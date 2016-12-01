MicroRNA-29b mediates altered innate immune development in acute leukemia

Immune cells mediate AML progression. Primary mice harboring both the mixed-lineage leukemia (MLL) partial tandem duplication (MllPTD/WT) and the FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) internal tandem duplication (Flt3ITD/WT) mutations (termed PTD/ITD mice) develop de novo AML with 100% penetrance (28). These PTD/ITD mice were crossed with Rag2–/– Il2rg–/– mice to produce PTD/ITD/Rag GC KO mice; all died from leukemia as validated by elevated wbc count and/or histological confirmation by a pathologist (data not shown). PTD/ITD/Rag GC KO mice had significantly reduced survival times as compared with PTD/ITD mice (Figure 1A; P < 0.0001), suggesting the immune system plays a role in the progression of AML in the PTD/ITD murine model. Since the Rag GC KO mice lack T, B, and NK cells, we next sought to determine whether NK cells, specifically, could slow AML progression. We adoptively transferred WT NK cells with CD45.2+ leukemic blasts into irradiated WT CD45.1+ congenic recipient mice. The same absolute number of AML (CD45.2+) blasts were infused into both sets of recipient mice, and the percentage of circulating AML blasts in mice that received WT NK and AML blasts was compared with that in mice that received only AML blasts. There was a significant reduction in circulating AML blasts at 21 days after transfer in the mice that received NK cells along with the AML blasts, as compared with mice that received AML blasts only (Figure 1B; P = 0.012). Intriguingly, these mice had no overall improvement in survival time, indicating that while the NK cells are initially effective at slowing progression, as indicated by reduced CD45.2+ circulating AML blasts, the leukemic environment may support innate immune cell evasion as the disease progresses. Like blood, examination of the bone marrow also showed reduced AML blast infiltration, while the spleen did not (not shown). Thus, it is also possible that persistent disease in certain organ sites could account for similar overall survival curves.

Figure 1 Role of the immune system in PTD/ITD model of AML. (A) Survival of PTD/ITD primary mice compared with PTD/ITD/Rag GC KO (***P < 0.0001; n = 12 PTD/ITD, n = 5 PTD/ITD/Rag GC KO). A log-rank test was used for statistical analysis. (B) CD45.2+ AML blasts were transplanted into congenic CD45.1+ recipients with or without WT NK cells. The percentage of circulating blasts (CD45.2+) was evaluated by flow cytometry (P = 0.012; n = 4/group, 2 independent studies with a representative study depicted; 2-sample t test). *P = 0.012.

NK cell function and homeostasis are altered in leukemic mice. After determining that NK cells were initially effective at modulating AML outgrowth but did not improve overall survival, we evaluated NK cell activity in the setting of AML. A hallmark of NK cell function is the ability to recognize and lyse tumor targets; thus, both autologous blasts and tumor cell lines were used as targets to assess the cytotoxicity of NK cells from leukemic mice. Autologous leukemic blasts were transplanted into congenic WT CD45.1+ recipients, and leukemia was allowed to develop. This transplant model was used for all studies unless otherwise noted to ensure that NK cells being evaluated were of normal CD45.1+ origin, and therefore did not contain the Mll-PTD or Flt3-ITD mutations. Once wbc counts were greater than 100,000/μl, mice were euthanized and NK cells and leukemic blasts were harvested from the spleen. As has been reported previously in AML patients (29–31), NK cell killing of autologous blasts was minimal, although the same NK cells were able to lyse Yac-1 and C1498 cell targets at levels comparable to those of nonleukemic control NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI85413DS1). To determine whether alterations in autologous killing could be linked to NK cell intrinsic factors in vivo, the level of perforin was evaluated in NK cells freshly isolated from nonleukemic and leukemic mice. We discovered that total perforin protein and granzyme B expression levels were significantly decreased in NK cells from leukemic mice (Figure 2A; P = 0.006; Figure 2B; P = 0.046). Baseline expression of granzyme B by intracellular flow cytometric analysis was not detected in NK cells in either leukemic or nonleukemic mice. Intracellular IFN-γ production was also evaluated in NK cells cultured ex vivo from nonleukemic and leukemic mice with and without stimulation. NK cells from leukemic mice that were stimulated through plate-bound NK1.1 showed a significant reduction in intracellular IFN-γ production compared with NK cells from nonleukemic mice (Figure 2C; P = 0.004). Soluble IFN-γ production was also evaluated in NK cells cultured ex vivo from nonleukemic and leukemic mice with and without stimulation with IL-12 and IL-18 for 24 hours. Interestingly, NK cells isolated from leukemic mice had significantly elevated IFN-γ upon stimulation as compared with NK cells from nonleukemic mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Splenic NK cell proliferation was next evaluated in nonleukemic and leukemic mice by flow cytometry. NK cells from leukemic mice exhibited significantly less proliferation as compared with NK cells harvested from nonleukemic mice (Figure 2D; P < 0.0001). To determine whether NK cells were responsive to external proliferative stimulation, IL-15 was injected into nonleukemic or leukemic mice, and cells were evaluated for proliferation 24 hours later. In all organs evaluated, proliferation was significantly decreased in the NK cells from leukemic mice as compared with NK cells in the nonleukemic mice (Figure 2E; P < 0.01, all organs). Overall these results suggest that NK cell activity is reduced in mice with progressive leukemia, with the exception of cytokine-stimulated NK cell production of IFN-γ.

Figure 2 NK cell activity is altered in leukemic mice. (A) Perforin protein expression was evaluated in freshly isolated splenic NK cells by flow cytometry (n = 5/group; **P = 0.006). (B) Granzyme B expression was measured by real-time RT-PCR on FACS-isolated NK1.1+CD3– NK cells (*P = 0.02; n = 3 mice per group, repeated 2 independent times with a representative study depicted). (C) Splenocytes were activated with anti-NK1.1 (15 μg/ml) or isotype control; labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, and -CD45.1 surface antibodies; then fixed, permeabilized, and labeled with anti–IFN-γ antibody and evaluated by flow cytometry (***P = 0.004; n = 3 mice per group, 2 independent studies, representative figure shown). Student’s t test was used. (D) Proliferation was evaluated with Ki67 staining in freshly isolated splenic NK1.1+CD3– NK cells by flow cytometry (***P = 0.0001; n = 4/group, repeated 3 independent times with a representative donor depicted). (E) Nonleukemic or leukemic mice were injected with 0.5 μg IL-15. After 24 hours, organs were harvested, and proliferation was evaluated with Cell Proliferation Dye eFluor 670 within the NK1.1+CD3– cell population by flow cytometry (P < 0.01 for all organs; n = 4/group). (F) Absolute number of NK1.1+CD3– NK cells in freshly isolated spleen, blood, and bone marrow (BM) of WT or leukemic mice (**P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001; n = 5–10 mice per group). Student’s t test was used for single comparisons; linear mixed effects models with Holm’s adjustment were used for multiple comparisons within the same mice.

Once it was determined that NK cells in leukemic mice exhibited alterations in phenotype and function, we then evaluated what impact the leukemic environment might have on NK cell homeostasis. While NK cell percentages were reduced in leukemic bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, and blood (data not shown), the absolute numbers of NK cells differed between compartments. Compared with nonleukemic mice, absolute numbers were increased in the blood, not significantly different in the spleen, although greatly reduced in the bone marrow and lymph nodes of leukemic mice (Figure 2F and data not shown).

NK cell maturation is altered in leukemic mice. Using the transplant model, we next assessed the NK cell developmental subsets found in leukemic mice and compared them with those in nonleukemic mice. Previous studies established a progression of NK maturation based on the surface expression of CD27 and CD11b among the total pool of CD3–NK1.1+ NK cells, as reviewed above (17, 18). We noted a striking and highly significant reduction in the CD27 and CD11b double-positive (DP) splenic NK cell subset in the leukemic mice compared with the nonleukemic mice (Figure 3, A and B; ***P < 0.0001). In contrast, we noted the leukemic mice had a significant increase in the less mature CD27+CD11b– NK cell subsets (Figure 3, A and B; **P = 0.0009), while the most mature CD27–CD11b+ showed no significant change. There was also a significant reduction in the absolute number of DP NK cells in spleen, bone marrow, and blood of leukemic mice as compared with NK cells of nonleukemic mice (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 3). The selective loss of DP NK cells was next observed in primary PTD/ITD mice once they developed de novo AML, but not in mice harboring the single PTD or single ITD mutation, which do not develop AML (Supplemental Figure 4A). Finally, we evaluated the surface expression of KLRG1, an additional marker of NK cell maturation on CD11b+ NK cells, and observed a significant downregulation of KLRG1 in bulk splenic NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4B and refs. 32, 33). To validate that the selective loss in CD27+CD11b+ DP NK cells was not limited to the spleen in the transplant and de novo AML mouse models, we evaluated blood, bone marrow, and lymph node samples in both models. All organs had significantly reduced percentages of DP NK cells (Figure 3C; P < 0.0001, all organs). When blood was sampled at multiple time points after AML transplant, it was discovered that the DP NK cell population decreased as the AML burden increased in the mice. By 28 days, all leukemic mice had wbc counts over 100,000/μl and a highly significant difference in the DP NK cell subset when compared with nonleukemic mice (Figure 3D; ***P = 0.0005). Intriguingly, when the levels of EOMES were evaluated in the developmental NK cell subsets, there was reduced EOMES overall in the NK cells of leukemic mice, but there was also a reduction in the fraction of cells expressing EOMES within each developmental NK cell subset after the acquisition of CD27 in leukemic mice as compared with identical developmental NK cell subsets from nonleukemic mice (Figure 3E; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; and Supplemental Figure 5A). The levels of both EOMES and TBX21 (T-bet) protein expression, as measured by the mean fluorescence intensity, were significantly decreased in bulk NK cells from leukemic mice and in each of their subsets except the most immature CD27–CD11b– subset (data not shown and Supplemental Figure 5B; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). Interestingly, the most mature CD27–CD11b+ NK cell subset in leukemic mice was still present at levels seen in nonleukemic mice. When we evaluated the critical cytolytic granule perforin in both the DP and the more mature CD27–CD11b+ NK cell subsets found in leukemic mice, there was a reduction in both the percentage of cells expressing perforin and the amount expressed per cell as measured by mean fluorescence intensity, when compared with identical NK subsets found in nonleukemic mice (Figure 4, A and B; *P = 0.04, **P = 0.004, ***P < 0.001).

Figure 3 Mature NK cell populations are altered in leukemic mice. Freshly isolated splenocytes from nonleukemic or leukemic mice in the transplant model were labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, -CD45.1, -CD27, and -CD11b and evaluated by flow cytometry. (A) Dot plots represent nonleukemic or leukemic splenocytes after gating on NK1.1+CD3–CD45.1+ cells. Percentages indicate the CD27+CD11b+ NK cell population in relation to total NK1.1+CD3–CD45.1+ cells. (B) Percentages of all 4 NK1.1+CD3– NK cell populations as determined by CD11b and CD27 expression (**P = 0.0009, ***P < 0.0001; n = 21 WT and n = 23 AML, 4 independent experiments). (C) Cells were isolated from spleen, bone marrow, blood, and lymph nodes (LN), labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, -CD45.1, -CD27, and -CD11b, and evaluated by flow cytometry. CD27+CD11b+ DP NK cell percentages from each organ are depicted (***P < 0.001; n = minimum 4/group, representative figure from 2 independent studies). (D) The percentage of CD27+CD11b+ NK cells was evaluated by flow cytometry in the blood of nonleukemic or leukemic mice at the indicated days after AML transplant (***P = 0.0005; n = 3/group, 2 independent studies with a representative study depicted). (E) Freshly isolated splenocytes were labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, and -CD45.1 surface antibodies, then fixed, permeabilized, and labeled with anti-EOMES antibody and evaluated by flow cytometry. Total NK1.1+CD3– NK cells and mature NK cell subsets analyzed for EOMES expression (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 6 mice per group, representative figure from 3 independent studies). Linear mixed-effects models were used for multiple comparisons with Holm’s adjustment.

Figure 4 Cytolytic perforin expression is decreased in CD11b+ NK cell subsets in leukemic mice. (A) The percentage of perforin in splenic DP or CD27–CD11b+ NK cells was determined (**P = 0.004, ***P < 0.001; n = 5/group, 2 independent studies with a representative study depicted). (B) Level of protein expression of perforin in splenic DP or CD27–CD11b+ NK cells, expressed as MFI (*P = 0.04, ***P < 0.001; n = 5 mice per group, 2 independent studies with a representative study depicted). Student’s t test was used for single comparisons.

In vivo NK cell adoptive transfer results in selective loss of the DP NK cell subset. The above-noted studies evaluated defects in endogenous NK cells that had developed during the progression of AML. We next sought to determine whether we would see the same selective depletion of the DP NK cell subset when naive WT NK cells were transferred into leukemic mice. Bulk NK1.1+CD3– NK cells isolated to greater than 98% purity by FACS were transferred into either leukemic mice or nonleukemic controls. Within 1 week, mice had a significant and selective loss in the DP NK cell subset (Figure 5A; P = 0.031). To determine whether this loss was due to an increase in apoptosis, the experiment was repeated and the mice were evaluated for in vivo apoptosis in leukemic and nonleukemic mice. In fact, at 48 hours there was a significantly lower fraction of DP NK cells undergoing apoptosis in the leukemic mice compared with the nonleukemic mice (Figure 5B; P = 0.005). The CD27+CD11b+ DP NK cell population was also isolated by FACS and adoptively transferred into either leukemic or nonleukemic control mice for in vivo evaluation of apoptosis. In agreement with the results of the bulk NK cell transfer, there was a small but significant reduction in apoptosis in the DP NK cells that were transplanted into the leukemic mice compared with the nonleukemic mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Since a reduction in proliferation was previously observed with bulk NK cells in leukemic mice, we also evaluated the proliferative capacity of transplanted DP NK cells. WT DP NK cells transferred into leukemic mice had significantly lower levels of proliferation 48 hours after adoptive transfer as compared with WT DP NK cells transferred into nonleukemic mice (P = 0.0004; Figure 5C), indicating that this defect occurs quickly upon NK cell transfer into leukemic mice. However, the proliferative capacity of the DP NK cell subset alone was not significantly different from that seen among total NK1.1+CD3– NK cells in leukemic mice (Figure 2D), indicating that this process did not significantly contribute to the selective depletion of this NK cell subset.

Figure 5 NK cells exhibit block in NK cell maturation. NK1.1+CD3– NK cells (3 × 105) were isolated from spleens of WT congenic CD45.1+ mice and adoptively transferred into nonleukemic or leukemic mice. At various time points, spleens were harvested, and cells were labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, -CD45.1, -CD27, and -CD11b and evaluated by flow cytometry. (A) Transplanted NK1.1+CD3– NK cells (population highlighted in dot plot in red box) were harvested after 7 days and evaluated for NK maturation by flow cytometry (**P = 0.031; n = 4 mice per group, 2 independent studies with a representative study depicted). (B) CD27+CD11b+ DP splenic NK cells were harvested 3 days after adoptive transfer of NK1.1+CD3– NK cells and evaluated for apoptosis using FLIVO in vivo imaging dye (**P = 0.005; n = 3/group). (C) NK1.1+CD3– NK cells were labeled with Cell Proliferation Dye eFluor 670 before adoptive transfer. Seven days after adoptive transfer, the percentage of proliferating splenic CD27+CD11b+ NK cells was determined by flow cytometry, gating on peaks indicating cell division (**P = 0.0004; n = 6 mice per group, 2 independent studies). (D) NK1.1+CD3–CD27+CD11b– NK cells (2 × 105, as indicated in the red box) were isolated from spleens of WT congenic CD45.1+ mice and adoptively transplanted into nonleukemic or leukemic mice. After 7 days, spleens were harvested, and cells were labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, -CD45.1, -CD27, and -CD11b and evaluated by flow cytometry (**P < 0.0001, all populations; n = 4 mice per group, 2 independent studies). Student’s t test was used for single comparisons; linear mixed effects models with Holm’s adjustment were used for multiple comparisons within the same mice.

Transfer of NK cell developmental intermediates identifies a block in maturation. After determining that the endogenous DP NK cells were selectively reduced in leukemic mice and exogenous DP NK cells were selectively depleted after adoptive transfer into leukemic mice without a selective increase in apoptosis or decrease in proliferation, we sought additional explanations for the reduction. While leukemic mice exhibited a significant reduction in CD27+CD11b+ DP NK cells, they also had significantly elevated levels of the CD27+CD11b– immature NK cell subset, the upstream NK cell precursor population (Figure 3B; P = 0.0009). We hypothesized that NK cells were blocked at the CD27+CD11b– stage of NK cell maturation in the leukemic mice. To test this, we isolated only CD27+CD11b– NK cells, as indicated in the red box on the flow cytometry dot plot (Figure 5D, left), and transplanted these precursor NK cells into leukemic or nonleukemic mice. Importantly, we saw an elevated percentage of the CD27+CD11b– NK cell precursor in the leukemic mice as compared with the nonleukemic mice within 1 week of the adoptive transfer (Figure 5D; P < 0.0001, all populations). Further, we saw a significantly lower fraction of CD27+CD11b+ DP NK cells emerge in the leukemic mice compared with the nonleukemic mice (Figure 5D; P < 0.0001). These results indicate a blockage in maturation at the CD27+CD11b– stage of NK cell maturation in leukemic mice.

Forced overexpression of T-bet and EOMES via the genetic deletion of Mir29b restores CD27+CD11b+ NK cell population in vivo. After identifying a developmental block in NK cell development found in the PTD/ITD AML mouse model, we next sought to determine what mechanism might be responsible for this selective depletion of the developmental intermediate (DP) NK cell population. With the data demonstrating reduced T-bet and EOMES expression in NK cells taken from leukemic mice, we hypothesized that a single regulator of both transcription factors may be the target in the leukemic environment, thereby preventing normal NK cell maturation. The microRNA miR-29b has been previously demonstrated to target and regulate both T-bet and EOMES directly in T cells (23, 27). The level of Mir29b was measured by quantitative real-time RT-PCR and found to be significantly elevated in bulk NK cells and CD11b+ NK cell subsets taken from leukemic mice as compared with NK cells taken from nonleukemic mice (Figure 6A; P = 0.009; and Supplemental Figure 7). We therefore wanted to determine whether genetic disruption of the miR-29b loci would increase expression of T-bet and EOMES in the NK cell compartment, and whether the adoptive transfer of miR-29b–deficient NK cells could rescue the DP NK cell subset that is selectively depleted in leukemic mice. NK1.1+CD3– NK cells from C57BL/6 Mir29ab1–/– mice (hereafter referred to as miR-29b KO mice) or WT littermate control mice were FACS sorted to greater than 99% purity; the former showed near-complete absence of miR-29b expression (data not shown) and higher expression of both T-bet and EOMES when compared with their WT controls by quantitative real-time RT-PCR before transfer into the recipient mice (Figure 6B). It is still possible that the relationship between miR-29b and T-bet and EOMES in NK cells occurs via an indirect mechanism; however, in this model we do see lower levels of both transcription factors in the presence of elevated miR-29b in the NK cells of leukemic mice.

Figure 6 miR-29b is dysregulated in leukemic NK cells, and modulation of miR-29b in NK cells restores CD27+CD11b+ NK cells in vivo. (A) NK1.1+CD3– splenic NK cells were isolated by FACS from nonleukemic or leukemic mice, and levels of Mir29b were evaluated by quantitative real-time RT-PCR (n = 3 mice per group; 3 independent studies with a representative study depicted). **P = 0.009. (B) NK1.1+CD3– splenic NK cells were isolated from miR-29b KO or WT littermate control mice, and levels of T-bet and Eomes expression were evaluated by quantitative real-time RT-PCR preinjection. Representative data from 2 independent experiments. (C) Schematic depicts splenic NK cells (red box) isolated from miR-29b KO or WT littermate control mice that were equally split and transferred into WT and leukemic recipients. After 7 days, splenocytes were harvested and labeled with anti-NK1.1, -CD3, -CD27, and -CD11b. Data are presented as a ratio of donor DP% (WT or AML) normalized to the donor DP% found in WT recipient conditions (*P = 0.02; n = 4 mice per group). (D) The level of EOMES protein expression was determined by measurement of MFI in the NK cells adoptively transferred from miR-29b KO or WT littermate control mice into leukemic recipients (**P = 0.01). The Student’s t test was used for single comparisons, with Holm’s adjustment for multiple comparisons between groups.

Next, equal numbers of FACS-sorted NK1.1+CD3– NK cells from WT littermate control or miR-29b KO mice were adoptively transferred into WT or leukemic recipient mice. Consistent with our previous experiments, the DP population of NK cells from WT donor mice was reduced in recipient leukemic mice compared with nonleukemic mice after 7 days (Figure 6C, left; *P = 0.02). In contrast, the proportion of the DP donor NK cells isolated from mir-29b KO mice was the same regardless of recipient status (leukemic or nonleukemic) (Figure 6C, right; P = NS). In addition, while there was no noticeable change in T-bet expression, there was a significant increase in the level of EOMES protein expression in the miR-29b KO NK cells in the leukemic mice after transfer as compared with the transferred WT littermate NK cells (Figure 6D; P = 0.01). Thus, miR-29b KO NK cells were resistant to the loss of the CD27+CD11b+ DP NK cell population in leukemic mice in vivo. To determine whether miR-29b KO NK cells could slow AML progression, we adoptively transferred NK cells from miR-29b KO transgenic mice or WT littermate control mice along with leukemic blasts into irradiated WT CD45.1+ congenic recipient mice. The same absolute number of AML (CD45.2+) blasts was infused into both sets of recipient mice, and the percentage of circulating AML blasts in mice that received miR-29b KO NK cells and AML blasts was compared with that in mice that received WT NK cells and AML blasts. There was a trend toward reduced circulating AML blasts at 21 days after transfer and a significant reduction in wbc count in the mice that received miR-29b KO NK cells along with the AML blasts, as compared with mice who received WT NK cells along with the AML blasts (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B; P = 0.02). In addition, there was a trend to improved overall survival in the leukemic mice that received miR-29b KO NK cells as compared with the leukemic mice that received WT NK cells (Supplemental Figure 8C; P = 0.06). Together, these data suggest that miR-29b in NK cells may play a role in modulating AML progression.

Reduction of an NK cell intermediate in AML patients. We next sought to determine whether a similar blockade in NK cell development occurs in patients with AML. Untreated patients with newly diagnosed AML provided blood samples that were compared with normal donor samples matched for age and sex. Importantly, we discovered that AML patients have a significant reduction in the less mature, CD56bright NK cell subset, i.e., the Lin–CD56brightCD94+CD16– NK cell subset, when compared with normal donors (Figure 7, A and B; ***P < 0.0001). These results indicate that NK cell maturation is altered in a majority of AML patients. To confirm a block in NK cell maturation, we again evaluated the protein expression of TBET and EOMES in the Lin–CD56brightCD94+CD16– NK cell subset. There was a trend toward reduced EOMES expression (Supplemental Figure 9; P = 0.24), and significantly reduced T-bet expression (Figure 7C; P < 0.0001), in Lin–CD56brightCD94+CD16– NK cells from AML patients when compared with the same NK cell subset found in normal donors. Finally, the CD56bright NK cell subset that is reduced in AML patients was isolated by FACS to a purity greater than 99%, and the level of Mir29b was measured by quantitative real-time RT-PCR. There was a significant increase in Mir29b expression in the CD56bright NK cell population in AML patients as compared with normal donor controls (P = 0.006; Figure 7D). These results suggest that a mechanism of innate immune evasion comparable to that discovered in our mouse model of AML may occur in AML patients.