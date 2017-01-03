Cardiac myofibroblast engulfment of dead cells facilitates recovery after myocardial infarction

Cardiac myofibroblasts efficiently engulf dead cells. In the infarcted area after MI, many dead cells are rapidly generated. We considered that the recruited inflammatory cells are not sufficient for the removal of dead cells. Therefore, we hypothesized that myofibroblasts can engulf dead cells following MI in cooperation with macrophages. To test this hypothesis, we examined whether cardiac myofibroblasts isolated from infarcted hearts can engulf apoptotic cells ex vivo. We performed permanent occlusion of the left anterior descending artery to induce MI and isolated cardiac macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI83822DS1) (17) and myofibroblasts from mouse hearts 3 days after infarction. The lack of surface-marker protein specific for myofibroblasts led us to establish a method to selectively collect myofibroblasts from the infarcted hearts. Specifically, the infarcted mouse hearts were digested by collagenase/trypsin, and the digested cardiac cells were allowed to attach to the plates overnight. The attached cells included macrophages and myofibroblasts (positive for α smooth muscle actin [αSMA]) as well as other cardiac cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Notably, cardiac myofibroblasts seemed to be more difficult than cardiac macrophages to collect using our isolation method from infarcted hearts because, as revealed by our immunohistochemical analysis, the number of cardiac myofibroblasts was the same as that of cardiac macrophages in the infarcted area (Supplemental Figure 1C). When the overnight-attached cells were cultured in 10% FBS/DMEM for more than 6 days, almost all of the cells on the plates were positive for αSMA and SM22α, 2 myofibroblast marker proteins (18, 19) (>97.9% and >93.8%, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), indicating that the cells were primarily composed of cardiac myofibroblasts. This is probably because only myofibroblasts were able to grow rapidly in the culture medium.

Isolated cardiac macrophages and myofibroblasts were allowed to engulf fluorescently labeled apoptotic cells, and we assessed the fluorescence taken up by cardiac macrophages and myofibroblasts. As previously reported (20), when phagocytes engulfed apoptotic cells, the apoptotic cells underwent a phase-bright to phase-dark transition. We also used this transition to distinguish engulfed apoptotic cells from those attached to phagocytes (Supplemental Figure 2A). Indeed, nearly all of the phase-dark apoptotic cells labeled with pH-sensitive pHrodo dyes — which are fluorescent only in acidic environments — exhibited fluorescence, indicating that these cells were internalized and fused with lysosomes (acidic organelles) in phagocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B). The fluorescence uptake and phase-bright to phase-dark transition revealed that cardiac macrophages effectively engulf apoptotic cells and, importantly, cardiac myofibroblasts also phagocytosed apoptotic cells. The engulfment ability of cardiac fibroblasts was about two-thirds of that of cardiac macrophages (Figure 1A). In addition, engulfment assays, which were performed for 6, 12, 18, and 24 hours, revealed that about 80% of the isolated cardiac myofibroblasts had the capacity to engulf dead cells (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Cardiac myofibroblasts engulf dead cells ex vivo. (A) Ex vivo phagocytosis assay of apoptotic cells. Cardiac macrophages and myofibroblasts isolated from WT mice that underwent MI were exposed to apoptotic cells (green) (n = 3). The numbers of engulfed apoptotic cells per cardiac macrophage (Mac) and myofibroblast (Myo) are shown. Images were taken at 12–15 randomly selected fields. Arrows indicate engulfed apoptotic cells. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×40. (B) mRNA expression levels of Il6 or Tgfb1 in myofibroblasts treated with LPS after apoptotic engulfment. Cardiac myofibroblasts cocultured with (+) or without (−) apoptotic thymocytes (Apo) for 2 hours were treated with (+) or without (−) LPS at 1 μg/ml for 24 hours (n = 4). (C) αSMA-positive myofibroblasts did not express CD45. The cells collected from infarcted mouse hearts as myofibroblasts were harvested by treatment with accutase and immediately stained with antibodies for αSMA and CD45. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (A) **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls analysis.

Necrotic and necroptotic cells were detected in addition to apoptotic cells in the infarcted area (4, 5, 21). We determined whether myofibroblasts engulf necrotic cells ex vivo. Fluorescently labeled L929 cells that underwent necroptosis (22) were used as prey in the engulfment assay. Fluorescence signal was frequently localized in cardiac myofibroblasts, indicating that these cells also efficiently internalized necroptotic cells (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Cardiac myofibroblasts acquire antiinflammatory properties upon engulfment. Because cardiac myofibroblasts engulf dead cells in a manner similar to that of macrophages, we examined whether myofibroblasts had other engulfment-related properties characteristic of macrophages. It was reported that inflammatory cytokine production (e.g., IL-6) in macrophages is reduced after the engulfment of apoptotic cells, whereas antiinflammatory cytokine production (e.g., TGF-β) in macrophages is increased (23). We found that the production of IL-6 (encoded by Il6) induced by LPS treatment in myofibroblasts was significantly attenuated by the engulfment of apoptotic cells (Figure 1B), whereas the LPS–induced production of TGF-β (encoded by Tgfb1) was increased following engulfment (Figure 1B). These results suggested that myofibroblasts attenuated inflammation in the infarcted area in a manner similar to that of macrophages and acquired antiinflammatory properties. We then costained the cardiac myofibroblasts with antibodies against CD45 — a hematopoietic marker — and αSMA to determine whether these cardiac myofibroblasts have a hematopoietic origin, similar to macrophages. The costaining revealed that the cardiac myofibroblasts did not express CD45 (Figure 1C), although we could not exclude the possibility that the cardiac myofibroblasts lost CD45 expression after differentiation. We also confirmed that these cardiac myofibroblasts do not express MHC class II (Supplemental Figure 3), ruling out the possibility that they function as antigen-presenting cells.

Cardiac myofibroblasts efficiently engulf apoptotic cells in vivo. We then examined whether cardiac myofibroblasts engulf apoptotic cells in vivo. Heart sections were prepared from mice 3 days after MI and double stained with TUNEL (green) and an antibody against αSMA (red). In this double staining, unengulfed apoptotic cells display green fluorescence, but when apoptotic cells are engulfed, they appear yellow as an overlay of green and red (24–26). Confocal microscopy showed yellow signal inside αSMA-positive cells at the infarct and border areas of infarcted hearts, suggesting that cardiac myofibroblasts engulfed apoptotic cells in these areas (Figure 2A). However, TUNEL- or αSMA-positive signals were rarely observed in remote areas of infarcted hearts (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Cardiac myofibroblasts engulf dead cells in vivo. (A) Representative LV sections from WT mice that underwent MI were double stained with TUNEL (green) and anti-αSMA antibody (red) (n = 4). The area indicated by a white square on the merged image is enlarged. Kymograph along the white dashed line in the enlarged image is shown. The area indicated by a white square on the enlarged image was further enlarged, and a 3D image in a white square on the enlarged image is shown. White arrows indicate myofibroblasts containing an apoptotic cell. Scale bars: 30 μm. (B) Transmission electron micrographs of engulfment of an apoptotic cell by a myofibroblast. The areas in yellow and red boxes within a myofibroblast (orange dotted line) are enlarged in the middle and right panels. Well-developed rough-surfaced endoplasmic reticulum and intracellular actin filaments (arrowheads) can be seen in the myofibroblast. MN, myofibroblast nucleus; AN apoptotic nucleus; rER, rough-surfaced endoplasmic reticulum; Mt, mitochondria. Scale bar: 1 μm. (C) Quantification of engulfed TUNEL+ apoptotic cells by macrophages (CD68+) or myofibroblasts (αSMA+) on the sections from mouse hearts 3 days after MI (n = 4). The number of engulfed apoptotic cells per square millimeter of CD68+ macrophage or αSMA+ myofibroblast area is shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Representative infarcted LV sections from WT mice with EGFP-labeled cardiomyocytes were stained with anti-αSMA antibody (red) (n = 4). Scale bars: 30 μm. (E) Transmission electron micrographs of engulfment of a necrotic cell by a myofibroblast. The areas in black and red dotted boxes are enlarged in middle and right panels. Necrotic nucleus (NN) was observed in the myofibroblast. Arrowheads indicate single-membrane structure. Scale bar: 1 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (C) **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To confirm that cardiac myofibroblasts engulf apoptotic cells in vivo, we examined myofibroblasts in infarcted mouse heart tissue sections by electron microscopy. Myofibroblasts are characterized by a well-developed rough endoplasmic reticulum and intracellular actin filaments (27). Many myofibroblasts were detected in the infarcted area, some of which had internalized an apoptotic nucleus (Figure 2B). These results indicated that cardiac myofibroblasts take up apoptotic cells.

We then compared the contributions of cardiac myofibroblasts and cardiac macrophages to the clearance of dead cells in MI. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1C, the number of cardiac myofibroblasts was almost the same as the number of cardiac macrophages in the infarcted area. TUNEL-positive signals in cardiac macrophages (CD68-positive cells) or myofibroblasts (αSMA-positive cells) in the infarcted area were counted, and we found that the number of apoptotic cells engulfed by myofibroblasts in the infarcted hearts was about 40% of that engulfed by macrophages (Figure 2C). These data suggested that the contribution of cardiac myofibroblasts for engulfment was about two-fifths that of cardiac macrophages (Figure 2C).

To determine the identity of cells engulfed by myofibroblasts, we specifically labeled cardiomyocytes with EGFP using the adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) vector system with the cardiac troponin T (cTnT) promoter to drive cardiomyocyte-specific expression (28, 29) (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Confocal microscopy showed that αSMA-positive cells were located in the border areas of infarcted mouse hearts (Figure 2D), but not in remote areas (Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, some EGFP signal was detected inside αSMA-positive cells (Figure 2D), demonstrating that myofibroblasts engulf dead cardiomyocytes in MI. This was confirmed by FACS analysis; in the intact mouse heart, platelet-derived growth factor receptor-α–positive (PDGFR-α–positive) cells were negative for EGFP (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). However, 3 days after MI, a fraction of PDGFR-α–positive cells — most of which were presumed to be myofibroblasts — expressed EGFP (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

We next investigated whether necrotic cardiomyocytes are engulfed by myofibroblasts in vivo. Electron microscopy revealed that myofibroblasts in the infarcted area contained a degraded nucleus (Figure 2E), presumably derived from necrotic cardiomyocytes that were abundant in the infarcted area (Supplemental Figure 6A). The phagosome-containing degraded nucleus was a single-membrane structure of about 4 μm, indicating that the phagosome was different from autophagosome and autolysosome in mammalian cells (0.5–1.5 μm) (30). We also investigated whether necroptotic cardiomyocytes are engulfed by myofibroblasts in vivo. Cardiomyocytes were infected with EGFP fused with receptor-interacting protein 3 (RIP3), which plays an important role in promoting necroptosis (31). RIP3 overexpression increases the probability of necroptosis in cardiomyocytes (32). In infarcted hearts of mice with cardiomyocytes labeled with RIP3-EGFP, we observed EGFP fluorescence inside αSMA-positive cells at the border areas, suggesting that necroptotic cardiomyocytes were engulfed by cardiac myofibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 6B). These results provide in vivo evidence that myofibroblasts engulf apoptotic and necrotic cardiomyocytes in MI.

MFG-E8 is upregulated in hearts after MI. To identify the molecules involved in the engulfment of dead cells by cardiac myofibroblasts after MI, we examined mRNA expression of several molecules that are involved in the recognition of apoptotic cells (7) in the infarcted area. Three days after MI, infarcted mouse hearts were surgically removed and subdivided into “infarcted areas” and “noninfarct remote areas.” RNA from each area was isolated. Real-time reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR) analysis revealed that mRNA levels of Mfge8, a secreted protein that promotes engulfment (15, 16), and its corresponding receptor on phagocytes, integrin receptor α v β 5 (Itgav, Itgb5) (15), were both increased in the infarcted areas, but not in the remote areas (Figure 3A). MER (Mertk), a phagocytic receptor that recognizes apoptotic cells via GAS6, was also induced selectively in infarcted areas after occlusion (Figure 3A), whereas Gas6 expression was not increased. Conversely, the expression of TIM4 (Timd4) and stabilin 2 (Stab2) was decreased in the infarcted area (Figure 3A). BAI-1, another phagocytic receptor, was not detected in either intact or infarcted hearts.

Figure 3 MFG-E8 expression is increased in the heart after MI. (A) mRNA expression levels of apoptotic cell recognition–related genes in hearts of sham-operated mice (white bars, n = 3) and in infarcted (black bars, n = 5) or remote areas (gray bars, n = 5) of mouse hearts 3 days after MI. (B) Western blot images of the long (black arrowhead) or short (white arrowhead) form of MFG-E8 in LV after sham (Sh) operation or MI. Western blot data were quantified (n = 3). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (A) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls analysis. (B) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Among the molecules selectively upregulated in infarcted areas, Mer was recently reported to be expressed in macrophages that infiltrate the infarcted area and mediate the removal of dead cells (8). Thus, we focused on the MFG-E8/integrin α v β 5 pathway of engulfment. Consistent with the RT-PCR result, the protein levels of 2 isoforms of MFG-E8 (long and short forms) (16) greatly increased, peaking 4 days after MI surgery, and then gradually decreased (Figure 3B). These results prompted us to investigate whether MFG-E8 mediates engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts.

MFG-E8 expression is induced in myofibroblasts after MI in mice and humans. We examined whether cardiac myofibroblasts express MFG-E8 after MI in the heart. Immunohistochemical staining of heart sections with an antibody against MFG-E8 at 1 or 3 days after occlusion revealed that MFG-E8–positive cells were mainly found in the infarct and border areas where abundant cell death had occurred (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). The infarct areas were characterized by sparse DAPI signal (Supplemental Figure 7A–C). In contrast, MFG-E8–positive cells were not detected in remote areas where few dead cells were generated (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Myofibroblasts are characterized by vimentin (pan-fibroblast marker, fibroblast and myofibroblast marker) and αSMA expression (19). Immunohistochemical staining revealed that vimentin- and αSMA-immunoreactive cells exhibited positive immunostaining for MFG-E8, implying that myofibroblasts produce MFG-E8 (Figure 4, A and B). Consistent with these results, isolated cardiac myofibroblasts were positive for MFG-E8 (Supplemental Figure 7D). In contrast, inflammatory cells recruited to infarcted areas (i.e., infarct and border areas), including CD68-positive macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8A) and Gr-1–positive neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 8B) as well as α-actinin–positive cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 8C), did not exhibit MFG-E8 immunoreactivity.

Figure 4 MFG-E8 is expressed in cardiac myofibroblasts after MI. (A and B) MFG-E8 expression colocalizes with vimentin-positive (A) or αSMA-positive (B) myofibroblasts in LV 3 days after MI (n = 4). White squares on merged images mark the magnified areas. Arrows indicate merged cells. Scale bars: 50 μm (lower magnification); 20 μm (higher magnification). (C) Cardiac myofibroblasts from WT or MFG-E8 KO mice were costained with anti–MFG-E8 and anti-vimentin or anti-αSMA antibodies (n = 4). Numbers in quadrants indicate the percentages of cells. (D) Cardiac myofibroblasts were stained with anti–MFG-E8 antibody without (−) or with saponin (+) permeabilization (n = 3). The staining profile (purple) and its control (without primary antibody; green) are shown. (E) Staining of heart sections from non-MI patients and patients with MI by anti–MFG-E8 antibody (n = 4). Arrows indicate MFG-E8 signals. Percentages of MFG-E8–positive cells in each area are shown in the graph. Scale bars: 30 μm. (F) Serial heart sections of patients with MI stained with anti–MFG-E8 antibody or anti-αSMA antibody. Arrows indicate double-positive myofibroblasts. Scale bar: 10 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (E) **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

A previous report demonstrated that MFG-E8–positive signals can be detected via immunohistochemical analysis of splenic macrophages that do not produce MFG-E8 by themselves, as MFG-E8 secreted from follicular dendritic cells is trapped by integrin receptors on the macrophages (25). Therefore, we stained the cells collected by our procedure to selectively collect fibroblasts (both resident fibroblasts and myofibroblasts) from infarcted hearts with anti–MFG-E8 antibody with or without saponin treatment. As shown in Figure 4C, nearly 90% (WT, 20.6% + 68.3% = 88.9%; MFG-E8 KO, 85.0% + 1.9% = 86.9%) of the collected cells isolated by the procedure were vimentin positive. We then coimmunostained the myofibroblasts isolated from WT and Mfge8–/– mice (herein referred to as MFG-E8 KO) with anti–MFG-E8 antibody in combination with anti-vimentin or anti-αSMA antibodies after saponin permeabilization and analyzed them using FACS. Cardiac myofibroblasts (αSMA-positive cells) made up approximately 55% (WT, 21.8% + 34.2% = 56.0%; MFG-E8 KO, 1.0% + 52.2% = 53.2%) of the collected cells, and 40% (WT, (21.8%/[21.8% + 34.2%]) × 100%) of the myofibroblasts were MFG-E8 positive (Figure 4C). MFG-E8–positive myofibroblasts were not detected when cardiac fibroblasts were isolated from MFG-E8 KO mice (Figure 4C). FACS analysis also revealed that isolated cardiac myofibroblasts were only stained with anti–MFG-E8 antibody after saponin treatment (Figure 4D), ruling out the possibility that MFG-E8 was trapped by integrin receptors. We also confirmed that MFG-E8–positive cells were negative for CD21/CD35, a typical follicular dendritic cell marker (33) (Supplemental Figure 8D). Consistently, immunohistochemical analysis demonstrated that CD21/CD35-positive cells were not found in the infarcted hearts (Supplemental Figure 8E). These results demonstrated that a portion of cardiac myofibroblasts produced MFG-E8 after MI.

We next examined whether MFG-E8–producing cells were observed in the hearts of patients with MI. MFG-E8–expressing cells selectively appeared in the interstitium of the infarcted area in MI patients (Figure 4E). We then examined whether these MFG-E8–positive cells are myofibroblasts. We used serial heart sections of patients with MI stained for MFG-E8 and αSMA staining. The staining revealed that MFG-E8–positive cells expressed αSMA (Figure 4F), suggesting that MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts play a role in the pathogenesis of human MI.

Myofibroblasts engulf apoptotic cells via MFG-E8. We assessed the ability of myofibroblasts from WT and MFG-E8 KO mice to engulf apoptotic cells. We found that myofibroblasts from WT mice efficiently phagocytosed apoptotic cells, but myofibroblasts isolated from MFG-E8 KO mice exhibited severely decreased engulfment (Figure 5A). This diminished engulfment was recovered by MFG-E8 addition in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 5A), demonstrating that engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts depends on MFG-E8.

Figure 5 MFG-E8–dependent engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts has a protective effect on heart after MI. (A) Cardiac myofibroblasts from WT and MFG-E8 KO mice were exposed to fluorescently labeled apoptotic cells in the absence (−) or presence of recombinant MFG-E8 (rMFG-E8). The number of engulfed apoptotic cells per myofibroblast was determined (n = 4). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) The staining profile of cardiac myofibroblasts with PE–anti-integrin α v antibody is shown in red (n = 3). The blue histogram represents the control. (C) Integrin β 5 (red) and vimentin (green) staining of infarcted area of heart sections from WT mice 3 days after MI (n = 3). A square on the first column marks the areas shown at a higher magnification. White arrows indicate vimentin-positive myofibroblasts merged with integrin β 5 . The percentages of integrin β 5 –positive fibroblasts in remote or infarct area of hearts after MI is shown in the graph. Scale bars: 50 μm (lower magnification); 20 μm (higher magnification). (D) Decreased survival rate of MFG-E8 KO mice (sham, n = 8; MI, n = 38) compared with that of WT mice (sham, n = 11; MI, n = 36) after MI. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis using a log-rank test. ###P < 0.001. (E) PicroSirius red staining of the cardiac sections of WT and MFG-E8 KO mice at day 3 after MI. The collagen volume fraction (CVF) was determined by counting collagen-depositing areas (WT, n = 4; KO, n = 5). Scale bars: 100 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (A) *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls analysis. (C and E) ***P < 0.001; ##P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We then investigated whether cardiac myofibroblasts express integrin α v β 5 , a receptor for MFG-E8. FACS analysis of cells stained with an antibody against integrin α v revealed that the receptor was expressed in cardiac myofibroblasts (Figure 5B). Furthermore, immunohistochemical analysis demonstrated that most vimentin-positive signals in infarcted areas were found in integrin β 5 -positive cells, indicating that myofibroblasts expressed integrin β 5 (Figure 5C). These cells were not detected in remote areas of infarcted hearts (Supplemental Figure 9). These results suggested that MFG-E8/integrin α v β 5 mediated engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts.

Hyperinflammation caused by accumulation of dead cells after MI in MFG-E8 KO mice leads to deterioration of cardiac function and morphology. To investigate the physiological importance of engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts via MFG-E8 in MI, we assessed the survival of WT and MFG-E8 KO mice after the infarction. In WT mice, the survival rate 28 days after MI was 72.2% (n = 36), but the rate in MFG-E8 KO mice (n = 38) was remarkably decreased to 26.3% (Figure 5D), indicating that MFG-E8 plays a critical role in the healing process after MI. Evans blue dye and 2,3,5-triphenyl tetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining of heart sections from WT and MFG-E8 KO mice 3 hours after MI revealed that the size of area at risk (AAR) and infarct area were similar between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 10A). H&E and PicroSirius red staining of heart sections revealed that wall thickening (Supplemental Figure 10B) and fibrosis (Figure 5E) were attenuated in MFG-E8 KO mice 3 days after MI, suggesting an increase of cardiac rupture after MI in the KOs. Consistent with these observations, the number of myofibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 10C) and the induction of actin alpha (Acta2), which encodes αSMA, and the genes encoding integrin α V β 5 at the infarcted area were reduced in MFG-E8 KO mice (Supplemental Figure 10D).

The difference in the survival rate between WT and MFG-E8 KO mice was evident during days 3–5 after MI (Figure 5D). We compared the condition of the WT versus MFG-E8 KO mouse hearts 3 days after infarction to explore the role of MFG-E8–mediated engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts. We first performed a TUNEL assay of infarcted heart sections of WT and MFG-E8 KO mice to test for defects in apoptotic engulfment. The assay revealed that the number of TUNEL-positive cells was increased in the infarcted heart tissues of MFG-E8 KO mice (Figure 6A). Consistent with this result, the ability of cardiac myofibroblasts to engulf dead cardiomyocytes was decreased in MFG-E8 KO mice (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 11A). The addition of MFG-E8 to cardiomyocytes did not influence their death (Supplemental Figure 11B), suggesting that MFG-E8 does not contribute to cardiomyocyte cell death, as in the case of splenocytes (24). Unengulfed apoptotic cells undergo secondary necrosis, leading to the leakage of their intracellular contents and excessive inflammation (7). We then examined the expression levels of inflammatory genes in heart tissues of WT and MFG-E8 KO mice after MI. RT-PCR experiments demonstrated that the inflammatory genes Il1b, Cxcl2, Tnf, Il6, and Mmp9 were upregulated by MI and that the upregulation was significantly higher in MFG-E8 KO mice (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 12A). However, the induction of antiinflammatory genes in the heart after MI was similar between WT and MFG-E8 KO mice (Supplemental Figure 12B). These results demonstrated that the accumulation of apoptotic cells and inflammatory responses after MI were augmented in the MFG-E8 KO mice due to a defect in engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts.

Figure 6 MFG-E8–dependent engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts influences the conditions of heart after MI. (A) TUNEL-positive nuclei in the border zone of hearts in WT (n = 4) and MFG-E8 KO (n = 3) mice at day 3 after MI. The percentages indicate the ratio of TUNEL-positive nuclei to DAPI-positive nuclei. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Representative LV sections from WT mice that underwent MI were double-stained with anti-TNNI3 (green) and anti-αSMA (red) antibodies (n = 5). The numbers of TNNI3-positive cardiomyocytes per square millimeter of αSMA-positive area in infarcted hearts of WT and MFG-E8 KO mice are shown in the graph. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) mRNA expression levels of inflammatory genes 3 days after sham operation or MI in the hearts of WT or MFG-E8 KO mice (sham, n = 4; MI, n = 5). (D) Echocardiographic measurements of WT mice (n = 7) or MFG-E8 KO mice (n = 5) at 4 weeks after MI. Ejection fraction (EF) and fractional shortening (FS) are shown. (E) Ratio of heart weight (HW) to body weight (BW) of WT mice (n = 7) or MFG-E8 KO mice (n = 5) at 4 weeks after MI. (F) Representative heart sections of WT mice (n = 6) or MFG-E8 KO mice (n = 5) at 4 weeks after MI stained with Masson’s trichrome. The ratios of the fibrotic area to the LV area were quantitatively estimated and are shown in the graph. Scale bars: 1 mm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (A, B, D–F) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; #P < 0.05, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls analysis.

Hyperinflammation of the infarcted area leads to deterioration of cardiac function after MI (5, 9). We therefore examined cardiac function, morphology, and infarct size 28 days after MI. Echocardiography and hemodynamic measurements demonstrated that cardiac function and morphology were deteriorated in MFG-E8 KO mice (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 13), while there was no difference between nonoperated WT and MFG-E8 KO mice in terms of cardiac function (Supplemental Table 1). In addition, heart weight and infarct area after MI were markedly increased in MFG-E8 KO relative to those in control mice (Figure 6, E and F).

MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts are derived from resident fibroblasts and cells that have undergone EndMT. It has been reported that cardiac myofibroblasts are derived from the following 5 cell types during inflammation (14, 34): bone marrow–derived cells, pericytes, cells that have undergone EMT and EndMT, and resident fibroblasts. As shown in Figure 4C, 40% of cardiac myofibroblasts (αSMA-positive cells) were MFG-E8 positive 3 days after MI. This result indicates that MFG-E8 is a new determinant that functionally characterizes a subpopulation of myofibroblasts. Therefore, we sought to determine the origin of MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts. We first examined whether bone marrow cells differentiated into MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts. Bone marrow cells obtained from WT mice (CD45.1 allotype) were transplanted into lethally irradiated MFG-E8 KO mice (CD45.2 allotype), and 2 weeks after the transplantation, the engraftment efficiency of these cells in the mice was determined to be more than 95% (Figure 7A). After MI, CD45.1-positive cells appeared in the infarcted area, but MFG-E8–positive myofibroblasts were not observed (Figure 7A). Further, to assess whether MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts were derived from pericytes, infarcted heart sections were coimmunostained with antibodies against MFG-E8 and PDGFRβ (35). However, PDGFRβ failed to colocalize with MFG-E8 (Figure 7B). Furthermore, we tested to determine whether MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts originated from cells that underwent EMT, identified by Wt1 expression (36, 37). As reported previously, myofibroblasts positive for Wt1 were found in the infarcted area (36), but these cells did not produce MFG-E8 (Figure 7C). In addition, the upregulation of other EMT markers — namely, T-box 18 (Tbx18) and Snai1 (37, 38) — in infarcted areas was comparable between WT and MFG-E8 KO mice, suggesting that MFG-E8 does not contribute to EMT (Supplemental Figure 14A). Cells expressing S100A4 (fibroblast-specific protein-1), a proposed marker for a subset of myofibroblasts (39), were similarly negative for MFG-E8 (Supplemental Figure 14B).

Figure 7 MFG-E8 is produced in myofibroblasts derived from resident cardiac fibroblasts or cells that underwent EndMT. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design. LV sections from infarcted MFG-E8 KO mice (CD45.2+) transplanted with the bone marrow cells of WT mice (CD45.1+) were stained with anti-CD45.1 (green) and anti–MFG-E8 (red) antibodies (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. FACS dot plot of peripheral blood cells for recipient-type CD45.2-APC and donor-type CD45.1-FITC is shown. (B and C) LV sections from WT mice on day 3 after MI were stained with anti–MFG-E8 (red) and anti-PDGFRβ (green) (B) or anti–MFG-E8 (red) and anti–Wt-1 (green) (C) antibodies (n = 3). White squares on the merged images (first columns) mark the areas shown at a higher magnification. Higher-magnification images are shown on the right side of lower-magnification images. Scale bars: 50 μm (lower magnification); 20 μm (higher magnification). (D) LV sections from WT mice on day 3 after MI were stained with anti–MFG-E8 (red), anti-CD31 (green), and anti-vimentin (blue) antibodies. The first column is the merged image of MFG-E8, CD31, and vimentin. The magnified views of the white boxed region on the low-magnification merged images are displayed in a vertical row. The insets (lower panels) show the details of the MFG-E8, vimentin, and CD31 immunoreactive myofibroblasts. Scale bars: 50 μm (lower magnification); 20 μm (higher magnification). White arrows indicate merged cells. (E) Cardiac myofibroblasts isolated from WT mice on day 3 after MI were stained with anti–MFG-E8, FITC-anti-αSMA, and PerCP/Cy5.5-anti-CD31 antibodies and analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 4). Representative data are shown (A–E).

Conversely, triple immunohistochemical staining for CD31, a marker for myofibroblasts that underwent EndMT (39, 40), MFG-E8, and vimentin, revealed that some cells are triple positive, indicating that a portion of MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts were derived from EndMT cells (CD31-positive) (Figure 7D). Consistently, FACS analysis of cardiac myofibroblasts using CD31, MFG-E8, and αSMA antibodies demonstrated that approximately 20% of MFG-E8–producing myofibroblasts were derived from EndMT cells (Figure 7E). Previous reports (14, 34) suggested that myofibroblasts that were not derived from bone marrow–derived cells, pericytes, or cells that underwent EMT or EndMT were generated from resident cardiac fibroblasts because a specific marker for myofibroblasts differentiated from resident fibroblasts has not yet been identified. Therefore, we reasoned that the remaining MFG-E8–positive myofibroblasts (approximately 80%) originated from resident cardiac fibroblasts. Taken together, these results suggested that MFG-E8–positive myofibroblasts were derived mainly from cardiac-resident fibroblasts and from cells that underwent EndMT.

MFG-E8 expression in myofibroblasts is induced by the SRF-dependent pathway. Despite the importance of MFG-E8 in apoptotic engulfment by macrophages (24, 25), the molecular machinery regulating MFG-E8 production in phagocytes has long been obscure. We set out to investigate the mechanism underlying MFG-E8 production by myofibroblasts. Resident cardiac fibroblasts were found to be the main source of MFG-E8–positive cardiac myofibroblasts. We thus examined whether MFG-E8 was induced in resident cardiac fibroblasts by TGF-β treatment, which transdifferentiates them into myofibroblasts (41, 42). Because it is difficult to acquire a sufficient number of resident cardiac fibroblasts from mice for in vitro experiments, we used a transdifferentiation system using rat neonatal resident cardiac fibroblasts (41). As reported previously (41), treatment of rat neonatal resident cardiac fibroblasts with TGF-β1 induced the expression of Acta2, which encodes αSMA, and a disintegrin and metalloproteinase 12 (ADAM12), another myofibroblast marker protein (43) (Figure 8A), indicating that the resident fibroblasts were transdifferentiated. In the TGF-β1–stimulated resident fibroblasts, Mfge8 expression was induced (Figure 8A) with a time course similar to those of Acta2 and Adam12 (Figure 8A). Because Acta2 expression induced by TGF-β treatment was reported to depend on SRF (41, 44), we examined whether SRF is also involved in MFG-E8 production. RT-PCR analysis demonstrated that pretreatment of resident fibroblasts with CCG-1423 (45), an inhibitor of SRF, attenuated Acta2 expression induced by TGF-β1 in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 8B). Similar to Acta2 expression, TGF-β–induced Mfge8 expression was significantly attenuated by CCG-1423 treatment in resident cardiac fibroblast (Figure 8B), suggesting that SRF mediated TGF-β–induced Mfge8 expression in these cells.

Figure 8 MFG-E8 is produced in myofibroblasts via the SRF-dependent pathway. (A) Acta2, Adam12, and Mfge8 mRNA expression levels in rat neonatal cardiac fibroblasts treated with TGF-β1 (24, 48, and 72 hours, n = 5). (B) Acta2 and Mfge8 mRNA expression levels in rat neonatal cardiac fibroblasts treated with TGF-β1 (10 ng/ml) in the absence or presence of CCG-1423 (1 or 10 μM, n = 5 or 6). (C) Acta2, Mfge8, and Srf mRNA expression levels in HUVECs treated with or without TGF-β2 (10 ng/ml) for 72 hours in the presence of siRNA against SRF (n = 4 or 5). (D and E) Acta2 and Mfge8 mRNA expression levels in cardiac myofibroblasts, which were treated with or without CCG-1423 (1 or 10 μM) for 24 hours (D) or treated with siRNA against SRF (E) (n = 4 or 5). Decreased Srf mRNA expression in myofibroblasts treated with siRNA against SRF was confirmed in E (n = 4 or 5). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (A–D) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls analysis. (E) *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We further examined whether MFG-E8 was also induced in EndMT cells during their differentiation into myofibroblasts. It was reported that HUVECs undergo EndMT by TGF-β2 stimulation and they can be used as a cell model for myofibroblasts derived from cells that have undergone EndMT (46). We thus examined whether MFG-E8 expression was increased in HUVECs stimulated by TGF-β2. The stimulation induced Acta2 and Adam12 expression in the cells, similarly to TGF-β1–treated resident fibroblasts, indicating that they acquired myofibroblast-like properties (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 15A). In the TGF-β2–stimulated HUVECs, Mfge8 expression was induced, and the expression was inhibited by treatment with siRNA against SRF (Figure 8C). These results indicated MFG-E8 was induced in HUVECs by TGF-β via SRF, suggesting that myofibroblasts differentiated from resident fibroblasts and EndMT cells share common TGF-β/SRF–dependent machinery for MFG-E8 production.

To examine whether mechanisms of MFG-E8 production in vitro apply in vivo, we treated myofibroblasts isolated from infarcted mouse hearts with CCG-1423 or siRNA against SRF and evaluated Mfge8 expression. CCG-1423 (Figure 8D) and siRNA (Figure 8E) treatment significantly attenuated Mfge8 expression as well as Acta2 expression. We also confirmed that the expression of TGF-β1 and TGF-β2 was selectively increased in infarcted areas (Supplemental Figure 15B). These results suggested that MFG-E8 production in myofibroblasts is mediated by the TGF-β/SRF pathway.

MFG-E8 administration improves the conditions of hearts after MI. We revealed a protective role of engulfment by cardiac myofibroblasts via MFG-E8 against MI. Because MFG-E8 is a secreted protein, it can be administered to infarcted mouse hearts. Therefore, we examined whether MFG-E8 treatment after MI leads to recovery of infarcted hearts. Ultrapurified recombinant mouse MFG-E8 protein was intramyocardially administered to WT mice immediately after surgery to induce MI (Figure 9A). Evans blue/tetrazolium chloride staining revealed that the areas at risk and the infarct size were comparable between PBS-treated mice and MFG-E8–treated mice during the initial phase after MI (Supplemental Figure 16A). However, 3 days after surgery, we found fewer TUNEL-positive cells in the infarcted areas of MFG-E8–treated mice, suggesting that dead cells were efficiently removed by MFG-E8 treatment (Figure 9B). Furthermore, MFG-E8 administration significantly attenuated the upregulation of inflammatory genes (Il1b and Cxcl2) that occurred after surgery to induce MI in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 9C). Consistent with these results, MFG-E8 administration improved survival rates after MI, although the difference was not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 16B). The favorable effects by MFG-E8 administration were not so prominent in normal hearts (Figure 9, B and C), suggesting a critical role of MFG-E8 in MI. On the other hand, the expression levels of αSMA (Acta2) and integrin α v β 5 (Itgav, Itgb5) were not affected by MFG-E8 treatment (Supplemental Figure 16C), indicating that this did not influence the number of cardiac fibroblasts. We also found that MFG-E8 administration did not induce the mobilization of myofibroblasts in tissues other than the heart, confirming that the effects of MFG-E8 were heart specific (Supplemental Figure 17). These results demonstrated that MFG-E8 treatment promoted the engulfment of dead cells in the infarcted area, resulting in the reduction of secondary necrosis and inflammatory responses in the area.

Figure 9 MFG-E8 administration after MI improves cardiac function in vivo. (A) Schematic representation of MFG-E8 intramyocardial injection. (B) TUNEL-positive nuclei in border zone of PBS- or MFG-E8–administered mice (3.2 μg) (sham, n = 5; MI, n = 7) 3 days after MI. (C) MFG-E8 intramyocardial injection (1.6 or 3.2 μg) decreased expression of the upregulated inflammatory genes at the infarct (Inf), not remote (Rem), areas of hearts 3 days after MI (n = 4 each). (D) Temporal changes in echocardiographic parameters (LV end-diastolic internal diameter [LVIDd], LV end-systolic internal diameter [LVIDs], interventricular-septal thickness at end-diastole [IVSTd], ejection fraction, and fractional shortening) of PBS-treated (sham, n = 7, black-dotted lines; MI, n = 10, black lines) or MFG-E8–treated mice (sham, n = 7, red-dotted lines; MI; n = 7, red lines) 2, 6, 8, and 10 weeks after MI. (E) Hemodynamic parameters (dP/dtmax, -dP/dtmin, and Tau) of PBS-treated (sham, n = 3; MI, n = 7) or MFG-E8–treated mice (sham, n = 5; MI, n = 7) 10 weeks after MI. (F) Heart weight to body weight ratio of PBS-treated (sham, n = 7; MI, n = 10) or MFG-E8–treated mice (sham, n = 7; MI, n = 9) 10 weeks after MI. (G) Representative Masson’s trichrome–stained heart sections of PBS-administered (n = 6) or MFG-E8–administered mice (n = 5) 10 weeks after MI. Scale bars: 1 mm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls analysis.

We next examined whether the effects of MFG-E8 administration on infarcted hearts were mediated by the MFG-E8/integrin engulfment pathway. It was previously reported that the MFG-E8 D89E mutant failed to bind integrins and inhibited the engulfment of apoptotic cells by masking exposed phosphatidylserine (24). We administered recombinant MFG-E8 D89E protein to mice after MI. The survival rate after MI was reduced by MFG-E8 D89E treatment, although the difference was not statistically significant (P = 0.30, Supplemental Figure 18A). The number of TUNEL-positive cells in infarcted areas of the heart in MFG-E8 D89E–treated mice was increased (Supplemental Figure 18B) along with the degree of inflammation in the infarcted area (Supplemental Figure 18C), indicating that the salutary effect of MFG-E8 on the infarcted heart involves MFG-E8–mediated engulfment.

We next assessed whether cardiac morphology and function in infarcted mice were improved by MFG-E8 treatment. MFG-E8 treatment did not affect the morphology and function of normal mouse hearts (Figure 9, C–G, and Supplemental Figure 16D). However, echocardiographic measurements performed on the hearts of PBS-treated and MFG-E8–treated mice at 2, 6, 8, and 10 weeks after MI showed that MFG-E8 treatment significantly attenuated the deterioration of cardiac morphology and function after MI (Figure 9D). Consistently, catheter-based measurements 10 weeks after MI indicated that the intramyocardial administration of MFG-E8 improves cardiac function (Figure 9E). Significant decreases in heart weight and infarct area were also observed in MFG-E8–administered mice 10 weeks after MI (Figure 9, F and G). In contrast, treatment with MFG-E8 D89E reduced cardiac function and increased infarct area and heart weight after MI (Supplemental Figure 18, D–G). These findings indicated that MFG-E8 treatment improved the condition of the heart after MI by promoting the engulfment of dead cells, suggesting that MFG-E8 could be a new therapeutic target for the treatment of MI in the future.