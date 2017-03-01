A CCR4 antagonist reverses the tumor-promoting microenvironment of renal cancer

CCR4 and its ligands in human renal cell carcinoma. This study was prompted by the finding of abundant CCR4 mRNA in biopsies from renal cancers as compared with normal kidney (Figure 1A). CCR4 protein was also detected by IHC on malignant cells and leukocytes in a tissue microarray (TMA) constructed from 57 advanced RCC patient biopsies (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI82976DS1). Of the 173 cores in the TMA, 157 showed positive CCR4 staining. 75% of the biopsies were classified as clear cell, with others classified as papillary RCC. There was a significant positive correlation between CCR4 positivity and the extensive T cell (CD3+) or macrophage (CD68+) infiltrates in the tumor cores (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D), suggesting that CCR4 may be important in the trafficking of tumor-associated leukocytes.

Figure 1 Abnormal expression of CCR4 and its ligands in human renal cancer. (A) CCR4 mRNA was measured by real-time RT-PCR in RCC biopsies and compared with normal kidney. (B) Levels of CCR4 and its ligands CCL17 and CCL22 were analyzed by IHC in a TMA of renal cancer biopsies from human patients. Each biopsy was scored 0, no staining; 1, weak staining; 2, strong staining for CCR4, CCL17, and CCL22. A total of 173 biopsy cores from 57 patients were stained for CCR4 and CCL22, and 145 cores from 48 patients for CCL17. (C–E) Plasma levels of CCL17 and CCL22 and the CCL17/CCL22 ratio in RCC patient plasma were compared with those from normal individuals of matched age using Meso Scale Discovery System Ultra-Sensitive plates. n = 47 for RCC patients, n = 26 for normal individuals; 2-tailed Student’s t test, ***P = 0.0001 for CCL17 (C), CCL22 (D), and CCL17/CCL22 (E). (F and G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for progression-free survival (PFS; F) and overall survival (OS; G) for RCC patients with CCL17/CCL22 high (above the median) or low (n = 57). For progression-free survival, hazard ratio 0.436, 95% CI 0.239–0.797; for overall survival, hazard ratio 0.552, 95% CI 0.306–0.995.

The CCR4 ligands CCL22 (also known as MDC) and CCL17 (also known as TARC) were also expressed in the RCC tumors (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). CCR4 was weakly expressed in normal kidney, but the ligands could be detected in normal kidney tubules (Supplemental Figure 1A).

We next compared plasma concentrations of CCL17 and CCL22 from patients with advanced RCC with age-matched controls using the Meso Scale Discovery electrochemiluminescence system. The concentration of CCL17 in plasma was significantly higher in patients; however, the concentration of CCL22 was significantly lower in the patients compared with controls (Figure 1, C and D). The CCL17/CCL22 ratio was also significantly different between the 2 groups and 4-fold higher in patients compared with controls (Figure 1E). Moreover, a high CCL17/CCL22 ratio correlated with lower progression-free and overall survival rates (Figure 1, F and G), but this association was not seen if the individual chemokines were examined (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), suggesting that activity of both chemokines is important in RCC biology. In our cohort, CCR4 expression, as determined by IHC on the TMAs, was not predictive of clinical outcome (data not shown).

Renal cancer cell lines have functional CCR4 receptors. As we had detected CCR4 and its ligands in malignant cells in tumor biopsies, we next studied RCC cancer cell lines. RCC cell lines 786-O and A498 (human) and RENCA (murine) expressed cell surface CCR4 as determined by flow cytometry. The human cell lines had detectable intracellular CCL17 and CCL22 (Supplemental Figure 2), and these chemokines were also present in the tissue culture medium during 3 days of incubation (CCL17 300 pg/106 cells, CCL22 2 ng/106 cells). RENCA cells also secreted CCL17 (200 pg/106 cells) and CCL22 (10 pg/106 cells) in the medium during 3 days of incubation.

Both CCR4 ligands stimulated migration of the human cell line 786-O (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Similar data were obtained for A498 (data not shown) and murine RENCA cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), with characteristic bell-shaped concentration-response curves typical of chemokine-mediated migration, implying that the receptor can be functional on malignant cells. shRNA to CCR4 abolished CCR4 staining in the RCC cells as well as their migration to CCL17 (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). In addition, a fully human anti-CCR4 antagonistic antibody, Affi-5 (19), abrogated the migration of 786-O cells to CCL17, further confirming that the CCR4 receptor is functional in the tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Antitumor activity of an anti-CCR4 antibody. Taken together, the above data and the published literature suggest that CCR4 is a therapeutic target of interest in human solid cancers, especially as it is expressed by both malignant cells and tumor-infiltrating leukocytes. We therefore conducted preclinical experiments using the Affi-5 antagonistic antibody to CCR4 in the RENCA mouse RCC model. Affi-5 inhibited migration of RENCA cells to murine CCL17 and CCL22, showing that the antibody was antagonistic to murine CCR4 as well as human CCR4 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3F). Affi-5 did not influence the growth or viability of either human or murine RCC cells in normal or low serum or their release of CCR4 ligands (data not shown).

Figure 2 Anti-CCR4 antibody Affi-5 has antitumor activity in the RENCA RCC model. (A) Migration of RENCA cells in response to mouse CCL17 in the presence of 10 μg/ml Affi-5 or isotype control IgG after an incubation of 16 hours was analyzed with a migration assay. Significant difference compared with CCL17-induced migration in the presence of isotype control is indicated; 2-tailed Student’s t test, **P < 0.01. One experiment representative of 3 is shown. (B and C) BALB/c mice were injected with 1 × 105 RENCA-luc cells and treated twice weekly with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C) at 20 mg/kg starting 48 hours after surgery. Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumor weight was determined. Combined results of 6 experiments are shown (n = 39 C, n= 43 T, 2-tailed Student’s t test, ***P = 0.0003). (C) Chemiluminescence was determined on days 7, 14, and 17, and one representative experiment is reported in the graph and images as relative luminescence units. 2-tailed Student’s t test, *P = 0.029 on day 17. (D) BALB/c mice were injected with 1 × 105 RENCA-luc cells and treated twice weekly with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C) at 10 mg/kg starting 48 hours after surgery. Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumor weight was determined. Combined results of 6 experiments are shown (n = 39 C, n = 43 T, 2-tailed Student’s t test, ***P < 0.0001). (E and F) Serum collected at end point was analyzed by ELISA for CCL17 and CCL22. Two-tailed Student’s t test, *P = 0.05, n = 5 for samples from control-treated (C) mice; n = 4 for samples from Affi-5–treated (T) mice.

RENCA cells labeled with luciferase were grown orthotopically in their syngeneic hosts, WT BALB/c mice, by injection into the renal capsule of the left kidney. Mice reached humane end point during the course of tumor growth between 17 and 21 days after implantation. Anti-CCR4 antibody treatment significantly inhibited tumor burden as measured by tumor weight and bioluminescence as compared with treatment with an isotype control antibody (Figure 2, B and C). Figure 2B shows the mean tumor weights at end point from 6 independent experiments with 20 mg/kg Affi-5 versus an isotype control, while Figure 2C shows a typical experiment using bioluminescence as a measure of tumor growth. 10 mg/kg Affi-5 also had significant antitumor activity (Figure 2D). There was a significant reduction in the serum concentration of the CCR4 ligand CCL17 in treated mice (Figure 2E). In contrast, the serum concentration of CCL22 was low and did not change following treatment (Figure 2F). Analysis of CCL17 and CCL22 expression in tumor lysates showed that, adjusted for tumor size, CCL17 levels were stable while CCL22 levels were higher in anti-CCR4–treated tumors (data not shown), suggesting that the decrease in CCL17 circulating levels might reflect a reduction in tumor size.

Actions of the anti-CCR4 antibody on TAMs. We considered based on the data presented previously, as well as the published literature, that the mechanism of anti-CCR4 inhibition on tumor growth could involve direct effects on malignant cells and/or on leukocytes. To investigate mechanisms of action of the anti-CCR4 antibody, we studied single-cell suspensions from the treated tumors. Several cell types were positive for CCR4 staining in control tumors: macrophages (CD45+F4/80+CD11b+) and different T cell subtypes, such as CD4+ (CD45+CD3+CD4+FoxP3–), CD8+ lymphocytes (CD45+CD3+CD8+), and Tregs (CD45+CD3+CD4+FoxP3+) (Supplemental Figure 4). NK cells were also weakly positive for CCR4 staining (Supplemental Figure 4). Compared with the leukocyte populations, CD45– cells, which contain the malignant cell population, were only weakly positive for CCR4 (Supplemental Figure 4).

As TAMs showed expression of CCR4, we first studied the numbers and phenotype of these cells. The number of TAMs (gated as CD45+CD11+CD11b+F4/80+) per milligram of tumor did not differ significantly between Affi-5–treated and control-treated tumors (Figure 3A). However, the phenotype of the macrophages was affected by treatment. TAMs from Affi-5–treated mice expressed significantly higher levels of MHC class II (MHCII) and lower levels of mannose receptor (MR) compared with TAMs from control-treated mice (Figure 3, B and C). In the spectrum of phenotype of macrophage activation, low MHCII expression and high MR levels are associated with an M2 phenotype, which promotes tissue repair and cell proliferation (20). Conversely, high MHCII expression and low MR expression are characteristic of an M1 macrophage phenotype, associated with antitumor activity. To further characterize the TAM phenotype, we extracted mRNA from macrophages from Affi-5– and control-treated tumors and analyzed them for arginase 1 and inducible Nos2 expression. The arginase/Nos2 expression ratio was significantly lowered by anti-CCR4 treatment (Figure 3D). Purified Affi-5–treated macrophages also showed increased intracellular TNF, further evidence for an M1 cytotoxic phenotype (Figure 3E). Taken together, these data imply that the phenotype of macrophages from anti-CCR4–treated tumors was altered compared with isotype control–treated tumors and displayed several characteristics associated with an antitumor response.

Figure 3 Effects of anti-CCR4 on the RENCA TAMs. BALB/c mice were injected with RENCA-luc cells and treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C). Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumors were dissociated and characterized by flow cytometry. (A) Tumor-infiltrating macrophages (gated as CD45+CD11b+F4/80+) per milligram of tumor for 5 independent experiments are shown. There was no significant difference between Affi-5–treated (T) and isotype-treated (C) tumors (n = 15 and n = 14, respectively). (B and C) Geometric mean of fluorescence intensity (MFI) for MHCII and MR staining on macrophages for 5 independent experiments, and staining for isotype-treated and Affi-5–treated dissociated tumors for 1 representative experiment. Two-tailed Student’s t test, ***P = 0.0008 and **P = 0.0085. n = 19 for C, n = 17 for T. (D) RNA was extracted from macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+) sorted by flow cytometry from dissociated tumors. The ratio between arginase and Nos2 expression was determined by real-time PCR in 2 independent experiments pooled together (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.035), with n = 6 for C, n = 7 for T. (E) Cells were dissociated at end point from dissected tumors from BALB/c mice treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C) and plated overnight in the presence of brefeldin A. The fold change in the number of macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+) positive for intracellular TNF-α is shown from 2 pooled experiments (Mann-Whitney U test, **P = 0.002, n = 11 for C and n = 15 for T).

We next asked whether CCR4 inhibition could have similar activities in another mouse cancer model, testing Affi-5 in the B16 melanoma model. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, treatment altered the TAM phenotype, with a significant increase in MHCII in myeloid cells in 2 separate experiments (Supplemental Figure 5A). There was, however, no effect on MR expression (Supplemental Figure 5B) or tumor weight (Supplemental Figure 5C) in this rapidly growing model.

Actions of the anti-CCR4 antibody on T cells in the tumor microenvironment. We next examined changes among the CD3+ T cells, which were also positive for CCR4 in the RENCA tumor microenvironment. The number of CD3+ cells per milligram of tumor was significantly higher in Affi-5–treated tumors compared with controls (Figure 4A). As CCR4 has been implicated in the recruitment of Tregs at tumor sites (12, 13), we hypothesized that treatment with anti-CCR4 would reduce the number of CCR4+ Tregs, as observed in adult T cell leukemia patients treated with mogamulizumab (18). However, the number of Tregs per milligram of tumor was higher in anti-CCR4–treated tumors (Figure 4B). Also the number of CD4+ effector cells and CD8+ cells per milligram of tumor was increased with treatment (Figure 4B). As a result of these changes, the ratios of CD4+ T effector or CD8+ T cells to Tregs in tumors were unaffected by Affi-5 treatment (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Involvement of T cells in the actions of the anti-CCR4 antibody. BALB/c mice were injected with RENCA-luc cells and treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C). Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumors were dissociated and characterized by flow cytometry. (A and B) Number of CD45+CD3+ (A) and CD4+FoxP3+ (Tregs), CD4+ FoxP3– (CD4eff), and CD8+ (B) cells/mg of tumor in tumors from isotype-treated (C) or Affi-5–treated (T) mice for 4 experiments pooled together. Two-tailed Student’s t test, (A) **P = 0.003 and (B) *P = 0.01 (Tregs and CD8), *P = 0.02 (CD4eff), with n = 15 for C, and n = 14 for T). (C) Ratio of CD3+CD4+ FoxP3– or CD3+CD8+ to CD3+CD4+FoxP3+ (Treg) lymphocytes in isotype-treated and Affi-5–treated mice for 4 experiments. (D) Two control-treated (control) and 2 Affi-5–treated (treated) tumors from BALB/c mice were lysed, and an amount equivalent to 200 μg tumor lysate was incubated on Proteome Profiler Mouse Cytokine Array Panel A membranes. Average signal for each cytokine was normalized to signal from control-treated tumors. Fold change compared with control, grouped for Th1 cytokines and Th2 cytokines, is shown (2-tailed Student’s t test, P = 0.0173). (E and F) CD3 cells were isolated at end point from dissected tumors from BALB/c mice treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C). Lymphocytes were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin for 4 hours in the presence of brefeldin A and stained for intracellular IFN-γ. The percentage of IFN-γ–positive CD4+ cells (E) or CD8+ cells (F) is represented. Two independent experiments pooled together are shown (2-tailed Student’s t test, *P = 0.028 for IFN-γ–positive CD4+ cells [E], n = 5 for C, n = 6 for T). (G) Percentage of CD8+ cells positive for granzyme B (GZMB) is represented, from 4 independent experiments.

However, there was an increase in the amount of Th1 cytokines compared with Th2 cytokines in the Affi-5–treated tumor lysates (Figure 4D), which could help explain the M2/M1 switch observed in the TAMs.

We next explored in more detail the phenotype of CD4+ effector and CD8+ cells. The number of CD4+ cells positive for IFN-γ expression was increased in treated tumors (Figure 4E), while it was unaltered for the CD8+ cells (Figure 4F). Moreover, CD8 staining for granzyme B was not significantly altered by treatment (Figure 4G). Collectively, these data suggested a role for CD4+ cells in the antitumor activity of the anti-CCR4 antibody.

Other treatment-induced changes to tumor-infiltrating leukocyte populations. We observed repeatedly a significant increase in tumor NK cells as a proportion of total CD45+ cells (Figure 5A), while the proportion of granzyme B–positive NK cells was not altered (data not shown). The effects on NK cells was due to changes in cell number, as a significant increase in terms of NK cells/mg tumor could be observed (P = 0.03) (Figure 5B). Also, myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), characterized as CD45+CD11b+Gr1+, constituted a reduced percentage of the CD45+ infiltrate in tumors from treated compared with control mice (Figure 5C), as there were fewer granulocytic (Gr1hi) and monocytic (Gr1int) MDSCs in treated tumors. As for the MDSCs, there was some variability between experiments in terms of numbers of cells, so we expressed the results as fold change in cells/mg tumor. Pooling results from 4 experiments, we see a significant reduction in treated tumors (P = 0.017) (Figure 5D). A similar reduction of granulocytic (Gr1hi) and monocytic (Ly6-Chi) MDSCs was seen in the spleen of treated mice compared with control mice (Figure 5E). To determine whether the accumulated CD11b+Gr1+ cells have a suppressive phenotype and could really be identified as MDSCs, we performed immunosuppression assays using T cells as effectors. Increasing amounts of MDSCs from the tumors of untreated mice effectively suppressed proliferation of activated CD4+ and CD8+ cells isolated from naive splenocytes (Figure 5F). Similarly, splenic MDSCs isolated from tumor-bearing mice suppressed proliferation of CD4+ and CD8+ cells (data not shown).

Figure 5 Other effects of anti-CCR4 antibody in the RENCA tumor model. BALB/c mice were injected with RENCA-luc cells and treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C). Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumors or spleens were dissociated and characterized by flow cytometry. (A) Percentage of NK cells (CD45+CD3–DX5+) among the CD45+ population in tumors; 2-tailed Student’s t test, **P = 0.0064, 4 independent experiments pooled together (n = 12 for C, n = 15 for T). (B) The number of NK cells/mg of tumor was also significantly higher with treatment (2-tailed Student’s t test, *P = 0.032, n = 12 for C, n = 15 for T). (C) Percentage of MDSCs (CD45+CD11+Gr1+) among the CD45+ infiltrate for tumors from control and treated animals. Two populations of MDSCs (Gr1hi and Gr1int) were identified and analyzed separately. Two-tailed Student’s t test, **P = 0.0021 and ***P = 0.0065; 2 experiments pooled together, n = 7 for C and n = 6 for T. (D) The fold change in the number of MDSCs/mg of tumor was also significantly lower in the tumors from treated animals (4 experiments, 2-tailed Student’s t test, *P = 0.017, n = 12 for C, n = 11 for T). (E) Percentage of MDSCs (CD45+CD11b+Gr1+) among the CD45+ infiltrate for spleens from control and treated animals. Two populations of MDSCs (Gr1hiLy6Cint and Ly6ChiGr1int) were identified and analyzed separately. Two-tailed Student’s t test, P = 0.075 for Gr1hi, *P = 0.018 for Ly6Chi, n = 3. (F) Naive CD3+ cells isolated from spleen of healthy mice (5 × 104/well) were pre-labeled with CFSE and activated with anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–coated beads at a ratio 1:2 beads/CD3 cells in the presence of freshly isolated MDSCs from tumors. Cells were cocultured for 3 days, and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation was measured by CFSE dye dilution from 2 independent experiments, each pooling MDSCs from 2–3 tumors. Proliferation was inhibited significantly (1-way ANOVA, P = 0.0012 for CD4, P = 0.0058 for CD8, at MDSC/T cell ratios of 10:1, 1:1, 1:2).

Further investigation of CCR4 receptor on tumor CD4+ T cells. As in our model we observed changes to cells of both the adaptive and innate immune response, and some of our evidence pointed to involvement of CD4+ T cells, we wanted to better understand the interplay between these different components. Affi-5 did not inhibit RENCA tumor growth in T cell–deficient nude mice (Figure 6A), and there was also no effect on macrophage phenotype or extent of NK cell infiltrate in tumors in nude mice (Figure 6, B–D). This suggested that adaptive immunity, especially via CD4+ T cells, was upstream of the actions on the cells of the innate immune system.

Figure 6 Effects of anti-CCR4 on the RENCA tumors require CD4+ cells. (A–D) BALB/c nu/nu mice were injected with 1 × 105 RENCA-luc cells and treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C) (10 mg/kg) twice weekly starting 48 hours after surgery. Mice were sacrificed at 17 days after surgery, and tumor weight was determined (n = 9 C, n = 8 T, not significant). Geometric mean of fluorescence intensity for MHCII (B) and MR (C) staining on macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+), for isotype-treated and Affi-5–treated dissociated tumors; n = 4. (D) Percentage of NK cells (CD45+CD3–DX5+) among the CD45+ population; n = 4. (E–H) BALB/c mice were injected with 1 × 105 RENCA-luc cells and treated with Affi-5 (T) or isotype control (C) (10 mg/kg) twice weekly starting 48 hours after surgery. Treatment with anti-MHCII or the relevant isotype control (10 mg/kg) was started 1 day prior to surgery and continued with 3 doses per week. Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, tumor weight was determined (n =6 for each group), and tumors were dissociated and characterized by flow cytometry. (E) Blocking of MHCII has a significant effect on tumor weight (2-way ANOVA, *P = 0.049). Bonferroni post-test showed significant difference (P < 0.05) in weight of Affi-5–treated tumors in the presence versus absence of anti-MHCII. (F and G) Geometric mean of fluorescence intensity (MFI) for MHCII (F) and MR (G) staining on macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+). There is a significant difference between MHCII and MR expression of macrophages from Affi-5–treated tumors in the presence or absence of anti-MHCII (Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn post-test, *P < 0.05 and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test, **P < 0.001, with n = 3–4 for each group). (H) Percentage of NK cells (CD45+CD3–DX5+) among the CD45+ population. There is a significant difference (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test, ***P < 0.001) in the percentage of NK cells from Affi-5–treated tumors in the presence versus absence of anti-MHCII.

To further investigate a role for CD4+ T cells in the antitumor actions of Affi-5, we combined this agent with a neutralizing antibody to MHCII. This completely abrogated the effects of the anti-CCR4 antibody on RENCA tumor weight (Figure 6E), macrophage MHCII (Figure 6F), and MR expression (Figure 6G), and percentage of NK cells in the tumor microenvironment (Figure 6H).

We concluded that CD4+ T cells are essential mediators of the actions of the anti-CCR4 receptor antibody Affi-5, and were required for the observed changes in macrophage phenotype and proportion of NK cells.

CCR4 function in normal CD4+ T cells. Our results led us to question whether CCR4 might be involved in direct regulation of Th1 and Th2 responses in normal CD4+ T cells. To explore this, we developed an in vitro assay in which CD4+ T cells were purified from splenocytes of healthy mice and polarized to a Th1 response with IL-12 and IL-2 in the presence of anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 beads. This treatment stimulated production of IFN-γ over the course of 3 days. When CCL17 was added to the CD4+ cells 1 day after the initial stimulation, a significant reduction in the production of IFN-γ was observed (Figure 7A). Although CCL22 produced a similar trend, it was markedly weaker than CCL17 in inhibiting Th1 polarization (Figure 7A). The action of CCL17 on CD4+ cells in vitro was abolished by addition of the anti-CCR4 antibody (Figure 7B). These results indicate that CCL17 might play a role in directly inhibiting the Th1 response, and provide more mechanistic insight into the action of Affi-5. CCL17 in the tumor microenvironment might be secreted by many cell types, including M2-polarized macrophages (21). To support this hypothesis, we measured mRNA levels for Ccl17 and Ccl22 in the different cell populations of the tumor microenvironment. Macrophages showed the highest expression of the two chemokines (Supplemental Figure 6), although a contribution from other cell types cannot be excluded.

Figure 7 CCL17 can inhibit Th1 responses in vitro. (A and B) CD4+ cells were isolated from spleens of healthy mice and stimulated with IL-2 and IL-12 in the presence of anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–coated beads. CCL17, CCL22, Affi-5 (10 μg/ml), or isotype control was added after an overnight incubation; after 3 days cells were stimulated with cell stimulation cocktail, harvested, stained for intracellular IFN-γ, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Results of 7 and 3 independent experiments are shown for CCL17 and CCL22, respectively (A), together with representative plots of 1 experiment. Results of 4 independent experiments are shown in B, with representative plots of 1 experiment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test.

Is ADCC involved in the antitumor action of the anti-CCR4 antibody? Finally, as ADCC is implicated in the mechanisms of action of the anti-human CCR4 antibody currently used clinically in treatment of hematological malignancies (16), we investigated the role of ADCC in the actions of Affi-5. While it is possible that murine Fc receptors would interact with a human antibody (22), both a defucosylated (which was used in all the experiments presented up to this point) and a fucosylated version of Affi-5 antibody had similar and significant antitumor effects (Figure 8A). Moreover, the CCR4 antagonist Affi-5 retained antitumor activity on RENCA cells in which CCR4 was silenced by shRNA (Figure 8, B and C). This result indicates that the antitumor effect of Affi-5 occurs primarily through modulation of non-malignant cells in the tumor microenvironment. This is not entirely unexpected, since in vivo CD45– cells, which include RENCA cells, expressed low levels of CCR4 (Supplemental Figure 4). However, as this antibody has a reported ADCC activity against human lymphoma cells (19), it may act by ADCC on other tumor cells where CCR4 expression is higher.

Figure 8 Effects of anti-CCR4 antibody are not dependent on malignant cell expression of CCR4. (A) BALB/c mice were injected with 1 × 105 RENCA-luc cells and treated with defucosylated Affi-5 (T; D), fucosylated Affi-5 (T; F), or defucosylated isotype control (C) at 10 mg/kg twice weekly starting 48 hours after surgery. Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumor weight was analyzed (n = 7 C, n = 8 T [D], n = 7 T [F]). Two-tailed Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. (B) RENCA-luc cells were infected with lentivirus encoding for non-silencing shRNA, or anti-CCR4 shRNA. Silencing of the infected cells lines was verified at the RNA level by real-time PCR. (C) BALB/c mice were injected with 1 × 105 RENCA-luc cells infected with a non-silencing lentivirus, or CCR4 shRNA (shCCR4), and treated twice weekly with Affi-5 at 10 mg/kg (T) or isotype control (C), starting 48 hours after surgery; n = 6 for each group. Mice were sacrificed 17 days after surgery, and tumor weight was recorded. Affi-5 treatment had an effect (2-way ANOVA, P = 0.0036), and CCR4 silencing did not interact significantly with the Affi-5 treatment (P = 0.64).

Levels of PD-L1 and CTLA4 after treatment. Immune checkpoint targeting has proven to be a promising approach in the treatment of RCC. Therefore, we investigated whether the anti-CCR4 treatment had an impact on immune checkpoint ligands. As shown in Supplemental Figure 7, CTLA4 expression on Tregs, and PD-L1 expression on macrophages, CD3+ T cells, and CD45– cells, was retained after anti-CCR4 treatment. This would suggest that, as the anti-CCR4 treatment displays actions on different components of the immune infiltrate, it could be a good candidate to be administered together with promising immune checkpoint inhibitors.