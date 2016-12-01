Guanine nucleotide exchange factor RABGEF1 regulates keratinocyte-intrinsic signaling to maintain skin homeostasis

Keratinocyte RABGEF1 expression is essential for health and prevents development of skin lesions. First, we sought to identify the RABGEF1-expressing cell type(s) critical for health, as mice that are globally deficient in RABGEF1 exhibit accelerated mortality and those surviving to adulthood develop skin inflammation (31, 34). We generated C57BL/6 Rabgef1 floxed mice (Rabgef1fl/fl) and crossed them with mice expressing Cre recombinase constitutively under the control of promoters specific for MCs (Mcpt5-Cre), myeloid cells (Lysz-Cre), or EpCAM+CD45– epidermal keratinocytes (K14-Cre), as assessed by the use of K14-Cre+ eYFPfl/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86359DS1). The efficiency and specificity of Rabgef1 deletion were verified by single-cell PCR (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Complementary confocal microscopy staining showed that RABGEF1 protein was mainly expressed in keratinocytes of control mice, and efficiently and selectively deleted in keratinocytes of K14-Cre+ Rabgef1fl/fl (named Rabgef1K-KO) mice (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Role of keratinocyte-intrinsic Rabgef1 in health and skin homeostasis. (A) Specificity and efficiency of Cre-mediated Rabgef1 deletion assessed by single-cell PCR; numerals indicate the number of single cells analyzed, and results are pooled from 2 separate experiments. (B–G) Comparison between Rabgef1K-KO and control mice. (B) Representative RABGEF1 staining of back skin sections from adult mice. (C) Survival (n = 9 and 29, respectively) and (D) body weight (n = 8 and 18, respectively) over time in Rabgef1K-KO and control mice. (E) Representative photographs at day 1–2, day 7–9, and day 49–56 after birth. (F) Representative H&E staining of back skin sections. (G) Bars show quantification of dermal and epidermal thickness (n = 5–7 mice per group). (H) Experimental outline for tamoxifen-induced Rabgef1 deletion in Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice. (I–L) Comparison between tamoxifen-treated Rabgef1fl/fl and Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice. Representative H&E staining (I) and RABGEF1 staining (J) of back skin sections. (K) Bars show quantification of dermal and epidermal thickness (n = 7–8 mice per group, 2 independent experiments). (L) Bacterial CFU counts per cm2 of skin area (n = 9–12 per group, 3 independent experiments). (B, E, F, and I) Pictures are representative of more than 5 samples analyzed per group, and (I and J) 3 independent experiments, each giving similar results. (G, K, and L) Data shown are mean ± SEM, as well as individual values. (B, F, I, and J) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. P values were calculated by Mantel-Cox test (C), 1-way ANOVA (D), 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons (G and K), or Mann-Whitney test (L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification in B and I, ×20; NS, not significant.

Mice with MC- or “myeloid”-restricted Rabgef1 deletion exhibited neither accelerated mortality nor obvious macroscopic abnormalities at least until the age of 12 months (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Mice with keratinocyte-intrinsic Rabgef1 deletion were born in the expected Mendelian proportion and were indistinguishable from control mice until postnatal day 2–3 (Figure 1, C–E). However, as early as postnatal day 7–9, Rabgef1K-KO mice exhibited accelerated mortality, weight loss, and skin lesions characterized by epidermal hyperplasia (Figure 1, C–G). The cause of accelerated mortality in Rabgef1K-KO mice is still unclear. We performed histological analysis of some of these mice that survived until day 49–56, when they were near death, focusing especially on those tissues that may exhibit some expression of keratin 14 (K14) in epithelial cells. However, these organs did not exhibit histological abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 3). These results indicate that the cause of death in such mice is more likely related to the skin abnormalities.

Because of the accelerated mortality in Rabgef1K-KO mice, and to assess the function of keratinocyte-intrinsic RABGEF1 in adult mice that would exhibit no potential developmental effects of constitutive Rabgef1 deletion, we generated mice in which Rabgef1 can be depleted in keratinocytes by tamoxifen treatment, i.e., K14-Cre-ERT2+ Rabgef1fl/fl mice (called Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice). Topical tamoxifen treatment on the back skin of adult Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice, but not adult Rabgef1fl/fl mice, promoted the development of skin lesions that were similar to those in Rabgef1K-KO mice and were associated with RABGEF1 deletion in keratinocytes (Figure 1, H–K). Such skin lesions were associated with a modest, albeit statistically significant, increase in the number of bacteria that could be cultured from the affected skin (Figure 1L), but not with evidence of associated systemic bacterial infection (Supplemental Figure 4).

RABGEF1 deletion in keratinocytes results in epidermal barrier dysfunction, features of type 2 skin inflammation, and elevated levels of IgE antibodies. Histological and immunohistological analyses of back skin from newborn mice did not reveal obvious differences between Rabgef1K-KO and control mice (Supplemental Figure 5). By contrast, back skin lesions of postnatal day 7–9 as well as day 49–56 (i.e., adult) Rabgef1K-KO mice exhibited marked epidermal hyperplasia (Figure 1, F and G) and spongiosis (Figure 2A). Immunostaining revealed that keratinocytes in Rabgef1K-KO mice exhibited aberrant expression of K14 (normally expressed in basal layers) in suprabasal keratinocytes, as well as decreased expression of K10 and loricrin (markers of differentiated keratinocytes) (Supplemental Figure 6). Consistent with their hyperplastic phenotype, RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes also displayed increased staining for K6 (induced following physical, chemical, or inflammatory stress; ref. 35) and the proliferative marker Ki67, an observation that was confirmed at the mRNA level (Figure 2, B and C). RABGEF1 deficiency also altered the expression of epidermal proteins that sustain barrier function, as keratinocytes of Rabgef1K-KO mice exhibited decreased expression of claudin 1 (Figure 2, D and E) and aberrant expression of filaggrin (normally expressed most strongly in the stratum corneum) in the stratum granulosum (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 Epidermal abnormalities and barrier dysfunction in mice with deletion of RABGEF1 in keratinocytes. (A–E) Comparison of Rabgef1K-KO and control mice. (A) Representative H&E staining of back skin sections. Arrowheads indicate spongiosis. (B and D) Representative confocal microscopy pictures of back skin sections with the indicated staining. (C and E) Bars show protein and mRNA levels of the indicated molecules whose staining is depicted in B and D, as assessed by confocal microscopy and RT-qPCR analyses, respectively (n = 4–6 mice per group). (F) Experimental outline for assessment of epidermal barrier function in tamoxifen-treated Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice. (G) TEWL measurements; results are pooled from 2 independent experiments (n = 6–12 per group). (H) Percentage of dermal DCs containing processed OVA (as assessed by fluorescence in green and red) 30 hours after OVA-DQ skin patching; results are pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 6–8 per group). (A, B, and D) Pictures are representative of 4 or 5 samples (from 4–5 different mice) per group, each giving similar results. (C, E, G, and H) Results are shown as mean ± SEM, and G and H also show individual values. (A, B, and D) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. P values were calculated by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (C and E) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison tests (G and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×20 (B) or ×63 (D); TEWL, transepidermal water loss; NS, not significant.

These observations prompted us to investigate whether keratinocyte-intrinsic RABGEF1 deficiency resulted in epidermal barrier dysfunction. We used our model of inducible keratinocyte Rabgef1 deletion by topical tamoxifen treatment of Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice and assessed barrier function by measuring transepidermal water loss (TEWL) (ref. 36 and Figure 2F). As shown in Figure 2G, TEWL was significantly increased in the back skin of tamoxifen-treated Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice versus tamoxifen-treated control mice. Consistent with the increased permeability of the skin, the transepidermal passage of a harmless antigen, ovalbumin (OVA), patched on the skin was also potentiated when RABGEF1 was defective in keratinocytes. Indeed, dermal DC uptake and endosomal digestion of OVA was also substantially induced in tamoxifen-treated Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice, whereas OVA was less accessible to DCs in vehicle-treated Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice or tamoxifen-treated littermate control mice (Figure 2H).

Such epidermal barrier dysfunction in Rabgef1K-KO mice was associated with a dominant type 2 cutaneous inflammatory response as well as systemic immune abnormalities. First, back skin from Rabgef1K-KO mice exhibited enhanced expression of the keratinocyte-associated type 2 cytokine TSLP (refs. 21, 22, and Figure 3A), increased numbers of dermal MCs (Figure 3B), and dermal infiltration of leukocytes, including T cells, eosinophils, and neutrophils (Figure 3, C and D). Second, adult Rabgef1K-KO mice exhibited enlargement of skin-draining lymph nodes (Figure 3E) and markedly elevated concentrations of serum IgE and increased levels of IgE on blood basophils (Figure 3, F and G), as well as signs of systemic immune activation (Supplemental Figure 7). Third, quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of T cell–associated cytokine expression in back skin from Rabgef1K-KO and control mice showed a significantly enhanced expression of the prototypic Th2 cytokine Il4, with smaller increases in Il17a and Il22 that did not achieve statistical significance (Figure 3H). Fourth, immunophenotyping of CD4+ T cell subsets in the ear pinnae and lymph nodes of tamoxifen-treated Rabgef1KERT-KO revealed robust increases in the numbers of GATA-3–expressing Th2 cells and Foxp3-expressing regulatory T cells as compared with controls, without significantly influencing the numbers of other T cell subsets (Figure 3, I–K).

Figure 3 Type 2 cutaneous inflammation and elevated serum IgE in adult Rabgef1K-KO mice. (A–H) Rabgef1K-KO and control mice are compared. (A) Representative TSLP staining of back skin sections. (B) Assessment of dermal MCs by toluidine blue (left panel) or avidin staining (right panel) (82). (C) Representative H&E staining of back skin sections (different areas of the sections in Figure 2A); arrows indicate eosinophils. (D) Representative dot plot of dermal CD45+ leukocytes, CD4+ T cells, SSChi eosinophils (also positive for SiglecF), and Ly6G(Gr-1)+CD11b+ neutrophils; bar graphs show quantification of the percentage of cells (n = 6–8 per group). (E) Representative pictures of skin-draining lymph nodes (DLNs); bar graphs show quantification of LN cell numbers (n = 8–20 mice per group). (F and G) Assessment of IgE levels in the serum (n = 4–10 mice per group) (F) and on the surface of blood basophils (G); bar graph in G shows quantification of the percentage increase in mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) versus control mice (n = 4–10 per group). (H) RT-qPCR analysis of the selected genes (n = 3 mice per group). (I) Experimental outline. (J) Representative dot plots depicting intracellular protein expression of GATA-3, T-bet, Foxp3, and ROR-γt within living CD4+ T cells. Insets show percentage of cells in the gated subpopulation. (K) Bars show quantification of the numbers of CD4+ T cell subsets in the dermis of the ear pinnae (left) and in the DLN (right) (n = 5–6 mice per group, 2 independent experiments). (A–C) Pictures are representative of 4 or 5 samples per group, each giving similar results. (D–H and K) Results are shown as mean ± SEM, and F, G, and K also show individual values. (A–C) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. P values were calculated by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (E–G) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons (H and K). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification in A and B, ×20; NS, not significant.

Lack of RABGEF1 in keratinocytes results in aberrant activation of the IL-1R/MYD88/NF-κB signaling pathway and MYD88-dependent structural abnormalities. To elucidate potential mechanisms by which keratinocyte-restricted RABGEF1 deficiency can impair epidermal barrier function and trigger type 2 inflammation, we performed a microarray analysis of back skin specimens from Rabgef1K-KO and control mice. Volcano plot representation of the differentially expressed genes showed 392 (Figure 4A, blue dots) and 368 (Figure 4A, red dots) upregulated genes in control and Rabgef1K-KO skin samples, respectively (biological fold change > 2 and adjusted P value < 0.01). Among those genes, the expression of several genes coding for proliferation markers (e.g., Krt6a, Mki67) and innate cytokines and chemokines (e.g., Il1b, Il1a, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Ccl3) was significantly upregulated in back skin from Rabgef1K-KO mice versus control mice (Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that a deficiency of RABGEF1 in keratinocytes directly or indirectly influences pathways of cell proliferation and innate immunity in the skin, respectively. Supporting this, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), used to compare the transcriptome of Rabgef1K-KO and control skin with defined gene sets, revealed a significant enrichment, among genes upregulated in Rabgef1K-KO skin samples, of genes implicated in the cell cycle or regulated by NF-κB (Figure 5). In addition, there was a significant enrichment, among genes upregulated in control skin samples, of genes involved in barrier function (Figure 5), further supporting the conclusion that epidermal barrier function is impaired when RABGEF1 is absent.

Figure 4 Increased activation of the IL-1R/MYD88/NF-κB pathway in RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes. (A) Differentially expressed (DE) genes between adult Rabgef1K-KO and control mouse back skin specimens (n = 2 analyses per group) showing DE genes in red/blue. Volcano plot: 760 = total number of DE genes; direction of differential expression is indicated for all DE and highly DE (fold change [FC] >4) genes. (B) RT-qPCR analysis of the selected genes (n = 4 mice per group). (C) Expression of DE genes between back skin specimens from adult Rabgef1K-KO and control mice, indicating (on right) names and FC of DE genes whose transcript expression was confirmed by RT-qPCR. (D) MYD88 staining of back skin sections from adult mice. Dashed lines: dermal-epidermal junction. (E) Bar graphs show quantification of epidermal MYD88 levels (n = 5–10 mice per group). (F–H) Mouse PDV keratinocyte cells were transfected with control (Ctrl) shRNA or shRNA against Rabgef1 (Rabgef1 shRNA). (F) Western blot showing RABGEF1 and GAPDH (control) expression following shRNA transfection. The sh Ctrl and sh Rabgef1 lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (G) Levels of the indicated phospho-proteins and total proteins at different times following recombinant IL-1β (rIL-1β)stimulation (results representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments performed with 2 separate batches of cells). (H) Baseline IL-1β secretion of RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes in vitro as assessed by ELISA (n = 6 per group, 2 independent experiments performed with 2 different batches of cells). (B, E, and H) Data are mean ± SEM; E and H also show individual values. P values were calculated using a 2-way ANOVA test followed by Sidak’s multiple comparison test (C) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification in D, ×20; NS, not significant.

Figure 5 GSEA between Rabgef1K-KO and defined gene sets. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) comparing the transcriptome of Rabgef1K-KO skin with defined gene sets. Circle size is proportional to the normalized enrichment score (NES), whose numeric value is provided.

MYD88 is an adaptor molecule that plays a critical role in mediating signaling responses induced by activation of IL-1/IL-18/Toll receptor superfamily members by coupling these receptors to the IRAK complex to induce activation of NF-κB and ERK-MAP kinase, leading to the release of proinflammatory cytokines (8, 37, 38). Notably, we found a substantial increase in keratinocyte-intrinsic MYD88 protein expression in the skin of Rabgef1K-KO mice (Figure 4, D and E), suggesting that MYD88 may play an important role in RABGEF1-dependent signaling in keratinocytes. We used an in vitro shRNA-based approach to knock down RABGEF1 expression in a mouse keratinocyte cell line (Figure 4F) and found that such RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes exhibited high basal levels of phosphorylation of the IKKα/β complex, IκBα, and ERK-MAP kinase (Figure 4G). These findings indicate that such RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes exhibit hyperactivation of MYD88/NF-κB–dependent signaling pathways in their basal state. Moreover, shRNA-transfected keratinocytes exhibited increased production of IL-1β at baseline (Figure 4H), consistent with our microarray and RT-qPCR data in vivo (Figure 4, B and C). Given that cytokines from the IL-1 family are thought to be involved in the pathogenesis of skin inflammation (24), our data support the hypothesis that in mice whose keratinocytes lack RABGEF1, activation of keratinocyte IL-1R may favor aberrant MYD88-dependent signaling and the associated development of skin barrier dysfunction and skin lesions. This idea is further supported by in vitro observations that shRNA-transfected RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes exhibited enhanced levels of IκBα phosphorylation in response to IL-1β stimulation (Figure 4G), indicating that the activation of MYD88-dependent signaling responses seen under basal conditions can be further enhanced in response to external stimuli. Notably, cultured RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes did not exhibit higher rates of proliferation (data not shown), apoptosis, or necrosis (Supplemental Figure 8). Taken together, we conclude from these results that IL-1R/MYD88/NF-κB–dependent signaling pathways are aberrantly activated in keratinocytes lacking RABGEF1.

MYD88-dependent pathways have been implicated in processes that can disrupt epithelial barrier function, via either disorganization of the actin cytoskeleton (39, 40) or effects on TJ function (41, 42). As expected, a polarized network of actin filaments was present in control keratinocytes but this network was disorganized and actin content was lower in RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes (Figure 6, A and B). This phenotype was largely normalized by pharmacological inhibition of MYD88 in RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes, further evidence of a MYD88-dependent effect on cytoskeleton organization (Figure 6, C and D). Because optimal development of TJs is thought to depend on an organized actin network (43, 44), we examined the ultrastructure of intercellular junctions. The total area of intercellular space between keratinocytes was substantially larger and the number of TJs was decreased when RABGEF1 expression was reduced (Figure 6, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 9), a finding consistent with the decreased expression of the TJ protein claudin 1 in Rabgef1K-KO mice (see Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 6 MYD88-dependent actin abnormalities and loss of tight junctions in RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes. Cells from the mouse PDV keratinocyte cell line were transfected with control (Ctrl) shRNA or shRNA directed against Rabgef1 (Rabgef1 shRNA). (A) Representative confocal microscopy pictures of phalloidin (red) and E-cadherin (green) staining merged with DAPI (cyan) and 3D reconstruction of phalloidin fluorescence enrichment (gray pseudocolor scale). Middle and right panels show higher-magnification photographs of the areas depicted by dashed white lines in the left panels. (B) Bars show quantification of actin content, as assessed by phalloidin staining in A. (C) 3D reconstruction of phalloidin fluorescence enrichment (gray pseudocolor scale) of Rabgef1 shRNA keratinocytes incubated for 24 hours with 100 μM of MYD88 inhibitory or control peptides. (D) Bars show quantification of actin content, as assessed by phalloidin staining in C. (E) Representative transmission electron microscopy pictures; red arrowheads indicate TJs (identified as electron-dense structures with close apposition of adjacent membranes), and blue areas are intercellular spaces. Insets depict higher-magnification photographs of the areas depicted by black squares. (F and G) Bars show quantification of the intercellular spaces (F) and TJ numbers (G). (B, D, F, and G) Results shown are mean ± SEM, as well as individual values, and are pooled from 2 (B) or 3 (D, F, and G) independent experiments. P values were calculated using a Mann-Whitney nonparametric test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm (A and C); 250 nm (E); original magnification, ×20 (A and C) or ×6,300 (E).

These results show that RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes exhibit cell-intrinsic MYD88-dependent defects in epidermal architecture in vitro.

Lack of keratinocyte MYD88 abrogates increased mortality, epidermal defects, and skin inflammation in Rabgef1K-KO mice. To assess unambiguously the role of keratinocyte-intrinsic MYD88 signaling in the phenotype of Rabgef1K-KO mice, we generated Rabgef1/Myd88K-KO mice, in which keratinocytes lack both MYD88 and RABGEF1 (Figure 7, A and B). Strikingly, deletion of Myd88 in RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes largely prevented the mortality, morbidity, development of skin lesions, and epidermal hyperplasia seen in Rabgef1K-KO mice (Figure 7, C–G). Only some older Rabgef1/Myd88K-KO mice exhibited discrete areas of dry skin and periocular alopecia, while Myd88K-KO mice appeared normal (Figure 7E). Moreover, analyses of Rabgef1/Myd88K-KO mice showed that MYD88 was necessary for the development of the epidermal immunohistological abnormalities (Figure 7, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 10A), increased skin cytokine expression (Supplemental Figure 10B), and defects in keratinocyte claudin 1 and filaggrin (Figure 7, J and K), as well as the abnormal serum IgE concentrations and systemic changes observed in Rabgef1K-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C–E).

Figure 7 Critical role of keratinocyte-intrinsic MYD88 in the phenotype of Rabgef1K-KO mice. Comparison of Rabgef1/Myd88K-KO and control mice. (A) Specificity and efficiency of Rabgef1 gene deletion assessed by single-cell PCR; numerals indicate the number of cells analyzed for each cell type; results are pooled from 2 sorting experiments. (B) Representative RABGEF1 and MYD88 staining of back skin sections. (C and D) Survival (n = 8–29 mice per group) (C) and body weight (n = 3–6 mice per group) (D) over time. (E) Representative photographs of mice from the indicated genotype at day 49–56 and 1 year after birth. (F) Representative H&E staining of back skin sections. (G) Bars show quantification of dermal and epidermal thickness (n = 5 mice per group). (H and J) Representative confocal microscopy pictures of back skin sections with the indicated staining. (I and K) Bars show protein and mRNA levels of the indicated molecules whose staining is depicted in H and J, as assessed by confocal microscopy and RT-qPCR analyses, respectively (n = 3–4 per group). (B and F) Pictures are representative of 4 or 5 samples per group, each giving similar results. (B, H, and J) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. P values were calculated by Mantel-Cox test (C), 1-way ANOVA (D), 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons (G), and 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (I and K). Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×20 (B and I) or ×63 (J); NS, not significant.

IL-1R expression on radioresistant cells contributes to the skin pathology induced by keratinocyte-restricted RABGEF1 deletion. Rapidly after birth, the skin is colonized by microorganisms, which develop into a homeostatic system with the host (45, 46), and keratinocytes express a wide range of TLRs (2, 6, 7), which, except for TLR-3 (9), can recognize and transduce microbe-derived signals via MYD88. Because the phenotype induced by keratinocyte-specific deletion of RABGEF1 was largely restored when MYD88 was lacking, one possibility is that MYD88-mediated TLR activation by the skin microbiome contributes to the rapid development of skin lesions after birth when RABGEF1 is defective. To test this hypothesis, progeny of K14-Cre+ Rabgef1fl/+ and K14-Cre– Rabgef1fl/fl mice were rederived germ-free (GF) by embryo transfer into GF recipient mice. Of the 8 mice born in the GF environment, only 1 rapidly developed skin lesions and was significantly smaller than its littermates, and only this mouse carried the Rabgef1K-KO genotype (data not shown). Immunohistological examination of the skin of this mouse at day 8 revealed changes like those observed in Rabgef1K-KO mice under conventional housing (Supplemental Figure 11). Thus, the absence of microbes did not prevent the rapid development of skin pathology in this GF-Rabgef1K-KO mouse, evidence that the phenotypic features of Rabgef1K-KO mice can develop independently of microbiome-derived signals.

We found increased Il1b expression in the skin of Rabgef1K-KO mice (Figure 4, B and C), as well as increased IL-1β secretion (Figure 4H) and IL-1β–induced signaling (Figure 4G) in RABGEF1-deficient keratinocytes. However, the phenotype induced by keratinocyte-specific deletion of Rabgef1 was largely restored when MYD88 also was absent in keratinocytes (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 10). Therefore, we speculated that activation of IL-1R may contribute to the aberrant MYD88 signaling that promotes the development of skin lesions when RABGEF1 is deficient in keratinocytes. To test this possibility, we generated Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice on the Il1r1–/– background and evaluated the lesions induced by topical tamoxifen treatment of the ear pinnae of Il1r1+/+ Rabgef1KERT2-KO versus Il1r1–/– Rabgef1KERT2-KO versus control mice (Figure 8A). While daily topical tamoxifen treatment induced ear swelling (Figure 8B) and skin lesions (Figure 8, C–F) in Il1r1+/+ Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice, all these measures were substantially decreased in tamoxifen-treated Il1r1–/– Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice (Figure 8, B–F), demonstrating that skin lesions induced by keratinocyte RABGEF1 deficiency in the ear depend on IL-1R expression.

Figure 8 Contribution of global and cell-specific IL-1R expression to the development of ear skin lesions in Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice following topical tamoxifen treatment. (A) Experimental outline for data shown in B–F. (B) Quantification of ear thickness over time. (C and D) Representative photographs of ear pinnae (C) and representative H&E staining of ear pinna sections (D). (E and F) Bars show quantification of epidermal and dermal thickness (E) and inflammatory cell infiltrates in the dermis (F). (G) Experimental outline for data shown in H and I. (H) RT-qPCR analysis of Il1r1 gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) isolated from the indicated groups of mice. (I) Quantification of ear thickness over time. (J) Representative H&E staining of ear pinna sections. (K and L) Bars show quantification of epidermal and dermal thickness (K) and inflammatory cell infiltrates in the dermis (L). Results are shown as mean ± SEM (as well as individual values in E, F, H, K, and L), and are pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 6–12 mice per group), each of them giving similar results. (D and J) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. P values were calculated by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (comparison of Il1r1+/+ Rabgef1KERT-KO vs. Il1r1–/– Rabgef1KERT-KO mice) (B); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s tests for multiple comparisons (E, F, K, and L); or 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s tests for multiple comparisons (I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm; NS, not significant.

Next, to assess the respective contributions of IL-1R expression on myeloid versus radioresistant cells (including keratinocytes), we generated bone marrow chimeras by transferring Il1r1+/+ or Il1r1–/– bone marrow cells into lethally irradiated Il1r1+/+ or Il1r1–/– Rabgef1KERT2-KO mice (Figure 8, G and H). Topical tamoxifen treatment promoted development of ear skin lesions in mice in which radioresistant cells expressed IL-1R, regardless of IL-1R expression on myeloid cells (Figure 8, I–L). The features of such lesions were significantly reduced when radioresistant cells did not express IL-1R (Figure 8, I–L). These results indicate that IL-1R expression on keratinocytes (and perhaps other radioresistant cells), but not on immune cells, importantly contributes to skin pathology when RABGEF1 is absent.

Keratinocyte RABGEF1 expression is diminished in a mouse model of cutaneous allergic inflammation. We next examined whether abnormalities in keratinocyte RABGEF1 expression could be observed in an inducible mouse model of skin inflammation. Specifically, we used a recently developed mouse model of AD that uses repeated epicutaneous exposures to house dust mite (HDM) extracts together with staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) to induce a dermatitis associated with a global gene expression pattern comparable to that in human AD (refs. 47, 48, and Figure 9A). Notably, GSEA comparing this model of HDM/SEB–induced AD-like pathology with our Rabgef1K-KO model revealed a highly significant similarity in gene expression profiles between the 2 models (Figure 10), suggesting that skin inflammation in both models may be regulated by similar pathways. Interestingly, we found that back skin specimens from dermatitis lesions in HDM/SEB–sensitized mice exhibited a significant decrease in keratinocyte RABGEF1 expression as compared with mock-sensitized control skin (Figure 9, B–D). These observations indicate that dysregulated expression of RABGEF1 in keratinocytes can be observed in the skin lesions of experimental AD in WT mice, and may contribute to the associated skin inflammation.

Figure 9 RABGEF1 quantification in HDM/SEB–induced skin inflammatory lesions. (A) Experimental mouse model of HDM/SEB–induced AD used in B–D. (B) Representative H&E staining of back skin sections from vehicle- or HDM/SEB–treated mice. Arrowheads and arrows indicate spongiosis and dermal leukocytes, respectively. (C) Representative confocal microscopy pictures of RABGEF1 staining. (D) Quantification of RABGEF1 MFI in a randomly defined region (shown in the white boxes) in back skin specimens from vehicle- or HDM/SEB–treated mice (n = 12 or 20 mice per group, respectively). (B and C) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. (D) Results are shown as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification in C, ×20; AD, atopic dermatitis; HDM, house dust mite; SEB, staphylococcus enterotoxin B; MFI, mean fluorescence intensity.

Figure 10 GSEA between Rabgef1K-KO and HDM/SEB mouse models. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) comparing the HDM/SEB–induced AD model (GSE53132) with gene sets defined as upregulated genes in back skin samples from Rabgef1K-KO mice or control mice (P < 0.01; fold change [FC] > 2; see Figure 4A). The size of the circle is proportional to the normalized enrichment score, whose numeric value is also indicated. HDM, house dust mite; SEB, staphylococcal enterotoxin B; MFI, mean fluorescence intensity.

Keratinocytes in human AD skin lesions exhibit decreased expression of RABGEF1, but increased expression of MYD88. To assess the human relevance of our findings, we first analyzed human normal skin specimens and skin specimens from AD and ACD patients that exhibited spongiotic dermatitis, which can be observed in either setting (refs. 49, 50, and Figure 11A). In normal human skin, RABGEF1 was mainly expressed in keratinocytes, and levels of RABGEF1 expression in keratinocytes from AD and ACD lesions were significantly lower than those in keratinocytes from normal skin (Figure 11, B and D). Moreover, levels of MYD88 were increased in keratinocytes from lesional AD skin as compared with normal skin (Figure 11, C and E). These observations show that keratinocytes in skin lesions of patients suffering from 2 clinically distinct allergic skin disorders exhibit markedly diminished expression of RABGEF1, while increased MYD88 expression in keratinocytes was found only in AD lesions.

Figure 11 RABGEF1 detection and quantification in human skin lesions. (A) Representative H&E-stained sections of normal human skin (left panels) and lesional human skin with spongiotic dermatitis from AD (middle panels) or ACD (right panels) patients; arrowheads and asterisks indicate spongiosis and dermal infiltrates of leukocytes, respectively. (B and C) Representative confocal microscopy pictures of RABGEF1 (B) or MYD88 (C) staining merged with DAPI. Right panels show higher-magnification photographs of the areas depicted by white lines in the left panels. (D and E) Quantification of keratinocyte RABGEF1 (D) or MYD88 (E) protein expression in a randomly defined region (shown in the boxes delimited by white dashed lines) in normal skin and lesional skin with spongiotic dermatitis from patients with AD or ACD (n = 20, 12, and 8, respectively). See Supplemental Table 4 for patient characteristics and diagnostic criteria. (A–C) Dashed lines identify the dermal-epidermal junction. (D and E) Results are shown as mean ± SEM, as well as individual values. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s tests for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification in B and C, ×20; AD, atopic dermatitis; ACD, allergic contact dermatitis; NS, not significant.

Second, we compared our skin gene expression data from Rabgef1K-KO and control mice with publicly available human AD and normal skin data deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database (GSE5667, ref. 51; GSE6012, ref. 52; GSE36842, ref. 53; and GSE65832, ref. 54) (Figure 12). The changes in expression of genes in human AD versus normal skin were compared with those of orthologous genes in mouse RabGEF1K-KO versus control mice, and GSEA detected significant similarities in gene expression profiles between human AD skin lesions and mouse “AD-like” skin specimens, as well as between human and mouse normal skin (Figure 12).