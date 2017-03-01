Human regulatory B cells in health and disease: therapeutic potential

Claudia Mauri and Madhvi Menon

Centre for Rheumatology, Division of Medicine, University College London, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Claudia Mauri, Centre for Rheumatology, Division of Medicine, University College London, 5 University Street, London WC1E 6JF, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.2031082155; E-mail: c.mauri@ucl.ac.uk.

Find articles by Mauri, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Centre for Rheumatology, Division of Medicine, University College London, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Claudia Mauri, Centre for Rheumatology, Division of Medicine, University College London, 5 University Street, London WC1E 6JF, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.2031082155; E-mail: c.mauri@ucl.ac.uk.

Find articles by Menon, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):772–779. doi:10.1172/JCI85113.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Review

Regulatory B cells (Bregs) modulate immune responses predominantly, although not exclusively, via the release of IL-10. The importance of human Bregs in the maintenance of immune homeostasis comes from a variety of immune-related pathologies, such as autoimmune diseases, cancers, and chronic infections that are often associated with abnormalities in Breg numbers or function. A continuous effort toward understanding Breg biology in healthy individuals will provide new opportunities to develop Breg immunotherapy that could prove beneficial in treating various immune-mediated pathologies. In this Review, we discuss findings regarding human Bregs, including their mechanisms of suppression and role in different disease settings. We also propose several therapeutic strategies targeting Bregs for better management of immune disorders.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
773 Page 772 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement