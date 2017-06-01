Efficacy of anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody BPS804 in adult patients with hypophosphatasia

Currently, specific medical treatment options for HPP are limited to bone-targeted enzyme replacement therapy (asfotase alfa, Strensiq, Alexion), approved for pediatric-onset HPP (22, 37). However, there is only limited evidence demonstrating its efficacy in adults with mild and/or late-onset forms of HPP, and in particular patients with adult onset of the disease are not covered by the label. Such patients, according to our experience, can develop secondary osteoporosis, bone marrow edema, and delayed fracture healing or difficulties with implant failure. Since these patients do not qualify for enzyme replacement therapy and — due to the pathophysiology of HPP — at the same time cannot appropriately be treated with common antiresorptives, there is an urgent need for identifying further bone-targeted treatment options.

Considering the fact that besides substrate accumulation and deficient mineralization, HPP in these patients is also marked by low bone turnover, we hypothesized that osteoanabolic treatment with an anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody might stimulate bone formation and regeneration and enhance bone mass, thereby improving bone stability in these patients. Therefore, we initiated this exploratory proof-of-concept study to investigate the safety and efficacy of BPS804 in adult HPP patients. The hypothesis incorporated the assumption that HPP is not only a syndrome of mineralization deficiency owing to substrate accumulation but also causes deficits in bone formation (1, 38). Accordingly, this approach primarily addresses the issue of reduced bone turnover rather than deficient mineralization due to substrate accumulation. Sclerostin is an inhibitor of osteogenic Wnt signaling, as discussed above (28, 29, 33). The efficacy of enabling bone formation by targeting sclerostin using highly specific monoclonal antibodies has already been demonstrated in preclinical and phase I/IIB clinical trials and is now being studied in phase III trials (36).

The present study provides the first clinical evidence to our knowledge for the treatment of adult HPP patients with an anti-sclerostin antibody. In this study, 3 single ascending doses (5, 10, and 20 mg/kg) of BPS804, an anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody, consistently elevated ALP and BSAP enzymatic activity, increased levels of bone formation markers and LS-BMD, and reduced the bone resorption marker CTX-1 in adult HPP patients. These results are qualitatively similar to what was observed in patients with healthy bone metabolism (39). We started by examining the absolute effects of ALPL stimulation, as very low ALP is a pathognomonic sign of HPP (40), and found that the increase in absolute ALP levels was well below that seen in healthy subjects. Similar to the results of anti-sclerostin treatment in osteoporosis, there was a broad individual range of therapeutic responses. However, if roughly calculated as a percentage change over baseline, the increase reached more than 100%. This may indicate that the molecular defects basically cannot be overcome by anti-sclerostin treatment, but bone formation can be enhanced despite the serious deficit in a central mineralizing enzyme, at least in patients with residual ALP activity. This notion is supported by the substantial stimulation of PINP, which is a surrogate for new bone formation, and indicates that inhibition of sclerostin signaling can allow for increased osteoblast activity even in a state of altered osteoblast function, and the fact that this stimulation translates into a considerable rise in BMD supports this hypothesis. However, in terms of bone turnover markers and presumably concerning BMD as well, the positive effect is only transient, suggesting that the mechanism might be beneficial to support bone formation and regeneration in well-defined critical periods. Due to the exploratory nature of this trial — focusing on safety, PD, and PK in a small number of HPP patients — it is premature to make a firm statement about long-term safety and whether the observed transient stimulation of bone formation will result in enhanced fracture resistance. Based on the case reports for teriparatide (rhPTH1-34, Forteo, Eli Lilly), one could assume that the response to bone anabolic treatment may vary among patients with HPP depending on their residual ALP enzymatic activity; this again might depend on the type of mutation and different mechanisms leading to decreased ALP activity, e.g. reduced quantity, defective catalytic activity, or instability of the enzyme. This again is associated with the localization of the mutation(s) within the different functional domains of the enzyme (41) and the question of a compound heterozygous constellation versus dominant-negative expressivity (17).

Considering this aspect for the participants of this trial, there was a tendency toward lowering ALP enzymatic activity in those patients carrying two mutations, i.e., patients 1, 4, 5, and 9 all had baseline ALP values <20 U/l. However, following dosing, there was no obvious difference in the extent of the ALP increase when comparing compound heterozygously affected patients with those harboring only a single mutation. Moreover, there was no correlation between baseline ALP/BSAP activity and the extent of ALP/BSAP increase following treatment. From a clinical perspective, there was no observation of a more severe phenotype in those patients with two mutations as compared with those with one mutation. Although baseline BMD values did not correlate with genotype or residual ALP activity, BMD accrual upon treatment was highest in those compound heterozygous patients with lowest ALP and highest PLP baseline values (nos. 1, 4, and 5) and substantial PLP decrease upon BPS804 administration, suggesting that inhibition of sclerostin might also be effective in severely affected patients with particularly low residual ALP activity (≤12 U/l). Assuming that PLP decline upon BPS804 administration in these patients accompanies a decrease in the mineralization inhibitor PPi, this could suggest that besides addressing bone formation via the Wnt signaling pathway, BPS804 might have the potential to directly modify compromised mineralization in HPP.

Although still preliminary, this trend appears distinct from what was previously described in case studies reporting osteoanabolic treatment with teriparatide in HPP patients, where treatment efficacy was most pronounced in patients with relevant residual ALP activity (23, 40, 42). Hence, it remains to be investigated in larger trials whether the genotype and/or a dominant-negative activity of mutant proteins are predictive of the efficacy of the treatment.

The HPP-associated disease biomarkers PEA and PLP, as expected, showed large inter- and intra-patient variability. This might provide an explanation why a marked reduction in PLP upon treatment was only seen in those 2 patients with excessively increased baseline values, while in the others, a potential moderating effect could have been lost in the noise of physiological fluctuations of this parameter in HPP patients. Of note and consistent with what might have been expected, these exaggerated PLP baseline levels and the accentuated decline were seen in those 2 participants with particularly low baseline BSAP activity. The observed lack of a consistent PEA response to BPS804 treatment is understandable, considering that targeting canonical Wnt signaling alone is sufficient to increase bone cell–derived ALP activity. In humans, at least 3 circulating BSAP isoforms with different glycosylation patterns can be distinguished. As shown by a previous study assessing the enzymatic properties of these BSAP isoforms, their catalytic activity toward PEA is essentially undetectable, and PEA is not an endogenous substrate of BSAP isoforms (43).

The maximum mean increase in bone formation markers and simultaneous decrease in bone resorption markers with BPS804 were found to be consistent with the results shown by other anti-sclerostin antibodies in patients with osteoporosis (44, 45). Mean increases in LS-BMD of 3% on day 85 and 3.9% at EoS were observed. These results are similar to the efficacy shown by another anti-sclerostin antibody, romosozumab, in a similarly short treatment period in patients with osteoporosis, although this comparison has several limitations (36, 45). Future studies will be needed to demonstrate whether long-term treatment in larger HPP patient cohorts will result in improvements in clinical outcomes such as accelerated bone healing, reduced implant failures, and ultimately fewer fragility fractures.

The results of target capture assessed by the serum sclerostin levels indicated a lag time of 2–4 weeks between the PK effect and the sclerostin target capture effect, and the PD effect was maximal at the 20 mg/kg dose compared with the 10 mg/kg dose. These observations were similar to data from an unpublished clinical study conducted in healthy postmenopausal osteopenic women (ClinicalTrials. gov NCT01406548).

All 3 doses of BPS804 up to 20 mg/kg were well tolerated, with only mild to moderate AEs reported in 6 of 8 patients allocated to intervention. One patient experienced 2 SAEs, both of which were deemed unrelated to the study drug. There was no immunogenicity finding of clinical significance in the present study. During the course of the trial, no clinically significant changes in serum calcium levels were apparent. Calcium is an important component of the bone matrix, and, during bone formation, circulating calcium is actively incorporated in its mineral form within the bone matrix, removing it from the bloodstream. A previous study with a different anti-sclerostin antibody reported a mild, transient asymptomatic decrease in the mean serum calcium levels following dosing (36, 39). Overall, BPS804 was safe and well tolerated in HPP patients, although this needs to be confirmed in studies with a larger number of patients and long-term administration of the study drug.

There are limitations to this trial. As this is an exploratory, uncontrolled proof-of-concept study (phase IIA) intended to provide information on safety and tolerability as well as early, preliminary efficacy data, it included only a small sample size of 8 patients with heterogenic ALPL mutations all treated with BPS804 and therefore insufficient power for statistical significance testing versus baseline and no possibility for comparison against a control group. Although this trial focused on surrogate parameters and having PPi levels would have been desirable, this could not be included in the trial, since there still is no certified assay for evaluating PPi levels in human samples.

From a clinical perspective, we cannot at this point substantiate any significant improvements or changes in disease-associated symptoms and manifestations over the 6-month follow-up period. Even though some patients subjectively reported an improvement in their general health condition, owing to the open-label design of the trial, we cannot quantify to what extend this is a psychological consequence of intensified care and attention associated with the trial procedures.

In conclusion, short-term treatment with the fully human anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody BPS804 increased ALP and BSAP enzymatic activity in ALPL-deficient adult HPP patients. BPS804 administration increased bone formation markers and BMD and suppressed bone resorption markers in HPP, similar to what has been reported for such a treatment modality in osteoporosis. Importantly, these results demonstrate that bone formation can be substantially enhanced even in this state of ALPL deficiency, which results in deficient osteoblast function because of alterations of mineralization, purinergic signaling, and bone formation. Keeping in mind the preliminary nature of these data and the inevitable need for carefully planned additional work to evaluate their clinical significance, these results support the hypothesis that osteoanabolic stimulation by sclerostin inhibition might be effective in adult patients with HPP, even in those with considerably low residual ALP activity. Accordingly, this strategy deserves further consideration in terms of establishing additional treatment options for patients with HPP, especially in challenging clinical situations such as osteoporosis or fragility fracture healing. Thus, this trial constitutes a foundation for further inquiries to address potential concerns associated with sclerostin inhibition–based treatment strategies (46) and to collect more information on clinically meaningful parameters, e.g., bone histomorphometry and fracture risk reduction, in order to eventually assess whether this approach could be clinically meaningful for HPP patients.