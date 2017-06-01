The RNA-binding protein tristetraprolin schedules apoptosis of pathogen-engaged neutrophils during bacterial infection

TTP ablation in myeloid cells protects the host against invasive bacterial infection by preventing bacterial dissemination. Tissue-specific deletion of Ttp using Ttpfl/fl LysM-Cre animals (referred to herein as TTPΔM mice) demonstrated an essential function for myeloid TTP expression in the protection against LPS-induced toxic shock (12, 16), but the role of TTP in immune responses to live pathogens has not been elucidated. To this end, we used a mouse model of invasive soft tissue infection with S. pyogenes. In this model, animals experience spreading necrosis, followed by bacteremia and mortality closely resembling severe necrotizing fasciitis in humans (21, 22). We investigated TTP function in this infection model by using TTPΔM mice, which lack TTP in neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages (12), all of which are essential for defense against S. pyogenes infection (23–26). Infection of Ttpfl/fl control animals (referred to herein as TTPfl/fl mice) led to 90% lethality (humane endpoint) 5 days post infection (p.i.), whereas only 20% of the TTPΔM littermates succumbed to the infection (Figure 1A). Animals that survived 5 days showed signs of recovery. The lesion that formed at the site of injection 48 hours p.i. had an approximately 40% larger surface area in TTPΔM mice than in TTPfl/fl littermates (0.81 ± 0.21 cm² and 0.58 ± 0.14 cm², respectively) (Figure 1B). Histopathological analysis of H&E-stained sections of the lesion showed an elevated inflammatory reaction in the TTPΔM animals (Figure 1, C and D). Notably, necrosis, infiltration of leukocytes, and the overall grading were significantly increased in TTPΔM animals compared with controls 48 hours p.i. Gr-1 staining for Ly6G+ and/or Ly6C+ myeloid cells in the lesion sections confirmed the presence of high numbers of myeloid cells in the infiltrate of TTPΔM mice (Figure 1D). The infiltrate colocalized with S. pyogenes bacteria, which were well contained in TTPΔM lesions, but spreading in the TTPfl/fl specimens (Figure 1D). Mainly focal localization of bacteria at the site of inoculation, together with increased animal survival, suggested that TTPΔM mice were able to restrict systemic dissemination of the invading S. pyogenes. This was confirmed by CFU assays, which revealed a dramatically lower bacterial burden in the blood and liver of TTPΔM mice when compared with that detected in TTPfl/fl littermates, but a similar bacterial burden at the site of primary infection (i.e., skin) in both genotypes (Figure 1E). Serum levels of urea, creatinine, aspartate transaminase (AST), alanine transaminase (ALT), glutamate dehydrogenase (GLDH), and creatine kinase (CK) were low and comparable between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice 48 hours p.i. (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI80631DS1), implying no gross differences and/or impairment in organ function. These data are in agreement with lethal sepsis following uncontrolled bacterial dissemination rather than direct organ injury as the cause of death in this infection model (22, 27, 28).

Figure 1 Myeloid-specific deletion of Ttp increases immune response and resistance against invasive infection with S. pyogenes. (A) Survival of TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM mice (n = 8/genotype) during s.c. infection with 3 × 108 CFU S. pyogenes. Animals were monitored for 5 days. Kaplan-Meier survival curves are shown. **P < 0.01, by Mantel-Cox test. (B) The area of inflammation was determined 48 hours p.i. Two independent experiments were pooled (n = 11 TTPfl/fl and n = 16 TTPΔM mice in total). Error bars represent the mean. **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test. (C) H&E-stained tissue sections of flanks from TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM mice 24 and 48 hours p.i. were graded for leukocyte infiltration, necrotic tissue abundance, inflammation, PMN infiltration, and vascular congestion. Scores were combined for overall grading. Error bars indicate the median. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Representative H&E- (left panel), Gr-1– (middle panel), and S. pyogenes–stained (right panel) tissue sections of flanks from TTPfl/fl (top) and TTPΔM (bottom) animals 48 hours p.i. Arrows indicate Gr-1–stained cells. Note an increased infiltrate and containment of bacteria in tissues from TTPΔM mice. Original magnification, ×2.5 and ×20 (insets in H&E-stained images). Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Bacterial loads in the blood, liver, and lesions from TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM mice infected with 3 × 108 CFU S. pyogenes. Samples were taken 48 hours p.i., and the bacterial load was determined. Dot plots represent a pool of 2 independent experiments (n = 11 TTPfl/fl and n = 14 TTPΔM mice for organs; n = 13 TTPfl/fl and n = 11 TTPΔM mice for lesions). Error bars indicate the median. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test.

In sum, TTPΔM mice launch a stronger inflammatory response against invading bacteria than do their control littermates. Despite more severe tissue damage at the site of infection, the enhanced response is beneficial to the TTPΔM host, as it prevents dissemination of S. pyogenes.

The reservoir of myeloid cells is not regulated by TTP during infection. The enhanced leukocyte deployment and immune response during infection of TTPΔM animals with S. pyogenes might be caused by a larger reservoir of myeloid cells. TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice were reported to possess comparable numbers of circulating myeloid cells under steady-state conditions (12, 16). Similarly, analysis of resident peritoneal macrophages (F4/80hi), which are of the same origin as skin-resident macrophages (29), revealed comparable numbers in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice under steady-state conditions (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). These data indicated that TTP regulates neither circulating nor tissue-resident myeloid cells under homeostatic conditions.

To investigate myeloid cells under conditions of infection, we focused on key infiltrating cells, i.e., neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C+Siglec-F–FcεRI–) and inflammatory monocytes (CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6ChiSiglec-F–FcεRI–). The numbers of neutrophils and inflammatory monocytes in the blood and bone marrow were comparable in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice both prior to and 48 hours after infection (Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with the infection-elicited emigration of bone marrow neutrophils into the circulation (23), the neutrophil pool dropped in the bone marrow but increased in the blood 48 hours p.i. (Figure 2A). Infection augmented the number of inflammatory monocytes both in the bone marrow and the blood (Figure 2A), which is in line with the differentiation of Ly6Chi inflammatory monocytes and their release into the circulation (30). Importantly, these changes were similar in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice. Moreover, our analysis of marginated neutrophils, i.e., circulating neutrophils retarded in the vasculature of specific organs (31), in the lung and spleen revealed no differences between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). In sum, TTP did not regulate circulating neutrophils or inflammatory monocytes before or during infection.

Figure 2 Bone marrow and circulating neutrophils and monocytes are not regulated by TTP during bacterial infection. (A and B) Neutrophil and inflammatory monocyte populations in the bone marrow and blood of TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM animals. Bone marrow and blood of untreated or infected animals were analyzed by flow cytometry 48 hours p.i. Cells were subgated for CD11b+Siglec-F–FcεRI– cell populations, and neutrophils and inflammatory monocytes were detected as Ly6G+Ly6C+ or Ly6G–Ly6Chi cells, respectively. Dot plots of neutrophil and inflammatory monocytes in bone marrow (A, upper panel) and blood (A, lower panel) of untreated (n = 4/genotype) and infected animals (n = 9/genotype). Representative flow plots of bone marrow (B, upper panel) and blood (B, lower panel) 48 hours p.i. Numbers indicate the percentages in the outlined area. (C) CMPs (Lin–Sca-1–c-KithiCD16/32loCD34+) and GMPs (Lin–Sca-1–c-KithiCD16/32hiCD34+) in the bone marrow of untreated and infected (48 hours p.i.) TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM mice were analyzed by flow cytometry. (D) Mature neutrophils (c-Kit–Ly6G+) and (E) immature neutrophils (c-Kit+Ly6G+) in the bone marrow and blood of untreated and infected (48 hours p.i.) TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM mice were analyzed by flow cytometry. n = 5 untreated TTPfl/fl; n = 5 untreated TTPΔM mice; n = 6 infected TTPfl/fl mice; and n = 6 infected TTPΔM mice were used in C, D, and E. Error bars represent the mean. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test.

We then asked whether TTP regulated the production of immature neutrophils, since an enhanced bone marrow granulopoiesis in TTPΔM mice might explain the observed increase in neutrophil deployment in infected animals (Figure 1D) if both granulopoiesis and migration of neutrophils were enhanced in the absence of TTP. The numbers of common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD16/32loCD34+) and granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs) (Lin–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD16/32hiCD34+) under steady-state conditions were comparable in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). We found that infection did not change CMP numbers, regardless of the genotype (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). GMPs were increased to a similar extent in both genotypes upon infection (Figure 2C). The bone marrow and blood populations of mature (Ly6G+c-Kit–) and immature (Ly6G+c-Kit+) neutrophils were not regulated by TTP under steady-state conditions (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2C). We also observed that infection caused mature neutrophils to drop in the bone marrow and increase in the blood, consistent with infection-facilitated neutrophil egress, but these changes were similar in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Immature neutrophils followed the same pattern upon infection, i.e., a decrease in the bone marrow and an increase in the blood, but the populations were consistently slightly higher in TTPfl/fl mice than in TTPΔM mice (Ly6G+c-Kit+ bone marrow cells: mean 5.0% in TTPfl/fl vs. 4.0% in TTPΔM mice; Ly6G+c-Kit+ blood cells: mean 11.1% in TTPfl/fl vs. 6.1% in TTPΔM mice)(Figure 2, D and E). However, these modestly increased numbers of immature neutrophils in infected TTPfl/fl mice did not result in changes in total neutrophil numbers (Figure 2A). Importantly, these data show that enhanced neutrophil infiltration in the skin of infected TTPΔM mice was not caused by increased granulopoiesis or numbers of immature neutrophils in the absence of TTP.

Together, the data demonstrate that myeloid lineage–specific ablation of TTP does not alter the steady-state reservoir of monocytes, macrophages, or neutrophils, nor does it alter bone marrow or circulating monocyte and neutrophil pools upon microbial challenge. These findings indicate that the ability of TTPΔM mice to augment immunity against S. pyogenes (Figure 1) results from enhanced defense at the site of infection.

TTP controls neutrophil but not monocyte accumulation. To examine the contribution of monocytes and neutrophils to the augmented local inflammatory response in TTPΔM mice, we analyzed myeloid subsets in a peritonitis model. Peritonitis was evoked by i.p. injection of heat-killed (HK) S. pyogenes, Staphylococcus aureus (both gram positive), or E. coli (gram negative), followed by collection of elicited cells 16 hours after challenge. HK bacteria were used in order to prevent systemic infection. Peritoneal exudates from TTPΔM mice challenged with HK S. pyogenes contained almost twice as many cells as the exudates from TTPfl/fl mice (3.0 ± 0.3 × 107 vs. 1.6 ± 0.2 × 107) (Figure 3A). We observed similar differences in peritoneal exudates from mice challenged with HK S. aureus or E. coli (Figure 3A). Peritoneal exudates obtained from TTPΔM animals had higher percentages of neutrophils (Ly6G+Ly6C+) when compared with those from TTPfl/fl controls (Figure 3B). Analysis of the absolute numbers of HK S. pyogenes–elicited cells revealed a 2-fold higher infiltration of neutrophils into the peritoneum of TTPΔM mice compared with that observed in TTPfl/fl animals (1.9 ± 0.2 × 107 and 0.8 ± 0.1 × 107 neutrophils, respectively) (Figure 3C).We detected similar differences in HK S. aureus– and E. coli–challenged mice (Figure 3C). In contrast, the absolute numbers of monocytes were not significantly different between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl animals, regardless of the pathogen used (Figure 3C). Consistently, the different neutrophil infiltration was no longer observed 48 hours after challenge, i.e., after the shift from neutrophilic to macrophagic inflammation (Supplemental Figure 3). These results demonstrate that TTPΔM mice have a greater capability of accumulating neutrophils in inflammatory foci than do TTPfl/fl controls. Interestingly, the infiltration of monocytes was not significantly regulated by TTP under these conditions. Thus, TTP is specifically restricting the neutrophil population at the site of infection.

Figure 3 TTP ablation enhances neutrophil but not monocyte accumulation at the site of inflammation. (A) Mice were injected i.p. with 2 × 108 CFU HK S. pyogenes (n = 10 TTPfl/fl and n =9 TTPΔM mice) or HK S. aureus (n = 8 TTPfl/fl and n = 6 TTPΔM mice), or 2 × 106 CFU HK E. coli (n = 4 TTPfl/fl and n = 6 TTPΔM mice) 16 hours prior to cell collection. Dot plot shows total viable peritoneal cells. (B and C) Mice were challenged, and peritoneal cells were collected as in A. Representative flow plots (B) and total numbers (C) of neutrophils (Ly6G+Ly6C+) and inflammatory monocytes (Ly6G–Ly6Chi) obtained from challenged mice. Numbers in B represent the percentages of the outlined cell populations. Error bars indicate the mean. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test.

TTP controls antimicrobial reprogramming of the neutrophil transcriptome. The enhanced accumulation of infiltrating neutrophils, but not monocytes, in TTPΔM mice (Figure 3) raised the question about the specific effects of TTP on the neutrophil transcriptome. To this end, we performed RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) experiments using LPS-stimulated peritoneal neutrophils (>95% Ly6G+) isolated from TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice. Peritoneal neutrophils were elicited following a standard casein protocol (32). After isolation, neutrophils were stimulated using LPS, i.e., a stimulus utilized in reported transcriptome-wide studies of TTP function in other myeloid cells (12, 33–36). As expected, treatment of peritoneal neutrophils with LPS, lipoteichoic acid (LTA), or HK S. pyogenes increased TTP expression in TTPfl/fl neutrophils, whereas no expression was detected in TTPΔM neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistently, we found that expression of the TTP targets Tnf and Cxcl2 in response to LPS, LTA, or HK S. pyogenes was higher in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 4B). The differences in Tnf and Cxcl2 mRNA levels between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils were greater at the 4-hour time point than at earlier time points (Supplemental Figure 4B), in agreement with the finding of increasing mRNA-destabilizing activity of TTP during the resolution phase of inflammation in macrophages (35, 36). Thus, the 4-hour time point was selected for RNA-seq analysis. Quantitation of independent triplicates revealed that the expression of 3,472 genes was significantly different between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1). We found that several TTP targets previously characterized in macrophages (12, 16) were elevated in TTPΔM neutrophils (e.g., Tnf and Cxcl2) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1), which was consistent with their targeting for degradation in both macrophages and neutrophils. However, some other previously described targets (e.g., Il6 and Csf2) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1) were decreased in TTPΔM neutrophils. As TTP prefers AREs in 3′-UTRs for binding (36), we asked whether TTP targets the canonical AREs (i.e., AUUUA pentamers) in neutrophils as well. Analysis of the AUUUA pentamer frequency in the 3′-UTRs of genes upregulated in TTPΔM neutrophils revealed that the magnitude (i.e., fold change) of upregulation in TTPΔM versus TTPfl/fl neutrophils was positively correlated with the number of AREs in the corresponding mRNA (Spearman’s correlation, 0.25; P < 2.2 × 10–16) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 TTP controls antimicrobial activation of the neutrophil transcriptome. Peritoneal neutrophils (>95% Ly6G+) from TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice were stimulated with 10 ng/ml LPS for 4 hours, and differential expression was analyzed. (A) Volcano plot showing the statistical significance of different expression levels (FDR) against fold changes (FC) of expression between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils. Dots represent genes color-coded according to expression levels (FPKM). Horizontal dashed line indicates an FDR of 0.05. Cxcl2, Il1b, Csf2, Il6, Mcl1, and Tnf represent examples of differently expressed genes. (B) Box-and-whisker plots show the FC in gene expression between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils dependent on AUUUA numbers in 3′-UTRs (FPKM >10). (C) Correlation plots for TTP-dependent differential gene expression in neutrophils and macrophages. Differential gene expression in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils (y axis) and TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl macrophages (x axis) after LPS treatment is shown as the LFC. No correlation between differential gene expression in neutrophils or macrophages was observed (Pearson’s R = –0.005; 95% CI, –0.052 to 0.040; P = 0.8242). (D) GO enrichment in the category “biological process” for significantly upregulated genes in TTPΔM neutrophils (FPKM >10). Edges connect GO terms sharing multiple genes (Jaccard distance ≤0.8); line width indicates the Jaccard distance. Circle size shows term enrichment; circle color shows the P value (from blue to white, P value is shown as –log 10 ). Note the clustering of terms for the negative regulation of programmed cell death (top left), cell migration (top middle), and cytoskeletal rearrangement (bottom right).

These data showed that TTP targeted the canonical AUUUA pentamers in neutrophils. However, the differences between neutrophils and macrophages in the regulation of, for example, Il6 mRNA by TTP prompted us to compare the transcriptome-wide differential expression analysis of TTP-deficient and -proficient neutrophils with a similar analysis we recently reported for macrophages treated for 3 hours with LPS (36). Strikingly, our comparison of differently expressed genes revealed no correlation between neutrophils and macrophages (Pearson’s correlation R = –0.005) (Figure 4C). Examples of similarly regulated genes include Tnf and Cxcl2, which show increased expression in TTP-deficient cells (Figure 4C). In contrast, Nos2 and Il1b were elevated in TTP-deficient neutrophils but not macrophages, whereas Il6 was reduced in TTP-deficient neutrophils, but was increased in TTP-deficient macrophages (Figure 4C). These data indicate that TTP-dependent mRNA decay has distinct effects on the transcriptome in neutrophils and macrophages.

Immunostimulation of neutrophils causes a marked increase in the expression of genes that are functionally classified by gene ontology (GO) into biological process categories including cell motility, cytoskeletal rearrangement, apoptosis, regulation of cell proliferation, and events involving the Rho family of small GTPases (37). These processes are involved in neutrophil extravasation and accumulation at the site of infection as well as in the acquisition of antimicrobial properties (1, 2). Mutations in genes facilitating extravasation (e.g., integrins) and cytoskeletal remodeling or mutations promoting neutrophil cell death are causative in patients suffering from neutrophil defects (1, 2). GO enrichment analysis of genes elevated in TTPΔM neutrophils revealed that TTP regulates processes important for neutrophil function: genes associated with cell migration, cytoskeletal rearrangement, and negative regulation of programmed cell death were significantly overrepresented among genes more highly expressed in TTPΔM neutrophils (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 2).

In conclusion, TTP shapes the transcriptome of activated neutrophils by controlling the expression of mRNAs associated with key aspects of neutrophil responses. The impact of TTP on the neutrophil transcriptome differs from that of macrophages, implying the existence of distinct properties of TTP-mediated mRNA decay in these 2 myeloid cell types.

TTP promotes apoptosis of infiltrating neutrophils. The accumulation of neutrophils, which constitute the most abundant immune cell population at the site of primary infection, is significantly augmented in the absence of TTP (Figure 3). The differential gene expression analyses revealed, among other findings, a higher expression of negative regulators of cell death in TTPΔM neutrophils (Figure 4). This suggested that TTP might negatively regulate the lifespan of neutrophils and thereby restrict their numbers at the site of infection. To answer this question, we examined apoptosis of peritoneal neutrophils elicited using HK S. pyogenes. Our analysis of annexin V staining revealed that neutrophils from TTPfl/fl mice had an approximately 2-fold higher (P < 0.001) percentage of apoptotic cells than did neutrophils from TTPΔM mice (Figure 5A). We observed similar differences for other indicators of apoptotic cell death, i.e., mitochondrial ROS production (38), mitochondrial membrane depolarization, and caspase-3 activation (39) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5A). The absolute numbers of apoptotic cells varied among the indicators because of the different sensitivity of the methods used.

Figure 5 TTP promotes neutrophil apoptosis in a cell-intrinsic manner. (A) Apoptosis was analyzed in peritoneal neutrophils elicited using 2 × 108 CFU HK S. pyogenes 16 hours prior to flushing of the peritoneal cavity. Representative flow plots show annexin V and live/dead staining of Ly6G+Ly6C+ neutrophils. The threshold for annexin V+ signal was based on fluorescence minus one (FMO) staining without annexin V. Numbers represent the percentage of cells in the respective quadrants. Dot plot for 3 pooled experiments (n = 13 TTPfl/fl; n = 17 TTPΔM) depicts the percentages of early apoptotic neutrophils (living annexin V+). (B) Neutrophils, elicited as in A, were analyzed for mitochondrial superoxide production (n = 9 TTPfl/fl; n = 8 TTPΔM), polarization of mitochondrial membrane (n = 7 TTPfl/fl; n = 8 TTPΔM), and active caspase-3 (n = 8 TTPfl/fl; n = 8 TTPΔM). (C) TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM BMDMs were incubated with pHrodo-stained nonapoptotic or apoptotic TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM neutrophils at a BMDM/neutrophil ratio of 1:2. CytD-pretreated BMDMs served as a control for adherent neutrophils. Bar graph shows the percentage of pHrodo+F4/80+ BMDMs (n = 3). Error bars indicate the mean ± SD. (D) Casein-elicited neutrophils from TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM mice were differently labeled, mixed at a 1:1 ratio, and injected i.p. into 4 recipient TTPfl/fl animals, in which peritonitis was induced 3 hours earlier using HK S. pyogenes. Representative flow plots 18 hours after transplantation and dot plots show retrieved transplanted neutrophils and the percentage of annexin V+ cells therein. (E) Neutrophil migration through a collagen matrix was followed by live imaging. Box plots show the average speed and displacement length of TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM neutrophils in untreated conditions or in a CXCL1 gradient. Error bars in A, B, and D represent the mean. Statistical analysis was determined by unpaired (A–D) or paired (E) Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Since the lower number of apoptotic TTPΔM neutrophils could be a result of enhanced clearance of these cells by macrophages, we assessed efferocytosis (i.e., phagocytosis) of apoptotic neutrophils by macrophages. TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils were treated with hydrogen peroxide and PMA, which rapidly induce complete apoptosis (40). After labeling with the pH-sensitive dye pHrodo, apoptotic neutrophils were incubated with TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs), followed by determination of pHrodo-positive BMDMs. The numbers of BMDMs containing phagocytosed apoptotic neutrophils were similar in all 4 combinations (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5B). The fluorescence of BMDMs was derived from phagocytosed rather than adherent neutrophils, as evidenced by the strong decrease in pHrodo-positive BMDMs upon blockage of phagocytosis by cytochalasin D (CytD) (Figure 5C). A phagocytosis assay using nonapoptotic neutrophils (i.e., neutrophils not treated with hydrogen peroxide and PMA) generated a low fluorescence signal that was in the range of that for CytD-treated BMDMs (Figure 5C). These data indicated that enhanced clearance of apoptotic TTPΔM neutrophils by macrophages could not account for the lower frequency of apoptotic neutrophils in TTPΔM mice.

We then examined whether the decreased apoptosis of neutrophils isolated from TTPΔM mice was a cell-autonomous effect or whether it was dependent on other TTP-deficient cells. Equal numbers of differently labeled TTPfl/fl and TTPΔM peritoneal neutrophils were mixed and transplanted into the peritoneum of TTPfl/fl recipient mice that were subjected to peritonitis induction 3 hours before neutrophil injection. Analysis of transplanted neutrophils 18 hours after their injection showed that transplanted TTPΔM neutrophils were significantly more abundant than were transplanted TTPfl/fl neutrophils: 4.1% TTPΔM versus 2.5% TTPfl/fl of total neutrophils isolated from recipient mice (Figure 5D). Moreover, the transplanted TTPΔM neutrophils contained fewer apoptotic cells than did the transplanted TTPfl/fl neutrophils (35.6% vs. 48.3%) (Figure 5D). Thus, under the same external cues, TTPΔM neutrophils remained longer and had a lower apoptosis rate in the peritoneum than did TTPfl/fl neutrophils. These results demonstrated that the higher peritoneal neutrophil numbers (Figure 3) and decreased neutrophil apoptosis (Figure 5, A and B) in TTPΔM mice were largely caused by cell-autonomous mechanisms.

The neutrophil transplantation experiment (Figure 5D) indicated that the higher numbers of TTPΔM peritoneal neutrophils were predominantly a result of post-recruitment mechanisms. To provide more direct evidence for an insignificant role of TTP in neutrophil migration, we used video microscopy to monitor CXCL1-induced neutrophil migration. Peritoneal neutrophils from TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl mice were mounted onto a collagen matrix and exposed to a CXCL1 gradient. Our analysis of trajectories revealed an increased migration of both TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils upon their exposure to the chemotactic gradient (Figure 5E). Importantly, both the average speed and displacement length were comparable in TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils (Figure 5E), demonstrating that neutrophil migration is not significantly regulated by TTP under these conditions.

In conclusion, TTP deficiency increases accumulation and decreases apoptosis of peritoneal neutrophils via cell-autonomous mechanisms. The enhanced peritoneal neutrophil accumulation observed in TTPΔM mice was not caused by increased neutrophil migration, implying that the underlying mechanism is a lower rate of TTPΔM neutrophil apoptosis.

TTP binds and destabilizes mRNA of the antiapoptotic protein MCL-1. MCL-1 is a member of the B cell leukemia/lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) family of antiapoptotic proteins and was shown to promote survival in a wide range of hematopoietic cells at different stages of development (41). MCL-1 plays a crucial and specific antiapoptotic role during the differentiation of neutrophils under homeostatic conditions, as revealed by myeloid-specific Mcl1-knockout mice, which spontaneously develop severe neutropenia but have normal macrophage numbers (18, 42). Our differential expression analysis revealed that Mcl1 mRNA was expressed at a significantly higher level in casein-elicited, LPS-stimulated TTPΔM neutrophils than was detected in neutrophils from TTPfl/fl littermate controls (Supplemental Table 1). To substantiate this finding, we examined Mcl1 expression using HK S. pyogenes–elicited neutrophils that were subsequently treated with LPS or left untreated. Stimulation with LPS was used, because it further increases both TTP levels and differences in TTP target gene expression (Supplemental Figure 4). We found that Mcl1 expression was consistently higher in neutrophils from TTPΔM mice than in neutrophils from TTPfl/fl littermates prior to LPS treatment, and this difference increased after LPS treatment (Figure 6A). These data suggested that TTP promotes the apoptosis rate in TTPfl/fl neutrophils by destabilizing Mcl1 mRNA. By searching our recently reported PAR-CLIP–derived (photoactivatable ribonucleoside-enhanced crosslinking and IP–derived) high-resolution TTP-binding site atlas (http://ttp-atlas.univie.ac.at/) in the macrophage transcriptome (36), we identified TTP binding in the Mcl1 3′-UTR at a position containing AREs conserved in the mouse and human genes (Figure 6B). We further confirmed TTP binding to Mcl1 mRNA by UV crosslinking and RNA-IP using BMDMs stimulated with LPS. Mcl1 mRNA was found to bind TTP to an extent similar to that seen with the known TTP targets Ccl4, Il6, and Il1b mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 6A). We detected no binding for hypoxanthine guanine phosphoribosyl transferase (Hprt) mRNA, which served as a negative control.

Figure 6 TTP binds and destabilizes Mcl1 mRNA and decreases MCL-1 protein abundance. (A) Mcl1 transcript levels in elicited peritoneal cells (n = 4 TTPfl/fl; n = 6 TTPΔM) stimulated with LPS. Error bars represent the mean. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test. (B) PAR-CLIP analysis of TTP binding to Mcl1 transcript (ENSMUS00000037947) in BMDMs stimulated with 10 ng/ml LPS. Bars show the number of crosslink (CL) events between Mcl1 mRNA and TTP at nucleotide (color-coded) resolution. AUUUA pentamers and the position of pentamers conserved in mouse and human Mcl1/MCL1 are indicated. nt, nucleotide; TSS, transcription start site. (C) Peritoneal neutrophils (5 × 106) were stimulated with LPS for 3 hours, followed by mRNA decay assays. Plots show linear regression fitted in semi-logarithmic coordinates representing the percentage of remaining mRNA after transcriptional blockage (time point 0). Half-lives (t 1/2 ) were calculated from the linear model. Hprt was used as a negative control. (D) Neutrophils were isolated and stimulated with LPS (10 ng/ml). Whole-cell extracts were prepared, and MCL-1 and TTP levels were determined by Western blotting. Tubulin was used as a loading control.

To prove a direct effect of TTP on Mcl1 mRNA stability in neutrophils, we used mRNA decay assays with purified peritoneal neutrophils. We used the p38 MAPK inhibitor SB203580 to obtain robust TTP-mediated mRNA destabilization, as described previously (12). Neutrophils were stimulated with LPS for 3 hours, and transcription was then stopped by actinomycin D (ActD) treatment. The remnant Mcl1 mRNA was more stable in TTPΔM neutrophils than in TTPfl/fl cells (stable vs. half-life of 139 min, respectively) (Figure 6C). Cxcl2 and Il1b mRNAs, i.e., TTP targets previously characterized in BMDMs (12), were destabilized by TTP (Figure 6C). Moreover, Western blot analysis revealed that MCL-1 protein amounts were higher in TTPΔM neutrophils than in TTPfl/fl neutrophils (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6B). Similar to Mcl1 mRNA analysis (Figure 6A), MCL-1 protein was already higher in TTPΔM neutrophils prior to LPS treatment, which is consistent with substantial TTP protein levels under these conditions (Figure 6D). The differences in MCL-1 protein levels between TTPΔM and TTPfl/fl neutrophils increased slightly throughout the LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B), showing that higher TTP levels could further decrease, but not completely abrogate, MCL-1 amounts. This might result from MCL-1 protein stabilization under these conditions, as MCL-1 expression is known to be significantly regulated at the level of protein stability (43, 44). These data show that TTP markedly reduces MCL-1 protein levels in peritoneal neutrophils and substantiate the hypothesis that TTP promotes neutrophil apoptosis by reducing Mcl1 expression. The substantial expression of TTP in elicited peritoneal neutrophils (i.e., without LPS stimulation) is in agreement with the finding of an inflammatory milieu in the peritoneal cavity following administration of the eliciting agent (e.g., casein or HK S. pyogenes).

To corroborate the antiapoptotic effect of increased MCL-1 levels in TTPΔM neutrophils, we used mice overexpressing MCL-1 in hematopoietic cells (referred to hereafter as Mcl1 TG mice), which were reported to exhibit decreased neutrophil apoptosis upon exposure to environmental stress (45). The extent of MCL-1 overexpression was similar in both TTPΔM and Mcl1 TG neutrophils when compared with expression levels in corresponding controls (Figure 6D, Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Importantly, HK S. pyogenes–elicited cells from Mcl1 TG mice had approximately 40% fewer (P < 0.05) apoptotic neutrophils than did cells from control animals (Figure 7, B and C). Thus, neutrophils from Mcl1 TG mice were protected against apoptosis after bacterial challenge to an extent similar to that observed in neutrophils lacking TTP. By using Bcl2 TG animals, we could show that overexpression of Bcl2, which inhibits apoptosis in several hematopoietic lineages (46), did not regulate the apoptosis of HK S. pyogenes–elicited neutrophils (Figure 7D), confirming the specific effect of Mcl1 on neutrophil apoptosis during infection. Expression levels of other antiapoptotic Bcl2 family members, including Bcl2l11, Bcl2l13, Bcl2a1a, Bcl2a1b, Bcl2a1c, Bcl2a1d, and Bcl2l2, were not elevated in TTP-deficient neutrophils (Supplemental Table 1), further strengthening our hypothesis that the increased Mcl1 expression in TTP-deficient neutrophils promoted their survival.

Figure 7 Mcl1 but not Bcl2 overexpression inhibits apoptosis of immunostimulated neutrophils. (A) Neutrophils from WT and Mcl1-overexpressing (Mcl1 TG) animals were stimulated with LPS, and MCL-1 protein levels were determined by Western blotting. panERK was used as a loading control. (B) Apoptosis of peritoneal neutrophils from WT (n = 5) and Mcl1 TG (n = 5) mice was analyzed as in Figure 6. Representative flow plots show annexin V and live/dead staining of neutrophils (gated for Ly6G+Ly6C+). Numbers indicate the percentage of annexin V+ cells in the respective quadrants. Dot plots show the percentage of early apoptotic (live annexin V+) neutrophils. (C) Production of mitochondrial superoxide in peritoneal neutrophils elicited as in B was analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative flow plots show MitoSox signal in neutrophils (gated for Ly6G+Ly6C+). Numbers indicate the percentage in the respective gates. Dot plots show an experiment with 4 WT and 4 Mcl1 TG animals. (D) Apoptosis of peritoneal neutrophils from WT (n = 6) and Bcl2 TG (n = 7) mice was analyzed as in B. Error bars represent the mean. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test.

In summary, these data indicate a causal role of TTP deficiency in high Mcl1 expression and Mcl1-dependent survival of immunostimulated neutrophils. These results, together with normal neutrophil numbers in unchallenged TTPΔM mice (Figure 2), establish the idea that TTP-mediated destabilization of Mcl1 mRNA facilitates apoptosis in activated pathogen-engaged neutrophils, whereas the survival of neutrophils under homeostatic conditions is not regulated by TTP.