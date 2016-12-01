Antitumor adaptive immunity remains intact following inhibition of autophagy and antimalarial treatment

Genetic inhibition of autophagy in tumor cells does not alter primary tumor growth. To dissect the effect of tumor cell–intrinsic autophagy on the extrinsic antitumor immune response, we generated B16 murine melanoma cells stably expressing shRNAs against the essential autophagy-related genes Atg7 and Atg12. Cells expressing nontargeting shRNA (shCTL) served as autophagy-competent controls. Stable ATG7 or ATG12 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI85705DS1) led to reduced autophagic flux, evidenced by reduced LC3-II formation and lysosomal turnover (Supplemental Figure 1B). Control and autophagy-deficient B16 tumors were introduced s.c. into C57BL/6 mice, and palpable tumors formed 7–10 days after transplantation. Primary tumor growth was unchanged between autophagy-competent and -deficient tumors, based on caliper measurements of tumor area over time as well as resected tumor mass at experimental endpoint (Figure 1A). Similarly, autophagy inhibition in 4T1 mammary cancer cells, achieved via stable ATG7 or ATG12 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 1A), significantly impaired autophagic flux (Supplemental Figure 1C) but did not impact primary tumor growth following orthotopic transplantation into the mammary fat pad of 6- to 7-week-old female BALB/c mice (Figure 1A). In both models, we confirmed that robust autophagy inhibition was maintained over the duration of the experiment, evidenced by the loss of LC3-II in lysates generated from resected tumors harvested at 2–3 weeks after transplant (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Genetic models of autophagy deficiency in mouse melanoma and mammary cancer. B16 mouse melanoma or 4T1 mouse mammary cancer cells bearing nontargeting shRNA (shCTL) or shRNA directed against autophagy-related genes (ATGs) were transplanted into immune-competent host mice. (A) Top: Primary tumor growth of autophagy-competent and -deficient subcutaneous B16 tumors (shCTL: n = 6; shATG7: n = 7; shATG12: n = 6) and orthotopic 4T1 tumors (shCTL: n = 5; shATG7: n = 5; shATG12: n = 8) in syngeneic host mice, as assessed by caliper measurements of tumor area. Error bars represent SD. Bottom: Tumor mass at experimental endpoint (day 16–18). For B16 tumors, shCTL: n = 14; shATG7: n = 15; shATG12: n = 9; and for 4T1 tumors, shCTL: n = 13; shATG7: n = 13; shATG12: n = 8. Box and whisker plots indicate minimum, median, and maximum values. Two-way ANOVA not significant. (B) Lysates from resected tumors subject to α-LC3 immunoblotting; band densities for LC3-II were normalized to GAPDH and to the control average within each experiment. For B16 tumors, shCTL: n = 5; shATG7: n = 6; shATG12: n = 2; and for 4T1 tumors, shCTL: n = 6; shATG7: n = 5; shATG12: n = 2. Error bars represent SD. ***P < 0.001 using unpaired t test.

Autophagy-competent and -deficient tumors elicit equivalent T cell responses. Having developed 2 models of tumor cell autophagy deficiency in distinct mouse genetic backgrounds, we evaluated the immune response to tumors arising from these cells. To quantify and interrogate the function of tumor-associated T cells, we prepared single-cell suspensions from resected tumors and subsequently stained a variety of surface and intracellular markers for flow cytometric analysis. To accurately measure intracellular cytokines in T cells, we injected mice with brefeldin A (BFA) before tumor resection to prevent cytokine secretion. T cells were identified as the CD45+CD3+SSC-Alo fraction of total live cells defined by a live/dead marker; from these, CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subpopulations were identified (Figure 2A). Autophagy-deficient B16 and 4T1 tumors did not exhibit significant differences in the infiltration of CD45+ cells, total T cells, or CD4+ or CD8+ subsets, when compared with autophagy-competent controls (Figure 2, B and C). While biological variation occurred across the littermates used for the experimental repeats, autophagy-competent and -deficient tumors generated in littermates exhibited equivalent levels of immune infiltration; hence, statistical analyses of both individual and batched data sets were not significant.

Figure 2 T cell infiltration is unchanged in autophagy-deficient mouse tumors. Subcutaneous B16 and orthotopic 4T1 tumors were allowed to form for 2–3 weeks. Tumors were resected and digested enzymatically, and T cell infiltration was measured by flow cytometry. (A) Representative flow cytometry gating strategy to define T cell populations. A live/dead marker was used to define live cells as a subset of singlets. CD45+ cells were defined from live cells, and T cells were defined as the CD3+SSC-Alo fraction of CD45+ cells. CD4+ and CD8+ single-positive T cell populations were subdivided from total T cells. (B) Infiltration of CD45+ cells and T cell populations into primary mouse tumors in autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 melanomas. Each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse. Bars represent mean values with 2-way ANOVA not significant. (C) Infiltration of CD45+ cells and T cell populations into primary mouse tumors in autophagy-competent and -deficient 4T1 mammary tumors. Each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse. Bars represent mean values with 2-way ANOVA not significant.

We next assessed the functional activation status of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells that had infiltrated B16 tumors by analyzing cell surface expression of the activation and memory marker CD44 and intracellular expression of the inflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α. By these measures, we observed no differences in the T cell activation phenotype between control and autophagy-deficient B16 tumors (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Similarly, we found no differences between cohorts in the activation of the CD8+ T cell cytotoxic program based on intracellular expression of the serine protease granzyme B (GZMB) (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). We also measured the surface expression of the immune checkpoint regulator programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and found no differences in either CD4+ or CD8+ T cells between autophagy-competent and -deficient tumors (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). In agreement with these results from B16 tumors, T cell functional status and activation phenotype were unchanged between autophagy-competent and -deficient 4T1 tumors (Figure 3C). As before, statistical analyses of both individual and batched data sets were not significant. Together, these findings indicate that reduced tumor cell autophagy in both mouse melanomas and mammary tumors does not influence the ability of the host adaptive immune system to infiltrate and become functionally active within these tumors.

Figure 3 T cell functional status is unchanged in autophagy-deficient mouse tumors. Expression of T cell activation markers (CD44, IFN-γ, TNF-α, GZMB) and immune checkpoint marker PD-1 was measured by flow cytometry in CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations. (A) Representative histograms of functional marker staining of CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations. Solid gray plots represent unstained controls (CD44, CD4, CD8) and isotype controls (PD-1, IFN-γ, TNF-α, GZMB). The same unstained control was used for the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell panels. Positive staining is indicated by gate and defined as that above the unstained or isotype control. (B) Functional status of T cells isolated from autophagy-competent (shCTL) and -deficient (shAtg7 or shAtg12) B16 tumors. Each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse. Bars represent mean values with 2-way ANOVA not significant. (C) Functional status of T cells isolated from autophagy-competent (shCTL) and -deficient (shAtg7 or shAtg12) 4T1 tumors. Each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse. Bars represent mean values with 2-way ANOVA not significant. (D) B16 tumors were grown in GREAT reporter mice bearing the IFN-γ-IRES-eYFP reporter cassette. Representative histogram shows YFP-negative control (solid gray plot) and cells isolated from a GREAT reporter mouse (yellow plot). Positive signal was defined as that above the control and is indicated by a gate. Endogenous eYFP expression was measured in tumor-infiltrating T cell populations by flow cytometry without BFA injection. Each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse. Bars represent mean values with 2-way ANOVA not significant.

To further corroborate the observation that T cell activation was independent of autophagy status, we generated autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 tumors in mice carrying an IFN-γ-IRES-eYFP reporter cassette (also known as the “IFN-γ reporter with endogenous polyA transcript,” or GREAT allele), in which expression of IFN-γ and expression of enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (eYFP) are separated by an internal ribosome entry site (IRES) and dually controlled by the endogenous Ifng promoter/enhancer region (31). While IFN-γ is a secreted protein, eYFP accumulates intracellularly upon IFN-γ transcription; thus, T cell activation in resected tumors is measured using endogenous eYFP fluorescence, obviating the need for BFA treatment or intracellular staining. No differences in eYFP expression in CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were observed by this method, providing further evidence for an autophagy-independent T cell response (Figure 3D). Remarkably, based on eYFP reporter levels, the IFN-γ response was comparable to that obtained with intracellular IFN-γ staining.

To address whether tumor cell autophagy status modulates immunosuppression, we evaluated the quantity and function of regulatory T cells (Tregs) associated with autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 tumors (Supplemental Figure 3A). Once again, neither the number of Tregs (CD45+CD3+CD4+Foxp3+) nor their activation (CD44+) was changed upon genetic autophagy inhibition, further supporting that T cell responses were unaffected by autophagy status in these tumors.

Finally, to assess tumor-associated T cell activation potential, we isolated CD8+ T cells from 4T1 tumors by FACS or negative bead selection and cultured them with CD3 and CD28 antibodies to incite robust ex vivo antigen-independent restimulation. We measured IFN-γ secretion in conditioned medium by ELISA and observed equivalent levels of secretion from T cells derived from either autophagy-competent or -deficient 4T1 tumors (Supplemental Figure 3B). Thus, tumor-associated T cells possess equivalent activation in situ as well as equivalent activation potential, regardless of the autophagy status of tumor cells.

Autophagy-competent and -deficient OVA-expressing tumors stimulate comparable transgenic T cell responses. Studies using T cells expressing a transgenic T cell receptor matched to a specific antigen (e.g., ovalbumin) have been valuable in defining a tumor-specific adaptive immune response. To evaluate cancer cell recognition by T cells, we generated autophagy-competent (shCTL) and autophagy-deficient (Atg7 or Atg12 shRNA) B78 melanoma cells (a variant of B16) expressing ovalbumin (OVA). We confirmed stable suppression of ATG7 and ATG12 (Supplemental Figure 4A) and reduction of autophagic flux by reduced LC3-II and increased P62 (also known as SQSTM1), an autophagic cargo receptor that accumulates upon autophagy inhibition, in cell culture lysates (Supplemental Figure 4B). B78-OVA cells were injected s.c. into WT C57BL/6 mice and allowed to form palpable primary tumors. Freshly isolated OVA-specific OT-I CD8+ T cells expressing green fluorescent protein (GFP) were then adoptively transferred by retro-orbital injection into tumor-bearing mice, and tumors were resected 1 week later. Tumor growth kinetics was unchanged between autophagy-competent and -deficient groups (Figure 4A). Autophagy inhibition was confirmed by the accumulation of P62 aggregates in B78-OVA cells isolated from digested tumors (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Transgenic OT-I cell activation is unchanged in autophagy-deficient OVA-expressing tumors. Freshly isolated transgenic OT-I CD8+ T cells expressing GFP were adoptively transferred by retro-orbital injection into mice bearing 2-week subcutaneous autophagy-competent and -deficient B78 melanomas expressing OVA. (A) Primary tumor growth of autophagy-competent and -deficient subcutaneous B78-OVA tumors in syngeneic host mice as assessed by caliper measurements of tumor area (n = 5 per cohort). (B) Autophagy deficiency was confirmed in B78-OVA cells isolated from digested tumors by immunofluorescence for P62. Accumulation of P62 aggregates was quantified per cell nucleus. Error bars represent SD; **P < 0.01 using unpaired t test. (C) Total T cells were defined as the CD45+CD3+SSC-Alo fraction of live cells and were further subdivided into OT-I (GFP+) and endogenous (GFP–) populations; the latter was analyzed for CD4 and CD8 surface expression. Endogenous and OT-I T cell populations were equivalent between autophagy-competent (shCTL) and -deficient (shAtg12) B78-OVA tumors. Error bars represent SD with 2-way ANOVA not significant. (D) Activation status was measured by surface CD44 and intracellular IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GZMB expression in endogenous and OT-I T cell populations from autophagy-competent and -deficient B78-OVA tumors. Representative histograms of functional marker staining of endogenous and OT-I T cell populations: solid gray plots represent unstained controls (for surface staining of CD44) and isotype controls (for intracellular stains of IFN-γ, TNF-α, GZMB). Positive staining is defined as that above the unstained or isotype control and is indicated by gates. In graphs, each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse, and bars represent mean values. ****P < 0.0001 using 2-way ANOVA multiplicity-adjusted P values (Dunnett’s correction).

Endogenous and adoptively transferred tumor-associated T cells were defined by flow cytometric analysis based on expression of CD45, CD3, CD4, CD8, and GFP; no differences were observed in the tumor infiltration of total T cells, endogenous CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, or adoptively transferred OT-I CD8+ T cells (Figure 4C). We next measured T cell activation by expression of surface CD44 and intracellular IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GZMB. We observed no significant differences in expression of activation markers in either OT-I or endogenous populations of T cells between autophagy-competent and -deficient B78-OVA tumors, with the exception of an increase in TNF-α–expressing OT-I cells associated with autophagy-deficient tumors (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Importantly, autophagy deficiency did not blunt the T cell response. As expected, the activation of OT-I T cells was higher than that of endogenous CD8+ T cells, as evidenced by higher percentages of CD44+ and TNF-α+ cells. Overall, the T cell response remained intact in both the endogenous and the antigen-matched setting upon genetic autophagy inhibition.

Dox-treated autophagy-competent and -deficient tumors stimulate equivalent T cell responses. Because our results indicated that tumor cell–intrinsic autophagy is dispensable for stimulating a T cell response, we next tested whether autophagy was required for the immune response in tumor-bearing mice following acute treatment with chemotherapy. Previous work with murine colon cancer suggests that autophagy is necessary for the immunogenic cell death (ICD) associated with the efficacy of anthracycline chemotherapy (16). Thus, genetic inhibition of autophagy may hinder the chemotherapeutic drug response by blunting immune responses. We treated autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 melanoma cells with the anthracycline Dox in vitro, and measured the secreted levels of ATP and HMGB1, 2 immunomodulatory factors implicated in ICD (Figure 5A). Consistent with existing literature, we observed that Dox treatment induced ATP and HMGB1 secretion, which was attenuated in autophagy-deficient cells as compared with autophagy-competent controls. Interestingly, we noted that Dox treatment also led to a modest, albeit significant, reduction in the surface expression of the immunosuppressive protein programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) in autophagy-deficient tumor cells (Figure 5A). Notably, B16-shAtg7 cells exhibited higher levels of death upon Dox treatment relative to B16-shCTL cells (Supplemental Figure 5A), indicating increased sensitivity to autophagy impairment; similarly, autophagy-deficient 4T1 cells showed reduced cellular viability following 24 hours of Dox treatment (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Dox-treated autophagy-deficient tumors elicit equivalent T cell responses despite altered secretion of immunomodulatory factors. (A) Autophagy-competent (shCTL) and -deficient (shAtg7 or shAtg12) B16 cells treated with 10 μM Dox or vehicle control. ATP and HMGB1 secretion measured in conditioned medium and surface PD-L1 measured by flow cytometry. Data points represent biological replicates; bars represent mean values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; not significant (NS) using 2-way ANOVA multiplicity-adjusted P values (Dunnett’s correction). (B) Autophagy-competent (shCTL) and -deficient (shAtg7) B16 cells were treated for 24 hours with 8.8 μM and 7.5 μM Dox, respectively, and subsequently injected into WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 5). Control mice were injected with Matrigel (n = 10). Mice were rechallenged with WT B16 cells 1 week later; tumor incidence was monitored daily. (C) Autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 cells were injected into GREAT reporter mice; mice were then treated with 5 mg/kg Dox weekly. Tumor growth curves: arrows indicate Dox treatment; error bars represent SD (B16-shCTL: n = 6; B16-shATG7: n = 7; B16-shCTL + Dox: n = 8; B16-shATG7 + Dox: n = 8). Resected tumor mass: box and whisker plots indicate minimum, median, and maximum values. Untreated tumors are also included in Figure 1A. (D) Resected and digested tumors were immunoblotted for LC3 (autophagy deficiency) and γH2AX (DNA damage). Expression quantified normalized to GAPDH. Error bars represent SD. *P < 0.05; NS, not significant, using unpaired t test. (E) T cell infiltration and functional status (CD44, PD-1, eYFP) in control and Dox-treated autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 tumors from 2 experimental cohorts. Each data point represents a distinct tumor from an individual host mouse. Bars represent mean values. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, using 2-way ANOVA multiplicity-adjusted P values (Tukey’s correction). Measurements of untreated tumors are also included in Figures 2B and 3B.

Because these in vitro findings suggested that autophagy status in B16 melanoma cells influenced their expression of several markers of ICD, we evaluated the effects of genetic autophagy inhibition on ICD in vivo. To assess whether autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 melanomas underwent equivalent levels of ICD in vivo, we used the prophylactic vaccination experimental design described previously by Michaud et al. (16). Based on dose-response curves to determine appropriate treatment regimens (Supplemental Figure 5A), we pretreated B16-shCTL and B16-shAtg7 with Dox in vitro and injected cocktails s.c. into mice in which 70% of cells were apoptotic; Matrigel was injected as a control “vaccination.” One week later, healthy WT B16 cells were injected s.c. into contralateral flanks, and tumor incidence was measured by daily palpation. Tumor-free survival was unchanged between mice vaccinated with Matrigel, B16-shCTL, or B16-shAtg7 cells (Figure 5B). Thus, in spite of expressing classic ICD markers in vitro, Dox-treated B16 cells were unable to vaccinate mice against rechallenge irrespective of autophagy status. These results supported that ICD is a highly dynamic, context-dependent process (15), and further broached that autophagy inhibition does not universally perturb immunogenic responses following chemotherapy.

Based on these results, we sought to directly evaluate the effects of genetic autophagy inhibition on the immune response during in vivo Dox treatment. We generated autophagy-competent and -deficient B16 melanoma tumors in GREAT reporter mice; following the development of palpable tumors, mice were treated with Dox. There were no significant differences in tumor growth between cohorts, either by caliper measurements or tumor mass at resection (Figure 5C). Phosphorylated H2a histone family member X (γH2AX) expression, a marker of DNA damage, was significantly elevated in Dox-treated tumors compared with untreated controls, but was unchanged between autophagy-competent and -deficient Dox-treated cohorts (Figure 5D). Thus, this dose regimen instigated DNA damage in B16 tumors, a prerequisite for cell death and immunogenic potential. We also confirmed autophagy deficiency in resected tumors by immunoblotting for LC3-II (Figure 5D).

Upon assessment of immune infiltration, we found that percentages of CD45+ cells, total T cells, and CD4+ and CD8+ subsets were equivalent between untreated and Dox-treated cohorts (Figure 5E). T cell activation phenotype was measured by flow cytometry using surface CD44 expression and endogenous eYFP fluorescence as a reporter for IFN-γ levels, while T cell immune checkpoint regulation was measured by surface PD-1 expression. However, no differences were observed in the levels of any of these functional markers between control and ATG7 knockdown Dox-treated tumors (Figure 5E).

Importantly, we observed evidence of a chemotherapy-induced immune response in Dox-treated tumors compared with untreated controls. Most strikingly, CD44 expression was significantly elevated in both CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations, in both Dox-treated B16-shCTL and B16-shAtg7 tumors, as compared with untreated counterparts (Figure 5E). Thus, Dox treatment of B16 tumor–bearing mice elicited immune responses within the tumor site, as evidenced by direct measurement of tumor-associated T cell activation. Because autophagy inhibition did not blunt this enhanced immune response during Dox treatment, our data suggest that autophagy inhibition and anthracycline chemotherapy can be safely combined in certain tumor types.

Antimalarial treatment of tumor-bearing mice does not alter the antitumor T cell response. Autophagy inhibition is currently accomplished in the clinical setting by systemic treatment with antimalarial drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (32). These drugs inhibit acidification of intracellular vesicular compartments such as the lysosome, thereby blocking the terminal stages of autophagic proteolysis. To ascertain the effects of systemic antimalarial treatment on the antitumor immune response, we evaluated the effects of chloroquine treatment on subcutaneous B16 melanomas in GREAT reporter mice. Mice bearing palpable tumors were treated with daily i.p. injections of 60 mg/kg chloroquine or vehicle control for 4–5 days before tumor resection. As with genetic autophagy inhibition, tumor growth kinetics was unchanged upon pharmacological autophagy inhibition (Figure 6A), which was confirmed by the accumulation of P62 aggregates in resected tumors (Figure 6B). T cell infiltration and activation, measured by CD44 and eYFP reporter activity, were unchanged in chloroquine-treated B16 melanomas compared with vehicle-treated controls (Figure 6C). In addition, chloroquine treatment did not change the levels of immune checkpoint regulator PD-1 (Figure 6C). To extend these results, we generated orthotopic 4T1 mammary tumors in BALB/c mice and evaluated the effects of chloroquine as well as quinacrine, another FDA-approved antimalarial demonstrated to inhibit autophagy in preclinical models (18, 33). Mice bearing palpable tumors were treated with daily i.p. injections of either 60 mg/kg chloroquine, 50 mg/kg quinacrine, or vehicle control. Tumor growth was not significantly different between the 3 cohorts (Figure 6A). Consistent with our results in B16 melanomas, T cell infiltration and activation were unchanged in both chloroquine- and quinacrine-treated 4T1 mammary tumors compared with vehicle-treated controls (Figure 6D). Overall, these data demonstrate that systemic pharmacological inhibition of autophagy using antimalarials does not adversely impact the antitumor T cell response.