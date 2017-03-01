Chikungunya virus: epidemiology, replication, disease mechanisms, and prospective intervention strategies

Laurie A. Silva and Terence S. Dermody

Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Terence S. Dermody, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Administrative Office Building, Suite 5300, CHP, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15224, USA. Phone: 412.692.8071; E-mail: terence.dermody@chp.edu.

Find articles by Silva, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Terence S. Dermody, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Administrative Office Building, Suite 5300, CHP, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15224, USA. Phone: 412.692.8071; E-mail: terence.dermody@chp.edu.

Find articles by Dermody, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):737–749. doi:10.1172/JCI84417.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Review

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV), a reemerging arbovirus, causes a crippling musculoskeletal inflammatory disease in humans characterized by fever, polyarthralgia, myalgia, rash, and headache. CHIKV is transmitted by Aedes species of mosquitoes and is capable of an epidemic, urban transmission cycle with high rates of infection. Since 2004, CHIKV has spread to new areas, causing disease on a global scale, and the potential for CHIKV epidemics remains high. Although CHIKV has caused millions of cases of disease and significant economic burden in affected areas, no licensed vaccines or antiviral therapies are available. In this Review, we describe CHIKV epidemiology, replication cycle, pathogenesis and host immune responses, and prospects for effective vaccines and highlight important questions for future research.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
738 Page 737 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement