The chromatin remodeling factor CHD7 controls cerebellar development by regulating reelin expression

Chd7 deletion from neuronal progenitors results in cerebellar hypoplasia. Chd7 is expressed in neural stem cells, where it has been reported to regulate the expression of developmental and disease-associated genes (7). Chd7 expression localizes to regions of ongoing neurogenesis in the developing brain: the ventricular zone (VZ) and hippocampus (Figure 1, A and C), as well as the rhombic lip stream, VZ, and EGL of the cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI83408DS1). Chd7 expression is maintained in postmitotic, differentiating, and migrating neural progenitors in the rostral migratory stream of the forebrain, and upregulated in the differentiating inner EGL and internal granule cell layer of the cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 1E and Figure 1, A and C), implicating Chd7 in neural differentiation. Several recent studies have identified roles for Chd7 in adult neural stem cell populations in the forebrain (26–28); yet Chd7 appears to have a relatively minor role in regulating neural stem cell expansion in the embryonic and perinatal forebrain (26). To determine whether Chd7 has a function in embryonic neurogenesis, we inactivated Chd7 in neuronal progenitors using a nestin-Cre line (29). In agreement with previous demonstrations of robust gene recombination in the cerebellar anlage by E11 (14), Chd7 mRNA was not detectable in the nestin-Cre Chd7fl/fl conditional knockout (cko) cerebellum at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G), and CHD7 protein, present in cell nuclei in the VZ and migratory cells emerging from the rhombic lip in control embryos, was absent from these cells (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). The expression of Fgf8 from the mid-hindbrain organizer was maintained and the expression patterns of the Otx2 and Gbx2 homeobox genes were not altered in these mutants (Supplemental Figure 1, J–O), indicating that the deletion of Chd7 after the establishment of this embryonic organizer had little effect on the expression of genes linked to organizer function (11).

Figure 1 Chd7 deletion from embryonic neural progenitors causes cerebellar hypoplasia and foliation abnormalities. (A–D) In situ hybridization for Chd7 exon 3 transcripts (blue) in sagittal sections through P0 Chd7fl/fl (control [cn]) and nestin-Cre Chd7fl/fl (cko) brains. Sections through the cerebellar vermis (A and B) and hemispheres (C and D) are shown. Note Chd7 expression in the olfactory bulb (OB), neocortex (NC), thalamus (Th), hypothalamus (Hy), hippocampus (HC), ventricular zone (VZ), rostral migratory stream (RMS), and cerebellum (Cb) in cn sections (A and C), absent in the cko (B and D). (E and F) Whole-mount images (anterior to the top) with cerebellum outlined. (G and H) High-power images with cerebella outlined. SC, superior colliculus; IC, inferior colliculus. (I–N) Cresyl violet–stained sagittal sections through the cerebellum, anterior to the left, with vermis folia labeled with Roman numerals according to Inouye and Oda (77). The simplex (S), Crus I (CI), Crus II (CII), paramedian (PM), and pyramidis (P) folia are labeled in hemisphere sections. Note cerebellar hypoplasia (J and L) and disorganized folia in cko hemispheres (L, boxed area). Note the expansion of lobules IV–V and IX from vermis into the hemispheres (L, red text). (M and N) Magnified view of the boxed areas in K and L with PC layers outlined in broken red lines. Ectopic granule cells organized around a circular cluster of PCs are indicated with a black arrowhead. WM, white matter. (O–X) Cresyl violet–stained sections through the developing cerebellum at the time points indicated, anterior to the left, with cerebellar folia labeled as above. Note the vermis hypoplasia at E16.5 and P0, and striking hypoplasia of both vermis and hemispheres at P14 (V and X) in the cko. Mb, midbrain. Scale bars: 1 mm (A, E, I, and O), 300 μm (G and U), 100 μm (M).

Newborn cko animals lacked Chd7 expression throughout the entire brain (Figure 1, B and D). These mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratios, but postnatal survival rate was reduced (Supplemental Table 1). Two mutants survived to P21; these were smaller than their littermates, overall brain size was reduced accordingly, but cerebellar size was disproportionally reduced (compare cerebella outlined in Figure 1, E with F, and G with H). Histological examination confirmed pronounced hypoplasia of all cerebellar lobules in the vermis (Figure 1, I and J). The cerebellar hemispheres were also hypoplastic and displayed highly irregular cerebellar foliation with apparently misdirected folia (Figure 1, K and L) and ectopic clusters of granule cells around clusters of PCs (Figure 1N). Following specific folia in serial sections (Supplemental Figure 2) revealed that vermis folia IV–V and IX extended abnormally into the lateral hemispheres (Supplemental Figure 2, I and J).

To identify the developmental stage at which these phenotypes first emerge, sagittal sections from E12.5 to P14 cerebella were examined. Cerebellar size was normal at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 1, F–I) and E14.5 (Figure 1, O and P). Clear cerebellar growth retardation became evident at E16.5 (Figure 1, Q and R), a time point shortly after the initiation of GCp proliferation. At birth (P0), cerebellar hypoplasia was most clearly present in the cerebellar vermis, where it was associated with a failure to initiate the formation of most of the cardinal cerebellar fissures (Figure 1, S and T). By P14, the cerebellum was reduced in size, with irregular foliation that included expansion of vermis lobules IV–V and IX into the hemispheres (Figure 1, U–X). Taken together, these experiments identified a critical role for Chd7 in cerebellar growth after E14.5, implying a function for CHD7 in the expansion of cerebellar GCps.

CHD7 regulates the proliferation, differentiation, and survival of cerebellar GCps. To specifically determine the function of Chd7 within the granule cell lineage, we deleted Chd7 from these cells from the time of their specification in the rhombic lip using a Math1-Cre transgene (30). Transgenic expression resulted in the recombination of the Chd7 conditional allele from the early stages of EGL formation at E14.5 (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). By postnatal stages, efficient Chd7 deletion was evident in GCps in the anterior and central cerebellar vermis, with Chd7 expression reduced somewhat in anterior lobule VIII and spared in the most posterior (posterior IX and X) lobules, in agreement with previous reports on the activity of this transgene (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H, and ref. 31). Efficient Chd7 deletion was evident throughout the entire cerebellar hemispheres (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J). Immunostaining showed the same pattern of CHD7 protein depletion in the cerebellar vermis (Supplemental Figure 3, K–R). Together, these experiments identified the granule cell lineage as the predominant cell type in the postnatal cerebellum that express CHD7, with only faint expression remaining in cells in the white matter after granule cell–specific Chd7 deletion (Supplemental Figure 3, H and J). Efficient Chd7 deletion in GCps was further confirmed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of purified GCps from P7 animals (Supplemental Figure 3S).

The GCp-specific conditional mutants, from here on referred to as cko animals, survived to adulthood. Examination of whole-mount P21 cerebella revealed significant cerebellar hypoplasia (Figure 2, A and B). Histological sections confirmed hypoplasia of lobules I–VIII (Figure 2, C and D), with the most striking hypoplasia presenting in central lobules. All lobules in the hemispheres were smaller, and vermis folia IV–V and IX were again found to extend abnormally into the hemispheres (Supplemental Figure 4 and Figure 2, E and F) with associated foliation irregularities (Figure 2, G and H). Cerebellar development was followed from E13.5 to reveal the first signs of reduced cerebellar growth. Surface area measurements to estimate cerebellar size were performed on Cresyl violet–stained sagittal sections through the most medial aspect of the cerebellar vermis. Delayed initiation of cerebellar foliation in the vermis became evident at E17.5 (Supplemental Figure 5) before cerebellar size was significantly altered (mean area ± SEM = 0.26 ± 0.068 mm2 in controls, 0.26 ± 0.026 mm2 in cko). Hypoplasia became evident at E18.5 (mean ± SEM = 0.50 ± 0.014 mm2 in controls, 0.30 ± 0.026 mm2 in cko). To visualize the trajectory of cerebellar growth, representative sections (vermis and hemisphere) from control and cko cerebella were traced and overlaid (Figure 2I). This analysis revealed interesting differences: whereas vermis growth was clearly reduced from E18.5 onward, hypoplasia of the hemispheres became obvious only from P7 (Figure 2I).

Figure 2 Chd7 regulates the proliferation and survival of cerebellar GCps. (A and B) Dorsal whole-mount images of P21 Chd7fl/fl cn and Math1-Cre Chd7fl/fl GCp-specific conditional knockout (cko) mouse cerebella, anterior to the top. Note hypoplasia and abnormal foliation in the cko. (C–F) Cresyl violet–stained sagittal sections through the cerebellum, anterior to the left. Folia are numbered as in Figure 1. Note hypoplasia and abnormal folia indicated by an arrowhead and labeled in red in the cko. (G and H) Magnified view of the boxed areas in E and F with PC layers outlined by red broken lines. (I) Traced outlines of representative cerebellar sections from cn (black) and cko (blue) mice at the indicated time points. Foliation defects are first noted at E18.5 in the vermis and P2 in the hemispheres. Hypoplasia becomes evident in the vermis by E18.5 and hemispheres by P10 (see also Supplemental Figure 5). (J) Quantification of GCp proliferation in the P0 EGL by BrdU incorporation within a 1-hour time window. The BrdU labeling index for the indicated regions representing the fraction of BrdU-positive GCps in the EGL as counted in 100-by-100-μm areas. (K) The number of cleaved caspase-3–positive (CC3-positive) cells in the EGL per square millimeter of granule cell area at P7 is shown for vermis and hemispheres (n = 3 per genotype). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. Scale bars: 300 μm (A), 1 mm (C), 100 μm (G).

To determine the underlying cause of cerebellar hypoplasia, GCp proliferation was quantified by BrdU incorporation between E18.5 and P14. This analysis revealed a significant reduction in GCp proliferation in vermis lobules I–VIII at early postnatal stages (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), most prominent at P0 (Figure 2J). No significant reduction in GCp proliferation was seen in hemispheres (Supplemental Figure 6D). These results indicated that reduced GCp proliferation likely contributed to reduced growth of the vermis, but not the hemispheres. To assess the contribution of apoptosis, sections were stained with an antibody against activated cleaved caspase-3. The number of apoptotic GCps was increased in both vermis and hemispheres at P7 (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F), but reached statistical significance only in the hemispheres (Figure 2K). These data suggested that the reduced postnatal growth of the hemispheres was largely caused by increased cell death, whereas both proliferative and apoptotic changes contributed to vermis hypoplasia.

Reduced PC numbers in Chd7 cko cerebella. To determine the impact of the diminished production of granule neurons in the cerebellum on PCs, PC number and distribution were examined. Total PC numbers were reduced in cko cerebella at P21 (Figure 3A). A finer analysis of PC numbers across different cerebellar regions revealed that the reduction in PC number was due to fewer PCs in lobules I–VII of cko animals (Figure 3B), in agreement with the pronounced hypoplasia of anterior and central cerebellar lobules in the mutants (Figure 2D). PC density was not altered, indicating that the reduction in PC numbers remained proportional to the reduced cerebellar size (Figure 3, C–E). PCs in the cko cerebellar vermis were organized in monolayers for most of the cerebellum, with small regions of slightly disorganized cells observed at P7 (Figure 3, F–I) and P21 (Figure 3, N–Q). By contrast, large patches of disorganized PCs were present in the hemispheres at P7 (Figure 3, J–M) and P21 (Figure 3, R–U).

Figure 3 Deletion of Chd7 from GCps results in PC abnormalities. (A) PC counts in cn and cko mouse P21 cerebella. Note the significant reduction in total PC number in the cko. (B) Lobule-specific PC counts. Note the significant reduction in PC number in the anterior and central lobules of the cko. (C–E) PC density in relation to the total vermis volume (mm3) (C), lobule granule cell area (mm2) (D), and length of the PC layer (mm) (E) (n ≥ 5 per genotype). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (F–U) Examples of Purkinje cell protein 2 (PCP2) immunostains to visualize PCs in P7 cerebellar sections through the vermis (F–I) or hemispheres (J–M), with nuclear DAPI counterstain, anterior to the left. Magnified views of PC layers indicated by white boxed areas in corresponding low-power images are depicted in H, I, L, and M. Note the occasional disorganized PC distribution in the cko vermis (I), and more pronounced clusters of mislocalized PCs in the cko cerebellar hemispheres (M). (N–U) Examples of PCP2 immunostains to visualize PCs in P21 cerebellar sections through the vermis (N–Q) or hemispheres (R–U), with nuclear DAPI counterstain, anterior to the left. Magnified views of PC layers indicated by white boxed areas in corresponding low-power images are depicted in P, Q, T, and U. Note the occasional multilayered PC distribution in the cko vermis (Q), and more pronounced clusters of mislocalized PCs in the cko cerebellar hemispheres (U). Scale bars: 300 μm (F), 100 μm (H and P), 1 mm (N).

To understand the cause of these abnormalities, we investigated the distribution of LHX1/5+ PC progenitors over time as they migrate from their site of origin, the VZ toward the pial surface (23). This analysis revealed a relatively normal PC distribution, including formation of the PC plate under the pial surface at E16.5 (Supplemental Figure 7, A–H). Abnormal PC organization was evident by E18.5, with more dispersed PC progenitors in the central vermis (Supplemental Figure 7Q) and apparently mislocalized progenitors in the hemispheres (Supplemental Figure 7, S and T), consistent with the altered PC distributions seen in these regions at later stages. As CHD7 is also expressed in cells in the VZ, we asked whether nestin-Cre cko mice, in which Chd7 has been deleted from these progenitors in addition to GCps, exhibited more pronounced PC developmental defects. Indeed, although a clear PC plate still formed in the medial cerebellum by E16.5 (Supplemental Figure 7I), PC distribution was clearly irregular in the rest of the cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 7, J–L). Mislocalized cells were evident in the vermis and hemispheres by E18.5 (Supplemental Figure 7, U–X). Together, these findings suggested that the deletion of Chd7 from the early VZ progenitors contributed to PC defects in nestin-Cre cko mice, although we cannot rule out the possibility that the deletion of Chd7 from the rhombic lip stream and EGL earlier than in Math1-Cre cko mutants also contributed to these defects.

GCp-specific Chd7 conditional mouse mutants exhibit motor delay and coordination deficits. Next, we asked whether the cerebellar defects were sufficient to cause behavioral abnormalities in these mice. Mutant mouse pups exhibited normal growth (Supplemental Figure 8A). Pups were assessed for the acquisition of developmental milestones, which revealed a delay in acquiring the righting reflex (Figure 4A), the ability to turn around when placed head facing downward on a sloping platform (negative geotaxis; Figure 4B), and the ability to reach out toward an object (Figure 4C). To determine whether adult cko animals had any motor deficits, their motor coordination on a revolving rotarod was examined. Male cko mice performed significantly worse on this test than their sex-matched control littermates (Figure 4D), whereas female cko mice showed no difference compared with controls (Figure 4E). There were no significant differences in body weight or grip strength between control and cko animals (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C), excluding general muscle weakness as a potential cause of this motor phenotype. The performance of cko animals of both sexes improved to a similar extent over the 3 days of testing, indicating that these mutants had no deficit in motor learning. Mutant animals showed no signs of repetitive behaviors (Figure 4F) or anxiety (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E).

Figure 4 Deletion of Chd7 from GCps leads to developmental delay and motor coordination deficits. Behavioral assessments of separate cohorts of adult (D–F, H, and I) cn (male n = 12, female n = 11) and cko (male n = 10, female n = 12) mice and pups for analysis of developmental milestones (cn n = 20, cko n = 22) or ultrasonic vocalizations (USVs) (cn n = 21, cko n = 23). (A–C) The percentage of pups at the indicated postnatal ages demonstrating the full righting reflex (A), a score of 1 or higher for negative geotaxis (B), or the full reaching response (C). Note the delay in acquiring these motor milestones in cko compared with cn animals (*P ≤ 0.05, χ2 tests). (D and E) The mean latency of male (D) and female (E) mice to fall from the rotarod. Note the significant difference between the male cko and cn animals (*P ≤ 0.05, repeated-measures ANOVA, with Student’s t test as post hoc analysis). (F) The mean number of ultrasonic vocalizations per minute at the indicated postnatal ages for cn and cko mice (repeated-measures ANOVA). (G) Average number of marbles buried within 30 minutes. Note no significant difference between the groups (between-subjects ANOVA). (H and I) The mean duration of total social investigation of an age- and sex-matched novel conspecific at P21 (H) and in adulthood (I). No significant difference between the cn and the cko groups was observed (repeated-measures ANOVA).

Cerebellar defects and dysfunction have also been proposed to be associated with autism spectrum disorders (reviewed in ref. 32). We therefore also performed tests to assess social interactions and communication. Mice communicate via vocalizations in the ultrasonic and sonic ranges, particularly in social situations such as when pups are separated from the mother (33). Mutant pups exhibited no difference in ultrasonic vocalizations (Figure 4G). Social investigation of conspecific age- and sex-matched mice by juvenile cko mice was normal (Figure 4H), as were reciprocal social investigations (Figure 4I) and sociability in the 3-chamber social approach test (Supplemental Figure 8F) in adult mice. In contrast to the Chd7 heterozygous mouse models (34, 35), no differences were observed in olfactory discrimination tests (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H), consistent with the cerebellar-specific Chd7 deletion in these mutants.

In addition to the well-established role of the cerebellum in sensorimotor function, structural and functional studies have also implicated the cerebellum in cognition and spatial processing (36). In humans, cognitive tasks tend to activate central cerebellar lobules VI, VII, and Crus I/II (reviewed in refs. 37, 38). Given the particularly strong phenotypes seen in the central cerebellar lobules of the cko animals, we also evaluated the performance of these mutants in the Morris water maze test, a cognitive task that assesses visual-spatial processing and memory. These conditional mutants exhibited no deficits in this task compared with control animals (Supplemental Figure 8I).

In conclusion, our behavioral tests indicate that cerebellar hypoplasia and PC hypocellularity in Chd7 cko mutants are associated with developmental delay and motor coordination. By contrast, these defects are not sufficient to cause deficits in social behaviors or cognition.

CHD7 controls gene expression levels in GCps. Chd7 encodes a chromatin remodeling factor that has been postulated to function as a “transcriptional rheostat” to maintain developmental gene expression at physiological levels (9). Thus, to identify CHD7-regulated genes in GCps, a direct comparison of the Chd7-deficient and control transcriptome was performed by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). RNA was isolated from purified GCps at P7, when sufficient numbers of pure, primary GCps can be isolated ex vivo. A total of 881 coding transcripts with significantly changed expression (FDR < 0.05) were identified in Chd7-deficient GCps, compared with controls. Nearly equal numbers of genes were downregulated (n = 435) or upregulated (n = 446) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 5 CHD7 regulates Reln gene expression in GCps. (A) Volcano plot of RNA-Seq data comparing gene expression of purified GCps from P7 cko and cn mice. Red points indicate genes with statistically significant (FDR < 0.05, n = 2) differences in expression. Reln is highlighted in blue. (B–M) In situ hybridization with an antisense Reln probe on sagittal cerebellar sections at the indicated time points. Note reduced Reln expression in the rhombic lip stream at E14.5 (arrow in E), anterior vermis of E18.5, P1, and P7 cerebella (red dashed line in G, I, and K), and all lobules of the hemispheres at P7 (M), with normal expression in the posterior vermis (navy dashed line in G, I, and K). IGL, internal granule layer. (N) Quantification of Reln transcript levels in purified P7 GCps confirms significant reduction in Reln expression in cko GCps (3 samples of purified GCps extracted from pooled cerebellar samples of each genotype). (O–W) Immunostaining for DAB-1 on sagittal sections of P7 mouse cerebella. High-magnification views of indicated regions in O, P, S, and T are shown in Q, R, and U–W, respectively. Increased DAB-1 protein levels in the anterior vermis lobules and hemisphere of cko mice are indicative of reduced RELN signaling. (X) Western blot analysis of DAB-1 protein levels in lobules I–VIII and IX–X. Note the increase in protein levels in cko samples (n = 3) compared with cn (n = 2), with more marked increases identified in lobules I–VIII of the cko. (Y) DAB-1 protein levels quantified relative to GAPDH. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. Scale bars: 300 μm (B, H, and O), 100 μm (Q).

This experiment revealed significant downregulation of the Reln gene (labeled in blue in Figure 5A). Homozygous mutation of the RELN gene is associated with pronounced cerebellar hypoplasia in humans and mice (19, 39), suggesting that Reln downregulation might contribute to cerebellar hypoplasia in Chd7 cko mutants. In situ hybridization studies revealed a subtle reduction of Reln expression in the EGL already at E14.5 (Figure 5, D and E), E18.5 (Figure 5, F and G), and substantial downregulation in Chd7-deficient GCps in the anterior and central cerebellum at P1 (Figure 5, H and I) and P7 (Figure 5, J and K). In agreement with the efficient deletion of Chd7 throughout the lateral cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 3J), Reln expression was strongly downregulated in cerebellar hemispheres (Figure 5, L and M). Quantitative RT-PCR analysis showed that Reln expression was reduced by over 50% in cko GCps, compared with control GCps (Figure 5N). RELN signaling is associated with the degradation of the intracellular protein DAB-1 (21, 40–42), and therefore, reduced RELN signaling should result in increased levels of DAB-1 protein. Immunostaining with a DAB-1–specific antibody revealed a clear upregulation of DAB-1 protein in PCs in the anterior and central vermis lobules and hemispheres of Chd7 cko cerebella (Figure 5, S–V), compared with lobule X (Figure 5W) and control cerebella (Figure 5, O–R). These findings were corroborated by immunoblotting, which also revealed increased DAB-1 protein in the cko cerebellum, compared with the control cerebellum (Figure 5, X and Y). These observations confirmed that Reln downregulation was sufficient to cause a substantial reduction in RELN signaling in the developing cerebellum and identify CHD7 as an important regulator of Reln gene expression and signaling levels in the developing cerebellum.

Reduced RELN signaling contributes to cerebellar hypoplasia in Chd7 cko mice. To test whether reduced RELN signaling was responsible for cerebellar hypoplasia in Chd7 cko mice, we sought to rescue this phenotype by increasing Reln expression in these mutants in vivo. For this purpose, we used a nestin-Reln transgenic mouse (RelnTG) reported to misexpress Reln throughout the developing cerebellum at 10%–20% of WT levels until P5 (43). Despite its low, transient, and ectopic expression, this transgene was capable of partially rescuing the cerebellar hypoplasia in homozygous reeler mice (43). We therefore generated Math1-Cre Chd7fl/fl RelnTG (referred to as reln-rescue) mice. We first asked whether the transgene could normalize the GCp proliferation defect observed in Chd7 cko mutants at P1 (Figure 6, A–D). The defect was fully corrected in reln-rescue mice (Figure 6D). To examine whether transient transgenic Reln expression had any lasting effect on the size of these central cerebellar lobules, P21 cerebella were examined. As Chd7 is not deleted (Supplemental Figure 3, H and R) and Reln expression is not altered (Figure 5K) in lobule X as a result of the inefficiency of the Math1-Cre transgene in the posterior cerebellum, we measured the size of the central lobules as a fraction of lobule X as internal control. This analysis revealed a significant increase in the relative size of the central lobules VI–VII in female reln-rescue mice, compared with Chd7 cko mice (Figure 6, E, F, and K). By contrast, RelnTG expression did not significantly increase the size of the central lobules in male mice (Figure 6, G, H, and K). Control RelnTG mice had a normal cerebellar size and morphology (Figure 6, I–K). The relative size of anterior lobules (I–V) was not rescued by RelnTG expression (Figure 6L), consistent with the lack of significant effect on GCp proliferation here (Figure 6D). Quantification of Reln transcript levels in E18.5 cerebella confirmed an almost 2-fold upregulation of Reln transcripts in RelnTG mice compared with mutants (Figure 6M), consistent with the near-complete rescue of proliferation at P1 (Figure 6D). Importantly, there was no difference in Reln levels between male and female cko cerebella, indicating that sex differences in Reln expression levels could not explain the sex-specific rescue effects seen (Figure 6M). In summary, our genetic studies confirmed that reduced Reln expression significantly contributes to the proliferation deficit of Chd7-deficient GCps in central cerebellar lobules and may affect cerebellar growth in a sex-specific manner.

Figure 6 Reln downregulation is partly responsible for cerebellar hypoplasia in GCp-specific Chd7 cko mice. (A–C) Sagittal sections of BrdU-treated cn, cko, and reln-rescue cerebella at P1, immunostained with anti-BrdU antibody (brown). Dashed lines indicate anterior (black), central (red), and posterior (navy) cerebellum used for BrdU counts. (D) Quantification of the BrdU labeling indices in regions indicated in A–C. Note reduced GCp proliferation in the central lobules (VI–VIII) of the cko mice and restoration in reln-rescue mice (n = 3 per genotype). (E–J) Cresyl violet–stained sagittal sections of the cerebellar vermis at P21; sex-genotype combinations are indicated, anterior to the left. Blue shading indicates the central lobules (VI–VII); lobule X is highlighted in pink. (K) Quantification of the volume of lobules VI–VII relative to lobule X calculated from serial sections through the cerebellar vermis. Note the rescue of the central lobule hypoplasia in female reln-rescue mice (n = 3 per genotype). (L) Quantification of the volume of lobules I–V in the cko and reln-rescue mice relative to lobule X calculated from serial sections through the cerebellar vermis. (M) Quantification of Reln transcript levels in E18.5 whole cerebella. Note that Reln expression is reduced in the cko and restored in the reln-rescue irrespective of sex (n = 5 per genotype). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

CHD7 is required for the maintenance of DNA accessibility at the Reln promoter. CHD7 is thought to function primarily by modulating DNA accessibility at developmental regulatory elements through its ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling activity. We hypothesized that CHD7 assists in the maintenance of an “open,” accessible chromatin structure at CHD7-regulated regulatory elements in primary GCps. To address this question, DNA accessibility in control and Chd7 cko GCps was compared using an assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-Seq) (44). In total, 142,047 ATAC-Seq peaks, i.e., regions where the DNA is accessible to transposase, were identified in the control cells (Supplemental Table 3). We compared the ability of ATAC-Seq to identify regions of accessible DNA with DNase I hypersensitive sites sequencing (DNase-Seq) data recently published from GCps (45). Our analysis of DNase-Seq data identified 50,022 accessible peaks in P7 GCps, 88% (43,782) of which were within 100 bp of an ATAC-Seq peak, indicating that ATAC-Seq can reliably identify accessible regions.

Having validated the ATAC-Seq approach, we asked whether DNA accessibility was significantly altered at any of these regions in Chd7-deficient GCps. We identified 4,921 regions that showed significantly reduced DNA accessibility in Chd7-deficient GCps (CTRL/KO, Figure 7A), and only 210 regions with increased accessibility (KO/CTRL, Figure 7A). This finding suggested that CHD7 primarily functions in the maintenance of open, accessible chromatin states in the genome.

Figure 7 CHD7 deletion alters chromatin organization and reduces DNA accessibility at the Reln locus. (A) Heatmaps representing all significantly changed ATAC-Seq peaks ± 500 bp between control (CTRL) and cko (KO) GCps (n = 3). Note reduced DNA accessibility in KO samples for the majority of peaks (CTRL/KO peaks), with a few showing increased DNA accessibility in the KO (KO/CTRL peaks). (B) DNase-Seq (purple) (45) and ATAC-Seq reads mapped over the Reln gene in control (CTRL ATAC-Seq, green) and cko (KO ATAC-Seq, orange) P7 GCps. Peaks are indicative of regions of “open” chromatin with high DNA accessibility. Blue stars indicate ATAC-Seq peaks that are significantly different in CTRL and KO cells. (C) Visualization of normalized CTRL (green) and KO ATAC-Seq (orange) reads, and H3K4me1 ChIP-Seq reads from WT GCps (red) that mapped to intron 8, the Reln transcriptional start site (TSS), and a region 127 kb upstream of the Reln TSS. Note significantly reduced DNA accessibility at the intronic and upstream regions in KO cells compared with CTRL cells.

Next, we determined whether any of these differentially regulated regions were in close vicinity of differentially expressed genes. Four hundred seventy-two (9.6%) of the peaks with reduced accessibility mapped to a location within 1 kb of a differentially expressed gene identified by RNA-Seq. Of these regions, 333 (70.6%) and 139 (29.4%) were located within 1 kb of a downregulated and upregulated gene, respectively. Thus, although there appears to be some association of downregulated gene expression with reduced DNA accessibility, this is by no means absolute. A similar observation was made for regions that showed increased accessibility in cko cells. Of the 210 peaks, 20 (9.5%) mapped to a location within 1 kb of a differentially expressed gene. Of these peaks, 11 (55%) and 9 (45%) were within 1 kb of a downregulated and upregulated gene, respectively.

Finally, we asked whether the accessibility of any potential regulatory elements at the Reln locus was altered in Chd7-deficient GCps. A direct comparison of DNase-Seq and ATAC-Seq profiles over the Reln locus (Figure 7B) clearly showed the superiority of the ATAC-Seq approach in being able to unambiguously identify regions of DNA accessibility. A statistically significant reduction in DNA accessibility was evident at 6 putative regulatory elements at the Reln locus (blue stars, Figure 7B). As examples of regions with reduced DNA accessibility, zoomed-in views of a region in intron 8 and 127 kb upstream of the transcriptional start site are shown (Figure 7C). Although accessibility at the Reln transcriptional start site also appears to be reduced, these changes did not reach statistical significance. Finally, we confirmed that these regions were positive for the H3K4me1 histone modification, a marker of regulatory regions to which CHD7 can be recruited (8). Thus, our findings are consistent with a model whereby CHD7 is recruited to regulatory elements at the Reln locus, where it directly modulates chromatin structure. Together, these observations suggest a crucial role for CHD7 in maintaining an accessible, “open” chromatin structure throughout the genome and at the Reln locus.