Selective graft-versus-leukemia depends on magnitude and diversity of the alloreactive T cell response

Patient selection. To compare CD8 T cell responses in GVL reactivity and GVHD after DLI, we selected 11 patients who were treated for chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (CML-CP), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) between 2000 and 2010 with a T cell–depleted stem cell graft from a fully HLA-matched sibling or unrelated donor. Pretransplant conditioning was either myeloablative (cyclophosphamide and total body irradiation) or nonmyeloablative (fludarabin, busulphan, and in vivo T cell depletion using alemtuzumab combined with horse antithymocyte globulin [ATG] if the donor was unrelated). Peripheral blood stem cells were the main stem cell source. After engraftment and development of no or limited grade I GVHD, patients with mixed chimerism or residual or relapsed disease were treated with escalating doses of donor lymphocytes, starting at 6 months with 3 × 106 CD3 T cells/kg until a response was observed. Patients with unrelated donors received 1.5 × 106 CD3 T cells/kg as a starting dose. We selected 11 patients on the basis of well-documented GVL reactivity and an absence or presence of GVHD and availability of samples at relevant time points before and after DLI. With the exception of patient 7103, no cytoreductive treatment was administered prior to DLI (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86175DS1). Post-DLI samples were taken at routine follow-up time points and upon development of GVHD. GVL reactivity was defined by a conversion to full donor chimerism or a disappearance of leukemic cells, indicating molecular remission. Of the 11 patients, 6 remained free of GVHD (Figure 1A), while 5 patients developed GVHD and received systemic immunosuppressive treatment (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). Four of six patients without GVHD were treated with DLI in the second year after alloSCT, whereas all five patients with GVHD received DLI in the first year after alloSCT. Of the 11 patients, 1 died 74 days after DLI as a result of complications related to grade IV GVHD and therefore could not be evaluated for long-term GVL reactivity. In the other 10 patients, curative GVL reactivity was established, and all patients were alive between 5 and 15 years after alloSCT.

Figure 1 Clinical course of selected patients. Interventions and follow-up for each patient are depicted on the horizontal dotted lines. Regular monitoring after alloSCT was conducted to detect donor chimerism (squares) or BCR-ABL (circles) by PCR and the presence of blasts in bone marrow aspirates as determined by morphology. White symbols indicate full donor chimerism or absence of disease. Disease recurrence was detected by the presence of blasts by bone marrow morphology (black squares), detectable BCR-ABL transcripts (black circles), or mixed chimerism (gray squares). DLI was administered (black triangles; doses were given in 106 CD3 T cells/kg), and patients experienced selective GVL reactivity (n = 6, A) or were diagnosed with GVHD (n = 5, white diamonds, B), requiring systemic immunosuppressive treatment (black diamonds). Arrows indicate collected samples. Vertical dotted line indicates 1 year after DLI. Patient 4716 died 74 days after DLI. For detailed patient characteristics, see Supplemental Table 1.

Selection of alloreactive T cells. We first analyzed the overall immune response after DLI by deep sequencing of the TCR-β transcriptome of purified CD8 T cells. Within the repertoire of TCR-β sequences, a clonotype is defined as a unique T cell receptor–β (TCR-β) sequence. The abundance of a clonotype within the total number of identified TCR-β transcripts was correlated with the frequency of T cells expressing that TCR-β (see also Supplemental Table 2: T cell receptor-β sequencing analysis). Simpson’s diversity indices were comparable between pre- and post-DLI samples, except for patient 7995, for whom the pre-DLI sample was dominated (93%) by a single clone. After DLI, however, this clone decreased to 21%, resulting in an increased diversity index. We did not observe a unidirectional change of TCR-β diversity between pre- and post-DLI samples. Since diversity indices were similar between patients with GVHD and those without GVHD, we conclude that post-DLI T cell repertoires are not dominated by responding alloreactive T cells. All unique TCR-β clonotypes with frequencies of greater than 0.1% after DLI were selected and considered “expanding” if their frequencies increased by at least 100-fold compared with pre-DLI frequencies. The data showed that the median number of expanding clonotypes was lower in patients without GVHD (24, range 9–87) than in those with GVHD (58, range 47–116), but this difference did not reach statistical significance (P = 0.095). Expanding TCR-β clonotypes may include alloreactive T cell responses but are likely to be dominated by pathogen-specific T cell responses. Since we hypothesized that recently activated CD8 T cells in post-DLI immune responses expressed HLA-DR, we analyzed the frequencies of circulating HLA-DR+ CD8 T cells in samples before and after DLI by flow cytometry (Figure 2). The percentage of HLA-DR+ CD8 T cells increased significantly from 10.3% ± 5.3 % (mean ± SD) in pre-DLI samples to 33.2% ± 19.1% in post-DLI samples, irrespective of GVHD status (P = 0.002). To identify the compartment in which the alloreactive T cells resided, HLA-DR+ and HLA-DR– T cells were separately isolated from post-DLI samples of patients 4461, 5866, and 6181. T cell clones were generated from sorted single cells and tested for alloreactivity, as defined by recognition of the patient EBV-transformed B lymphoblastic cell line (EBV-LCL) exceeding at least 5 times the background release of IFN-γ by the T cell clone and a complete absence of recognition of the donor EBV-LCL. Of 261 T cell clones obtained from sorted HLA-DR+ CD8 T cells, 41 T cell clones were alloreactive, whereas only 1 alloreactive T cell clone was identified in 268 T cell clones from HLA-DR– cells. In contrast, the numbers of EBV-LCL–reactive T cell clones, as defined by recognition of both patient and donor EBV-LCLs, were similar in HLA-DR+ and HLA-DR– compartments (data not shown). Tetramer staining of EBV-LCL–reactive T cell clones from patient 5866 revealed that 56% of the T cell clones recognized validated EBV epitopes derived from the viral proteins BRLF1, BMFL1, EBNA3B, or BZLF1 (data not shown). Whereas pathogen-specific T cells were present in both the HLA-DR+ and HLA-DR– compartments, our results confirmed that alloreactive T cells during clinical immune responses after DLI specifically reside in the HLA-DR+ CD8 T cell compartment.

Figure 2 HLA-DR expression on CD8 T cells. In samples taken before and after DLI, HLA-DR+ CD8 T cells were detected by flow cytometry. Percentages of CD8 T cells that expressed HLA-DR are depicted. Lines connect pre- and post-DLI samples for each patient (patient IDs are indicated in the graph).

Frequencies of alloreactive T cells. To compare the magnitude of alloreactive T cell responses in GVL and GVHD, we selected 20 samples from 6 patients who developed selective GVL reactivity without GVHD and 12 samples from 5 patients with GVHD. HLA-DR+ CD8 T cells were single-cell sorted, and T cell clones were tested for reactivity against patient and donor EBV-LCLs. In addition, if sufficient pre-alloSCT cells were available, we tested T cell reactivity against monocyte-derived DCs (monoDCs) and B cells that were expanded using CD40L-expressing mouse fibroblasts (CD40L B cells) (Supplemental Table 3). Alloreactive T cell clones were defined by recognition of the patient cells exceeding at least 5 times the background release of IFN-γ and a complete absence of recognition of the donor cells. For each sample, we determined the contribution of alloreactive T cell clones (Figure 3A). The median percentage of alloreactive T cell clones in post-DLI samples was significantly lower in patients without GVHD (0.6%, range 0%–17.1%) than in those with GVHD (30%, range 0.5%–36.6%, P = 0.001). In addition to alloreactive T cells, we isolated T cell clones that recognized both patient and donor EBV-LCLs. These T cell clones did not react with monoDCs and CD40L-activated B cells, illustrating a recognition of antigens expressed by B cells after EBV transformation. In 4 of 6 patients without GVHD and 3 of 5 patients with GVHD, more than 50% of the T cell clones were EBV-LCL reactive, illustrating that patients in both groups were equally capable of eliciting antiviral immune responses and that the low frequencies of alloreactive T cells in patients without GVHD cannot be explained by a general suppression of the immune system (Figure 3B). To exclude the possibility that alloreactive T cells that lack reactivity against hematopoietic cells were missed during screening, all growing T cell clones from 3 patients with GVHD were tested against patient FBs (Supplemental Table 3). To obtain maximal sensitivity, FBs were preactivated for 4 days with IFN-γ (200 IU/ml). No T cell clones that recognized FBs in the absence of recognition of EBV-LCL were identified (data not shown). In conclusion, our data show that patients with GVHD after DLI have higher frequencies of circulating alloreactive CD8 T cells than do patients without GVHD.

Figure 3 Frequencies of alloreactive T cells. HLA-DR+ CD8 T cells were single-cell sorted and expanded from samples taken before (day 0) and after DLI. Patients were stratified by development of GVHD, and time points of sample collection are indicated for each patient on the x axis. The percentages of tested T cell clones that were alloreactive (A) or EBV-LCL reactive (B) are shown on the y axis. (A) Alloreactive T cell clones were defined by recognition of patient EBV-LCLs exceeding at least 5 times the background release of IFN-γ by the T cell clone alone and a complete absence of recognition of donor EBV-LCLs. Absolute numbers of identified alloreactive T cell clones are depicted on top of the bars. The percentages of alloreactive T cell clones in post-DLI samples were compared between patients with selective GVL reactivity and patients with GVHD using an unpaired Mann-Whitney U test (insert). (B) In the same samples, T cell clones recognizing EBV-LCLs from both the patient and donor were quantified and depicted as a percentage of the total number of isolated T cell clones. No differences in the percentages of EBV-LCL–reactive T cell clones were detected between patients with selective GVL reactivity and those with GVHD. See Supplemental Table 3 for sorting details and tested stimulator cells.

Diversity of alloreactive T cells. To investigate the functional diversity of the alloreactive T cell clones, we determined HLA restriction, MiHA frequencies, and TCR-β clonality for 31 clones from patients with selective GVL reactivity and 127 clones from patients with GVHD. HLA restriction was determined using broad and allele-specific HLA-blocking antibodies and by retroviral transduction of third-party EBV-LCLs with the relevant HLA class I restriction allele (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 4). To determine whether the T cell clones were specific for the same MiHA, we tested the recognition of 24 EBV-LCLs that endogenously expressed HLA-A*02 and B*07 (data not shown). This panel was retrovirally transduced with the relevant HLA class I restriction allele for T cell clones recognizing MiHAs restricted to other HLA molecules. The data showed recognition of 67 different MiHAs. Of these antigens, 19 MiHAs were targeted in patients without GVHD, and 48 MiHAs were targeted in patients with GVHD (Table 1). The median number of MiHAs recognized in patients with selective GVL reactivity was 3.0 (range 1–10) as compared with 11.0 (range 4–18, P = 0.056) in patients with GVHD. Since different T cells can target the same MiHA, we also investigated T cell diversity on the basis of the number of TCR-β transcripts and identified 79 unique TCR-β clonotypes. TCR-β diversity was again lower in patients with selective GVL reactivity (median 4.0, range 1–10) than in patients with GVHD (median 13, range 5–22, P = 0.040). In addition, for each patient, we estimated the proportion of the identified TCR-β clonotypes within the entire TCR-β repertoire of purified CD8 T cells from samples before and after DLI. The median contribution of alloreactive CD8 T cells in post-DLI samples from patients with selective GVL reactivity was 0.76% (range 0.09%–9.27%) as compared with 7.91% (range 3.01%–57.62%) in patients with GVHD (P = 0.095, Table 1 and Supplemental Table 4). In conclusion, our data show that the repertoire of targeted MiHAs and the diversity of responding alloreactive T cells are more restricted in patients with selective GVL reactivity than in those with GVHD.

Tissue specificity of alloreactive T cells. We next investigated whether MiHAs targeted in patients with selective GVL reactivity were expressed on different cell types compared with MiHAs targeted in patients with GVHD. T cell clones were tested against titrated numbers of hematopoietic cells (EBV-LCLs, Figure 4A) and compared between patients with GVHD and those with selective GVL reactivity. As nonhematopoietic cells, FBs obtained from skin biopsies were tested. FBs were cultured in the absence of cytokines (steady-state FBs, Figure 4B) or in the presence of IFN-γ (200 IU/ml) for 4 days to mimic inflammatory conditions (IFN-γ–treated FBs, Figure 4C). Under inflammatory conditions sensitivity for T cell recognition can increase as a result of higher expression of HLA and proteins involved in antigen processing, costimulation, and adhesion (4, 13). We quantified T cell recognition by calculating the absolute amount of IFN-γ produced per single T cell during overnight stimulation. Recognition of FBs was absent or low as compared with recognition of EBV-LCLs by most T cell clones. Comparison of stimulation including the entire range of stimulator/T cell ratios was performed by mixed-models statistical analysis (see also “Mixed models statistical analysis” in the Supplemental Experimental Procedures). The data showed that, upon stimulation with patient EBV-LCLs, IFN-γ production by alloreactive T cell clones was comparable between patients with GVHD (137.0 fg IFN-γ/T cell/20 h) and patients with selective GVL reactivity (87.8 fg IFN-γ/T cell/20 h, P = 0.26 at a ratio of 9:1) (Figure 4D). Stimulation by steady-state FB revealed a trend toward higher IFN-γ production by T cell clones from patients with GVHD (1.9 fg IFN-γ/T cell/20 h) as compared with patients with selective GVL reactivity (0.7 fg IFN-γ/T cell/20 h, P = 0.10 at a ratio of 1:1) (Figure 4E). This difference reached statistical significance when T cell clones were stimulated with IFN-γ–treated FBs (GVHD: 4.4 fg IFN-γ/T cell/20 h; selective GVL reactivity: 1.3 fg IFN-γ/T cell/20 h, P = 0.03) (Figure 4F). We observed similar results when FBs were incubated with IFN-γ in combination with TNF-α (10 ng/ml) and IL-4 (500 IU/ml) (see also “Mixed models statistical analysis” in the Supplemental Experimental Procedures). In conclusion, T cell clones recognizing MiHAs that are presented on both hematopoietic EBV-LCLs and nonhematopoietic FBs were more frequently found in patients with GVHD.

Figure 4 Tissue specificity of alloreactive T cell clones. (A–C) T cell clones representing the specificities targeted in patients with selective GVL reactivity (18 T cell clones, left) and patients with GVHD (46 T cell clones, right) were incubated at 833 and 2,500 T cells per well with 0.1-, 0.3-, 1-, 3-, and 9-fold excess of stimulator cells. On the x axis, T cell specificities are plotted for each patient, including the number of isolated T cell clones with identical specificity (see also “Response diversity “ in Supplemental Table 4). The following cells were used for stimulation: EBV-LCLs (A), FBs cultured under steady-state conditions (B), and FBs cultured for 4 days with 200 IU/ml IFN-γ (C). Bars represent the dose-response range between the lowest and highest ratio of stimulator cells as measured by the production of IFN-γ in femtograms per single T cell per 20 hours. (D–F) Mixed-models statistical analysis was applied to compare dose-response ranges between T cell clones from patients with selective GVL reactivity (dashed line) and those with GVHD (solid line) after stimulation with EBV-LCLs (D), steady-state FBs (E), and IFN-γ–treated FBs (F). The x axes of E and F are in log scale, since inclusion of the log(ratio) instead of the ratio led to a better model fit for FB outcomes. P values refer to differences in outcome between both patient groups at stimulator/T cell ratios of 9:1 for EBV-LCLs (D) and 1:1 for FBs (E and F).

Antigen specificity. To molecularly characterize the MiHAs that were targeted by the isolated T cell clones, we applied WGAs to detect MiHA-encoding SNPs. T cell clones restricted to HLA-A*02 or B*07 were tested on an extensive panel of SNP-genotyped EBV-LCLs that endogenously expressed these HLA molecules (24). T cell clones restricted to other HLA class I molecules were tested against the same EBV-LCL panel after retroviral transduction of the relevant HLA molecule. We analyzed T cell clones for 19 MiHAs targeted in patients with selective GVL reactivity and 48 MiHAs targeted in patients with GVHD. Three T cell clones selectively recognized male EBV-LCLs, indicating recognition of Y chromosome–encoded antigens, which was confirmed in one case by staining with KDM5D-A*02 tetramers (Table 2). For the remaining specificities, we identified 23 associating SNPs. T cell clones from patients 5569 and 4716 were associated with an identical SNP in the NDC80 gene. For the 22 unique associations, 13 SNPs were located in coding sequences of known genes, and 9 SNPs were located in noncoding regions. For the latter 9 SNPs, sequencing revealed additional donor-to-patient SNP disparities in 6 cases, 5 of which were located in coding exons and 1 in a genomic region that was not known to contain a functional gene but encoded an amino acid polymorphism in a 255-bp ORF. For the 3 remaining SNPs in noncoding gene regions of POLE, RWDD4A, and TTK, we found no disparities between patient and donor transcripts, hampering further characterization of the antigenic peptide. Peptide sequences spanning the 19 identified amino acid polymorphisms were searched for T cell epitopes by the prediction algorithm NetCTLpan (28). We tested T cell specificity for predicted patient-type epitopes but not donor-type controls after loading titrated synthetic peptides onto donor EBV-LCLs. The predicted epitopes were recognized at IC 50 levels ranging from 5 × 10–6 M to 1 × 10–10 M, whereas donor variants were not recognized or at much lower peptide concentrations, which validated the identification of 19 MiHAs (Table 2). In conclusion, our strategy identified 19 MiHAs targeted by alloreactive CD8 T cell clones isolated from 9 different patients. Of these 19 MiHAs, 6 MiHAs have previously been reported (24, 29), and 13 MiHAs are novel T cell epitopes.

Expression of MiHA-encoding genes. To determine the potential role of alloreactive T cells in GVL reactivity and GVHD, we first interrogated the European Molecular Biology Laboratory – European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) Expression Atlas for global expression levels of MiHA-encoding genes (www.ebi.ac.uk/gxa). We classified genes on the basis of selective expression in hematopoietic tissues (bone marrow, lymph node, and spleen) as compared with tissue-independent expression (Supplemental Table 5). Expression was restricted to hematopoietic tissues for HMHA1 and ARHGDIB and was more frequent in hematopoietic tissues for CCL4, NDC80, and APOBEC3B. All other genes were similarly expressed in hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic tissues and thus classified as broadly expressed genes. Next, to investigate whether the mRNA expression profiles of the identified MiHA-encoding genes could explain the FB recognition patterns shown in Figure 4, we quantified MiHA gene expression in third-party EBV-LCLs and FBs by microarray techniques using Illumina HumanHT-12 v3 Expression BeadChips (30). Probe fluorescences of 2 of the 22 autosomal MiHA–encoding genes (CCL4 and PDCD11) and the male-specific gene (KDM5D) did not exceed background levels. Moreover, no probe was included for the LB-C16ORF-1R–encoding transcript. For 19 MiHAs, we investigated and compared gene expression (Figure 5A, left panel) with T cell recognition (Figure 5A, right panel) in steady-state FBs, IFN-γ–treated FBs, and EBV-LCLs. According to T cell recognition patterns of FBs, 3 different types of MiHAs could be distinguished. Type 1 MiHAs were not recognized on FBs. Type 2 MiHAs were recognized on FBs, but only after pretreatment with IFN-γ. Type 3 MiHAs were recognized on both steady-state and IFN-γ–treated FBs. Of the 19 MiHAs, 6 antigens were classified as type 1. These antigens included 3 MiHAs targeted in patients with GVHD and 3 MiHAs targeted in patients without GVHD. For 5 of these antigens, gene expression in both steady-state and IFN-γ–treated FBs was lower than in EBV-LCLs. In addition to type 1 antigens, 8 MiHAs were identified as type 2, including 4 MiHAs targeted in patients with GVHD and 4 MiHAs targeted in patients without GVHD. For all type 2 antigens, we observed no difference in gene expression between steady-state and IFN-γ–treated FBs. Furthermore, the majority of type 2 antigens did not differ in gene expression between FBs and EBV-LCLs. Finally, 5 MiHAs were classified as type 3 antigens. Four of these MiHAs were targeted in patients with GVHD, and only one MiHA was targeted in a patient without GVHD. As with type 2 antigens, the majority of type 3 MiHAs did not differ in gene expression between FBs and EBV-LCLs. Since gene expression for type 2 MiHAs was comparable in steady-state and IFN-γ–treated FBs and can therefore not explain enhanced T cell recognition upon pretreatment with IFN-γ, we postulated that accessory molecules may be relevant and contribute to T cell recognition of FBs. We analyzed the expression levels of genes involved in peptide generation (PSMB8 and PSMB9), intracellular translocation (TAP1 and TAP2), and presentation (HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-C) and observed strong upregulation of gene expression levels in IFN-γ–treated versus steady-state FBs (Figure 5B). In conclusion, our data indicate that expression of the MiHA-encoding gene is required, but not always sufficient, for T cell recognition of FBs and that accessory molecules may also be relevant. Furthermore, we found that there was no strict distinction in the type of MiHAs that are targeted in GVL and GVHD, but that T cell reactivity was skewed toward broadly expressed MiHAs in patients with GVHD.