end, we replaced OP9 cells, which need replating every 3 days, with MS5 stromal cells, which can be maintained for at least 7 days in culture (30) and are more appropriate for a robust chemical HTS assay that requires several days of drug exposure. We generated MS5 stromal cell lines expressing different levels of the most physiological NOTCH1 ligand, delta-like 4 (DL4) (31, 32), for coculture with SCLtgLMO1tg pre-LSCs (Figure 2A). We found that MS5-DL4lo cells sustained viability of SCLtgLMO1tg pre-LSCs more efficiently than MS5 expressing higher DL4 levels (Figure 2B). We therefore selected MS5-DL4lo (hereafter “MS5-DL4”) for further experiments.

Figure 2 High-throughput assay for primary pre-LSCs in thymic-like microenvironment. (A and B) Generation of an optimal MS5-DL4 stromal cell line for pre-LSC viability. Following DL4 gene transfer, MS5 stromal cells were assessed for DL4 surface expression levels. Three MS5 subclones were purified according to levels of DL4 expression (low, medium, and high) (A). DN3 preleukemic SCLtgLMO1tg thymocytes were cocultured with MS5-CTL or MS5-DL4lo, -DL4med, or -DL4hi stromal cells during 5 days, and the absolute number of DN3 cells was assessed using FACS. Each dot represents an individual well, and dashed lines represent the mean for each condition (B). (C) Purified DN3 WT and preleukemic SCLtgLMO1tg thymocytes were cocultured with MS5-DL4lo stromal cells. DN3-derived thymocytes were immunophenotyped 5 days later using the CD4, CD8, CD25, and CD44 markers. (D) Miniaturized coculture system for HTS-FACS in 384-well plate. The proportion of DN3 (left panel) and DP (right panel) thymocytes was then assessed using HTS-FACS, and assay reproducibility was calculated. Each dot represents an individual well. Solid lines and dashed lines represent the mean and 3-fold the SD, respectively. The Z′ factor is a statistical measure of the robustness of the HTS assay (ideally between 0.5 and 1). Representative of 3 independent experiments. (E and F) DN3 preleukemic SCLtgLMO1tg thymocytes were cocultured with MS5-DL4lo stromal cells for 5 days in the presence or absence (Vehicle) of γ-secretase inhibitor (GSI, 1 μM), and the absolute number of DN3 cells was assessed using HTS-FACS. Representative FACS analysis of DN population is shown (E) together with assay reproducibility (F).

These coculture conditions favored the differentiation of purified WT DN3 thymocytes to the double-positive (DP) stage within 5 days (Figure 2C). In contrast, SCL-LMO1–expressing pre-LSCs remained blocked at the DN3 stage during the same time frame (Figure 2C), reproducing the differentiation arrest observed in vivo (33, 34). Similar results were observed when the assay was miniaturized in 384-well format (Figure 2D). Finally, as proof of concept for the screen, cultures were exposed to GSI at 1 μM or to the vehicle alone (Figure 2, E and F). The drug was added 12 hours after seeding to allow for pre-LSC–stromal interaction before treatment. GSI strongly and reproducibly killed pre-LSCs as reported (14), with a robust Z′ factor. By taking into account the heterogeneity of primary cells (14, 28) and the necessity of niche-like microenvironments (14), the designed phenotypic screen allows for a quantitative assessment of pre-LSCs. We therefore conclude that the assay is suitable for HTS.

Small-molecule screening and identification of an inhibitor of pre-LSC self-renewal activity. Using the above protocol, we screened a library of 1,904 compounds on pre-LSC viability (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). GSI (14) served as an internal reference for the screen (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2). The majority of tested compounds had no effect on pre-LSC viability, underscoring the selectivity of the assay and the specificity of the hits. We selected the top 5% of hits that reduced the viability of pre-LSCs (Figure 3B, range of 45%–100% inhibition). While our assay conditions enable the identification of potential inducers of differentiation (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2), no compound was found to overcome the DN to DP differentiation blockade imposed by SCL-LMO1. We then applied 3 criteria to filter the viability hits. First, compounds were clustered according to structural similarities (http://chemmine.ucr.edu/). Second, we determined compound selectivity by comparing our results with those obtained in a screen of 20 primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) specimens (Supplemental Table 1), based on the premise that primary human AML cells are significantly different from T-ALL. Third, we searched for compounds that spare normal hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs).

Figure 3 Small-molecule screening identifies 2-ME2 as an inhibitor of pre-LSCs. (A) Experimental procedure for chemical screening of pre-LSCs. (B) The inhibition of pre-LSC viability was calculated for each compound (GSI set as 100% and DMSO as 0%; average pre-LSC viability: 0.4%). The top 5% (n = 96) of hits were selected. (C) Clustering of 44 selected compounds by structural similarities using the ChemMine tool (http://chemmine.ucr.edu/). The multidimensional scaling algorithm maps a compound described by its chemical structure into a 3D space and where neighbor compounds exhibit similar molecular structure. The axes (D1, D2, and D3) refer to the dimensions generated by the multidimensional scaling. Black arrow identifies 2-ME2 and gray arrow DEXA. MTDs, microtubule-targeting drugs. (D) 2-ME2 is the only MTD that does not affect the viability of human HSCs. Human CD34+ peripheral blood was collected from cord blood cells and treated with the indicated MTDs at 1 μM during 1 week as described previously (38). Numbers (n = 2) represent the fractions of viable cells compared with vehicle control. (E) 2-ME2 structure (top left panel) and dose-response on purified pre-LSCs and DN3 WT thymocytes. The percentages of cell viability are shown (right panel, n = 6, *P ≤ 0.05). IC 50 was calculated (bottom left panel). Representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) MS5-DL4 stromal cells alone were treated in the same conditions. DL4 expression was assessed by FACS (left panel, n = 2), and IC 50 for cell viability was calculated (right panel, n = 2). (G) Treated and untreated viable cells were then transplanted by limiting dilution assay into recipient mice according to Supplemental Figure 5A. Thymic engraftment was analyzed 6 weeks after transplantation, and pre-LSC frequencies were calculated (left panel) by Poisson statistics (CIs in parentheses; ***P ≤ 0.001). Right panel: Thymic reconstitution by control or 2-ME2–treated cells.

Among the viability hits, 42 compounds clustered in 3 major groups (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2). The first group included 15 glucocorticoids, well-known inducers of thymocyte apoptosis (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2), in particular DEXA, which is currently used in T-ALL treatment. The second group included compounds of the phenothiazine family (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2) that were recently identified in a screen on MYC-induced T-ALL in zebrafish (35), demonstrating the convergence of 2 functional screens, 1 based on whole-animal and the other on organotypic cultures of primary cells. Interestingly, glucocorticoids and phenothiazines with the exception of perphenazine (35) mostly spared the AML samples that were tested (Supplemental Figure 3), indicating the discriminatory power of our screening strategy. The whole library included 14 microtubule-targeting drugs (MTDs), and all were active in our assay (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2). Strikingly, 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2) (36) exhibits structural differences from other MTDs suggesting distinctive properties (Figure 3C). Indeed, 2-ME2 is the only MTD for which we observed a differential response in AML cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Finally, MTDs have well-known toxicities toward HSPCs (37). When tested against purified human Lin–CD34+ cells from normal cord blood (38), all MTDs except 2-ME2 totally inhibited cell viability (Figure 3D). Interestingly, 2-ME2 did not affect the numbers of Lin–CD34+ cells compared with vehicle-treated control cultures (Figure 3D).

2-ME2 is an estrogen derivative that does not bind the estrogen receptor (ER) (36), and estrogens impaired pre-LSCs at micromolar concentrations only, well outside their bioactive range (Supplemental Figure 4A), indicating an ER-independent mechanism. Rather, 2-ME2 is an MTD (36). Dose-response curves of 2-ME2 on SCLtgLMO1tg pre-LSCs and normal DN3 thymocytes revealed IC 50 of 570 nM and 2 μM, respectively (Figure 3E), suggesting that the SCL-LMO1 oncogenes sensitize DN3 thymocytes to 2-ME2. Furthermore, we observed that the nontoxic doses of 2-ME2 did not affect the capacity of WT DN3 thymocytes to generate DP cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4B), indicating that 2-ME2 did not block normal T cell differentiation within the tested range. In addition, we excluded the possibility that decreased pre-LSC viability could be secondary to stromal cell failure, since MS5-DL4 cell viability as well as DL4 surface expression was not affected by 2-ME2 at concentrations as high as 10 μM (Figure 3F).

2-ME2 exhibits structural similarity to DEXA (Figure 3C). We therefore compared their activities on the self-renewal of pre-LSCs following in vitro treatments with 1 μM 2-ME2 or 5 nM DEXA (Supplemental Figure 5A), corresponding to 75% inhibition in vitro (Figure 3E and Figure 1B). Pre-LSC frequency and activity were quantitatively assessed in vivo, by transplantation in irradiated congenic mice in limiting dilution assays (Supplemental Figure 5A). As shown in Figure 3G (and Supplemental Figure 5B), there was a striking difference between DEXA and 2-ME2. Even though both compounds were used at a dose of 75% inhibition in vitro, SCLtgLMO1tg pre-LSCs fully recovered from DEXA treatment in culture and their self-renewal activity in vivo was not altered, concurring with the view that pre-LSCs are spared by current treatment (4, 24). In contrast, 2-ME2 reduced pre-LSC frequency 10-fold (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5) and is therefore a drug candidate for T-ALL treatment.

2-ME2 inhibits SCL accumulation and transcriptional activity. At the molecular level, 2-ME2 but not DEXA decreased the expression of the SCL-dependent self-renewal genes (14) Lyl1 and Hhex without affecting mRNA levels of SCL (Figure 4A). Since pre-LSC self-renewal activity depends on the capacity of SCL to activate transcription (14), we next addressed the question of whether 2-ME2 inhibits SCL transcription activity, using a quantitative reporter assay (39, 40). We observed that 2-ME2 but not DEXA inhibited SCL activity in transient transcription assays (Figure 4B), consistent with the suppression of endogenous SCL target genes in pre-LSCs (Figure 4A). These results concur with our functional studies (Figure 3G) and indicated that 2-ME2 inhibits pre-LSC self-renewal activity via inhibition of SCL.

Figure 4 2-ME2 inhibits the accumulation of SCL protein. (A) Pre-LSCs from SCLtgLMO1tg thymocytes were treated with 2-ME2 (1 μΜ) or DEXA (5 nM) for 16 hours, and mRNA levels of SCL and SCL target genes Lyl1 and Hhex were determined by quantitative RT-PCR and normalized to β-actin (mean ± SD, n = 3, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001). (B) 2-ME2 inhibits the activity of the SCL transcriptional complex. The Gypa promoter (Gypa-Luc) was used as a reporter. Transfected cells were then treated or not (Vehicle) with 2-ME2 (1 μM) or DEXA (2 nM) for 24 hours. Results are expressed as fold activation by SCL over the complex without SCL. Data represent the mean ± SD (n = 3, ***P ≤ 0.001). (C) Immunofluorescence of human SCL oncoprotein by flow cytometry in pre-LSCs from SCLtgLMO1tg thymocytes treated with the indicated doses of 2-ME2 or not (Vehicle) for 16 hours. DN3 WT thymocytes stained with antibody against SCL and cells stained with the secondary antibody only were used as negative controls. (D and E) Real-time imaging of HeLa cells expressing SCL-GFP or H2B-RFP in the presence or absence of 2-ME2 (1 μM). Kinetic of GFP (top panels) and RFP (bottom panels) expression in a representative treated or untreated cell is shown (D), and the averages of mean fluorescence intensities (MFIs) for each time point were calculated (E). MFIs were normalized to the initial intensity of the corresponding cell, which was set as 100%. (F) JURKAT cells were treated with 2-ME2 (1 μM) for the indicated times, and nuclear extracts were subjected to immunoblotting. Pol II, RNA polymerase II. (G and H) SCL and histone H3 intracellular immunofluorescence staining in JURKAT cells treated or not with 2-ME2 (1 μM) for 8 hours. The normalized corrected total cell fluorescence (CTCF) per nucleus of SCL (n = 27–98, ***P ≤ 0.001) and H3 (n = 42–60) was calculated (G). A representative example of SCL (left panel) and H3 (right panel) expression is shown (H). All data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Recent evidence suggests an important nonmitotic function of 2-ME2, in preventing the nuclear accumulation of transcription factors or DNA repair proteins (41, 42). We therefore quantitated SCL at the single-cell level by flow cytometry and found that 2-ME2 caused a dose-dependent inhibition of the human SCL oncoprotein in SCLtgLMO1tg pre-LSCs (Figure 4C). We examined the fate of the SCL protein by live cell imaging throughout the time exposure to 2-ME2. To this end, we delivered SCL-GFP into HeLa cells. We then followed GFP expression in individual cells in the presence or absence of 2-ME2 for 16 hours, a time point chosen based on HeLa full viability in drug-treated cultures (Supplemental Figure 6A). SCL-GFP expression in the nucleus of 2-ME2–treated cells decreased steadily compared with that in untreated cells (Figure 4, D and E, top panels, and Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, 2-ME2 treatment of HeLa cells stably expressing the nuclear protein histone H2B-RFP did not modify the level of RFP expression during the same time lapse (Figure 4, D and E, bottom panels, and Supplemental Figure 6C), showing that 2-ME2 specifically targets SCL accumulation.

Similarly, we found that 2-ME2 decreased endogenous SCL protein levels in the SCL+ JURKAT T-ALL cell line, starting at 4–6 hours after treatment (Figure 4F), exactly as observed with transfected SCL in HeLa cells (Figure 4, D and E). Finally, our immunofluorescence approach confirmed that 2-ME2 decreases SCL without modifying histone H3 nuclear expression levels (Figure 4, G and H). 2-ME2 is a microtubule depolymerizing agent (43). To assess the possibility that decreased SCL protein levels could be secondary to the perturbation of microtubule dynamics, we treated JURKAT T cells with colchicine, a well-characterized microtubule depolymerizing drug. While colchicine also inhibited cell growth (Supplemental Figure 7A), this occurred in the absence of a noticeable effect on SCL protein levels (Supplemental Figure 7B). Together, these results demonstrate that 2-ME2 impairs SCL expression via a colchicine-independent mechanism.

2-ME2 targets 2 pathways: inhibition of SCL and MYC. Resistance to glucocorticoids is an adverse prognostic factor in T-ALL both at presentation and in relapse (44). We found that 2-ME2 induced apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 8A, right panel, and Supplemental Figure 8B) and efficiently inhibited the viability of human T-ALL cell lines (Figure 5A, right panel) that are either corticosensitive (P12-ICHIKAWA) or corticoresistant (JURKAT, KOPTK1, and HPB-ALL; Figure 5A, left panel, and Supplemental Figure 8A, left panel). Furthermore, 2-ME2 did not modify the corticoresistance of JURKAT cells (Supplemental Figure 8C, left panel) nor the corticosensitivity of P12-ICHIKAWA cells (Supplemental Figure 8C, right panel) or of SCL-LMO1 pre-LSCs (Supplemental Figure 8D), indicating that the activity of 2-ME2 is cortico-independent.

Figure 5 2-ME2 inhibits glucocorticoid-resistant T-ALL cells and targets MYC protein synthesis. (A) Dose-response curves of DEXA (left panel) and 2-ME2 (right panel) of 4 human T-ALL cell lines (JURKAT, KOPTK1, P12-ICHIKAWA, and HPB-ALL) treated for 48 hours (mean ± SEM, n = 3, *P ≤ 0.05). Cell viability was assessed by FACS (percent control). (B) Levels of SCL and c-MYC protein expression were determined by Western blot in the 3 indicated T-ALL cell lines after total protein extraction. (C–E) JURKAT, KOPTK1, and P12-ICHIKAWA cells were treated for 16 hours with the indicated doses of 2-ME2. Nuclear protein extracts were subjected to immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. α-Actin was used as a loading control. (F) SCL and c-MYC half-lives were determined in JURKAT (SCL+c-MYC+) and KOPTK1 (c-MYC+) T-ALL cells by cycloheximide chase and Western blotting according to Supplemental Figure 9D. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) JURKAT, KOPTK1, and P12-ICHIKAWA cells were treated for 16 hours with the indicated doses of 2-ME2. Total protein extracts were subjected to immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (H) JURKAT cells were treated with 2-ME2 (3 μM) or not (Vehicle) during 3 hours in the presence of 35S-methionine. SCL (top panel) and c-MYC (bottom panel) immunoprecipitation was then performed on labeled proteins. Immunoglobulins were used as control of immunoprecipitation (IP CTL). Radiolabeling was revealed using a PhosphorImager. (I) T-ALL blasts from a thymoma of SCLtgLMO1tg mice were treated for 16 hours with the indicated doses of 2-ME2. The human SCL transgene and endogenous c-MYC protein expression levels were then determined by immunoblotting. α-Actin was used as a loading control. Representative of 2 independent experiments.

Consistent with the reported dependence of JURKAT cell viability on SCL (45), we observed that SCL protein expression in JURKAT cells (Figure 5B) was inhibited by 2-ME2 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5C) in exactly the same range as cell growth inhibition (~500 nM). This was associated with the downregulation of SCL target gene NKX3.1 (ref. 45 and Supplemental Figure 8E, left panel), while SCL mRNA levels were not modified by 2-ME2, as observed in pre-LSCs.

We previously showed that the self-renewal node in pre-LSCs depends not only on the SCL oncogene but also on the NOTCH1/MYC axis (14), a non–cell-autonomous pathway triggered by Delta-like NOTCH1 ligand. Importantly, 2-ME2 did not affect NOTCH1 target genes including Myc in pre-LSCs (Supplemental Figure 9A), ruling out the possibility that 2-ME2 could affect a general mechanism of NOTCH1 activation triggered by ligand endocytosis (46). In contrast, 2-ME2 decreased MYC protein levels in pre-LSCs (Supplemental Figure 9B). Interestingly, all tested T-ALL cell lines exhibit elevated MYC protein levels (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 9C), which were nearly abrogated by 2-ME2 (Figure 5, C and D), whereas MYC mRNA levels were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 8E, right panel). Strikingly, this inhibitory activity was not observed with 2 other factors controlling the self-renewal node in normal HSCs, HOXA9 and HOXB4, or with the SCL protein partner E2A (Figure 5E). Together, these results indicate a selective and previously unreported inhibitory effect of 2-ME2 on SCL and MYC protein levels.

Decreased SCL and MYC protein levels were not due to protein degradation, since 2-ME2 did not modify SCL and MYC half-lives (t 1/2 ), as determined by cycloheximide chase in all 3 T-ALL cell lines (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 9D). We therefore examined the possibility that 2-ME2 affects SCL and MYC translation. First we observed that the p70 ribosomal S6 kinase (S6K), a key downstream effector of mTORC1 signaling pathway (47), was active in all T-ALL cell lines (Figure 5G). Interestingly, 2-ME2 inhibits S6 phosphorylation in KOPTK1 and P12-ICHIKAWA and to a lesser extent in JURKAT cells (Figure 5G), indicating that 2-ME2 inhibits the mTORC1 pathway. Indeed, the translation of MYC mRNA was previously shown to be highly mTORC1-sensitive because of a long and structured 5′-UTR (48). By metabolic labeling with 35S-methionine (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 9E), we found that 2-ME2 strongly decreased MYC translation (Figure 5H, right panel). These results reveal an unsuspected mechanism of 2-ME2 in inhibiting MYC translation. Since SCL translation was not significantly affected by 2-ME2 (Figure 5H, left panel), we infer that MYC and SCL translation has differential dependence on mTORC1 signaling.

2-ME2 kills leukemic blasts without affecting viability of normal HSPCs. We next showed that 2-ME2 inhibits SCL and MYC expression in fully transformed SCLtgLMO1tg leukemic blasts (Figure 5I) and addressed the question of whether 2-ME2 might also inhibit primary SCLtgLMO1tg leukemic cells. Comparison of the transcriptomes of murine SCL-LMO1–induced T-ALLs and of their normal counterparts points to the regulation of apoptosis as a top gene ontology category among SCL targets (Supplemental Figure 10A). We observed that 2-ME2 induced apoptosis in vitro both in pre-LSCs and in T-ALL blasts from SCLtgLMO1tg mice (Supplemental Figure 10B), consistent with an inhibition of SCL antiapoptotic function (49–51).

To study the effect of 2-ME2 on T-ALL in vivo, primary SCLtgLMO1tg T-ALL blasts were transplanted into 10 syngeneic mice (Figure 6A). After engraftment (Supplemental Figure 10C), which was as rapid and homogenous as in Figure 1E, mice were treated with 2-ME2 via implantation of osmotic minipumps (40 mg/kg/d) (Figure 6A). Compared with control mice receiving the vehicle only, 2-ME2 induced a profound reduction of leukemic blasts in the BM, thymus, spleen, and peripheral blood (Figure 6, B and C) and altered their capacities to initiate leukemia in secondary recipients (Figure 6D). In contrast, the analysis of normal host (CD45.1+) T cell compartments indicated that 2-ME2 did not block normal T cell differentiation in vivo (Supplemental Figure 11A), confirming our in vitro results (Supplemental Figure 4B). Despite high MYC levels in normal DN3 thymocytes, 2-ME2 did not affect MYC expression levels in these cells (Supplemental Figure 11B), concurring with their low sensitivities to 2-ME2 (Figure 3E). We therefore conclude that the SCL and LMO1 oncogenes sensitize DN3 cells to 2-ME2.

Figure 6 2-ME2 inhibits T-ALL development without affecting HSC functions in vivo. (A) Experimental procedure to study the in vivo effect of 2-ME2 on T-ALL development and HSC functions in a preclinical model. (B) Representative FACS profiles of CD45.2 (donor) and CD45.1 (host) expression in the BM cells of mice treated or not (Vehicle) with 2-ME2 (top panel). The expression of CD4/CD8 and c-Kit/Sca-1 markers is shown in CD45.2+ T-ALL cells (middle panel) and CD45.1+lineage– cells (bottom panel), respectively. (C) The proportion of T-ALL blasts (CD45.2+) was assessed in the blood (n = 5). Absolute numbers of T-ALL blasts (CD45.2+) from the BM, thymus, and spleen were calculated, and pictures of spleens are shown (right panel, n = 5, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01). (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of secondary CD45.1+ mice transplanted with T-ALL blasts from 2-ME2–treated and untreated primary recipient (***P ≤ 0.001). (E) Absolute numbers of HSC-enriched populations (KSL) from the BM of recipient mice (CD45.1+) were calculated after treatment (n = 5). (F) Absolute numbers of donor-derived CD45.1+ HSCs (KSL) and B, myeloid (My), and T cells in the BM of secondary CD45.2+ recipient mice were calculated 14 weeks after transplantation (n = 5). Absolute numbers of donor-derived CD45.1+ thymocytes (DN and DP) were calculated in the thymus (n = 5). There was no significant difference between controls and 2-ME2–treated conditions. (G) KSL cells from the BM of CD45.2+ mice were purified and treated or not with 2-ME2 (1 μM) on MS5-CTL cells during 4 days. Treated and untreated cells were then transplanted into primary and secondary lethally irradiated CD45.1+ mice (left panel, n = 3–5). The fold expansions of CD45.2+ KSL cells in the BM were calculated after primary and secondary transplantation. There was no significant difference between controls and 2-ME2–treated conditions.

In parallel, we monitored how 2-ME2 affects residual normal stem/progenitor cells in the same mice. Host HSCs can be distinguished from transplanted cells on the basis of CD45 isoforms, as shown in Figure 6A. 2-ME2 modifies neither the frequency (Figure 6B) nor the absolute numbers (Figure 6E) of host HSPCs as defined by their c-Kit+Sca-1+lineage– (KSL) phenotype in vivo, contrasting with its dramatic effect on transplanted leukemic cells in the same mice. Moreover, 2-ME2–treated KSL cells retained proliferative and multilineage differentiation potentials when transplanted in secondary recipients (Figure 6F), indicating that 2-ME2–treated HSPCs remain functional. Finally, in vitro treatment with 2-ME2 for 4 days was sufficient to alter pre-LSC activity (Figure 3G), while normal HSPCs (KSL) retained self-renewal activity (Figure 6G) and multipotency (Supplemental Figure 11C) in serial transplantation assays. Therefore, this preclinical model of T-ALL indicates that normal HSPCs remain functional after in vivo exposure to 2-ME2, concurring with the reported lack of myelosuppression in clinical trials (36). Similarly, normal T cells were at least 4-fold less sensitive to 2-ME2, corresponding to an inability to downregulate MYC. In contrast, 2-ME2 reduced T-ALL blasts, leukemia-propagating cells, and pre-LSCs, revealing a significant difference in chemosensitivity between normal cells and preleukemic/leukemic cells.

Primary human T-ALLs are sensitive to 2-ME2. Xenograft models of human T-ALL mimic disease relapse (52) and represent a powerful preclinical tool to directly test drug efficacy on primary leukemia cells in vivo (28). Purified leukemic blasts from 2 T-ALL patients (14H025 and 14H148; Supplemental Table 3) were transplanted and expanded into immunocompromised NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtmWjl/SzJ (referred to here as NSG) mice (Figure 7A) to test their sensitivities to 2-ME2 both in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 7 2-ME2 reduces human T-ALL development in xenograft models. (A) Immunophenotype of human T-ALL samples (nos. 14H025 and 14H148) at diagnosis and after transplantation in NSG mice. The expression of human CD34/CD7 and CD4/CD8 markers of peripheral blood cells from the patients (left panel) and of engrafted human CD45+ T-ALL blasts in the BM of NSG mice 6 weeks after transplantation (right panel) is shown. (B) Purified engrafted human CD45+CD7+ T-ALL blasts from patients 14H025 and 14H148 were cocultured on MS5-DL4 stromal cells with a dose-response of 2-ME2 and DEXA for 4 days (n = 3, *P ≤ 0.05). The percentages of cell viability are shown for both patients. (C) Blasts from both patients were treated with the indicated doses of 2-ME2 for 16 hours. SCL and c-MYC protein expression levels were determined by immunoblotting. (D) Blasts were treated with 1 μM of 2-ME2 during 16 hours, and mRNA expression levels of the indicated genes were assessed by quantitative RT-PCR and were normalized to β-actin mRNA (n = 3, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001). (E) Experimental procedure to study the effect of 2-ME2 on human T-ALL in vivo (left panel). Engrafted T-ALL blasts of both patients were transplanted into secondary NSG mice (n = 10), and the proportion of CD45+CD7+ T-ALL blasts in BM aspirations was assessed 3 weeks after transplantation (right panel). (F) Engrafted secondary mice were randomly selected for treatment or not (Vehicle, n = 5) with 2-ME2 (40 mg/kg/d, n = 5) using osmotic pumps during 7 days. Human T-ALL reconstitution (number of CD45+CD7+ blasts) was monitored by FACS in the BM and the spleen (*P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001).

In vitro, both patient samples were sensitive to 2-ME2 treatment in a dose-dependent manner but resistant to DEXA (Figure 7B). At the molecular level, patient 14H025 exhibited SIL-TAL1 chromosomal rearrangement and patient 14H148 did not (Supplemental Figure 12A and Supplemental Table 4). 2-ME2 treatment efficiently downregulated SCL protein levels in the SIL-TAL1 patient sample 14H025 (Figure 7C), associated with the inhibition of 2 SCL-dependent target genes, LYL1 and NKX3.1 (45) (Figure 7D, left panel). In contrast, LYL1 remained unaffected in the other patient sample, while NKX3.1 was decreased via an SCL-independent mechanism (Figure 7D, right panel). MYC protein expression was detectable in both patient samples despite the absence of NOTCH1 mutations and of MYC rearrangement (Supplemental Table 4). Interestingly, MYC was decreased by 2-ME2 treatment in vitro in both patient samples (Figure 7C), associated with the inhibition of the well-established MYC target gene ODC (reviewed in ref. 53) (Figure 7D). These observations indicate that 2-ME2 inhibits SCL and MYC functions in primary human T-ALL samples, as observed in the mouse model.

Finally, mice were transplanted and monitored for engraftment before treatment with 2-ME2 using osmotic minipumps (Figure 7E). Within 7 days, both samples engrafted in the BM with dissemination in the spleen, and 14H148 engrafted in the peripheral blood as well (Supplemental Figure 12B). Strikingly, treatment with 2-ME2 downregulated SCL and MYC protein levels in vivo (Supplemental Figure 12C) and prevented T-ALL progression by significantly reducing the leukemic burden in the BM, spleen (Figure 7F), and peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 12B) of recipient mice.

Together, these results indicate that 2-ME2 exhibits antileukemic activity in primary human T-ALL blasts.