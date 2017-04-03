Aggregation of scaffolding protein DISC1 dysregulates phosphodiesterase 4 in Huntington’s disease

Augmentation of PDE4 activity in R6/2 mice representing the polyQ pathology of HD. The R6/2 mouse model, which expresses the HD-associated human HTT mutant and represents the polyQ pathology of HD, shows that HTT aggregation begins at 3.5 and 4.5 weeks in the cerebral cortex and striatum, respectively, and is clearly detectable at 7 weeks and progressively continues (31). In this model, we first measured PDE4 activity at 4, 8, and 12 weeks. Intriguingly, we observed a profound augmentation of PDE4 activity in both the cerebral cortex and striatum at 8 weeks (Figure 1A). The elevated PDE4 activity was also observed at up to 12 weeks of age, but the increase in PDE4 activity in the cerebral cortex was reduced over time (Figure 1A). This reduction over time in the cerebral cortex may be due to the neuronal cell death in the cortex preceding that in the striatum of R6/2 mice (31). The increased PDE4 activity may provide an explanation why rolipram has beneficial effects in the R6/2 model (32, 33). Consistent with our novel discovery in vivo, when we evaluated a neuro2a cell model that stably expresses an N-terminal 1–67 amino acid fragment (corresponding to exon 1) of Htt with expanded polyQ (HTT67Q150) (34), we found that PDE4 activity was increased more than 3-fold (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI85594DS1). In our assay we used pan-PDE4-selective rolipram (10 μM) at a concentration known to suppress all PDE4 subtypes (35–37).

Figure 1 PDE4 activity could be regulated by the newly identified HTT-DISC1-PDE4 ternary protein complex. (A) PDE4 activities of the homogenates of cerebral cortex (left) and striatum (right) in R6/2 mice were increased compared with those in WT at 8 and 12 weeks (w) of age. Data represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; unpaired 2-tailed t test. Cortex: 4 weeks, n = 4 per group; 8 weeks, n = 5 per group; 12 weeks, n = 9 (WT), 6 (R6/2). Striatum: 4, 8, and 12 weeks, n = 4 per group. (B) Protein complex of HTT-DISC1-PDE4B in cerebral cortex of WT mice. Brain homogenates were immunoprecipitated by an anti-PDE4B (pan-PDE4B) or anti-DISC1 (mEx3) antibody or IgG control, followed by immunoblotting with an anti-HTT (MAB2144), anti-DISC1 (m317C), or anti-PDE4B (pan-PDE4B) antibody. Representative immunoblots are shown from 3 independent sample sets. (C) Formation of HTT-DISC1-PDE4B tertiary protein complex in cerebral cortex of WT mice was detected with sequential coimmunoprecipitation. Brain homogenates were immunoprecipitated by PDE4B antibody (pan-PDE4B) (1st IP), then the immunoprecipitates were immunoprecipitated by an anti-DISC1 (mEx3) antibody (2nd IP), followed by immunoblotting with an anti-HTT (MAB2166), anti-DISC1 (m317C), or anti-PDE4B (pan-PDE4B) antibody. Negative control was immunoprecipitated by IgG. Representative immunoblots are shown from 3 independent sample sets. (D) Increased binding of HTT513 and DISC1 with expansion of polyQ (Q18 or Q82) in HEK293T cells by coimmunoprecipitation. Data represent mean + SEM (5 independent sample sets). *P < 0.05; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections. (E) Increased binding of HTT67 and DISC1 with expansion of polyQ (Q18 or Q82) in HEK293T cells by coimmunoprecipitation. Data represent mean + SEM (3 independent sample sets). ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections.

Regulation of PDE4 activity by an HTT-DISC1-PDE4 ternary protein complex. DISC1 interacts with dynactin (p150glued), nuclear receptor corepressor (N-CoR), pericentriolar material 1 protein (PCM1), and kalirin-7, all of which also reportedly interact with huntingtin-associated protein 1 (HAP1) and/or HTT (24–26). The frequency of common binding partners of DISC1 and HTT implied that these 2 proteins may interact either directly or indirectly. A recent bioinformatic approach also resulted in a similar proposal (38). As DISC1 and PDE4 proteins interact physically and functionally (17, 20, 39), we hypothesized that DISC1-PDE4, PDE4-HTT, and HTT-DISC1 proteins might interact. To evaluate this hypothesis, we conducted coimmunoprecipitation with the homogenates of whole mouse brains and identified the DISC1-PDE4, PDE4-HTT, and HTT-DISC1 protein interactions (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2). The DISC1-HTT and DISC1-PDE4 binding was more significant in striatum and cerebral cortex than in cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Next, we asked whether these 3 proteins might form a ternary complex. Indeed, sequential coimmunoprecipitation demonstrated the formation of such a ternary complex (Figure 1C). One of the PDE4 isoforms, PDE4B, which is relatively abundant in cerebral cortex and striatum interacts directly with DISC1 (20), and has been implicated from genetic association studies to be functionally important DISC1 partners (17, 40). The PDE4B gene encodes several distinct isoforms, of which the major ones are the PDE4B1 and PDE4B3 long forms and the PDE4B2 short form (41). We thus evaluated the binding of DISC1 with each of these isoforms and found that they each bound to DISC1 and to HTT (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Specific effect of polyQ expansion on the protein binding of HTT with DISC1. Given that PDE4, HTT, and DISC1 form a ternary protein complex, then how does polyQ expansion in HTT affect these protein interactions? We examined how the polyQ expansion affected HTT-DISC1 protein interaction by using an N-terminal 1–513 amino acid fragment of HTT (HTT513) with 18 residues of polyQ, or pathologically expanded 82 residues of polyQ (designated Q18 and Q82, respectively). The HTT513 and DISC1 interaction was augmented more than 2-fold when polyQ was expanded (Figure 1D). The increased binding was also observed when a shorter N-terminal fragment with an equal polyQ expansion (HTT67Q82) was used together with DISC1 (Figure 1E). However, the binding of DISC1 with HTT513 was greater than that with HTT67 (Supplemental Figure 4A). These results indicate that amino acids 1–67 of HTT are sufficient to interact with DISC1, but that additional amino acids between 68 and 513 further facilitate the interaction. The effect of expanded polyQ was not observed in the interaction between PDE4B and HTT513 (Supplemental Figure 4B), implying that the polyQ expansion has unique pathophysiological effects on the HTT-DISC1 interaction.

Selective sequestration of DISC1 into SDS-insoluble HTT aggregates in R6/2 mice and HD brains. One of the hallmarks of HD is the formation of SDS-resistant aggregates/inclusions of mutant HTT with expanded polyQ (42). DISC1 is also reportedly prone to aggregation (27, 28), but its pathophysiological significance is, as yet, unclear. Thus, we tested whether a pool of DISC1 could be detected in the SDS-resistant fraction of the brains from the R6/2 model, as well as HD patients, by using a filter trap assay. Significant increases in the levels of DISC1 in the SDS-resistant fractions from the cerebral cortex and striatum of R6/2 mice were observed, compared with those of normal mice (Figure 2A). Similar results were observed in the SDS-insoluble fractions from HD patients compared with those from normal controls (Figure 2B). In contrast, we did not find PDE4B immunoreactivity in the SDS-resistant fractions of any brain samples. Furthermore, by Western blotting, we observed immunoreactivity of DISC1, but not of PDE4B, on the top of the gel when we applied brain homogenates from R6/2 mice (Supplemental Figure 5A), further supporting the notion that a pool of DISC1 is insoluble to SDS in the R6/2 brain.

Figure 2 DISC1, but not PDE4B, is sequestered into insoluble HTT aggregates in HD. (A) Filter trap assay with homogenates of cerebral cortex or striatum from 12-week-old R6/2 mice showed significantly increased levels of HTT (EM48) (top) and DISC1 (m317C) (middle) but not PDE4B (pan-PDE4B) (bottom) in the SDS-resistant fraction, compared with those from WT mice. A negative control with rabbit secondary antibody alone is also shown (middle). Data represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 3 per group. (B) Filter trap assay with homogenates of cerebral cortex or striatum showed significantly increased levels of HTT (EM48) (top) and DISC1 (h316C) (middle) but not PDE4B (pan-PDE4B) (bottom) in the SDS-resistant fraction from HD patients (HD), compared with those from controls (Con). A negative control with rabbit secondary antibody alone is also shown (middle). Data represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 3 per group. (C) Immunostaining of frozen sections of cerebral cortex (left) or striatum (right) demonstrated that DISC1 was colocalized with intranuclear inclusions of mutant HTT in 12-week-old R6/2 mice. Green, HTT (EM48); red, DISC1 (m317C); blue, DAPI (the nucleus). Arrowheads show intranuclear inclusions. Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 3 per group. (D) Immunostaining of paraffin sections of cerebral cortex (left half) or striatum (right half) in HD patients (HD) and human controls (Con) was performed with anti-HTT (EM48) (green, left) and anti-DISC1 (h316C) (red) antibodies. Nucleus was stained by DAPI (blue). Merged images are shown on the right. Arrowheads show intranuclear inclusions. Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 3 (Con), 6 (HD).

To test whether this insoluble DISC1 is associated with mutant HTT aggregation, we examined immunofluorescent tissue staining. We found that high-intensity DISC1 staining was colocalized with intranuclear aggregates of mutant HTT in both the cerebral cortex and striatum of R6/2 mice (Figure 2C). DISC1 is reportedly localized in both cytosol and nucleus (43–46). Therefore it is likely that the nuclear localization of DISC1 would contribute to the sequestration into intranuclear HTT aggregates. Furthermore, colocalization of DISC1 in the HTT aggregates was also observed in the sections from the cortex and striatum of HD patients (Figure 2D). In contrast, no colocalization of PDE4B in HTT aggregates was detected in R6/2 mouse brains (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Cross-seeding between intrinsically aggregation-prone DISC1 and polyQ-expanded mutant HTT. The above results suggested that pathologically enhanced interaction of DISC1 and mutant HTT may selectively facilitate the sequestration of DISC1 into the HTT aggregates. Therefore, we set out to evaluate possible biophysical mechanisms underlying the selective aggregation of DISC1 in HD. First, we aimed to reveal structural and physical properties of full-length DISC1 aggregates, which have not yet been fully characterized even though DISC1 has been shown to be aggregation-prone in nature (27, 28). We performed multiple biophysical assays in the cell-free in vitro system and found that DISC1 spontaneously formed aggregates, which reacted to an amyloid-specific dye, thioflavin T, at a level comparable to that seen with the typical amyloid, HTT67Q42 (ref. 42 and Figure 3A). The fibrillar morphology was observed by electron microscopy (Figure 3B). Furthermore, circular dichroism spectra of DISC1 aggregates showed a negative peak at 228 nm, indicating extensive β-sheet–rich structures (ref. 47 and Supplemental Figure 6A). These data show that DISC1 can form fibrillar aggregates in vitro. As DISC1 does not contain glutamine/asparagine-rich domains that could induce aggregation, we examined a core region of DISC1 aggregates by mass spectrometry. Limited proteolysis of DISC1 aggregates with proteinase K treatment followed by MALDI/TOF mass analysis showed a single major peak at 2,012.9 (m/z) in the mass spectrum, which identified the core of DISC1 aggregates as the region consisting of residues 209–227 (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Aggregation of intrinsically aggregation-prone DISC1 is accelerated by cross-seeding with polyQ-expanded mutant HTT. (A) Thioflavin T (ThT) fluorescent intensities of spontaneous DISC1 and HTT67Q42 aggregates were significantly higher than those of BSA aggregates. Data represent mean + SEM (4 independent sample sets). ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections. (B) Fibrillar morphology of typical DISC1 aggregates shown by transmission electron microscopy. Scale bar: 100 nm. A representative image is shown from 3 independent samples. (C) MALDI-TOF mass spectrum of DISC1 aggregates digested by proteinase K identified a major mass peak at 2,012.9 m/z corresponding to residues 209–227 in DISC1 as the core of DISC1 aggregates. Representative data are shown from 3 independent samples. (D) Aggregation of DISC1, which was monitored by the absorbance (turbidity) at 405 nm, was significantly accelerated by the HTT67Q42 aggregate seeds but not by BSA aggregates. No aggregation of PDE4B2 was observed in the presence of HTT67Q42 aggregate seeds. Representative data are shown from 3 independent sample sets. (E) FT-IR spectra revealed that the DISC1 aggregates formed in the presence of HTT67Q42 aggregate seeds (gray) contained more intermolecular β-sheet structures (arrowheads) than did spontaneously formed DISC1 aggregates (black). Representative data are shown from 4 independent sample sets. (F) The DISC1 aggregates formed in the presence of HTT67Q42 aggregate seeds showed higher resistance to 2% SDS than spontaneously formed DISC1 aggregates in the filter trap assay with Sypro Ruby staining. The asterisk indicates that 10% of the signal intensity of HTT67Q42 amyloid is subtracted from that of DISC1-HTTQ42 coaggregates for correction of the signal intensity. Data represent mean + SEM (4 independent sample sets). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

We then examined the effects of HTT aggregates on the kinetics of DISC1 aggregation. DISC1 spontaneously formed aggregates, but the aggregation was not evident for the initial 2 hours under the conditions tested. This 2-hour lag time was almost completely abolished by the addition of seeds (10% mol/mol) of DISC1 aggregates at the initiation of the reaction, indicating that DISC1 aggregates are self-seeding, a key feature of amyloid fibers (refs. 48–50 and Figure 3D). More importantly, DISC1 aggregation was significantly accelerated with the addition of seeds of HTT67Q42 aggregates, but not with the addition of BSA aggregates, which were used as a control (Figure 3D). Furthermore, we found no aggregation of PDE4B2 or a trigger factor tag in the presence of HTT67Q42 aggregate seeds (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6B). The following immunoprecipitation experiments proved that the accelerated DISC1 aggregation by HTT67Q42 seeds was caused by coaggregation, but not by an increased rate of spontaneous DISC1 aggregation (Supplemental Figure 6C). After soluble DISC1 was incubated with HA-tagged HTT67Q42 amyloid seeds (HTT67 Q42-HA seeds; 10% mol/mol), the resulting HTT67 Q42-HA aggregates contained DISC1, indicating that soluble DISC1 formed coaggregates with HA-HTTQ42 seeds (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data reveal cross-seeding between DISC1 and mutant HTT, which is consistent with the marked colocalization of the 2 proteins in HD brains in vivo (Figure 2D).

The DISC1 aggregates that formed with seeds of HTT67Q42 aggregates showed an increase in the peak at 1,620 cm–1 in Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectra, indicating a greater level of intermolecular β-sheet structures (51), compared with the DISC1 aggregates that were spontaneously formed in the absence of seeds (Figure 3E). Consistently, we found that the DISC1 aggregates seeded by HTT67Q42 amyloid showed the trend of the higher resistance to 2% SDS than spontaneously formed DISC1 aggregates (Figure 3F). The altered structural and physical properties of the DISC1 aggregates also supported the cross-seeding between DISC1 and mutant HTT.

Reduced DISC1-PDE4 complex by decreased soluble DISC1 levels in R6/2 mice. We then asked whether the physiological disposition of DISC1 might be impaired because of the selective sequestration of this protein into the HTT aggregates in HD pathology. First, we used sedimentation analysis with homogenates of the cerebral cortex and striatum, and observed that the level of soluble DISC1, but not that of PDE4B, was reduced in R6/2 mice compared with WT mice (Figure 4A). DISC1 interacts with PDE4B in soluble fractions and regulates the enzymatic activity of PDE4 (17, 39). Thus, reduction in the levels of soluble DISC1 may result in a decrease in the amount of DISC1-PDE4 complex and an increase in the PDE4 activity. Compared with substantial changes of DISC1 in the soluble fractions (detected by Western blotting in Figure 4A) and alteration in PDE4 activity (Figure 1A), the integration of DISC1 staining in the HTT aggregates was more modest (Figure 2, C and D). A portion of, but not entire, insoluble DISC1 with HTT might be visualized as colocalization with large HTT aggregates, since insoluble DISC1 with HTT microaggregates could be diffusible. In mouse brain homogenates, we showed a significant reduction in the amount of DISC1-PDE4 complex in R6/2 compared with that in WT mice (Figure 4B). Furthermore, we addressed whether the reduction of DISC1-PDE4B complex was elicited directly by the presence of mutant HTT. We added lysates of cells overexpressing HTT513Q18 or HTT513Q82 to cell lysates in which DISC1 and PDE4B interact, and examined how exogenous HTT513 proteins impact the DISC1-PDE4B complex. The addition of HTT513Q82 significantly reduced the amount of the preexisting DISC1-PDE4B complex, whereas that of HTT513Q18 did not (Figure 4C). Notably, as described above, augmented binding of HTT to DISC1 was observed with HTT513Q82 compared with HTT513Q18 (Figure 1D). Thus, a relative loss of DISC1’s interaction with PDE4 is likely a major effect of the DISC1 sequestration into HTT aggregates due to the preferred binding of DISC1 with polyQ-expanded mutant HTT.

Figure 4 The amount of DISC1-PDE4 complex was reduced by decreased soluble DISC1 levels in R6/2 mice. (A) Soluble DISC1 but not soluble PDE4B levels in supernatant fractions (Sup) were reduced in cerebral cortex (top) and striatum (bottom) from 12-week-old R6/2 mice, compared with those from WT mice. Total DISC1 and PDE4B levels in total homogenates (Total) were not changed between WT and R6/2 mice. β-Actin is a loading control. An m317C anti-DISC1 antibody was used to detect DISC1, and a negative control with rabbit secondary antibody alone is also shown. Data represent mean + SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 3 per group. (B) The amount of DISC1-PDE4B complex in 12-week-old R6/2 mouse brains was decreased compared with that in WT brains. Immunoprecipitation was performed by an anti–pan-PDE4B antibody, followed by immunoblotting with anti-DISC1 antibody (D27). GAPDH is a loading control and used for normalization of the IP data. Data represent mean + SEM. **P < 0.01; unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 5 per group. (C) Exogenous addition of HTT513Q82, but not HTT513Q18, significantly reduced DISC1-PDE4B interactions in HEK293T cells. Lysates of the cells overexpressing GFP alone (–), HTT513Q18-GFP (Q18), or HTT513Q82-GFP (Q82) were added to lysates of the cells overexpressing DISC1-Myc and PDE4B1-HA. Mixtures were processed for immunoprecipitation with an anti–c-Myc antibody, followed by immunoblotting. Data represent mean + SEM (3 independent sample sets). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; unpaired 2-tailed t test.

HTT-DISC1-PDE4 interactions for aberrant enhanced PDE4 activity in R6/2 mice. We propose that sequestration of DISC1 into HD aggregates may disturb the regulatory effects of DISC1 on PDE4, resulting in aberrant augmentation of PDE4 enzymatic activity, which contributes to HD pathology. If this scenario is correct, supplementing WT DISC1 might ameliorate such increase of PDE4 activity in the models we have studied here. As described above, the overexpression of HTT67Q150 in neuro2a cells, in which substantial levels of endogenous DISC1 were expressed (52), augmented PDE4 activity 3- to 4-fold (Supplemental Figure 1). When we exogenously overexpressed WT DISC1 in the neuro2a cells expressing HTT67Q150, the aberrant augmentation of PDE4 activity was ameliorated (Supplemental Figure 7A). Although these results are promising in terms of protecting cells against pathological PDE4 activation, we were curious why the beneficial effects of exogenous DISC1 were only partial. This may be because exogenously expressed DISC1 was also, at least in part, sequestered into HTT aggregates and could not fully regulate endogenous PDE4 activity.

We then set out to identify the region of DISC1 responsible for HTT binding, using a peptide array approach that has been used to successfully map the binding domain of DISC1 with protein interactors and PDE4 with various partner proteins (19, 20). We anticipated that a mutant DISC1 lacking a minimal domain for HTT interaction but maintaining PDE4 binding would not be sequestered into the HTT aggregates and thus would fully regulate PDE4 activity. Analyses of mouse and human DISC1 led to consistent results conserved between the 2 species, in which amino acids 206–220 of both mouse and human DISC1 were crucial for binding with HTT (Figure 5A). Furthermore, in agreement with these observations from peptide arrays, mutant mouse DISC1 lacking amino acids 201–228 (Δ201-228-DISC1) displayed a dramatic reduction in DISC1-HTT513 binding in cells, compared with that in WT DISC1 (Supplemental Figure 7B). On the other hand, this deletion showed no effect on DISC1-PDE4B2 binding, and significant effects on DISC1-PDE4B1 interactions (Supplemental Figure 7B), due to the complexity of the binding between DISC1 and PDE4 isoforms (20, 53). When we expressed WT DISC1 or Δ201-228-DISC1 in neuro2a cells expressing the mutant HTT fragment, we observed that Δ201-228-DISC1 completely normalized aberrantly augmented PDE4 activity. The effect of Δ201-228-DISC1 was greater than that of WT DISC1 (Supplemental Figure 7A).

Figure 5 Aberrantly enhanced PDE4 activity and reduced sucrose preference in R6/2 mice are recovered by exogenous DISC1 expression. (A) The 25-mer peptides #40–#42 (residues 194–228 for mouse DISC1 [left], residues 196–230 for human DISC1 [right]) in DISC1 showed binding to maltose-binding protein (MBP)–HTT513Q18 (bottom) but not MBP alone (top) on peptide array. A black line corresponds to the core region of aggregates, which was identified by limited proteolysis and mass spectrometry (see Figure 3C). Representative data are shown from 3 and 2 independent samples for mouse and human DISC1, respectively. (B) Aberrant augmentation of PDE4 activity in striatum of R6/2 mice was normalized with WT or Δ201-228-DISC1. Data represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections. n = 6, 3, 3, and 3 for WT, R6/2 + Control, R6/2 + WT-DISC1, and R6/2 + Δ201-228-DISC1 mice, respectively. (C) The number of cells with EM48-positive HTT aggregates was not affected by expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1 in striatum of mice at 12 weeks. Data represent mean + SEM. Unpaired 2-tailed t test was used for statistical analysis. n = 3 per group. (D) The number of NeuN-positive neurons was not affected by expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1 in striatum of mice at 12 weeks. Data represent mean + SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections. n = 4, 4, 6, and 5 for WT + EGFP, WT + Δ201-228-nDISC1, R6/2 + EGFP, and R6/2 + Δ201-228-nDISC1 mice, respectively. (E) The impairment of motor function of R6/2 mice was not rescued by expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1. The latency to fall off the rotarod was examined in mice at 9 weeks. Data represent mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections. n = 17, 16, 8, and 8 for WT + EGFP, WT + Δ201-228-nDISC1, R6/2 + EGFP, and R6/2 + Δ201-228-nDISC1 mice, respectively. (F) Reduced sucrose preference in R6/2 mice was rescued by expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1. The sucrose intake was measured in mice at 9 weeks. Data represent mean + SEM. ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc corrections. n = 17, 16, 17, and 20 mice for WT + EGFP, WT + Δ201-228-nDISC1, R6/2 + EGFP, and R6/2 + Δ201-228-nDISC1 mice, respectively.

If aggregation of DISC1 is mediating the reduced PDE4 activity in HD brain, then the ectopic introduction of additional DISC1 should rescue the aberrant PDE4 activity seen in HD. Since our observations indicated that PDE4 activity was augmented in the striatum of 8-week-old R6/2 mice (Figure 1A), we next introduced exogenous DISC1 into the striatum of the 2-week-old mice by stereotaxic injection of a lentiviral vector of DISC1 connected with a GFP Venus via IRES (DISC1/Venus). We then collected the DISC1/Venus–expressing cells from the striatum of the mice at 8 weeks by flow cytometry and measured PDE4 activity. Expression of WT DISC1 significantly decreased the aberrant PDE4 activity in R6/2 mice (Figure 5B). Introduction of Δ201-228-DISC1 led to an even greater effect, which is consistent with the observations from the cell model (Figure 5B). These results support the notion that pathological augmentation of PDE4 activity in HD pathology may be predominantly mediated by the partial loss of DISC1 that regulates PDE4 activity. This process is determined by the sequestration of DISC1 from the HTT-DISC1-PDE4 ternary complex as a result of specifically preferred binding and coaggregation between mutant HTT and DISC1.

Significance of HTT-DISC1-PDE4 interactions for nonmotor function in R6/2 mice. Next, we examined the in vivo consequences of the disturbed DISC1-PDE4 interaction. We generated adeno-associated virus (AAV) encoding an N-terminal 1–316 amino acid fragment of mouse DISC1, which includes most of the binding sites for PDE4 but lacks the binding region for HTT (Δ201-228-nDISC1) (Supplemental Figure 8). We stereotaxically injected AAV encoding control EGFP or Δ201-228-nDISC1 that could interact with PDE4B isoforms but not HTT, into the striatum of 3-week-old R6/2 mice. Immunohistological studies revealed that exogenous expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1 has no effect on HTT aggregation and neuronal viability (Figure 5, C and D). We then investigated motor and nonmotor behaviors of the mice. We confirmed impairment of motor functions in R6/2, evident by deficits in rotarod performance and shorter distance in open field test, which were not altered by exogenous expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1 (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 9A). Next, we performed a variety of behavioral tests for nonmotor functions, including light/dark transition, marble burying, nesting, and sucrose preference. Interestingly, in the sucrose preference test, the exogenous expression of Δ201-228-nDISC1, but not expression of a control protein EGFP, significantly restored the reduced preference of R6/2 mice (Figure 5F). In contrast, in marble burying and nesting test, although the deficits existed in the R6/2 mice, the rescue by Δ201-228-nDISC1 was not observed (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Note that the R6/2 mice did not show even alterations in light/dark transition and center time in open field test (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). These results suggest that the DISC1/PDE4/HTT pathway may be involved in a specific subset of nonmotor behaviors in R6/2 mice.