Fluorescent aminoglycosides reveal intracellular trafficking routes in mechanosensory hair cells

Vetting tagged AGs. To follow entry and intracellular trajectories of AGs, we made AGs that incorporated a fluorescent tag. The use of fluorescent analogs of AGs is well established. Previous studies using gentamicin tagged with the fluorescent moiety Texas red (Gent-TR) revealed delivery routes taken by AGs to the mouse inner ear. Gent-TR injected into mice recapitulates the localization of gentamicin labeled by immunohistochemistry, and is toxic to HCs (30). Furthermore, unconjugated gentamicin competes with Gent-TR, supporting its use as a proxy for the unlabeled form (31). Here we used Texas red labeling to follow the behavior of AGs as they enter and distribute to intracellular compartments in zebrafish LL HCs.

To validate the labeled AGs, we assessed their toxicity and specificity. Supplemental Video 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI85052DS1) shows the very specific enrichment of Texas red–labeled neomycin (Neo-TR) in functional LL HCs. To assess toxicity, we generated dose-response functions for both labeled and unlabeled forms — a standard approach in zebrafish HC studies (32). Dose-response functions revealed that tagged AGs show a small decrease in toxicity but retain characteristics of their respective unlabeled compounds. The toxicity of both neomycin and Neo-TR is rapid and extensive. Comparable short-term exposures to gentamicin and Gent-TR damage a smaller fraction of the HCs, consistent with previous work characterizing the different toxicity profiles of the unlabeled forms of these AGs (ref. 33 and Figure 1, A and B). To further address whether addition of Texas red affects the behavior of conjugated AGs, we evaluated AGs tagged with another fluorescent moiety, BODIPY, that is structurally unlike Texas red. Conjugation with BODIPY does not alter dose-response characteristics (Figure 1C), and AG-BODIPY conjugates completely colocalize with AG–Texas red conjugates in exposed HCs (Figure 1D). Like unconjugated AGs, fluorescently tagged AGs readily enter HCs, and their entry is abolished in HCs that lack MET activity, such as the cadherin 23 (cdh23) mutant sputniktj264a (Figure 1E and refs. 34, 35). This observation is consistent with reports showing that MET activity is necessary for AG HC toxicity (20, 36). Additionally, neither unconjugated Texas red nor unconjugated BODIPY alone enters HCs (Supplemental Figure 1). Lastly, unlabeled AGs compete with labeled AGs in uptake assays (Supplemental Figure 2). Taken together, these data indicate that Texas red– and BODIPY-conjugated AGs are reasonable proxies for unlabeled AGs, supporting their use as tools for studying the behaviors of AGs within LL HCs.

Figure 1 Fluorescently labeled AGs are effective proxies for unlabeled AGs. (A) Dose-response functions for gentamicin and Gent-TR. Zebrafish 5 days after fertilization were treated for 30 minutes with indicated concentrations of gentamicin or Gent-TR. Following a 1-hour recovery, surviving HC nuclei were labeled with SYTOX Green (ThermoFisher) and counted. Each graphed symbol represents 5 fish, 5 neuromasts per fish. Percentages indicate HCs that survived the treatment relative to HCs present in untreated fish. (B) Dose-response functions for neomycin and Neo-TR. (As described for A.) (C) Dose-response functions for Neo-BODIPY and Neo-TR. (As described for A.) (D) Overlap of signals from AGs with structurally distinct fluorescent tags. Image of HCs pulse-labeled with a mix of 25 μM Neo-TR and 25 μM Neo-BODIPY. (E) Labeled AGs do not enter HCs that lack MET activity. Differential interference contrast and fluorescent images of a neuromast in a WT sibling (top) or a sputniktj264a (cdh23 loss-of-function mutant) zebrafish that lacks MET (bottom). Scale bars: 5 μm. Error bars for all plots: ± 1 SD.

Characterizing entry and intracellular distribution of AGs. To visualize AG entry and distribution in LL HCs, we first monitored HCs in 5 days post fertilization (dpf) zebrafish that were chronically exposed to Neo-TR. Zebrafish were anesthetized with tricaine, immobilized under mesh, and imaged on an inverted microscope. During the course of iterative imaging, 50 μM Neo-TR was added to the media (Figure 2A and Supplemental Video 2). Within 5 minutes of exposure, Neo-TR appears in the apical region of HCs, in both the kinocilia and the stereocilia. The labeling of these 2 apical compartments occurs simultaneously (Figure 2B and Supplemental Video 3). While this rapid labeling may indicate AG interaction with the outer leaflet of apical membranes, kinocilia labeling does not disappear when Neo-TR is washed out, and labeling of the kinocilia and stereocilia is orders of magnitude brighter than any other cell labeling on the surface of the fish. Labeling of kinocilia also requires active MET, suggesting that labeling is not simply a “sticky” interaction. Stereocilia labeling is consistent with transit through MET channels reported to be in the stereocilia, but why kinocilia labeling occurs is unclear at this time. Notably, recent work shows that mutations in several kinocilia proteins affect AG toxicity (37). Following appearance in the apical HC region, Neo-TR enters the cell body, where it is present in diffuse and punctate pools. Intensity in the puncta is strikingly higher than in the diffuse pool, indicating that AGs are concentrated in these structures. Signals in both the diffuse and punctate pools steadily increase during chronic exposure. In the subset of HCs that are killed by 50 μM Neo-TR, diffuse Neo-TR signal abruptly rises just before HC death. We suggest that this abrupt rise corresponds with the loss of membrane integrity that occurs before death (15). All labeled AGs that we monitored show these same properties — namely, the initial appearance at the apical region, the movement into diffuse and punctate pools, and the increased diffuse signal just before cell death.

Figure 2 Fluorescent neomycin preferentially enters and kills LL HCs. (A) A neuromast in a sedated 5 days post fertilization (dpf) zebrafish imaged during chronic exposure to 50 μM Neo-TR. Neo-TR was added to the media at time 0. Neo-TR first enters the kinocilia and stereocilia (6 minutes) and subsequently the HC body in both puncta (yellow arrows) and diffuse pools (9 minutes 30 seconds). Note that non-HCs in the fish do not take up Neo-TR. HCs with high concentrations of Neo-TR show blebbing at the apical region and kinocilia (asterisks: 21 minutes 30 seconds; 28 minutes), and separation of the apical region from the HC body (bracket: 21 minutes 30 seconds). (See also Supplemental Video 3.) Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Neo-TR time series in a brn3c-GFP transgenic zebrafish, treated as in A. The appearance of Neo-TR on the stereocilia (plus symbol) and kinocilia (asterisk) occurs nearly simultaneously and prior to detectable Neo-TR throughout the HC body (yellow arrow). Scale bar: 10 μm. (See also Supplemental Video 3.)

Quantifying AG loading. To quantify AG loading into HCs, we exposed active unsedated zebrafish to a 5-minute pulse of 50 μM Neo-TR, washed out the zebrafish, and immediately imaged neuromasts. These experiments were done in a zebrafish line that expresses cytosolic GFP in HCs. We wrote a MATLAB script to identify the GFP-positive HC volume using automated Otsu thresholding on 16-bit image Z-stacks (38, 39). AG–Texas red signal was then calculated within this HC volume (Figure 3A). Data are shown as the average Neo-TR signal within the neuromast volume divided by the average non-neuromast Neo-TR background signal. Consistent with the reported requirement for MET activity for AG loading, mutants that lack MET activity (the cadherin 23 mutant sputniktj264a and the myosin VIIAa [myo7aa] mutant marinerty220; refs. 35, 40) show a striking reduction in Neo-TR loading to near background levels (Figure 3B). In zebrafish treated with the known MET activity inhibitors amiloride and benzamil (41), Neo-TR was reduced to levels comparable to those in the MET activity mutants (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Small molecules and mutations protect HCs from AG exposure by affecting MET and AG loading. (A) Example images from a Z-series showing technique to quantify AG loading. myo6-GFP zebrafish have labeled LL HCs (left panels). Otsu segmentation of the GFP signal generates an HC-specific mask (right panels). This is used to quantify the Neo-TR signal in HCs (middle left panels). Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Diverse types of small molecules protect HCs from AG exposure by inhibiting AG entry, as is seen in the sputniktj264a and marinerty220 MET mutants. Neo-TR uptake is quantified as described in A. Each graphed symbol represents 1 fish, 5 neuromasts per fish. (C) Example images from Neo-TR pulse-labeled HCs either untreated, treated with the MET inhibitor amiloride, or treated with ractopamine. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) The MET inhibitor amiloride impedes HC entry of the MET activity indicator FM1-43 in a dose-dependent manner. Zebrafish (5 dpf) were pretreated with amiloride at the indicated concentrations for 5 minutes, exposed to amiloride plus 500 nM FM1-43 for 5 minutes, washed 3 times, and imaged. FM1-43 fluorescence in neuromasts was quantified and expressed as signal relative to background outside HCs. (E) The dose-dependent reduction of Neo-TR loading mimics the reduction in MET activity in D. (Quantified as in D, but with 50 nM Neo-TR replacing FM1-43.) Error bars for all plots: ± 1 SD.

Using this technique, it is straightforward to quantitatively evaluate whether other compounds previously shown to protect HCs from AG exposure affect AG loading. Many such compounds have been identified in LL zebrafish screens (42–44). Here we show results for benzamil, raloxifene, ractopamine, and dynasore. All of these compounds reduce loading to levels seen when MET activity is absent or blocked (Figure 3B). Images comparing untreated, amiloride-treated, and ractopamine-treated neuromasts are shown in Figure 3C. Compounds that inhibit AG loading comprise a diverse set of functions; here, compounds reported as sodium channel blockers (amiloride and benzamil), a selective estrogen receptor modulator (raloxifene), an epinephrine mimetic (ractopamine), and a dynamin inhibitor (dynasore) all strongly inhibit AG loading. The loading of AGs into HCs is sensitive to a diverse array of small molecules that do not share an obvious pharmacological target. In our studies to date, protective compounds like benzamil, raloxifene, ractopamine, and dynasore that inhibit AG entry also inhibit FM1-43 uptake (data shown for amiloride in Figure 3E and benzamil discussed below), consistent with MET activity being critical for AG loading, as has been reported in other systems (20).

To characterize the relationship between MET activity and loading of AGs, we evaluated Neo-TR and FM1-43 loading in zebrafish mutants treated with a range of amiloride concentrations. FM1-43 entry through MET channels depends on the open probability of the channels (45), and we were able to identify a range of amiloride concentrations (0 to 1,000 μM) that demonstrate dose-dependent effects of amiloride on FM1-43 entry (Figure 3D). This same range of amiloride concentrations shows a graded effect on Neo-TR entry into LL HCs (Figure 3E).

Characterizing puncta. Treatment with compounds at concentrations that appear to completely block AG entry prevents the appearance of both the diffuse pool in the cytosol and the pool present in puncta. However, when the rate of AG entry is delayed but not blocked, these intracellular pools could play differential roles in toxicity. To characterize these different intracellular AG pools, we first sought to identify the Neo-TR puncta that appear shortly after exposure. The reported binding of the 12S mitochondrial ribosomal subunit (7) suggests that AGs might accrue in mitochondria. However, mitochondria labeled by either transgenic expression of mitochondrial-targeted GCaMP (15) or the vital dye MitoTracker Green contained no detectable Neo-TR signal (Supplemental Figure 3A). Previous studies using kidney cell culture lines indicate that AGs can transit the secretory system and the Golgi (46, 47). However, in LL HCs, we did not find any detectable Neo-TR signal in the Golgi of LL HCs labeled by transgenic expression of mannosidase 2–GFP (Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, we saw no effect on the intracellular distributions of Neo-TR when the Golgi organelle was disrupted by brefeldin A treatment (48). Based on reports of endocytic uptake of AGs, we also evaluated Neo-TR localization in the HCs of transgenic zebrafish expressing the early endosome marker GFP-Rab5. Rab5 marks early stages of many endocytic routes, most of which utilize clathrin. Detectable Neo-TR did not appear in Rab5-positive endosomes (Supplemental Figure 3C). Notably, not all early endocytic routes employ Rab5 (49), including routes that utilize dynamin and routes that deliver substrates from the extracellular environment to lysosomes (50, 51). Lastly, we evaluated whether lysosomes are enriched in Neo-TR. In HCs of the neonatal chick, accumulations of injected kanamycin were previously found in lysosomes identified by acid phosphatase cytochemistry (52), and dramatic increases in the density of lysosomes following gentamicin exposure are seen in chick hair cells prior to hair cell death (53, 54). We assessed whether Neo-TR was present in lysosomes labeled with the vital dye LysoTracker Green. LysoTracker Green consistently labeled puncta that also contained Neo-TR (Figure 4A). Since LysoTracker dyes also label other low-pH organelles like synaptic vesicles (55), we further discriminated whether the puncta were lysosomes by surveying the late endosome/lysosome marker Rab7. Rab7 transiently binds to late endosomal and lysosomal membranes (56, 57). In transgenic zebrafish that express GFP-Rab7 under a ubiquitous promoter, GFP-Rab7 is expressed in all cells (not just HCs), and a large fraction of the protein is cytosolic. This accounts for the prominent diffuse background seen throughout the neuromast. A majority of puncta enriched for GFP-Rab7 in HCs also contained Neo-TR following a pulse exposure (Figure 4B). An enlarged image of just the HC region is shown in Figure 4C. In large GFP-Rab7–labeled lysosomes, we could resolve Neo-TR signal inside the lysosomal lumen, demarcated by GFP-Rab7 membrane labeling (Figure 4D). Colocalization of GFP-Rab7 with Neo-TR puncta is apparent from the time we are first able to detect puncta. The degree of overlap of LysoTracker Green and GFP-Rab7, compared with the degree of overlap with Neo-BODIPY (which we expect to overlap completely) and Rab5 (which does not significantly overlap), is quantified in the graph in Figure 4E. Our results demonstrate that a significant fraction of AGs are retained in lysosomes. This is consistent with previous work in other model systems (52, 58). Neo-TR puncta that do not show colocalization with lysosomal markers are most likely endocytic carriers that are not positive for Rab7 and do not have sufficiently low pH to retain LysoTracker label. At this time, we have not been able to further characterize these endocytic carriers. However, the early appearance of all puncta is blocked when dynamin-dependent endocytosis is inhibited (discussed below).

Figure 4 Fluorescent AGs label lysosomes. (A) Neo-TR–labeled puncta in exposed HCs also label with lysosomal markers. 5 dpf zebrafish were simultaneously exposed to 50 μM Neo-TR and LysoTracker Green before washout and imaging. Most LysoTracker-positive puncta contain Neo-TR (see yellow arrows as examples). Note that some immature HCs label with LysoTracker but not appreciable Neo-TR (right cell). Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Neo-TR puncta colocalize with a genetically encoded late endosome/lysosome marker, GFP-Rab7. Transgenic zebrafish ubiquitously expressing GFP-Rab7 were exposed to Neo-TR. Most Neo-TR–positive puncta also have accumulations of GFP-Rab7 (see yellow arrows as examples). Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) Zoom of an intracellular region of an HC with GFP-Rab7/Neo-TR double-labeled puncta. Scale bar: 3 μm. (D) Neo-TR is present in the lumen of lysosomes. In large lysosomes where the outer membrane and lumen can be resolved, GFP-Rab7 marks membranes that surround Neo-TR signal within the lumen. Scale bar: 2 μm. (E) Quantification of overlap of markers with Neo-TR signal in puncta. Neo-BODIPY and GFP-Rab5 show results of markers where there is either near-complete or near-absent overlap (error bars: ± 1 SD). Data taken from 10 neuromasts. ****P < 0.0001 based on Holm-Šidák multiple comparison analysis after Kruskal-Wallis test. (See Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 3C for representative Neo-BODIPY and GFP-Rab5 images.)

Characterizing delivery of AGs into lysosomes. Immediately after pulse exposure and washout, all labeled AGs we evaluated show a prominent diffuse pool present in the cytosol. This diffuse signal decreases with time, and the loss of diffuse signal occurs concurrently with increased signal in lysosomes (Figure 5A; see also Supplemental Video 4). We do not detect a net loss of signal from the entire HC (Figure 5B); the drop in the diffuse signal appears to be the result of delivery of Neo-TR to lysosomes rather than export of Neo-TR from the cell. To quantify movement of Neo-TR from the cytosol to lysosomes, we took advantage of 2 observations: (a) Neo-BODIPY and Neo-TR label the same puncta (shown in Figure 1D), indicating that these 2 visually separable compounds are trafficked to the same structures; and (b) lysosomes previously labeled with Neo-BODIPY also label with Neo-TR from a later pulse exposure, indicating that the AGs are delivered to preexisting puncta (Figure 5D). To quantify rates of AG loading into lysosomes, we exposed HCs to a low-concentration (20 μM) pulse of Neo-BODIPY for 5 minutes, and washed and transferred zebrafish to fresh medium for an additional 30 minutes. This first Neo-BODIPY pulse marks lysosomes with green signal. We then re-exposed these zebrafish to a pulse of Neo-TR, and asked how quickly green lysosomes acquire red Neo-TR from the second pulse (Figure 5C), using the green signal to make an image mask. We quantified the red signal within the green lysosome mask (Figure 5C, top panel), and compared this with the red signal outside the lysosome mask (Figure 5C, bottom panel). We used these values to determine the relative amount of Neo-TR signal in the lysosomes: the mean Neo-TR signal present in the lysosomes divided by the mean Neo-TR signal in HCs excluding the lysosome signal. This ratio steadily increases with time following a pulse exposure to Neo-TR (Figure 5E), which we can represent as a sloped line (dashed line, Figure 5E). We use the slope of the line representing change from 0 to 30 minutes to compare different treatment conditions and different AGs below.

Figure 5 Labeled AGs transit from the diffuse intracellular pool into lysosomes. (A) Time-lapse imaging of Neo-TR in pulse-labeled HCs shows a progressive accumulation of Neo-TR in puncta and loss of diffuse signal in the cytosol. Redistribution is apparent within 20 minutes of exposure. Scale bar: 5 μm. (See also Supplemental Video 4.) (B) Total intracellular Neo-TR fluorescence following pulse exposure does not decrease, indicating that loss of Neo-TR signal from the cytosol is likely due to redistribution to lysosomes and not export from cells. NM, neuromast. (C) An example of image masks (in blue) used to monitor the lysosomal and cytosolic fractions of Neo-TR. Image captured immediately after Neo-TR exposure. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Neo-TR added 30 minutes after Neo-BODIPY pulse exposure accumulates in the Neo-BODIPY–prelabeled structures. Image captured 10 minutes after Neo-TR exposure. Scale bar: 5 μm. (E) Quantification of loading into lysosomes following a Neo-TR pulse. After 30 minutes, intensity within the lysosomal mask is approximately 5-fold higher than intensity in the cytosol. Each graphed symbol represents 1 fish, 3 neuromasts per fish. Error bars: ± 1 SD. Fl p , Fluorescence in puncta; Fl d , diffuse fluorescence.

Mechanisms of AG delivery into lysosomes. A number of intracellular trafficking routes could deliver AGs to lysosomes. AGs could be captured from the extracellular space by endocytic carriers that fuse with lysosomes (18). Alternatively, AGs could be delivered from the cytosol to the lysosome by autophagic processes (59). To determine whether these general pathways are involved, we first asked whether endocytosis regulates AG lysosomal delivery. We monitored Neo-TR entry while inhibiting vesicle budding from the plasma membrane. The conserved GTPase dynamin forms a constrictive ring that releases vesicles from membranes, and is utilized by many endocytic processes (60, 61). Its activity can be blocked by Dynoles (Tocris Biosciences), a group of bisindolylmaleimides that specifically inhibit the GTPase activity of dynamin, and thereby its fission activity (62).

We pretreated zebrafish with 25 μM Dynole 34-2 for 5 minutes, and then exposed them to 50 μM Neo-TR. In HCs imaged immediately after Neo-TR exposure, Neo-TR was present in the HCs, but puncta were almost completely absent (Figure 6A). The level of diffuse signal present in the cytosol was comparable to that seen in HCs not treated with Dynole. The specific loss of puncta but not cytosolic signal suggests that AGs entering HCs traverse at least 2 routes — a dynamin-sensitive and a dynamin-insensitive route. We further assessed the effect of Dynole 34-2 by evaluating loading of FM1-43, a readout for MET activity. As with Neo-TR, Dynole 34-2 treatment blocks FM1-43 delivery to puncta, but not entry into the diffuse pool (Figure 6, B and C). The effect of Dynole treatment is strikingly different from the effect of the MET inhibitor amiloride. Amiloride treatment severely inhibits all FM1-43 loading. Furthermore, amiloride’s effects are reversible, unlike those of Dynole. Dynole’s inhibition of puncta does not appear to be due to effects via MET activity. This inhibition is dose dependent over a range from 6 to 25 μM (Figure 6D). At 25 μM, almost no puncta can be seen, either when zebrafish are exposed to a pulse of Neo-TR immediately following the Dynole 34-2 treatment, or 15 minutes after the treatment (indicating that the effects of Dynole 34-2 are not readily reversible). We note that a different dynamin inhibitor — dynasore — does act like a MET inhibitor and blocks all FM1-43 and Neo-TR entry into HCs (see Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 6 Inhibiting endocytosis with Dynole prevents the rapid delivery of Neo-TR to lysosomes without affecting MET activity. (A) HCs were exposed to Neo-TR in either the absence (top panels) or presence (bottom panels) of the dynamin inhibitor Dynole 34-2 and imaged immediately after exposure. Inhibition of dynamin activity abolishes rapid appearance of Neo-TR–labeled puncta. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) HCs were exposed to a pulse of FM1-43 as described in Figure 3B. Treatment with Dynole 34-2 does not significantly inhibit FM1-43 loading, either immediately or 15 minutes after Dynole pulse exposure. This is in contrast to amiloride treatment, which is also reversible, unlike Dynole 34-2. Each column: 3 fish, 5 neuromasts per fish. (C) Images of HCs exposed to FM1-43 in either the absence or presence of Dynole 34-2. Like Neo-TR, the rapid appearance of FM1-43 puncta is abolished. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Twenty-five micromolar Dynole 34-2 is sufficient to block the appearance of almost all puncta. Note that Dynole 34-2 activity is not rapidly reversible; 15 minutes after Dynole 34-2 washout, Neo-TR still does not appear in puncta following exposure (far right bar). Error bars: ± 1 SD. Each graphed symbol represents 3 fish, 5 neuromasts per fish.

Using Dynole 34-2, we evaluated how endocytosis contributes to the lysosomal delivery of AGs by comparing Neo-TR delivery to lysosomes in untreated versus Dynole-treated HCs. Because the effects of Dynole are irreversible over the time scales needed for these experiments, we pretreated HCs with Dynole and then transferred fish to media with Neo-TR for pulse labeling. We then transferred pulse-labeled fish to fresh medium, and evaluated lysosome delivery rates. Neo-TR delivery into lysosomes is delayed when endocytosis is inhibited by Dynole 34-2 treatment (compare Figure 7A and Figure 7B). These results demonstrate that AG entry into lysosomes is dependent on endocytosis, but over time AGs do accumulate in lysosomes in an endocytosis-independent manner.

Figure 7 Endocytic inhibition delays lysosomal loading of 3 AGs. (A) Quantification of Neo-TR loading into lysosomes (method described in Figure 5C). Intensity within lysosomes is initially approximately 2.5-fold higher in puncta compared with cytosol. This value increases to approximately 5-fold after 30 minutes. Error bars: ± 1 SD. Each graphed symbol in A, B, D, and E represents 1 fish, 3 neuromasts per fish. (B) HCs treated with Dynole 34-2 show reduced rates of Neo-TR delivery into lysosomes (compare with A). Error bars: ± 1 SD. (C) Images of HCs exposed to a 50-μM pulse of either Neo-TR or Gent-TR (GTTR). Compared with Neo-TR, GTTR shows more signal in puncta, and less in the cytosol. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Quantification of delivery of labeled neomycin, gentamicin, and G418 to lysosomes immediately after pulse exposure and 30 minutes later. Error bars: ± 1 SD. (E) HCs pretreated with Dynole 34-2 show delayed delivery of neomycin, gentamicin, and G418 to lysosomes relative to HCs not treated with Dynole. Error bars: ± 1 SD. (F) Summary plot of lysosomal loading rates for the 3 tested AGs, each with and without Dynole pretreatment. +Graphed values indicate the change in relative amount of signal in lysosomes compared with the cytosol between 0 and 30 minutes (e.g., the slopes of purple dashed lines in A and B). Error bars: ± 1 SD for 3 replicates. *P < 0.05 based on Mann-Whitney U test.

We next asked whether the lysosomal delivery rates of structural variants of AGs are distinct. Pulse exposures of Neo-TR show a prominent diffuse signal in the cytoplasm (Figure 7C, top). Gent-TR, in contrast, shows a prominent signal in lysosomes and a less obvious diffuse pool (Figure 7C, bottom). To test whether this distribution reflects more efficient delivery to lysosomes, we quantified lysosomal delivery rates for both gentamicin and the structurally closely related AG G418, and compared these with the behavior of neomycin. Lysosomal delivery rates of both Gent-TR and G418-TR are significantly higher than rates for Neo-TR (Figure 7D). For all of these AGs, Dynole 34-2 treatment reduces the delivery rate to lysosomes over a 30-minute period (compare Figure 7D and Figure 7E; and see summary plot, Figure 7F). Different AG structures show different relative rates of accrual in diffuse and lysosomal compartments, and dependence on endocytic processes for delivery to the lysosome.

While Dynole 34-2 treatment abolishes puncta that appear rapidly after exposure to Neo-TR (within 5 minutes; Figure 6A), puncta do appear in the cytosol at later times. They are easily detected 20 minutes after the Neo-TR pulse in Dynole 34-2–treated HCs (Figure 8A, left panels). This is not due to reversibility of the Dynole 34-2 treatment. Exogenous Neo-TR added 15 minutes after Dynole 34-2 treatment and washout still does not rapidly appear in puncta in HCs imaged immediately after the pulse (Figure 6D). The later appearance of puncta indicates a lysosomal delivery route that is independent of dynamin-mediated endocytosis from the plasma membrane. This delivery also occurs in the absence of any extracellular Neo-TR because it occurs after washout of the Neo-TR pulse — likely indicating direct delivery from the cytosolic pool to lysosomes. We evaluated whether this delivery is via macroautophagy — the capture of components in the cytosol into autophagic vesicles that then fuse with lysosomes. 3-Methyladenine (3-MA), a PI3K inhibitor, is routinely used to inhibit macroautophagy (63) and has been used previously in live zebrafish (64). We found that 3-MA treatment dramatically blocks the slower delivery of AGs into lysosomes following a Neo-TR pulse exposure when dynamin activity is inhibited (Figure 8A, right panels). 3-MA treatment does not block rapid puncta formation if dynamin is not inhibited (not shown), nor does it affect the total amount of AGs loaded into HCs (Figure 8B). Based on these findings, it appears that autophagosomes capture AGs directly from the cytosol and fuse with lysosomes, and that this route is separate from the dynamin-dependent endocytic route.

Figure 8 An autophagic pathway delivers Neo-TR to lysosomes and is independent of endocytosis. (A) HCs exposed to Dynole 34-2, washed out, and then exposed to Neo-TR in the absence or presence of the macroautophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine (3-MA). In the absence of 3-MA, Neo-TR accumulates in lysosomes less than 5 minutes after the Neo-TR pulse (left panels). 3-MA abolishes the accumulation of Neo-TR in the lysosomes of HCs pretreated with Dynole 34-2 (right panels). Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Treatment with 3-MA does not affect loading of Neo-TR. The loss of labeling in puncta is not due to an overall reduction in Neo-TR entry. Error bars: ± 1 SD. Each graphed symbol represents 1 fish, 5 neuromasts per fish.

Evaluating how lysosomal delivery of AGs affects HC toxicity. We next asked whether lysosomal delivery alters the toxicity of different AGs. Lysosomes can release pro-death signals (65, 66), or alternatively they can sequester molecules away from toxic targets. Previous work has shown that over short time frames (30–60 minutes), neomycin is more toxic to HCs than gentamicin (28). As shown above, Gent-TR is more efficiently delivered to lysosomes than Neo-TR (Figure 7F), suggesting that lysosomal capture is at least initially cytoprotective. To test this idea, we treated zebrafish with Dynole 34-2 to delay lysosomal delivery of neomycin or gentamicin, and evaluated how this affected the toxicity of these 2 AGs. Dose-response functions for zebrafish pretreated with Dynole revealed that delaying lysosomal delivery has little effect on the toxicity of neomycin (Figure 9A), but significantly increases the toxicity of gentamicin, most notably at higher concentrations (Figure 9B). We also compared the amount of labeled AG in the cytosol with and without Dynole 34-2 treatment. Dynole 34-2 treatment increases the amount of Gent-TR present in the cytosolic fraction 15 minutes after a pulse exposure by 16.1% (Supplemental Figure 5). We do not detect an increase in the cytosolic fraction for Neo-TR, where the larger cytosolic pool may make the additional signal difficult to measure. These observations may explain why inhibiting endocytosis is more effective at altering the HC toxicity profile of gentamicin compared with neomycin.

Figure 9 Inhibition of endocytosis differentially affects AG-induced HC death. (A) Dose-response functions for 1 hour neomycin exposure with and without Dynole 34-2 pretreatment. Inhibiting endocytosis before exposure to neomycin does not significantly affect HC survival in exposed zebrafish. (B) Dose-response functions for 1 hour gentamicin exposure with and without Dynole 34-2 pretreatment. In contrast to neomycin, gentamicin toxicity is affected. At higher concentrations of gentamicin, inhibiting endocytosis increases HC death. Error bars: ± 1 SD. Each graphed symbol represent 5 fish, 5 neuromasts per fish. ANOVA P < 0.01 for significance of Dynole treatment to protection from gentamicin.

Evaluating relationships between MET activity, HC loading rates, lysosomal delivery rates, and AG toxicity. Drugs that block FM1-43 loading, a proxy for MET activity, prevent entry of Neo-TR (Figure 3C). At lower concentrations, many of these drugs have intermediate effects. We next evaluated the effects of 1 drug — benzamil — a close structural relative of the epithelial sodium channel blocker amiloride that also inhibits MET (67, 68). Previous work shows that a 50-μM pretreatment and coexposure to benzamil protects HCs from both neomycin and gentamicin (44). We evaluated Neo-TR loading in HCs exposed to a range of benzamil concentrations that show partial to nearly complete block of Neo-TR loading — 0 to 200 μM. In HCs pretreated for 5 minutes with 200 μM benzamil and then cotreated with Neo-TR and benzamil, almost no Neo-TR is detectable (Figure 10A). At 25 μM benzamil, the average total amount of loaded Neo-TR was reduced by roughly half in comparison with untreated HCs. To test how this range of benzamil concentrations also affects MET activity, we looked at this same dose-response function for FM1-43 uptake. Data for FM1-43 are more variable, but show a response similar to the Neo-TR uptake response (Figure 10B). We next looked at a narrower range of benzamil concentrations (0–50 μM), and evaluated how incomplete reductions in Neo-TR loading affect the delivery of Neo-TR to lysosomes. Exposure to benzamil at concentrations that reduce but do not block either MET activity or Neo-TR loading appears to alter how Neo-TR transits different intracellular pathways. As the total amount of Neo-TR loading is reduced by benzamil, the relative amount of Neo-TR in lysosomes increases (Figure 10C). Fifty-micromolar benzamil treatment results in a roughly 2-fold increase in the relative fraction in lysosomes compared with untreated cells. Lastly, we evaluated how this same concentration range of benzamil affects HC survival. There is a clear inverse relationship between the effects of benzamil on Neo-TR loading and on HC survival. These data suggest that reducing AG entry results in synergistic protective effects. Both overall amounts of AGs in HCs are lowered, and larger fractions of cytosolic AGs are sequestered in lysosomes. Both of these activities restrict AG access to cytotoxic targets.