Megakaryocytes compensate for Kit insufficiency in murine arthritis

Wsh mice exhibit relative arthritis resistance at low serum dose. Consistent with published data, Wsh mice exhibited full susceptibility to K/BxN serum transfer arthritis at conventional doses (150 μl serum i.p. on days 0 and 2), as assessed by clinical scoring and change in paw thickness (Figure 1, A and B). Histological scores disclosed no difference in inflammation, bone erosion, or cartilage injury (Figure 1C). Normal arthritis evolved despite absence of immune complex–mediated vascular leak as assessed by paw edema, confirming a nonredundant role for MCs in this phenotype (Figure 1D) (19, 20).

Figure 1 Dose-dependent susceptibility of Wsh mice to K/BxN serum transfer arthritis. (A–D) Male B6 (n = 19) and Wsh (n = 18) mice were treated with 150 μl i.p. K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2 and assessed for arthritis over 2 weeks. Results were pooled from 4 identical experiments using a single pooled batch of K/BxN serum. (A) Clinical scoring on a 0 to 12 scale (P = NS). (B) Ankle thickness change (P = NS). (C) Histological scoring on ankle sections (19 to 22 ankles/group, all comparisons P = NS). (D) Acute increase in ankle and wrist thickness (flare) assessed 30 minutes after injection of K/BxN serum (assessed in n = 10/group, P < 0.0001). (E) 50 μl i.p. K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2 (B6, n = 24; Wsh, n = 14 pooled from 4 experiments; P = 0.0088). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

These results appear to contradict data from MC knockin experiments. We therefore considered whether bone marrow–derived MC (BMMC) engraftment might be contaminated by lineages beyond the MC, leading to incorrect attribution of effect. However, no “off target” engraftment could be identified 10 weeks following transfer of CD45.1-expressing BMMCs into recipient CD45.2 W/Wv mice. Engrafted mice exhibited no changes in circulating leukocyte or platelet counts, and baseline anemia failed to correct (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI84598DS1). No circulating CD45.1+ cells could be detected, and CD45.1+ cells in bone marrow and spleen were restricted to FcεR1+Kithi MCs (Supplemental Figure 1B).

We then considered the possibility that, as observed in mMCP6- and mMCP7-deficient mice, Wsh animals might exhibit reduced arthritis susceptibility at a lower dose of K/BxN serum. Indeed, such susceptibility emerged (Figure 1E). Whereas i.v. transfer of BMMCs into Wsh mice resulted in no detectable engraftment in joint tissue (triplicate experiments, n = 27 engrafted Wsh mice, data not shown), we could not employ MC knockin to test whether impaired susceptibility reflected MC deficiency alone. Of note, K/BxN serum titration in MC-deficient Cre-Master mice failed to identify dose-dependent susceptibility (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These findings suggest that the basis for dose-dependent partial disease resistance in Wsh is likely complex.

Susceptibility of Wsh mice does not reflect an intrinsic inflammatory phenotype. Hematopoietic aberrancy associated with the Wsh genetic inversion includes neutrophilia, thrombocytosis, and splenomegaly (5, 14). This phenotype is reminiscent of a systemic inflammatory state that might “bypass” the requirement for MCs in the way that administration of IL-1β enables arthritis in W/Wv mice (15). Consistent with this possibility, administration of LPS mimicked administration of IL-1β in rendering W/Wv animals susceptible to arthritis (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, the inflammatory markers C-reactive protein (CRP) and serum amyloid A were not elevated in unmanipulated Wsh mice, nor could we identify unusual circulating levels of IL-1β and IL-6 at baseline or after administration of K/BxN serum (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Further, splenectomy failed to alter arthritis in Wsh mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). We conclude that an aberrant baseline inflammatory state does not mediate Wsh arthritis susceptibility.

Role for radioresistant and hematopoietic factors in W/Wv arthritis resistance. The Wsh mutation arose spontaneously during a C3H/HeH × 101/H cross (21), but has been bred into the arthritis-susceptible C57BL/6 (B6) background, in which K/BxN arthritis at conventional serum doses typically achieves a mean clinical index of approximately 10 out of 12 (see Figure 1A). In contrast, W/Wv mice have a mixed WB × B6 background (termed WBB6). WBB6 mice without Kit mutations exhibit reduced arthritis intensity, usually no higher than 6 out of 12 (11, 15). We sought to test the role of radioresistant and hematopoietic elements in differential arthritis susceptibility using criss-cross bone marrow transplantation.

W/Wv marrow enabled arthritis in both Wsh and B6 mice, although disease intensity was somewhat reduced (Figure 2A; Supplemental Figure 4A; confirmation of engraftment, Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). B6 marrow restored arthritis susceptibility in W/Wv mice, although again disease intensity was reduced, remaining at the level of that seen in the WBB6 background (Figure 2B). These observations implicate both radioresistant and hematopoietic factors in W/Wv arthritis resistance. Surprisingly, despite the inability of Wsh mice to generate MCs, Wsh marrow also restored arthritis in W/Wv mice (Figure 2B). This result demonstrates that cells other than MCs and produced by either B6 or Wsh marrow can overcome arthritis resistance in W/Wv mice.

Figure 2 Mixed hematopoietic and radioresistant contributions to differential arthritis susceptibility in Wsh and W/Wv mice. (A and B) Wsh and W/Wv mice were lethally irradiated and engrafted for 10 weeks with whole donor marrow from W/Wv, Wsh, or B6 donors, followed by initiation of arthritis with 150 μl i.p. K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2 (n = 5–8 mice/group pooled from 2 experiments; W/Wv arms, P = 0.0096). B6 recipient data are in Supplemental Figure 4C. **P < 0.01. (A) B6 vs. Wsh: P = NS; B6 vs. W/Wv: P =NS; Wsh vs W/Wv: P =0.0410. (B) B6 vs. Wsh: P =NS; B6 vs. W/Wv: P =0.0096; Wsh vs W/Wv: P =0.0155.

The hematopoietic lineage that restores arthritis susceptibility in KitW/Wv mice produces IL-1 but is not the neutrophil. Circulating neutrophils are relatively deficient in W/Wv mice (5). Neutrophils are a key effector lineage in K/BxN arthritis (22, 23), and it is therefore plausible to suggest that neutropenia could expose a requirement for MCs in W/Wv mice, in particular because engraftment studies implicate IL-1 as a key MC effector in K/BxN arthritis and neutrophils also elaborate IL-1 in this setting (15, 24). To test this hypothesis, we employed neutrophil transfer (25). Surprisingly, W/Wv mice receiving WT neutrophils remained indistinguishable from those receiving media alone (Figure 3A). To confirm this observation, we adapted an approach that takes advantage of the early emergence of neutrophils from donor marrow (26). Either B6 or Wsh marrow completely restored arthritis susceptibility within 2 weeks of transfer into unirradiated W/Wv recipients, without the appearance of MCs in peripheral tissues (Figure 3B). Restoration absolutely required that donor marrow be competent to express IL-1 (Figure 3B; confirmation of engraftment, Supplemental Figure 4D). However, marrow from neutrophil-deficient (and therefore arthritis resistant) mice lacking the transcription factor growth factor independent-1 (GFI-1) (26, 27) proved capable of restoring arthritis (Figure 3B). These data suggest that neutropenia is not a critical basis for arthritis resistance in W/Wv mice, but point instead to another marrow lineage from either B6 or Wsh donors (i.e., not MCs) that can “patch” arthritis resistance. This lineage is presumably deficient in W/Wv mice, engrafts within 2 weeks after transfer of either B6 or Wsh marrow, and must elaborate IL-1.

Figure 3 A nonneutrophil IL-1–expressing marrow lineage bypasses the requirement for MC in W/Wv mice. (A) W/Wv mice were injected i.v. with purified B6 bone marrow neutrophils (2 donors/d on days 0–4) or saline control as well as 150 μl i.p. K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2 (n = 5/group; 1 of 2 similar experiments shown). (B) W/Wv mice received whole B6, Wsh, Gfi1–/–, or Il1–/– bone marrow by tail vein (1 donor per 2 recipients), and arthritis was initiated 14 days later as above. Left, clinical scoring (mock engrafted vs. B6 engrafted, P = 0.0001; mock engrafted vs. Wsh engrafted, P = 0.0117; mock engrafted vs. Gfi1–/– engrafted, P = 0.004; mock engrafted vs. Il1–/– engrafted, P = NS). Right, ankle and wrist thickness change (mock engrafted vs. B6 engrafted, P = 0.012; mock engrafted vs. Wsh engrafted, P = 0.03; mock engrafted vs. Gfi1–/– engrafted, P = 0.038; mock engrafted vs. Il1–/– engrafted, P = NS). Mock engrafted, n = 20; B6 engrafted, n = 16; Wsh engrafted, n = 15; Gfi1–/– engrafted, n = 10; Il1–/– engrafted, n = 16; pool of 2–3 experiments.

The platelet/MK lineage mediates restoration of arthritis susceptibility. One of the Wsh hematopoietic aberrancies is thrombocytosis, associated with a marked expansion of MKs in spleen (5). In contrast, W/Wv mice exhibit a normal circulating platelet count (5), although the number of marrow MKs is reduced 5-fold, a paradox thought to reflect hypertrophy of remaining MKs (28). Platelets are a potentially interesting source of IL-1 because IL-1–expressing platelet microparticles amplify K/BxN arthritis (29). Generation of platelet microparticles is triggered via the collagen-laminin receptor glycoprotein VI (GPVI), expressed exclusively by platelets and their parent MKs (29). We therefore tested whether MKs could engraft in an appropriate time frame. For these studies, we employed donor marrow from mice deficient in glycoprotein 1b (GP1BA), a membrane receptor without which platelets emerge distinctly larger than WT platelets (30). Indeed, W/Wv recipients of Gp1ba–/– marrow exhibited large platelets as soon as 1 week after marrow transfer (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 The platelet/MK lineage mediates arthritis restoration in W/Wv mice. (A) W/Wv mice were engrafted with whole Gp1ba–/– bone marrow (1 donor per 2 recipients) and platelet size (forward scatter [FSC]) monitored by flow cytometry at 1 and 2 weeks (n = 3 unengrafted and 5 recipient mice). (B and C) Whole bone marrow was transferred i.v. in W/Wv mice (1 donor per 2 recipients) and arthritis initiated with 150 μl K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2. (B) Clinical score after transfer of NF-E2–/– and control B6 marrow. W/Wv vs. NF-E2–/– engrafted, P = NS; W/Wv vs. B6 engrafted, P = 0.006. n = 8 W/Wv; n = 5 W/Wv + NF-E2–/– (1 fatality); n = 7 W/Wv + B6 (1 failed engraftment); n = 13 WBB6; pooled from 2 experiments. (C) Clinical score after transfer of Gpvi–/–, Gp1ba–/–, and control B6 marrow. W/Wv vs. Gpvi–/– engrafted, P = NS; W/Wv vs. B6, P = 0.026; W/Wv vs. Gp1ba–/– engrafted, P = 0.001. n = 10 W/Wv; n = 10 W/Wv + B6; n = 10 W/Wv + Gpvi–/–; n = 9 W/Wv + Gp1ba–/–; n = 20 WBB6 pooled from 2 experiments.

We then examined whether the platelet/MK lineage might be responsible for correction of arthritis. The transcription factor NF-E2 is required for normal megakaryopoiesis, and NF-E2–/– mice usually die from hemorrhage in parturition (31). However, from several hundred NF-E2 het × het pups, we were able to obtain 3 NF-E2–/– donors. Interestingly, unirradiated W/Wv mice receiving NF-E2–/– marrow remained free of arthritis, while those receiving B6 marrow became fully susceptible (Figure 4B). NF-E2–/– mice are as anemic as W/Wv mice, so we were unable to employ hematocrit to assess successful engraftment, though NF-E2–/– DNA could be detected by PCR in recipient marrow at harvest (Supplemental Figure 4E). Given the difficulty of confirming adequate chimerism, we sought a complementary approach. Recognizing the lineage specificity of GPVI (32), we employed Gpvi–/– marrow in our short-term engraftment system. Marrow from these animals engrafted well, as determined by correction of anemia in W/Wv mice (Supplemental Figure 4F). Nevertheless, W/Wv recipients of Gpvi–/– marrow remained remarkably arthritis resistant, whereas arthritis susceptibility was restored by WT and Gp1ba–/– marrow (Figure 4C). We conclude that the platelet/MK lineage compensates for Kit insufficiency, including absent MCs, in the W/Wv background.

BMMC engraftment is free of concomitant MK engraftment. If MKs engraft readily from donor marrow, this raises the possibility that coengraftment of MKs might confound MC knockin, unrecognized by our CD45.1/CD45.2 system (Supplemental Figure 1), since CD45 is not expressed by platelets. We excluded this possibility in 2 ways. First, 4-week-old BMMC cultures as used for engraftment failed to yield MKs when cultured in the presence of thrombopoietin (Supplemental Figure 5A). Second, engraftment of Gp1ba–/– BMMCs into W/Wv mice did not change mean platelet size, excluding coengraftment of donor MKs (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Evidence that restoration of arthritis reflects MKs rather than platelets. Given the known role of platelets in K/BxN arthritis (29, 33), we hypothesized that restoration of arthritis reflected supplementation of a defective population of circulating platelets. Indeed, human platelets have been reported to express Kit, suggesting one mechanism by which the W/Wv genetic defect might affect platelets (34). However, we could not identify Kit expression in WT murine platelets, either directly ex vivo or after stimulation with a GPVI agonist (data not shown). Further, W/Wv platelets stimulated via GPVI elaborated microparticles at least as efficiently as WBB6 platelets, microparticle concentrations of IL-1α and IL-1β were similar, and both W/Wv and WBB6 platelet microparticles stimulated murine joint-derived fibroblast-like synoviocytes (FLS) with similar efficiency (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Finally, employing an established adoptive transfer system (33), transfer of WT platelets to W/Wv mice failed to restore arthritis susceptibility (Figure 5).

Figure 5 Platelet transfer does not restore arthritis susceptibility in W/Wv mice. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and Platelet-Poor Plasma (PPP) were purified from B6 donors and transferred into recipient mice i.v. (5 donors/recipient/d on days 0–4) along with 150 μl i.p. K/BxN serum on days 0 and 2. PRP vs. PPP W/Wv, P = NS. n = 10 PPP-W/Wv, n = 8 PRP-W/Wv, n = 16 WBB6; pooled from 2 experiments.

We therefore considered whether arthritis restoration might be mediated directly by MKs. MKs are not conventionally considered an immune lineage, although human MK lines can elaborate IL-1 and MKs are recognized as a source of circulating microparticles in humans and mice (35, 36). Indeed, MKs cultured from murine bone marrow elaborated IL-1α and IL-1β and generated microparticles that contained both IL-1α and IL-1β, while nuclear IL-1α was evident within a subset of mature MKs, either differentiated in vitro or from bone marrow (Figure 6, A–D). MK supernatant and MK microparticles stimulated FLS in an IL-1 receptor–dependent manner (Figure 6E). Thus, murine MKs are a potential source of systemic IL-1, even independent of their daughter platelets.

Figure 6 MKs elaborate IL-1–containing microparticles and restore arthritis susceptibility in W/Wv mice. (A) 1 × 104 MKs from B6 bone marrow were incubated 18 hours to test IL-1 production. Histograms show IL-1α and IL-1β concentration in MK lysate. n = 5. (B) Microparticle production from B6 MKs stained with green-CMFDA. Left, microparticles are gated based on size of beads (less than 1 μm). Dot plot of circulating intact platelets (red) was overlaid as a control to confirm bead sizing. Right, dot plot shows CMFDA+CD41+ events among microparticles; representative of 5 experiments. SSC, side scatter. (C) IL-1α and IL-1β concentration in B6 MK microparticle lysates. n = 4. (D) BM-derived MK (upper photos) and flushed BM cells (lower photos) are stained for CD41 (green) and IL-1α (red). DNA is visualized with Draq5 (Blue). IL-1α is detected in the nucleus of a subset of MK. Scale bars: 20 μm. n = 2 per experiment. (E) KC production by WT and Il1r1–/– FLS stimulated by MK microparticles (MPs) or supernatant from MK cultures. IL-1β and TNF-α (10 ng/ml) were used as positive controls. n = 3. (F) W/Wv mice were injected i.v. with PBS or 2 × 105 MKs. After 60 minutes, and again on day 2, mice were treated with 150 μl i.p. K/BxN serum. Left, clinical scoring on a 0–12 scale. W/Wv injected with PBS vs. MKs, P = 0.0282. Right, ankle and wrist thickness change. W/Wv injected PBS vs. MKs, P = 0.006. n = 9/group pooled from 2 experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We used adoptive transfer to test whether MKs could restore arthritis susceptibility (37). We employed bone marrow MKs because they elaborate platelets more poorly than conventional fetal liver MKs (38), helping us to isolate a platelet-independent role for MKs. Control studies demonstrated that MKs tolerated i.v. transfer easily, without fragmentation or numeric loss, after passage through a 28-gauge needle (data not shown). MKs were transferred i.v. into W/Wv mice 1 hour prior to injection of K/BxN serum. To identify inadvertent cotransfer of other hematopoietic lineages and to track the emergence of donor platelets, some transferred MKs were derived from CD41-eYFP B6 mice (where eYFP indicates enhanced yellow fluorescent protein; ref. 39) backcrossed to express CD45.1. In duplicate experiments, MK engraftment restored arthritis susceptibility to recipient W/Wv mice (Figure 6F). No hematopoietic coengraftment could be identified by analysis of recipient blood for CD45.1+ cells, and no MCs were detected in spleen and joint tissues (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To further exclude the possibility that contaminating non-MK cells were responsible for arthritis restoration, enriched MKs were magnetically sorted based on CD41 expression. Although we were able to detect some small cells in the CD41-negative fraction, we failed to detect substantial IL-1α and IL-1β production by these cells even after LPS stimulation (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Moreover, when injected into W/Wv mice, the CD41-negative fraction was unable to restore arthritis (Supplemental Figure 7E), confirming that MKs rather than a contaminating CD41-negative lineage were responsible for arthritis restoration. Finally, consistent with our marrow transfer findings, MKs cultured from IL-1–deficient mice failed to restore arthritis susceptibility despite adequate engraftment as determined both by lung histology and by detection of donor-derived platelets and MK microparticles (Supplemental Figure 8).

Of note, only a very small number of eYFP-positive platelets and microparticles were observed after engraftment of CD41-eYFP MKs (data not shown), consistent with very inefficient eYFP expression in these mice (39). To better assess the localization of engrafted MKs and the time course of emergent platelets and microparticles, we injected W/Wv mice with green-CMFDA–labeled MKs (where CMFDA indicates 5-chloromethylfluorescein diacetate). In agreement with published findings (37), histological evaluation 75 minutes after transfer confirmed the presence of donor MKs in lungs and to a lesser extent in spleen, but not in bone marrow or joints (Figure 7A and data not shown). Consistent with poor in vitro elaboration of platelets by bone marrow–derived MKs, donor-derived platelets made up less than 0.3% of the total platelet pool, compared with approximately 10% achieved by direct platelet transfer (33). Emergence of fluorescent platelets showed a biphasic pattern, with an early peak at 7 hours after injection and a late peak after 1 week, potentially reflecting a pool of green-CMFDA–labeled precursor MKs that matured in vivo (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Injected MKs engraft in lung and produce microparticles. (A, B, D, F) W/Wv mice were injected i.v. with 2 × 105 MKs stained with CMFDA. (A) Detection of CMFDA+ MKs in lung section 75 minutes after the engraftment. DNA was visualized with Draq5. Scale bars: 10 μm. Representative of 4 experiments. (B) Detection of circulating CMFDA+CD41+ platelets over time. Graph shows the percentages of CMFDA+CD41+ platelets among total CD41+ circulating platelets. (C) Detection of CD41+ MPs ( < 1 μm) in unmanipulated WBB6 and W/Wv mice, normalized to total platelet number to control for dilutional artifact of cardiac aspiration directly into anticoagulant buffer. n = 5–7 mice/group pooled from 3 experiments. *P < 0.05. (D) MKs stained with CMFDA were injected in W/Wv mice as in parts A and B. Detection of CMFDA+CD41+ MPs and platelets in noninjected control mice or 3 hours after MK injection. (E) CD62P and LAMP-1 expression on microparticles from activated platelets (upper histograms), MK microparticles (middle histograms), and CD41+ circulating microparticles (lower histograms). Histograms are gated on CD41+ and particle size less than 1 μm events. Representative of 2 experiments. (F) CD62P and LAMP-1 expression on the surface of circulating newly formed CD41+CMFDA+ MPs (upper panels) and endogenous CD41+CMFDA– MPs (lower panels) 3 hours after CMFDA+ MK injection.

Aside from a small increase in size, we identified no specific in vitro abnormalities in W/Wv MKs cultured from bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 6D). Cultured W/Wv MKs contain IL-1α and IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 6E), they can generate microparticles (Supplemental Figure 6F), and both microparticles and supernatant from cultured W/Wv MKs activate FLS (Supplemental Figure 6G). However, consistent with the in vivo phenotype (28), the absolute number of MKs obtained per W/Wv donor was markedly lower than that from WBB6 controls (Supplemental Figure 6H). We therefore considered whether W/Wv mice might have fewer circulating CD41+ microparticles, known to be predominantly of MK origin (36). Indeed, such a reduction was found, suggesting that a deficiency of MK microparticles might play a role in W/Wv arthritis resistance (Figure 7C).

We therefore tested whether microparticles from engrafted MKs represented a plausible contributor to arthritis restoration after adoptive transfer. Circulating donor microparticles were detected as soon as 3 hours after engraftment (Figure 7D). In agreement with published findings (36), we observed that platelet microparticles generated in vitro expressed the activation markers LAMP-1 and CD62P, while negligible levels were found on endogenous circulating CD41+ microparticles and only very low levels on those produced by MKs in vitro (Figure 7E). In our engraftment system, both endogenous circulating CD41+ microparticles and those emerging from donor MKs were CD62P– and LAMP1–, strongly suggesting that newly formed microparticles have a direct MK origin and are not generated by platelets produced by engrafted MKs (Figure 7F). Interestingly, exploring possible routes by which MK microparticles could be elicited, we found that a subset of both cultured and endogenous MKs expressed the high-affinity Fc receptor FcγRI and that microparticle production could be enhanced by stimulation via the noncanonical FcγRI ligands CRP and serum amyloid P component (SAP) (Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, these observations show that injected MKs restore arthritis in W/Wv mice and suggest IL-1–expressing MK microparticles as one potential mechanism underlying this effect.